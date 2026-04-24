Donald Trump: ‘Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK’ during his Ukraine visit

As soon as Prince Harry made his speech in Kyiv, Ukraine, I knew that Donald Trump would be asked about it. Harry actually didn’t mention Trump by name, but he did call out “American leadership” regarding Russia’s invasion of and war with Ukraine. I’m sure Harry did that on purpose – while Harry is courageous, he’s not stupid, and he knows that calling Trump out by name on the global stage would put an enormous target on his back. Still, it was inevitable that someone would ask Trump about it. I hear the trilling sound of a British reporter as well – this occurred in the Oval Office of the White House, because Dementia Don is too sleepy and off-balance to stand at a podium and have a regular press conference. In between questions, Trump’s bleary eyes got heavier and heavier until he dozed off. But before that, here was his answer to the Harry question:

Trump: "Prince Harry? How's his wife? Please give me him my regards, okay. I know one thing. Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK. That's for sure. I think I'm speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry." pic.twitter.com/19MzHtk1jS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2026

Am I going crazy or is this nowhere near as bad as it could be? First, the personal comment: “Prince Harry? How’s he doing? [sarcastically] How’s his wife? Please give him my regards.” Get it? Because Donald Trump hates women, especially Black women. Weirdly enough, “Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK” is accurate. Harry wasn’t in Ukraine as a representative of the British royal family, nor the British government. He never claimed to represent his family or his birth country. That’s what made his speech so powerful. But no one in the UK will appreciate this, save for maybe Nigel Farage: “I think I’m speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry.” LOL, no. Congrats to Britain, you now have to contend with the “mad king” of America.

Soon after Trump’s comments on Harry, he promptly fell asleep (and likely sharted as he dozed off, just my guess).

Trump is about to hit REM on camera during an Oval Office event. It's just incredible. pic.twitter.com/h0BwcHLURJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2026

🚨EXCLUSIVE: IT SMELLED TERRIBLE IN THE OVAL OFFICE TODAY — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) April 23, 2026