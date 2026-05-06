Andersen: Princess Kate was ‘done’ with Prince Harry after his BBC interview last year

One year ago, almost exactly, Prince Harry lost his appeal in his British security case. Harry fought for years in the British courts for the right to have armed police protection when he visited the UK. The British courts confirmed Ravec’s assessment, which is that the palace henchmen installed on Ravec’s board have the right to put Harry, Meghan and their children in mortal danger if they ever visit the UK. Just hours after Harry lost his appeal, he hopped in front of the BBC’s cameras and gave an emotional interview where he called out the conspiracies against him, and said point-blank that if anything happened to him or Meghan, people should know where the responsibility lies. He also said “I don’t know how much longer my father has… He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.” The palace was FURIOUS about that statement. Any time Harry references his dogsh-t father, Charles becomes incandescent with rage.
Oddly enough though, that BBC interview changed everything. Despite all of the screaming, crying and throwing up over Harry’s words, just a few months later, Charles sent a senior staffer to meet with Sussex representatives in London. Then in September, Harry was able to spend an hour with Charles at Clarence House. Since that meeting, there’s been a lot less briefing from either side, and as we now know, Charles’ health is improving a great deal. Well, someone is still incandescent with rage. And it’s not Charles or Harry. It’s KATE! And William. But mostly Kate! That’s the name of this new book by Christopher Andersen: Kate!
Royal expert Christopher Andersen’s new book reveals the moment Princess Kate Middleton was pushed to her “limits” with brother-in-law Prince Harry.
“The damage was done: seeds of doubt concerning the King’s chances for a full recovery had been sown,” Andersen writes in Us Weekly’s exclusive excerpt from Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, set to be released on Tuesday, May 5.
Anderson is, of course, referring to Harry’s May 2025 interview in which he discussed his ongoing rift with the royal family.
“I don’t know how much longer my father has,” Harry said at the time, which made Kate “more disappointed than angry,” per the excerpt.
“But William, who had already slammed the door shut on his brother over what Harry wrote in Spare, was, in the words of a courtier, ‘apoplectic’ with rage,” Andersen writes. “Now it was time to nail the door shut once and for all, and for the first time Kate, who had worked harder than anyone to mend the rift between the brothers, willingly handed her husband a hammer.”
Kate “promised” William that she “was done” with Harry after his bombshell BBC interview.
“Princess Catherine is ‘the sweetest, most loving person you could ever know,’ said a Sandringham staffer, ‘but like everyone else, she has her limits,’” Andersen’s excerpt reads.
Andersen also spoke with Us exclusively about the moment in his book.
“I think Kate’s relationship with her father-in-law over their shared cancer battles really has made her much more sensitive to King Charles’s feelings,” he explained. “She knows better than anyone that having someone publicly imply you may be at death’s door is horribly demoralizing.”
Charles went public with his cancer diagnosis in February 2024 and Kate announced hers the following month. Kate has since announced that she is in remission.
“I’m sure Kate must have felt stung by that comment as well, since she is in a situation very similar to the king’s,” Andersen added, noting that Kate has always been the “level-headed one” in the family feud attempting to “bridge the widening gap between the brothers” — but this changed things.
Andersen speculated that he doesn’t see Harry and Kate “having any sort of relationship” going forward. “At least not for the foreseeable future,” he added.
Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen hits shelves on Tuesday, May 5.
“The damage was done: seeds of doubt concerning the King’s chances for a full recovery had been sown…” Just to be clear, one year ago, Kate!’s husband was furiously briefing royalists constantly about how Charles had one foot in the pyre and William would be Scooter King any day now. But when Harry mournfully brought up his lack of access to a father who may well have been dying, THAT is what made William “‘apoplectic’ with rage” and suddenly Kate was done with Harry too? That was the final straw? Harry’s BBC interview about establishment stitch-ups and simply wanting to spend time with his cancer-stricken father safely? They keep telling these stories like they make William and Kate sound good. The stories never make them sound good. William sounds like he’s regularly apoplectic with rage about a stiff breeze or clouds in the sky. Kate(!) sounds like his enabler, egging him on when he’s rage-shrieking and punching walls.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Screencaps courtesy of the BBC.
Kate and Carole pretending Kate matters to anyone.
How many final straws have there been?
Enough to fill the barn that’s for sure…
Perfect question.
Enough to make a new wig.
Is…..that the real cover?? It looks like someone went crazy with the IG filters and touchups. yikes.
And yeah I’m sure Kate was done with Harry because he thinks his children have the same right to be protected as her children. She and William both are clearly fine with something happening to Harry, Meghan or their children.
Will this finally end all the kate the peacekeeper lies?
I’m looking forward to an American journalist write a book relating Meghan and Harry’s story. The same was the royal rota writes one fawning book after another of these very mediocre (and not good) royals. In fact, several books.
@Becks1, after removing the Sussex’s security and then leaking their location while they were in Canada at the start of the pandemic,
I think Kate and William and Charles and Camilla are more than fine with ending the Sussex’s lives. It looks like they planned for it by leaving them exposed and then pointing the finger.
That cover was altered so much she looks like her face is drooping on the one side.. they could not get a better picture to alter for the book cover?
Her face has far more wrinkles than seen on that heavily photoshopped cover. However her real face really does look as though it is drooping on one side, especially when she is in between botox treatments.
Hardly surprising that Harry was angry, we all know that the risks to Harry and his family are high, the King’s attitude is disgusting, it amazes me that Harry still wants contact.
They write these articles of an unhinged William, Kate, and Charles thinking it makes them look tough and Harry and Meghan look bad. In fact, it makes those 3 look mentally ill, unbalanced, full of rage and anger issues. Seek help Kate! You were the one who lied about Meghan and let it spread.
The ‘courage, grace and power’. They literally put three words on the cover that are the antonyms of Kate’s personality.
I’d say it’s more like Harry’s “done” with Kate. Especially after the way she stared longingly at him at QEII funeral when Harry blanked her when they were getting to their seats.
I’ll never forget that blank. It was one for the history books (not written by a Windsor hagiographer).
So let me get this straight. Harry takes a body blow from the same nameless palace minions who have put his family (and him) at risk, gleefully, in stunning fashion, wilfully, he goes on camera to talk about how much he misses his cancer-stricken father and how much he would like simply to be able to visit his home country, and how neither of these is safe without occasional police protection that he is happy to fund personally, which has been denied to him despite being offered to the likes of Taylor Swift…. And *Kate* was done with him???? Kate has main character syndrome. This is not her birth family. This is not her cancer-stricken father. She was not forced to flee abroad by lies circulated by Meghan – the reverse was the case, as Meghan elegantly observed. So WTF is the moral platform on which this utterly self-absorbed, sanctimonious, hypocrite plans to take her stand? What a vile woman. Harry was done with her *years* ago.
Main character indeed. To interject yourself in Harry’s relationship with his OWN father, and family that he was BORN into. The audacity is too much with this one. Who does she think she is? And agreed…this one-sided war is pathetic. Harry was done with her years ago and the bucked tooth brother, too. Their behavior is like showing up to someone’s home while they are quietly having dinner and banging on the window…yelling: I’m done with you! OK? Good to know? ‘Cause we weren’t even thinking about you.
Yes, this made go “WTF”? Stop meddling Kate! Stay in your lane. Not your birth family.
I really hope Harry has a lot of stuff up his sleeve.
Yep. Not only is this his father and not hers, but it’s his last surviving parent. How cruel of her to judge him for expressing anxiety over being able to connect with his own father when his father is stricken with a potentially fatal disease—the seriousness of which the British media trumpets regularly. Harry isn’t disclosing some secret by stating the obvious, and Kate sure as hell has no right of possession over that non-secret, nor does William.
So that’s the moment KKKhate was “done” with Harry?
My guess is that Harry was done with KKKhate the minute she fixed her lips to fret about unborn Archie’s skin color.
“Kate(!) sounds like his enabler….” For sure (!). Kate was caught on camera egging William on during that confrontation with a bicyclist on a side road. When she’s not being William’s passive wifey, she’s an enabler.
This is like the protagonist in 1984, whose job it is to rewrite the history that everyone knows, until everyone starts believing it. So weird that KP continues to brief Sykes and Shuter that Charles has one foot in the grave, though. It’s like one of KP’s hands doesn’t know what the other hand is doing.
I love that this book is titled “Kate!” after half a decade now of KP insisting she is Catherine, fits from her fans if she is called anything other than Catherine, leaks to the press that it was disrespectful of Harry to call her Kate in spare, etc.
The title is hysterical, like a Broadway musical: Oklahoma! Oliver! and…Kate!
Puts me in mind of Jeb Bush’s ill-fated 2016 presidential logo “Jeb!” ( Also the origin of “please clap”.)
Jeb! Was the first one to come to my mind 🤣
Fellow Canadians here might remember our shortest serving Prime Minister, Kim Campbell. Her campaign buses had Kim! written on them, haha. 😆
Keen is not level headed nor sweet, she is a mean girl. The sugar coating of Keen by Andersen is really over the top. I think the Sussexes are through with Keen. She is playing victim when she caused much of the trouble.
“Sweetest most loving person I have ever known”? Sorry I was on floor laughing at that description of MEAN GIRL CANT!!
Put that description as captions under a series of photos of keen at her mean girl best.
Indeed – so much sweetness that she can’t keep staff.
I’m sure harry was done with Waity when she mean-girled his wife and told lies to the media about her.
Is this book title trying to draw comparisons to Oliver! the musical? If so, that’s hilarious and quite the reach. And “courage, grace, and power”? Don’t make me hurt myself laughing. Must be opposite day.
Kate! The musical would not get past the previews. What a farce.
This evil bitch. She took Harry’s concern for Charles’ health and made it all about her. Pretty rich for someone pretending to have cancer in the first place. Harry was done with KKKate after how she treated Meghan and the “concern” she expressed that their babies would be too dark.
Aside, I think that BBC interview was partly for Harry to signal that he had been was provided with discovery during the process which proved just how involved his “father” was in pulling the security. Receipts that Charles never thought Harry would see. That scared Charles shitless, leading his people to reach out to Harry’s people.
Pathetic desperate people… Don’t they realize that other people, diplomats, other royal families, see this and can only feel pity and contempt for them?
William keeps proclaiming that he hates his brother and won’t meet him, no matter what, even though Harry hasn’t mentioned him in years and has never expressed any desire to meet with him. And now another desperate woman is trying to convince Harry that she’s important to him, but she backs down. 🤣
A woman who, while married, publicly cozied up to his brother, who attacked his wife in front of cameras, who tried to ruin her wedding, who mocked her unborn child, who conspires, stalks, and incites… The only thing Harry might want is to never see the ugly faces of any of the Middletons again.
I am so petty, because Harry must truly be a complete gentleman. If Kate had been so rude and unwelcoming to my wife and essentially my children,I would have no problem reminding her of commoner place and scandalous family. As in dont play with who WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE!?
Exactly. Harry has royal blood, Kate has flight attendant blood.
I honestly don’t know how they can keep putting lipstick on this pig. I mean, I don’t pity them but I also don’t envy them.
They basically have to glaze someone with as much charisma as a rock, every week, all year long. There are only so many ways you can talk about how engaging and compassionate that rock is.
Sounds like she was mad that he didn’t mention her, her cancer or reconciling with her 😂
Kate??? It’s Catherine, guys, as we were corrected on a regular basis! Or are recollections varying again???
I’m never getting over that exclamation point in the title. It’s frying me.
Jais!
lol
Becks1!
I’m dead. Truly, never getting one it. It makes me laugh every time I see it. Not sure if that’ll help with book sales but hey we’ve gotta work to find the joy these days, lol.
Dating myself here, but my mind goes to WHAM!
LOL Irisrose! That’s a good one too.
I think we should stop with the “@” when replying to someone and just use “!”
Signed,
Becks1!
It has shades of “Catholicism WOW!” from Dogma.
Should we just add the exclamation point whenever we mention Kate from now on?
This book should be shelved in the fiction section.
These guys are paid to write these lying books.
After 15 yrs of marriage, it sounds like the only thing that WandK have in common is their hatred for Harry and Meghan.
Princess Catherine does not exist and a Sandringham staffer would know this. So this sweetest person in the world tripe is as real as the non existent Princess Catherine.
We all saw her during that funeral walkabout acting like a miserable cow in public.
Hey, everyone, one guess as to who those words, Courage! Grace! and Power! actually apply describe without question!
Yeah, I don’t believe this story.
I blocked someone on Reddit and was told I blocked the Daily Mail. These pathetic beings actually create accounts, pretend to be actual people so they can spread their demented lies. That’s some strong AF loser behavior.
The should’ve changed the title to Kate! The Early Years chasing William!! Inside we discuss how chasing William was her life goal and how ruthless she was in her pursuit.
Kate! was done with Harry after Harry brought home the woman of William’s fantasies.
No! One! Is! Fooled! By! This! Nonsense!
Oh, honey, he was done with you years ago.
Slow news week running rerun news