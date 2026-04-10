Eden: No one should ever mention the QEII-Lord Porchester affair rumors

Andrew Lownie is one of the few royal biographers with good timing. Last year, his book about Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and their daughters was published just a few months before the Epstein Files revealed the Yorks’ sordid and criminal dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. Lownie has basically been on an I-Told-You-So Tour ever since. Personally, I think Lownie hurts his main case against the Yorks by pursuing multiple agendas all at once – like, he very clearly has a curious ax to grind against Prince Harry too, and that makes me question all of the sh-t he’s said about Andrew and Fergie. I also question his sourcing overall. Still, Lownie is a sh-t stirrer and the other royal reporters can’t handle it. About a week ago, Lownie brought up the old rumors about Andrew’s paternity and how Queen Elizabeth II possibly had an affair with her dear friend Porchey, aka Lord Porchester. Well, despite the fact that no outlet picked up Lownie’s comments, Richard Eden is outraged! He devoted his Daily Mail column to being outraged over Lownie’s full quotes, published for the first time in the Mail!

Andrew Lownie was widely praised for carrying out a public service when he wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which laid bare the moral corruption, greed and excesses of the Duke and Duchess of York….Lownie, who is also a literary agent, is rightly proud of the best-selling book, and now the author, 64, who claims to be a monarchist, has been giving interviews around the world involving some sensational claims – and not just about the beleaguered Andrew and Fergie. During an appearance on stage at the Oxford Literary Festival, Lownie turned his fire on Andrew’s beloved late mother, who would have celebrated her 100th birthday this month. He claimed that the late Queen had ‘crossed the line’ legally ‘a lot’ when she made allowances for Andrew, who was often described as her favourite child. Lownie then chose to make the provocative claim that our late monarch was senile in her later years. ‘By the end of her life, what people don’t realise, is that she was completely gaga,’ the author claimed. ‘He [Andrew] would go up there and he would bully her into doing things. So for the last few years of her life Charles actually was running the show, rather than the Queen.’ Lownie went on to discuss unsubstantiated claims that both MI6 and the Foreign Office complained about the former Prince Andrew. He continued: ‘He was made a vice-admiral in the Navy, and that was after these allegations. She [the Queen] entertained a lot of [his associates]. President Aliyev of Azerbaijan gave her a horse and she was thrilled. She, I’m afraid, abetted this [his misbehaviour]. The whole family abetted this – they knew about it.’ Having met the Queen at a party near Buckingham Palace in her later years, I can affirm that she was certainly not ‘completely gaga’ or, indeed, even a little gaga. In fact, she spent so long making intelligent small talk with guests at the party that she rather showed me up. I wanted to leave and go home but felt I could hardly depart before our elderly monarch. Lownie also discussed the late monarch’s friendship with her racing manager, the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, who was known as ‘Porchie’, thanks to his previous courtesy title of Lord Porchester. Discussing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s character with an interviewer Down Under, Lownie said: ‘He was the favourite, he was spoiled, he has a very different character to Edward and indeed to Charles, and that’s because, I think, he has a different father. I think he’s the child of Lord Porchester, and Lord Porchester was like that, and so I think that it’s a genetic thing.’ Viewers of Netflix’s popular, but wildly inaccurate, drama series The Crown will already be familiar with innuendo about the Queen’s friendship with Porchie, but it’s controversial, to say the least, that Lownie should spread such rumours. Perhaps he should stick to writing about the living rather than those who are in no position to answer back. After her record-breaking reign and a life devoted to duty, I would say the Queen deserves far better.

[From The Daily Mail]

First off, I don’t think QEII was “completely gaga,” but she was out of it, exhausted, sick, elderly and dying from cancer (allegedly). At times, she had that glassy-eyed look of someone who didn’t really know where they were. I do think Andrew bullied her in a sense, but it was probably emotional manipulation more than anything else. As for the rumors that Andrew is Porchey’s son… I don’t know. I’ve never been sure of that. Andrew never looked much like Prince Philip, nor does he look much like Edward, Charles or Anne, although I think out of all of them, you can see a resemblance between Anne and Andrew. I also think Anne and Andrew look the most like QEII, for what it’s worth. I’ll include some pics below of Porchey so you can decide for yourself. And no, I don’t think QEII was magically “above” speculation. She was genuinely very close to Porchey and there have been rumors about an alleged affair for decades.

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