A guy on rollerblades in a tank top won the JFK Jr lookalike contest in NYC



Are people enjoying Love Story: John F. Kenney Jr. & Carolyn Bessette? I mean amongst our bitches. It’s officially the most-watched FX series, so clearly people are into it (save for Daryl Hannah, and understandably so). I’m waiting to binge the whole thing in one go, because watching The Pitt once a week is driving me nuts, but I can’t not watch now that I’ve started… The struggle is real, lol. And speaking of struggles, a JFK Jr lookalike contest was thrown together in NYC on Sunday, and reactions to the contestants were fairly scathing. Still, one of seven finalists skated to a win: Julian DeVincentis, who donned a tank top, backwards cap, and rollerblades to achieve the look. He’d previously been told he resembled JFK Jr when out rollerblading in Manhattan, which encouraged him to join the contest — even if his own mother told him he wasn’t as handsome as the real deal. Ouch!

The Big Apple hosted its latest lookalike contest after celebrating Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles doppelgängers. The latest competition was held on Sunday in Washington Square Park, as hundreds of New Yorkers gathered to crown the best John F Kennedy Jr lookalike. The event follows the whirlwind TV series Love Story which premiered in February. The series explores the saucy sex life of JFK Jr and his marriage to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. A flyer called on participants to enter the contest and win a $250 prize, along with bragging rights for being crowned the ‘biggest hunk.’ Video footage showed massive crowds swarming around the contestants. As the footage cuts to different angles, the crowd goes wild for the winning contestant. The ‘biggest hunk’ sported blackout shades and a backward hat, along with a tank top, shorts, and bright orange rollerblades. Despite the influx of people attending, however, the crowd was mostly underwhelmed by the quality of the lookalikes. Spectators bashed the contestants on social media, calling them ‘chopped’ and ‘terrible.’ ‘Lowkey a chop,’ one user who attended the contest bashed on X. ‘Slimmest of pickings,’ another replied with many agreeing, saying the choices were ‘just lazy.’ ‘Not even close! JFK Jr. is not comparable to any guy!’ another wrote on Facebook. One X user joked about the late JFK Jr, writing: ‘I hope he haunts them all tonight.’

Eh, I can kind of see the resemblance. Sometimes with these lookalike contests, it’s more about the vibe or presence, the way the contestant carries themself, rather than who visually looks most like the original person. (Sidenote: this is what drives me nuts about de-aging technology or AI stunts in films/TV. As an audience, we know we’re not watching a documentary; the actors don’t have to look exactly like the real people they’re playing or exactly like younger versions of themselves! End of rant.) Unfortunately, winner Julian DeVincentis gave some interviews after his victory, the results of which negated any good looks. Asked what he was looking for in a girlfriend, he said “She doesn’t trash your apartment when she comes over.” Charming. But then it got worse when he answered what he wasn’t looking for in a gf: “No little dogs. No dog. Not in New York City. When we move to Connecticut you can have a dog, but not while we’re in New York.” I live in NYC, and my roommate (13-pound long haired chihuahua) My Guy and I have prepared a statement in response to Mr. DeVincentis: kindly f–k all the way off, thank you.

Just further proof that the Love Story producers really lucked out with Paul Anthony Kelly, and I look forward to HIS lookalike contest someday.

The John F. Kennedy Jr. Lookalike Contest in Washington Square Park earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ATqmdX564K — Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc) March 8, 2026