Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird have broken up after a decade & they’re ending their pod

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird broke up and I am devastated!! They seemed like a forever-couple, right? They first got together at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Bird was playing for the US women’s basketball team and Rapinoe was playing for the US women’s soccer team. They got engaged in 2020. They live together – or maybe that’s past tense now – and they had a podcast together and their lives were completely intertwined. Not only are they splitting up, but they’re also done with the pod??? I’m going to cry.

It’s over for Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe. The longtime power couple announced Friday, April 17, they’ve decided to separate after nearly 10 years together. The former WNBA and NWSL stars got engaged in 2020. “This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together with so much love, respect, and care for each other,” the joint Instagram post read. “We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us.” “We are so grateful to this incredible community that has held us up, welcomed us in, and supported us exactly how we are,” they continued. “So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters.” Bird and Rapinoe also announced that will no longer be doing their podcast, A Touch More, together. “Thank you for being with us through all of it…it means the world to us.”

[From People]

I’m done, cut the show, I’M DONE! And to do this during the Trump era? When we need lesbian power couples the most? It was actually because of this split announcement that I realized that people across all demographics were completely invested in Rapinoe & Bird. Like, they really were America’s Gay Sweethearts and people are treating this like it’s a major celebrity split (it is). It feels sus to me that no one is saying what went down either. Like, they were still recording their podcast this month, with their most recent pod dropping just days before their split announcement. WTF happened??