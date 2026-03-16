Regina Hall wore Yara Shoemaker to the 2026 Oscars: should have been nominated?



The Supporting Actress category was crowded this season but they should have made room for Regina Hall! One Battle After Another could have been the film with two supporting actress nominations, I’d be fine with that. It was not Best Picture worthy over Sinners, but it had some great performances. Regina embodied old school no-nonsense activist Deandra. At the Oscars last night she was in an asymmetric Yara Shoemaker gown featuring a gold panel at the bodice and a dramatically draped folded neckline. Regina is 55 and if I didn’t know anything about her I’d put her at 20 years younger. She also looks so pretty with that bob. I know this style is not for me but the more women I see rocking a bob the more I want to try it.



I’m including Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis because they looked so fashionable on the carpet! They were early standouts. She’s wearing gold ribbed cutout LaQuan Smith and she looks amazing. He’s in Off-White by Virgil Abloh and is carrying a gold cassette bag by Runyaro.

Danielle Brooks was also in gold. She’s in a Georges Chakra gown. When I see this in still photos I don’t like some of the details. In footage on the carpet last night she looked great though, probably because her personality carries it.

Model Beca Michie was also in Georges Chakra. This looks meh in still photos but you can see it in motion on Beca’s Instagram and like Danielle’s gown it’s much better.