Every actor in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is using a flat American accent

Christopher Nolan finally won his Oscars for Oppenheimer, and he was immediately given $250 million to adapt The Odyssey. Nolan’s casting choices have come under a great deal of criticism, especially casting Matt Damon as Odysseus. Well, Nolan released the second trailer for The Odyssey and now people cannot shut up about how every actor, even the British actors, is employing an American accent in the film. Here’s trailer #2, the first time we hear many of these characters speak:
The Hollywood Reporter’s headline was “Everybody Using American Accents Is Definitely a Choice.” Their piece is all about how “everybody sounds like they’re from Ohio” and how everyone is using “contemporary-sounding language.” While it’s true that the “tradition” for these kinds of films is to use British accents, it’s not like any of these characters would have sounded British OR American. Nor would they have contemporary Greek accents or speak in contemporary Greek either. It’s clear that Nolan has made choices about language and accents though – I have an image of Nolan sitting on Robert Pattinson until Pattinson promised NOT to do some kind of crazy accent or voice. That was the only jarring part of the trailer for me, because I’m so primed to hear Pattinson doing something bonkers with his voice. To Sparkles, this probably counts though, trying to adopt the flat American accent (which he actually pulls off, honestly). Tom Holland’s American accent sounds fine too.
I actually sort of appreciate that Nolan made the call here and he didn’t allow the actors to do whatever they wanted accent-wise. It’s a mythical story about Sirens and Cyclopes and supernatural goddesses interacting with humans – there is no right or wrong way to do it, no hard-and-fast historical accuracy to adhere to. Nolan’s choice to ground the story in contemporary language and American accents is his choice and so be it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Screencaps & poster courtesy of Universal/trailers.
If the British actors are using an American accent, then it’s definitely a choice.
All of the voices have gravitas, so it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be. I don’t think the accents need to be British necessary, but I do think there’s a “drama school voice” (is that an accent?) that works well for these type of movies. Maybe that’s why the headline used the word “flat.” Generally, I think you’d want to avoid flatness. But since everyone here sounds commanding, I think the flatness gets cancelled out. I’ll now go see it.
I’m sure part of that decision came from the fact that Matt Damon really can’t pull of anything other than an American accent. He probably would have been going in and out of a British one like Kevin Costner in Robin Hood back in the day.
OMG! I just remembered Damon in The Great Wall and whatever the heck that accent was supposed to be! It was horrendous! What was it? Irish maybe? Irish by way of Bolivia or something? 🤣
Your theory makes sense!
Well he can do a Boston accent (and THAT would be a choice lol).
But anyhoo, I couldn’t even make it through the trailer (do we see Lupita?). No interest in this movie whatsoever.
I get the feeling this movie is going to be 3+ hours of terrible acting, that is if you can actually see what is happening. I am so tired of movies where you can’t see the actors and you can’t hear the dialogue.
There’s absolutely no reason why the actors in movies set in ancient times should have a British accent. It’s an affectation that’s actually very annoying to me.
Came here to say this exact same thing!
I just assumed they used British accents because the actors generally seem British? Maybe I’m wrong.
Even in this movie, some of them are British (but using an American accent).
Yes, it does come down to the casting, but the casting ls also based on the accent. For example, a British accent can remind people of “empire” which would then cast the actor as a Roman, that sort of thing.
I just think it’s hilarious British actors are still being cast even when using an American accent. The implication then seems to be that the British actors can change their accents but the American actors are likely not able to.
Yes, it has always struck me as stupid. I’m glad Nolan made the call to just do flat American accents, it makes as much sense as anything else and was probably easier for some of the actors like Damon.
This is probably why there’s no Liam Neeson in it, they would have had to work in how he journeyed back to Ithaca via Northern Ireland to the script somehow.
If I remember correctly, they’re using the Emily Wilson translation to base the movie off of and I just started the audiobook. She says in the translators note that she used contemporary language on purpose. The accents are probably an extension of that.
I have to admit that hearing Telemacus call Odysseus “Dad” was jaring, but it is a choice for uneducated American audiences.
Wow. (Said in my flat Ohio accent).
Well that’s quite the take.
I have issues with Wilson’s translation, but she never called Odysseus “Dad.”
Surely you are aware that a we truly uneducated Americans call our fathers Cousin Billy.
Surely you know that the Midwest is home to the best hospital system(s) in the world, Carol. Plenty of us Midwestern Americans are clearly more educated, informed, and worldly than most (or how you’re coming across, but you seem to have no problem with uninformed judgements, so…)
Also, Carol, it is spelled “jarring.”
–Ohio (Nancy, you go, girl!)
And yes, I used the British spelling of judg(e)ment just for you. I’d hate to come across as an uneducated hick!
good. most actors are terrible at accents anyway. just thinking about all those actors attempting to speak English with an Italian accent is house of gucci…no thanks. the “dad” tho is jarring.
I wish Christopher Nolan had gone for the Iliad instead of the Odyssey, because based on the trailer, he’s stripped it of all the humour and warmth that the Odyssey has (comparatively speaking). Unalloyed grimness is just so blah.
I have always thought it was ridiculous to have people speak in British accents for period and historical movies not set in Britain. As for The Odyssey, I am so sick of hearing about this movie already. That is not Nolan’s fault but I feel like a lot of people are just chomping at the bit hoping and waiting for this movie to fail. And don’t get me started on the white Musk fanboy outrage over the casting. I would be happy to not hear anything else about this movie until it’s actually released.
Bad choice to cast Damon. I looked at the trailer and thought he is the only one miscasted. Where is Cillian?