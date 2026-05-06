Andersen: Princess Kate was ‘done’ with Prince Harry after his BBC interview last year

One year ago, almost exactly, Prince Harry lost his appeal in his British security case. Harry fought for years in the British courts for the right to have armed police protection when he visited the UK. The British courts confirmed Ravec’s assessment, which is that the palace henchmen installed on Ravec’s board have the right to put Harry, Meghan and their children in mortal danger if they ever visit the UK. Just hours after Harry lost his appeal, he hopped in front of the BBC’s cameras and gave an emotional interview where he called out the conspiracies against him, and said point-blank that if anything happened to him or Meghan, people should know where the responsibility lies. He also said “I don’t know how much longer my father has… He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.” The palace was FURIOUS about that statement. Any time Harry references his dogsh-t father, Charles becomes incandescent with rage.

Oddly enough though, that BBC interview changed everything. Despite all of the screaming, crying and throwing up over Harry’s words, just a few months later, Charles sent a senior staffer to meet with Sussex representatives in London. Then in September, Harry was able to spend an hour with Charles at Clarence House. Since that meeting, there’s been a lot less briefing from either side, and as we now know, Charles’ health is improving a great deal. Well, someone is still incandescent with rage. And it’s not Charles or Harry. It’s KATE! And William. But mostly Kate! That’s the name of this new book by Christopher Andersen: Kate!

Royal expert Christopher Andersen’s new book reveals the moment Princess Kate Middleton was pushed to her “limits” with brother-in-law Prince Harry. “The damage was done: seeds of doubt concerning the King’s chances for a full recovery had been sown,” Andersen writes in Us Weekly’s exclusive excerpt from Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, set to be released on Tuesday, May 5. Anderson is, of course, referring to Harry’s May 2025 interview in which he discussed his ongoing rift with the royal family. “I don’t know how much longer my father has,” Harry said at the time, which made Kate “more disappointed than angry,” per the excerpt. “But William, who had already slammed the door shut on his brother over what Harry wrote in Spare, was, in the words of a courtier, ‘apoplectic’ with rage,” Andersen writes. “Now it was time to nail the door shut once and for all, and for the first time Kate, who had worked harder than anyone to mend the rift between the brothers, willingly handed her husband a hammer.” Kate “promised” William that she “was done” with Harry after his bombshell BBC interview. “Princess Catherine is ‘the sweetest, most loving person you could ever know,’ said a Sandringham staffer, ‘but like everyone else, she has her limits,’” Andersen’s excerpt reads. Andersen also spoke with Us exclusively about the moment in his book. “I think Kate’s relationship with her father-in-law over their shared cancer battles really has made her much more sensitive to King Charles’s feelings,” he explained. “She knows better than anyone that having someone publicly imply you may be at death’s door is horribly demoralizing.” Charles went public with his cancer diagnosis in February 2024 and Kate announced hers the following month. Kate has since announced that she is in remission. “I’m sure Kate must have felt stung by that comment as well, since she is in a situation very similar to the king’s,” Andersen added, noting that Kate has always been the “level-headed one” in the family feud attempting to “bridge the widening gap between the brothers” — but this changed things. Andersen speculated that he doesn’t see Harry and Kate “having any sort of relationship” going forward. “At least not for the foreseeable future,” he added. Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen hits shelves on Tuesday, May 5.

[From Us Weekly]

“The damage was done: seeds of doubt concerning the King’s chances for a full recovery had been sown…” Just to be clear, one year ago, Kate!’s husband was furiously briefing royalists constantly about how Charles had one foot in the pyre and William would be Scooter King any day now. But when Harry mournfully brought up his lack of access to a father who may well have been dying, THAT is what made William “‘apoplectic’ with rage” and suddenly Kate was done with Harry too? That was the final straw? Harry’s BBC interview about establishment stitch-ups and simply wanting to spend time with his cancer-stricken father safely? They keep telling these stories like they make William and Kate sound good. The stories never make them sound good. William sounds like he’s regularly apoplectic with rage about a stiff breeze or clouds in the sky. Kate(!) sounds like his enabler, egging him on when he’s rage-shrieking and punching walls.