Beyonce returned to the Met Gala after a decade & wore some skeleton business

Do you realize that a decade has passed since Beyonce last attended the Met Gala? Before last night, she hadn’t attended since 2016. The past decade has been a haze, right? Maybe Beyonce is ushering in a new era. Fashion-wise… well… it’s something. Like, I absolutely love Beyonce and I’m terrified of the Beygency, but I’ve never thought that Beyonce is any kind of fashion iconoclast or ever all that fashion-forward. She wore a “skeleton dress” by Olivier Rousteing. Okay… it just goes to show that you can be the whole-ass Met Gala co-chair and still be on some crazy skeleton business. Bey brought Jay-Z and Blue Ivy as her dates. Now, Blue Ivy? SHE is the fashionista. She’s like her aunt Solange – Blue understands fashion and how to create impactful fashion moments. Blue wore Balenciaga and she looked amazing.

You know who was sort of disappointing? Gigi Hadid in custom Miu Miu. What a basic-ass dress. Ditto with Vittoria Ceretti in custom Carolina Herrera.

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