‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ had an opening weekend box office of $233 million

Here are some pics of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at last night’s Lucille Lortel Awards, an award ceremony for off-Broadway productions. John was nominated (he didn’t win) and Emily came out to support him. Her dress is Stella McCartney! It’s awful. Reportedly, Emily will wear Tom Ford exclusively tonight at the Met Gala, and reportedly, John is NOT going to the gala. Emily will probably have Tom Ford as her “date.” Well, Emily has a lot to celebrate, because The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the biggest successes of the year. It had a HUGE opening weekend.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 has strut to the top of the box office. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt’s reunion for the sequel — which features a number of celebrity cameos — paid off in a big way, as the anticipated comedy made $77 million at the domestic box office and $156.6 million internationally during its first weekend in theaters, per Variety and Deadline. (The movie opened on Friday, May 1.)
The Devil Wears Prada earned $27.5 million domestically during its opening weekend in 2006.
This weekend’s feat was enough to unseat the Michael Jackson biopic Michael as the top movie at the box office over the weekend. Michael earned $54 million in its second weekend, Variety and Deadline reported.
I’m sure box-office analysts are sweating that a female-led sequel without superheroes or explosions did this well. My analysis is that it shows what a cult classic the first film has become in twenty years. The performances hold up, the story holds up, and it’s a comfort rewatch. It also shows that there’s a lot of drama to “mine” in the fashion/media world, and in telling stories about professional women in elite settings.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I love Emily and John! That dress, not so much 🤭
While I don’t particularly like the dress, it’s nice to see a woman with the same level of skin showing as the man in a suit she’s standing next to.
Why is her face so shiny? Why is a shiny, wet looking face suddenly popular?
It looks “dewy” and “juicy”, at least that’s the look Gwyneth goes for.
Botox forehead. Doesn’t matter how much makeup you use, it’s always shiny. Happens to me too, but not as bad. I get mine is for migraines and the amount that goes in the forehead is small compared to cosmetic use.
Emily’s dress looks like it was crafted by the girl from Pretty in Pink.
My GenX 80s heart loves this so much!
Holy crap!! I knew it was going to do well but that’s amazing!
You would think that at some point, studios would realize that women centered movies do really well at the box office, especially when promoted. (See: Barbie, Wuthering Heights, heck even Wicked with the female leads.) People will go to the movies to see movies starring women, directed by women, movies with a female protagonist, etc.
But it seems studios are always so surprised.
I haven’t seen this yet but hope I get the chance in the next few weeks.
I watched the first film on Friday night and saw the second on Saturday and I very much enjoyed both.
I was a bit worried all the celeb cameos would weigh it down but overall I think they worked.
Glad I finally watched the first one as there were a few subtle nods I’d have missed otherwise. Although there was a joke near the end that cracked us up and I don’t think anyone else laughed. It was subtle fashion snobbery so maybe didn’t land unless you’re into fashion.
I think John looks fantastic in that suit. I had no idea he was doing off-Broadway – cool! When I read Stella McCartney dress, I was expecting much worse than what I eventually saw.