Lauren Sanchez spent all of that money just to wear a basic Schiaparelli to the Met Gala

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez paid $10 million or more – my guess is closer to $20 million – to sponsor and cochair this year’s Met Gala. Jeff didn’t even walk the carpet, he left Lauren to do the carpet on her own. Not only that, but Lauren reportedly wanted to wear a custom Schiaparelli exclusively, but it turns out that Schiaparelli also dressed Kylie Jenner! The scandal of it all! It’s also scandalous to lay out that kind of money and just turn out in the most basic prom dress ever. This was Lauren asking Schiaparelli to custom design a look based on John Singer Sargent’s Madame X. Girl…she was being dragged all night on social media. Spend all of that money to look like THAT.

Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli was much more indicative of what the house usually produces – a stiff bustier/corset piece with a taffeta skirt. This is awful, but it’s more of a “costume” than what Lauren Sanchez wore.

Speaking of people who sort of fumbled the theme… Emily Blunt. One of the few women in trousers, and one of the few women making it all about jewelry. Her Ashi Studio ensemble is supposed to be sort of a blank canvas for $500,000 worth of pearls from Mikimoto.