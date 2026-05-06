After flunking the bar exam last year, Kim Kardashian has no plans to retake it this year

Kim Kardashian has been on a decade-long journey to become a lawyer. I have no idea if Kim believed her journey would go smoothly, but it definitely seems like she never expected it to be this difficult. Kim opted out of going to law school, but she spent years doing a “law studies” program, which she completed last year. When she completed the program, she didn’t get a JD, but she did get some kind of certificate of completion which would allow her to take the bar exam, the final hurdle. Keep in mind, Kim flunked California’s “baby bar exam” three times before finally passing it in 2021. Well, last year, Kim flunked the California bar. She swore up and down that she would retake it. Well, according to TMZ, she has no immediate plans to retake it.

Kim Kardashian’s last call came in July 2025, we’ve learned … because she stayed out of the bar exam room in February — and she won’t be there in July either. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Kim plans to wait until at least 2027 to retake the bar exam after failing the test a little less than a year ago. We’re told she plans on trying again … though whether she will in February 2027 is unclear at this time. Kim has a lot of time to mull it over — the final deadline to sign up for the February 2027 exam is January 4 next year. As you know … Kim announced she fell short of passing the bar in November — thanking her supporters and letting her haters know the law dream ain’t dead. She even called out Ray J for making claims about her in a lawsuit he filed … accusing him of torpedoing her chances of becoming a lawyer — so, we know she’s still taking the dream seriously. In the meantime, Kim will have to settle for shooting a reality TV show, running a multibillion-dollar shapewear company and shining on the Met Gala red carpet … the horror! Bottom line, Kim doesn’t have to go home … but she can’t practice law in a courtroom either.

[From TMZ]

Eh, it is what it is. I’ve never been mad at Kim for trying to improve herself or for creating this goal. I actually believed that Kim would give up years ago, especially during the flunked-baby-bar years. Think of how easy it would have been for Kim to go on Instagram and say, “you know what, I changed my mind, I can find more useful ways to spend my time.” Of course, I think this whole thing has been a come-and-go hobby for her, which is why she’s not taking the bar exam this year. She doesn’t feel like it, she has other things on her plate, she’s just not into it this year. At this point, she’s not going to give it up, but she’ll hit pause on her legal ambitions for months at a time.