Donald Trump: ‘Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK’ during his Ukraine visit

As soon as Prince Harry made his speech in Kyiv, Ukraine, I knew that Donald Trump would be asked about it. Harry actually didn’t mention Trump by name, but he did call out “American leadership” regarding Russia’s invasion of and war with Ukraine. I’m sure Harry did that on purpose – while Harry is courageous, he’s not stupid, and he knows that calling Trump out by name on the global stage would put an enormous target on his back. Still, it was inevitable that someone would ask Trump about it. I hear the trilling sound of a British reporter as well – this occurred in the Oval Office of the White House, because Dementia Don is too sleepy and off-balance to stand at a podium and have a regular press conference. In between questions, Trump’s bleary eyes got heavier and heavier until he dozed off. But before that, here was his answer to the Harry question:
Am I going crazy or is this nowhere near as bad as it could be? First, the personal comment: “Prince Harry? How’s he doing? [sarcastically] How’s his wife? Please give him my regards.” Get it? Because Donald Trump hates women, especially Black women. Weirdly enough, “Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK” is accurate. Harry wasn’t in Ukraine as a representative of the British royal family, nor the British government. He never claimed to represent his family or his birth country. That’s what made his speech so powerful. But no one in the UK will appreciate this, save for maybe Nigel Farage: “I think I’m speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry.” LOL, no. Congrats to Britain, you now have to contend with the “mad king” of America.
Soon after Trump’s comments on Harry, he promptly fell asleep (and likely sharted as he dozed off, just my guess).
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
United States President Donald J Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The White House is hosting an event to honor NCAA collegiate national champions.
Featuring: Donald J Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: Daniel Heuer/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
United States President Donald J Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The White House is hosting an event to honor NCAA collegiate national champions.
Featuring: Donald J Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: Daniel Heuer/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Oleksandr Budko, a veteran and member of the Ukrainian national team at the 2023 Invictus Games, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Oleksandr Budko
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
He’s not speaking for the UK and no it was not a royal tour.
How about Cadet Bone Spurs keep the name of a genuinely brave combat veteran out of his lying fucking mouth?
When I saw the video I was expecting a deranged rant but I don’t think the 🍊💩 had any energy left and I truthfully don’t think there is much cognitive brain function left with him.. Prince Harry is on the right side of this along with Pope Leo and history will show this and not be kind to those who remained silent or were complicit… maybe he will give others courage because we desperately need sanity to return.
Yeah it felt muted bc as you say there wasn’t much energy left. And then he made the crack about speaking for the uk. I’m sure Charles is thrilled but that remark just before he’s about to visit.
He hasn’t even called her “low IQ” yet, even though that is his favorite insult for people of color.
Royal commentators are going to do their thing, because Meghan and Harry = Bad, is only second to Meghan and Harry =$ to them. So if they think Trump hates Harry is going to be a positive for most of the world let them shackle themselves to that cretin.
They already have a ill advised State visit next week, photos of Kate skinning and grinning with Trump from the last state dinner in the UK, in comparison to Harry and Meghan in Ukraine and Jordan visiting refugees. As a former President once said, please proceed.
Harry does not speak for the UK govt. However, he was wearing the Union Jack + Ukraine flags pin, and I bet he shared his speech with govt officials. So, even if he does not represent the UK, he is a British prince and his visits, like this one with officials, sometime involve the UK govt.
That British journalist was really hoping that Trump would say something nasty like in 2019. The British press in their attempt to get Trump to attack Harry only got him to insult the UK instead. But most of the British press hate the Labour government so they probably love that Trump attacked the UK.
No, Harry doesn’t speak for the UK (and never claimed to do so). But Keir Starmer does. And Trump hates him even more than Prince Harry’s biracial wife… Poor UK!
That journo asked a very leading question!
And that’s not the first time I’ve heard about him smelling bad. I also remember 2 girls in the Oval Office looking bored but one of them suddenly look starteld and turned around to tell her mom something, I’m afraid she might have caught a whiff.
The actual problem here is that the idiot reporter asking questions was only looking for an evil sound bite against harry and gossip, rather than asking an informed question re the change in policy from the us towards Ukraine. That is the actual issue here – harry is just pointing it out.