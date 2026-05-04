‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ had an opening weekend box office of $233 million

Here are some pics of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at last night’s Lucille Lortel Awards, an award ceremony for off-Broadway productions. John was nominated (he didn’t win) and Emily came out to support him. Her dress is Stella McCartney! It’s awful. Reportedly, Emily will wear Tom Ford exclusively tonight at the Met Gala, and reportedly, John is NOT going to the gala. Emily will probably have Tom Ford as her “date.” Well, Emily has a lot to celebrate, because The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the biggest successes of the year. It had a HUGE opening weekend.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has strut to the top of the box office. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt’s reunion for the sequel — which features a number of celebrity cameos — paid off in a big way, as the anticipated comedy made $77 million at the domestic box office and $156.6 million internationally during its first weekend in theaters, per Variety and Deadline. (The movie opened on Friday, May 1.) The Devil Wears Prada earned $27.5 million domestically during its opening weekend in 2006. This weekend’s feat was enough to unseat the Michael Jackson biopic Michael as the top movie at the box office over the weekend. Michael earned $54 million in its second weekend, Variety and Deadline reported.

[From People]

I’m sure box-office analysts are sweating that a female-led sequel without superheroes or explosions did this well. My analysis is that it shows what a cult classic the first film has become in twenty years. The performances hold up, the story holds up, and it’s a comfort rewatch. It also shows that there’s a lot of drama to “mine” in the fashion/media world, and in telling stories about professional women in elite settings.