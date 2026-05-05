Beyonce returned to the Met Gala after a decade & wore some skeleton business

Do you realize that a decade has passed since Beyonce last attended the Met Gala? Before last night, she hadn’t attended since 2016. The past decade has been a haze, right? Maybe Beyonce is ushering in a new era. Fashion-wise… well… it’s something. Like, I absolutely love Beyonce and I’m terrified of the Beygency, but I’ve never thought that Beyonce is any kind of fashion iconoclast or ever all that fashion-forward. She wore a “skeleton dress” by Olivier Rousteing. Okay… it just goes to show that you can be the whole-ass Met Gala co-chair and still be on some crazy skeleton business. Bey brought Jay-Z and Blue Ivy as her dates. Now, Blue Ivy? SHE is the fashionista. She’s like her aunt Solange – Blue understands fashion and how to create impactful fashion moments. Blue wore Balenciaga and she looked amazing.
You know who was sort of disappointing? Gigi Hadid in custom Miu Miu. What a basic-ass dress. Ditto with Vittoria Ceretti in custom Carolina Herrera.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images and Getty Images.
-
-
New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Jay-Z, Beyoncé Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Beyoncé Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Gigi Hadid
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
-
-
Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Blue Ivy
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
-
-
Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Beyonce
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages
Some of these dresses, you look at them and first thought is that the sketch probably looked fantastic.
ETA Going to have to find video of Beyonce’s dress. I bet it looks much cooler in motion. She’s worn similar outfits onstage.
I’d enjoy looking at the sketch books far more than watching rich people prance about in questionable concepts of costumes. Maybe it’s an age thing, but I find even Beyoncé a tad boring. We’ve seen Incan Princess one to many times and other than the oversized collar on Blue’s dress (her hair is lovely), it’s very much all been done before. Can’t wait to see what House of Peaches comes up with.
Beyonces dress reminds me of Damian Hirst Diamond Skull.
More hommage to art than most of the other dresses.
There are closeups of Beyoncé’s dress that show very poorly sewn seams, like it was stitched on last second, and it doesn’t fit her properly, too big in places, with the overall look being strangely frump and sad. Credit though for trying to work with the theme instead of just going the pretty dress route
I think she was definitely trying to do something with the theme, which I appreciate – maybe it’s a Damien Hirst reference, but it’s definitely drawing on the idea as the body as/costume art themes.
I agree about the construction, though. I think it would’ve been better if she’d gone for a skeleton top half and then maybe a full skirt – illusion fabric is so hard to get right and, while it’s a good match, where the skirt pools at her feet it just looks cheap, like old pantyhose.
It was a cool idea, though.
Blue in Balenciaga was fire. Was it in theme? Maaaybe. Or not? But the look was good.
I thought she was a show-stopper. I loved the collar on that jacket, and she knew how to where it.
Blue’s outfit is super cute. I foresee a lot of last minute prom jacket additions lol. Beyonce’s outfit looks incredibly heavy. I have to wonder how much that weighs. Because it’s hard to believe that the sheer support that’s under it can hold it. And Jay Z is Jay Z. His entire thing is, I’m a grown man. I don’t know if he still works with June ambrose, but that’s been their deal since the mid 2000s. I don’t follow trends. He’s never going to show up anywhere except for in an incredible tailored suit, and a 3 million dollar watch. The most you might get from him is a suit that’s not black .
Blue’s outfit is super cute. I’m not sure how I feel about Bey’s. Gigi and everyone please can we stop with the sheer??? I know your body is banging but I don’t want to see any panties!
Beyonce decides to show up for Bezos? Yikes.
She was one of the co chairs this year, along with Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman she didn’t come out for him specifically.
I was just thinking “you wait 10 yrs to attend and this is the year??, I would have waited until 11.”
I’m seriously side-eyeing everyone who attended this year.
Seeing how this is one of the ways that artists and customers receive funding to keep certain Performing Arts influneced events open I’m okay with anyone who attended this year. Beyonce is a billionaire she’s already unethical (I’m a Beyonce fan but facts are fact). This was a great way to raise money for the Arts by people who should be funding it anyway.
Blue Ivy looks exactly like her mom!
Bey’s costume strikes me as one of those times when someone had a cool idea, and then a committee piled 27 more things on top and pushed it right over a cliff. It needed editing, starting with that headpiece which doesn’t connect to the dress in any way that I can see except it’s silver bedazzled. And the bath-mat cape coat is hideous.
If they had made the dress an ombre, maybe, gone from nude at the neck to solid black starting at the hips, and not taken the spine and ribs to the floor, it might have been an interesting effect. Make the cape the same shape, but plain black velvet. Ditch the hat, put her in an updo, maybe threaded with diamond ropes.
As for Blue, it’s a great outfit that has nothing to do with the theme. And the shoes are a mis-step (pun intended.) It would have been much more interesting with maybe white biker boots.
Coming back to say, I had no idea Blue Ivy is still so young.
14, and she’s dressing like that and on the red carpet? Yikes. I’m sorry, but yikes.
I remember what it was like to look 20+ when I was 14. I thought it was great at the time, but it did not do good things for me.
I agree with this. I generally like elaborate looks for the Met Gala but this one is TOO elaborate—to the point that it distracts from the way it’s referencing the theme
Tots agree. Headpiece thingy is terrible, muppet shall is terrible. There was a good idea in there somewhere and with different styling it might have worked
Blue’s dress is stunning. Blue is stunning – hands down. But – and I know I’ll get skewered on this site for saying it – that child is 14. That’s about the 8th grade. The push-up bra, the heels – she looks 22. There’s a big difference between 14 and 22 and I don’t care who your parents are. Sorry – but I’m a mom. And in 15 years, when she does her Brooklyn Beckham (who spent a lot of his tender years walking catwalks like this) – remember that it’s Brooklyn you all root for here, not his parents. Just saying.
14? Ouch, I thought it was more graduation age. The child should not be forced or encouraged to cosplay adulthood.
Totally agree. Maybe not being forced – sure she loves it – she’s 14, I bet she thinks it’s the coolest thing ever. Certainly being encouraged though. And if my dad ever saw my boobs like that, heck at 18 he’d have a cow… at 14 no way I’m allowed out of the house!
No skewering at all but her dress is very modest and covered up with the exception of the bodice area? And even then, it’s not like anything is hanging out? Maybe she’s growing up too fast but she IS a teenager, not a child, and to me this outfit is teen-appropriate. Curious how others feel….
It’s a bit too grown up for her, but dayum, it’s gorgeous! And those shoes are just wow.
Definitely think too old. A 14 yo in a push-up bra. I absolutely consider a 14 year old a child, full stop.
@ Kitten – I agree and yes, it’s appropriate for how teen girls are dressing now. And every kid matures at their own rate. Not all 14-year-olds may be (or want to be) this mature yet. Blue Ivy was always into fashion and was a very composed kid. She looks amazing, I love every detail.
Blue Ivy’s outfit is tasteful and age appropriate. She is mostly covered up. Being under 18 doesn’t mean a girl has to be covered from her collarbone to her ankles at all times. That kind of expectation is not actually helpful to girls and women.
Her shoes make me think of Cinderella’s glass slippers. I like them. 🙂
A pity Beyonce didn’t have the guts to leave the rug behind and let the dress just be. Also, celebrities, stop schlepping your dumb kids around. Let them achieve their own worth.
Beyoncé goes to the Met Gala for the first time since 2016… the Cubs are leading the NL Central… maybe the wormhole to this alternative hellscape timeline is trying to undo itself?
Please let this be true…
I honestly hated it, the overall vision is like a rib cage balancing on top of another rib cage??? it just looks awkward
I think Blue looks incredible. And I don’t think it’s inappropriate at all.
I went to a bar mitzvah recently and the 13-year-old girls all wore the same basic style of dress: skin-tight sheath that was more tunic-length, and some showed cleavage. It’s just the way girls dress now.
Blue’s jacket is actually pretty modest and the tea length is perfect for a teen.
I didn’t think it looked bad at all, and maybe I’m just sensitive to it as someone that was 5’9 wearing a 36 DD bra at 12. I had to hear constantly how I needed to wear something high-necked, or should have on a loose shirt instead of a tank top or longer shorts when it was 90° because of the size of my butt when my body is just my body.
I can get people being worried about someone being sexualized young, but she can’t help how she’s built and it actually isn’t helpful to make someone feel like the body that they have is inappropriate solely because of their age. It doesn’t look like a push-up bra to me it looks like support. But of course everyone will have their opinions, and everyone’s personal experience sis as a young teen will color them.
@Dee your comment really gave me some needed perspective. Thanks!
My oldest turns 12 tomorrow (omg), and I thought blue looks appropriate, and really great. It does come across as sophisticated for her age, but she is fully pulling it off. There’s no cut outs on her ribs or hips (I remain furious about two piece bathing suits from Target that had cut outs on the hips on a bathing suit bottom for a 5 year old), my only thought is if she’s comfortable in the corset like part.
Happy early birthday! My oldest turns 14 next week and I’m not handling it well, lol.
Honestly the heels are what throw me off about her outfit. Teenagers wear sneakers, even to prom lmao (at least in my area.)
This.
I’m going to say it and let everyone get mad. That kid needs to kid. They dress her too old, they’re pushing her into show business. She’s what, 13 or 14 ? Why is she at the gala with a bunch of adults and no one her age is there? She needs privacy and she should be allowed to be a kid. There’s gonna be regrets and I hope they aren’t hers because none of this is about her.
The way this child is talked about like she’s an adult, it’s creepy and her parents are FAILIING to protect her. OH, and Bey’s outfit is ill-fitting. Where’s Solange when you need her, she is the fashionista in the family.
100000% with you! 14. I didn’t go so far as creepy, but… yeah. Her dad beaming over her shoulder. Like I said earlier… shades of Brooklynn past…
The top looks like football pads and gives her the appearance of a linebacker. It’s not flattering at all. She’s always had bad taste to me. Blue looks nice but it’s not on theme, and at 14 it’s awfully mature.
I was stunned when I saw Blue Ivy. She looked incredible. Beyoncé’s dress didn’t thrill me but if it’s a reference to a specific art piece, then I get it. I would say that Blue is definitely too young to be at a party like the Met Gala on her own, but she’s with both her parents. You can bank on the fact that neither Bey nor Jay would let anything untoward even approach their precious daughter. Both her parents are leaders in their industry and Blue is exposed to more than your average 14 year old on any given day. But again, she is well chaperoned here. So I wouldn’t worry about it.
So, we haven’t learned that just because people are rich doesn’t mean they’re necessarily good or attentive parents. That kid will have “stories” later or a tense relationship with them. This should be the time where she should be figuring out her life and making her mistakes without everything being public. Or being the parents buffer.
Beyoncé is my girl…. But that party city outfit is not the one. Blue looked exquisite 🤩.
I love Bey but this is too Halloween. She should use her sister’s stylist.
Loathe the Zs.
I wish Jay/Bey/Ivey had also boycotted, but those are my political beliefs, and I won’t stick them onto them.
That said, I LOVE the skeleton dress. Very unique, and the human body is a work of art. Especially the parts that help us stand, run, dance and move. I think it would have a bigger punch with a brightly colored lining, such as fuschia or purple, or even navy, but hey, JMHO.
Oh, and she could have left that headpiece at home. It reminded me of the little girl who loved Thor in Adventures in Babysitting.
I want to say Beyonce looks tired, but I don’t want the BeyHive coming after me.
At first glance I like the skeleton part immediately, but couldn’t make much sense of the rest of the costume. What is the reference? Love Blue Ivy’s dress.
A theory is that Beyoncé was referencing “The Visitor” by Caroline Wogan Durieux. What a cool artist!- her Wikipedia is great. She was a badass Creole lady who grew up in New Orleans, then moved to Cuba and hung out with Frida and Diego, later came back to US and kept making art and generally lived a long creative life. Here’s “The Visitor” in the Philadelphia Museum of Art collection
https://www.philamuseum.org/objects/68093?keyword=Donations
I told my friend that Blue looked better than her momma. A red carpet interview has me thinking Beyonce only did this mess for Blue, lol. It was the way she spoke and phrased her responses with why being here at 10 years. And honest, even though the look took work it still feels very “here damn”. ha!