Princess Kate will make a solo two-day trip to northern Italy next week

The events of the past month have shone a spotlight on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s work-shy ways. First there was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s successful Australian trip, which the royal system tried to sabotage, to no avail. Then there was Prince Harry’s Ukrainian visit, giving a keynote speech at an important security conference in Kyiv, spending time with Ukrainian veterans and active servicemen, and highlighting the ongoing work of The Halo Trust. After that, King Charles – a 77-year-old with cancer – completed a six-day state visit to the US and Bermuda. That entire time, Prince William and Kate were either on vacation or doing random busywork. Well, it’s looking more and more like William is putting his foot down about traveling for work. So it’s left to poor Kate and her pack-and-go doll wig.
Kate Middleton is set for a royal visit abroad. On May 5, the Princess of Wales announced she will visit Italy from May 13 to May 14, marking her first work trip overseas since announcing her cancer diagnosis in 2024.
Kate, 44, spent much of that year out of the public eye amid her treatment and recovery, and she returned to a fuller schedule of duties after announcing she was in remission in early 2025.
Princess Kate’s two-day visit to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy is tied to one of her key causes: early childhood. She sees the trip as a fact-finding mission, and she will spend time digging into Reggio Emilia’s internationally recognized approach to early childhood education. Seeing it as a “significant next step” for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Kate will spend time with educators, parents, children and civic and business leaders to see the work in action, her office at Kensington Palace says.
“The Princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development,” her spokesperson said in a statement.
On May 6, the Princess of Wales will step out at the University of East London to launch a new guide to help those working with the youngest children. Published by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development highlights the “vital role of loving, responsive relationships in shaping children’s lifelong health and well-being,” Kate’s office says, and it will be published on a new hub on the Centre for Early Childhood’s website, so that professionals in the sector can access it.
[From People]
“…Marking her first work trip overseas since announcing her cancer diagnosis in 2024…” Operative words: “work trip.” Kate has traveled out of the UK a half-dozen times (at least) since her 2024 disappearance, it’s just that those travels were for vacations. She went to Greece last summer, she’s taken several ski trips, and in February 2025, William and Kate skipped the BAFTAs because they went to Mustique. I also think it’s curious that Kate is going solo for some bigger appearances, like Anzac Day and now this visit to Italy. Also: there’s a growing body of evidence that the diplomats in the Foreign Office are ripping out their hair over Will and Kate’s refusal to regularly travel for anything other than vacations.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Her Royal Highness Princess of Wales lays a wreath at the Cenotaph, London, UK, on 25 April 2026, on behalf of His Majesty The King during the Anzac Day commemorative service. Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli, and has since become an important moment to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict.,Image: 1094243971, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Speller/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales attends an ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 25 April, 2026.,Image: 1094246075, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095238995, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Royals attending the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 05 Apr 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: The Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: (Left to right) The Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales attends a wreath laying ceremony and parade commemorating Anzac Day at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Princess of Wales attends a wreath laying ceremony and parade commemorating Anzac Day at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Princess of Wales attends a wreath laying ceremony and parade commemorating ANZAC Day at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2026
Credit: Cover Images
When KP is desperate they dust off the “Early Childhood Development” distraction, funny how this project is only brought up when Wanks laziness is becoming a tabloid topic.
Bahaha. A listening and learning trip to release a pamphlet for her own early years program?! Why doesn’t she go to some region of England where her programs have been implemented and are showing effectiveness and release the pamphlet there? What a joke.
And where the hell is the heir? Where is the uproar about him (from the rota rats and British press, not here)
Agreed. Coulda been an email, except that Kate apparently wanted an opportunity to buy a lot of Italian fashion.
And I guess William is too busy Holding Very Important Meetings With Very Important People for How He Will King. Remember that idiotic article, before Harry and Charles’ actual trips of substance were done, and whatever William was up to boiled down to military cosplay?
She looks furious in those big pictures.
Is this a result of Harry and Meghan going to Jordan and Australia this year? There was absolutely no talk about Kate doing work trips only about her maybe accompanying William to the US or India for Earthshot.
“Fact finding mission”? Come on now. She hasn’t done anything major with this project or ” Centre” in a year and now she’s traveling to another country to meet about it and learn about other approaches to childhood development? Why?
I mean seriously why? Are they about to start funding research? In a way that’s transparent? Are they about to start financially supporting existing childcare centers in the UK? What is the planned or anticipated end result of this? How will it benefit the people in the UK since you’re using their tax dollars to do so?
At this point the busy work is actually offensive. I’m sure there are plenty of people in the UK that would love to go to Northern Italy in mid May for a few days to ” fact find” for work after being off the entirety of their kids spring break and right before they are out for summer. Even when they do their busywork to prove that ” they travel too!” it’s lightweight and pointless.