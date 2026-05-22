Charlene White: For some people, beating down Duchess Meghan is ‘almost a sport’

There are only a handful of British TV hosts or anchors who actually dare to say supportive things about Prince Harry and Meghan. Alex Beresford is one, he was the one to challenge Piers Morgan’s unhinged ranting about Meghan, which led to Piers walking off the set of Good Morning Britain. Denise Welch is another one. Tom Bradby seems more like an honest broker for the Sussexes rather than a “supporter.” Well, add another name to this shortlist: Charlene White, a Loose Women panelist/anchor, who recently spoke to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden about the British obsession with ripping Meghan to shreds.
The Duchess of Sussex found an unexpected ally in ITV news presenter Tom Bradby when she opened up in a candid interview about not coping well under the relentless pressure of life in the spotlight. Now, Meghan has gained further support from another ITV voice, Loose Women panellist Charlene White.
The broadcaster, 45, has blasted the public ‘sport’ of tearing down the Duchess of Sussex, saying TV audience’s obsession with her has gone way too far and turned into something far more toxic.
White tells me at the British Diversity Awards at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, which she helped host: ‘We could do an episode that features Harry and Meghan and people will be chatting about it on socials for like weeks and weeks afterwards, and I just cannot get my head around people getting so deep and meaningful and also hateful about someone they’ve never met before in their life. It blows my mind and it’s unfathomable to me.’ She adds: ‘I like discussing her, because I think it’s important that we talk about her without the intention of trying to get clicks and trying to beat down yet another woman. I think that’s really important, when for some beating her down is almost a sport.’
White is no stranger to public criticism herself and has faced a furious backlash from viewers, including calls for her to be axed after she repeatedly refused to wear a Remembrance Day poppy on air. Her decision, she insists, was down to strict impartiality rules linked to her charity work.
‘I’ve had to build an armour since it first happened in 2015, so it didn’t dominate my mind, my heart or my emotions,’ says Charlene. ‘When it happened again last year, I was recovering from my father dying by suicide, and despite people knowing that they still went for me.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I love the nuance here – “I like discussing her, because I think it’s important that we talk about her without the intention of trying to get clicks and trying to beat down yet another woman.” I feel the same way – I like talking about Meghan and Harry and they’re obviously important figures across the board culturally, royally and beyond. I also think it’s important to provide an increasingly rare supportive/honest type of discussion, especially given the now decade-long hate campaign against Meghan in particular. White is also correct to separate “people want to talk about Meghan” versus “people are fixated on the Sussexes and are hellbent on ripping them to shreds and profiting from the hate campaign.” I’m actually surprised the Mail even published this since they have done the most to whip up this hate-frenzy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Britain’s King Charles speaks with Charlene White after the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, Britain, November 22, 2024.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 937800004, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Charlene White at the BAFTA Television Awards 2025 at the Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London,Image: 998313203, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
-
-
Charlene White attends the TV Choice Awards 2026 at London Hilton on Park Lane in London, England. UK. Monday 2nd February 2026,Image: 1071748869, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: TV Choice Awards 2026, Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
-
-
New York, NY Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA The Alliance for Children’s Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Kelly Zajfen
BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA The Alliance for Children’s Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Kelly Zajfen
BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nice to read a woman from the UK speaking \truth re Meghan.
She’s Black, so maybe that’s why.
We have a supermarket chain here in the UK called Tesco and their strapline for years has been ‘Every little helps’ – I feel that is appropriate here. Every drip drip drip of reality ( I won’t even stretch to positivity) is a step away from the constant hate.
What was the outcome from Harry & others daily mail lawsuit? Anything finally decided? Also, when is the security decision forthcoming?
The DM judgment has not come yet but I’d assume it has to be somewhat soon. I’m unclear if Harry will win this one. As for security, I don’t know that there’s a timetable or that anyone has to change. It won’t unless some people on the board want it to.
Charlene sits at the itv news desk as well and she often does the royal podcast with Chris Ship and Lizzie. It’s good bc it keeps the whole convo from getting overly snarky.
Nah, Charlene does the minimum to “defend” Meghan and Harry. She allows a lot of misinformation to be reported as fact on her podcast with Chris Ship so I’m side eyeing this attempt to portray her as a balanced person here.
I’ve never watched the full podcast and have just seen clips so can’t say fully. But she still seems better than most of the other BM but yeah that doesn’t mean they’re out there correcting all the information .
What the hell is racist Richard “Maureen” Eden doing at a “British Diversity Awards” ceremony? And of COURSE he made the rounds trying to get people to comment on Meghan, his bread and butter, because it’s nearly the end of the month, and how would he pay his bills?
And as Mads said above, Charlene White does the bare minimum to “defend” Meghan, the way so many British Black women seem to do. Too many Brits, I’ve long thought, seem to feel the need to couch everything they say with respect to pointing out the injustices which are meted out to people like Meghan in words designed to placate the aggressors. It makes me respect the ladies who DO speak up, clearly and unambiguously, so much more.
She is absolutely right and it is abominable that these frigging Brits WILL NOT LEAVE MEGHAN ALONE despite YEARS of her being out of the country. It’s almost like they want her back in England so they can racially (and physically?) abuse her more. Meghan is the loveliest, classiest woman I’ve seen in the British royalty, so they can all f-ck off (and stop making money off of Meghan with their hate).
Of course Princess Diana was also extremely lovely and classy– didn’t mean to leave her out.
I comment on the DM articles just to taunt those psychopaths and they hate being called out for their obsession.
You’re doing the Lord’s work, Constance.
I don’t know enough about Charlene to assess whether her support for Meghan was tepid, but I’m glad when anyone contradicts the DM narrative — especially to the face of someone like Eden, who has perpetuated it.
This site is an oasis in the sea of hate against the Sussex’s, especially against Meghan. So thank you all for that.. I am always happy to hear anyone supporting Meghan, im not familiar with her but i have heard of the Loose women talk show.
Tobyn Andreae is Charles’ & Camilla’s Communications. He was a Deputy Editor at the Mail. The Mail is absolutely rabid in it’s anti-Sussex & anto-Meghan rhetoric. It’s hard not to question the link.