Princess Kate wore a Roland Mouret pantsuit for an Early Years event in London

Today is Prince Archie’s seventh birthday, by the way. Of course they made sure to send out the Princess of Wales on some busywork mess. Yesterday evening, Kate’s office made the big splashy announcement that Kate plans to travel to northern Italy next week, something to do with Early Years or Shaping Us or whatever the current iteration is called. She keeps relaunching it, to no avail. Nothing sticks because there’s no there there.
Well, Kate was also on some Early Years business today at the University of East London. You’d think that such a keen and credible Early Years expert would know that kids are actually stimulated by bright colors and happier, more exciting aesthetics. Instead of wearing something bright, Kate cosplayed you-know-who by wearing a beige Roland Mouret pantsuit. In the past six years or so, Kate has bought many pantsuits in various colors, but few of those suits are flattering or high-quality. This one is though – Mouret knows how to cut a garment. She also wore her Danielle Draper “G C L” necklace (her children’s initials). Her Keeper’s Heart earrings are new, and Tatler suggests that they’re possibly an anniversary gift. Raise your hand if you believe William gives his wife anniversary gifts.
The purpose of this outing was for Kate to launch an Early Years resource guide, produced by her Keenwell Foundation for Early Years. The guidebook is called Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development. She “wrote” the introduction, you guys.
PS… Once again, that off-color hairpiece plopped on the back of her head…
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to University of East London for the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood social and emotional development guide
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to University of East London for the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood social and emotional development guide
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to University of East London for the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood social and emotional development guide
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to University of East London for the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood social and emotional development guide
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to University of East London for the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood social and emotional development guide
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to University of East London for the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood social and emotional development guide
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Look at Kate out snd about before 8sm in California. Making news before any post for Archie’s birthday
I don’t think the suit is flattering at all. There is an acre of space between the waist band and crotch, making it look very disproportionate. And the colour. Ugh. Butterscotch? She can’t admit that the colours Meghan can pull off are just not for her!
Yes, this color is awful on her. It’s so bizarre to me that she’s been in the public eye for decades now and still has no idea what suits her.
She doesn’t take that into consideration. She just wants to be Meghan.
The front of the trousers looks weird. Something wrong with the way it is cut. They don’t look like creases from sitting down either.
Cheap fabric, maybe?
That suit does not fit her.
Agree. Those pants are not tailored well. A good tailor can fit the pants so that they deal with a very long torso while not making the crotch of the pants 1/3 of the way to the knees.
Mouret doesn’t always cut such extremely long/high waists. I have a pair of his pants (you can buy them for much less on places like Thredup or TheRealReal) and the waist is perfect normal. Wonder if this is a bespoke suit, because Kate always insists in really high waists that visually (when you don’t focus on the pants themselves) lengthen her legs and shorten her torso.
Also, does it look like she put on a few pounds, or is that the effect of the beige?
Yes, the proportions of the jacket are peculiar against that waistline.
This is not a colour that works for her. Shes trying to match it to her new hair colour but that’s isn’t a good colour for her either. A darker brown would work.
I can’t believe someone who does nothing but shop all day still doesn’t know what colours work with her own colouring.
Kate is a cool summer and she’s wearing a suit bordering on gold. Its awful on her. Plus the strange cut if the pants. She can pull off a cool beige, but this is warm. How does she get even her basic color season wrong? I got my colors done for my first professional job. It saved money not buying terrible clothes, plus i looked put together on a budget. that was 30 years ago. She really can’t get anything right.
I’ve always wanted to get my colours done!
I will take Kaiser’s word that this is a good suit – but in the classic Keen Midas touch, she does not look good in it at all. The color is drab on her, the fit is weird.
It’s the color of a dried bleached stick. Does any one remember the colorful dress Diana wore to meet kids?
Agreed. That long crotch is weird. Plus the whole thing looks too big on her. She’s just wasting away.
LOL! I noticed the extremely high waisted pants too. And they’re sagging n the crotch area. What the…?
I can just feel the desperation radiating off this person. Pathetic.
Good lord the low hanging crotch on these pants – they’re practically Hammer Pants!
Because a crotch that hits the knees is way better than acknowledging and dressing for the body you’ve got. /s
Kate is tall girl with very short legs. Always was.
So boring.
Exactly. It’s fine. That’s truly my response to almost everything Kate wears lately. Shrug. It’s fine.
I feel like she has 2 more of the same suit – black and burgundy? I think she wore this one when she went to Jordan. It’s no big deal if she wants to be boring, but the PR makes her out to be such a fashion trendsetter and this is anything but. A stylist would be itching to add a colorful scarf or a different color blouse or shoe – something to break up the head to toe beige. As you say, shrug.
Yep. It’s to the point that it’s not even interesting enough to critique. And truly. It’s fine. Shrug. Not the worst thing I’ve ever seen by any means at all. So, shrug.
Yeah, its fine. It’s boring but fine. I dont love the pants but whatever, its fine.
I do find it hilarious though that she scheduled an event for Archie’s birthday because of course she did. Meghan might make an IG post about it!! OH NOES!!!!! Kate must win!!!
Just a reminder that she was the person who had concerns over Archie’s skin color over 7 years ago. So not sure if that counts as a win but thx for the reminder Kate. Good to know you care about a resource guide to treating kids well though. Maybe start by not having concerns over their skin color, yeesh.
It’s fine. Finally a break from that endless series of dresscoats, the repetition was starting to making me feel dizzy. She looks better in jewel tones, we all know that, though not her apparently. But it’s fine.
She looks terrible. Really awful.
And imagine being a whole-ass grown-up being sent out to distract from your young nephew’s birthday.
Oh no, just no, Kate looks like walking skeleton, nothing about this flattering to Kate
Sigh.. why are you going to make me defend Kate. They did this to Meghan years ago to. Women are not human billboards, they don’t have to dress in louder colors around children to stimulate them. We aren’t clowns and no one criticizes men for showing up in jeans and a shirt. Stop it. It’s the words and deeds they’ll remember, not you showing up dressed like Bozo the Clown when you aren’t an actual clown.
@mel
Waity is a whole assed clown.
Yeah, but she doesn’t have to dress like one and I defend Megan when she’s attacked for that also. As I said, men show up in jeans and a sweater and we expect women to show up looking like the magic school bus for some reason. Obama and Mamdani, Mamdani is in a boring suit and Obama in a white shirt and jeans. Those kids were thrilled and had a ball. Nah, leave women alone with that.
Gotta say, I get irritated when I see men show up to things in just jeans & whatever; like, they don’t even try. Worse yet if they’re accompanied by a woman who’s dressed to the nines & he’s, again, in just jeans.
Distract? Lol
Copy clothing and jewelry from M✔️
Bad wig✔️
Big announcement drama ✔️
Use C word✔️
All to grab attention from a birthday boy. SMH. Hope no one bites
Absolutely 💯 % right about that list cosplaying Princess Meghan with the jewelry and clothes on Prince Archie’s birthday it is all rather distasteful.
I wonder where she got the idea for the necklace with her children’s initials from…
Haha! I guess this is her answer to the constellation necklaces (her children’s signs) Meg wears?
Meghan also has a necklace with her children’s initials as well.
It’s kind of sad that they can only be bothered to work when it’s someone that they see as competitions day. Even if that competition is simply a seven year old’s birthday. I find it hard to believe that they’ve done nothing for weeks and weeks, and both of them decided to work on today. It’s not even Thursday.
I have to wonder 15 years in, if these sort of meetings are even welcomed anymore, because they clearly don’t move the needle. They are too infrequent to be worthwhile. How can you have any actionable plans when you meet with organizations annually or semi annually?
That is so pathetic. And she could turn it all on its head by saying to someone ‘and it’s my nephew Archie’s birthday today, what a wonderful day to highlight blah blah bah’!
Did anyone click through to the press release?
“Published by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the guide underscores the “vital role of loving, responsive relationships in shaping children’s lifelong health and well-being,” according to Kensington Palace. It will be available via a new hub on the Centre for Early Childhood’s website, giving professionals easier access to key research and tools. In an introduction to the guide, Princess Kate writes, ‘Now is the moment to place care and connection at the heart of all we do, and to shape a future in which love can truly flourish.’ She adds, ‘In a world which feels increasingly distracted, fragmented and digital, where life’s pace, noise and interruptions can be overwhelming, I believe it is more important than ever to invest in what truly helps us to thrive: human connection. While our society often focuses on academic or physical milestones, research consistently shows that it is our earliest relationships, experiences and environments which lay the foundations for our future health and happiness,” the Princess of Wales writes. “The quality of our connections — with ourselves, with others and with the world around us — shapes how safe we feel, how we relate and how we process experiences throughout our lives.’
So, hug your children instead of keeping them in the basement. Who knew? The rest reads like the same AI slop used in her Seasons videos. I guess the “new hub” containing these groundbreaking findings is news?
I suppose you’d have to buy the guide to find out what it’s actually about – no one could tell from this nonsense.
It’s a free download, or you can just read it on their website (it doesn’t take long!).
And yet, neither of them could be bothered to try and form a connection with their SIL? Every time Kate yammers on about “connection”, “caring”, etc I want to scream “but didn’t you have reservations about your brother-in-laws new girlfriend before you even got to know her?”
I am a lover of neutrals, but this suit looks like a ghastly colour on Kate. I don’t think Archie is going to care that his uncle’s wife is out and about on his birthday. I’m sure that Archie’s parents would prefer there be nothing about Archie’s birthday in the trash British tabloids. This “competition” is ridiculous. Multiple members of the family can be “working” on the same day. This notion of “overshadowing” one another is puerile to say the least. Imagine, you have a whole institution worried only about who is overshadowing who. That alone should indicate their current uselessness.
It is a one sided competition for sure. But we all know that if Meghan dares to step out on any of the other three kids birthdays the UK media attacks her for it.
Of course Archie won’t care. I doubt his parents would care. It’s the silliness of the left over royals and their one sided competition that’s at play. It’s how petty and immature the left behind royals are that they change what they do and how they do things to attempt to pull focus onto themselves, always failing and making themselves look foolish. It’s their hypocrisy to be angry when the Sussexes do something that might happen on the same day as them but think it’s purely okay for them to do something on a day the Sussexes are known to be doing something or one of their birthdays. Charles scheduled a whole con-a-nation on Archie’s birthday and then had the audacity to invite Harry to it a continent away from his son.
This woman bears all the classic signs of the condition that was so gleefully attributed to Meghan: sociopathic narcissism. My god. And, no, she’s not a billboard, and if she showed up for “work” in sh*tty suits but did it twice a week, no one would comment on her clothes. But since she makes such a fuss about making a fashion-forward entrance, I’m going to grade Kate on the curve she’s set: this suit sucks. It’s not Mouret’s fault. He’s a genius designer. Only Kate could drain the verve and sexiness and crisp appeal from a Mouret suit. But she did it. If I had worn this on the recommendation of a stylist, ….I’m not even going to finish that sentence. Because no stylist would sanction this.
Look at what she did to McQueen too. This woman has a talent for taking exciting brands and making them look as boring as possible.
Are they partnering with any parenting organizations, the NHS, social workers, whatever the UK equivalent of Child Protective Services, etc. to distribute this manual and if not, why not? Otherwise it’s just another internet resource in a sea of them.
The earrings look exactly one of her 148 pairs of Kiki McDonough earrings, who apparently received a royal warrant from Camilla this week.
She looks like a geriatric tortoise now..
Purposely ill-fitting to hide her thin frame? Sorry, but the colour is very unflattering. And that necklace with her kids’ initials … copied straight from Meghan. All of this, and you can tell that her performative smiles do not reach her eyes at all.
We were told that royal women don’t wear beige nor pants so why is Kate wearing this suit?
Yes, “how can anyone see her when wearing beige?” (eyeroll)! The desperation and copy keening overshadows everything else with this lazy, uninspiring woman, including her so-called “work”….as usual.
Thank God. Meghan broke that glass ceiling. Now if we could get back to strapless dresses like the Queen and Princess Margaret wore in their youths.
The suit is nice, but it’s not suited to her (pun intended). That color washes her out. The boob darts make her look anorexic. There’s a photo on hello’s website where the blazer looks hunched on her back and her posture is horrible. This is not her style, she needs to quit the Meghan cosplay because she doesn’t look confident in it.
The color is that of baby poop. The crotch is too long. She’s swimming in it. Her bunions make the shoes not fit. Wiglet doesn’t match. Just a day ending in Y.
Why doesn’t she have a stylist and a tailor? She is built like a model and could really show off high-end designs if only she got the right guidance.
It seems that the only “advice” she’s capable of acting on is copying her sister-in-law’s fashion lead, even though her colouring and build are completely different and she can’t accessorize anything to save her life! I don’t get why she can’t approach someone at British Vogue to give her advice on how to dress without blatantly copying someone in own sphere! Laziness, I guess!SMH
Some women don’t have a creative bone in their bodies. Kate is one of them.
I watched an interview with an author who has a book on Diana, Kate, Camilla, and Meghan coming out. One of the reasons Kate was chosen is she is boring. 🥱 The author said the royals already had exciting with Diana and look at how that worked out for them.
At this point she’s built like a skeleton, which could be parlayed into “built like a model.” She just needs to calm down the death stare to looks vacuous instead of malicious. But at 43, she is over the hill for modeling. However, she could still be a working royal, but she’s never entertained that line of work before, so . . .
A khaki colored suit is fine, pretty classic office wear, but with all that neutral khaki she could have worn a top in a color/print to liven it up. She and her stylists are boring AF. 😴
Kate is too skeletal for that suit. It swallows her.
The color is dull as dishwater too. Tan and beige. Booring.
Greetings,
How many ways …. to say or spell “ick” this colour reminds me of meconium, and/or baby’s first bowel motion.
Couple that with the amount of money that Lurch (also known as) Billy the basher, has raked out of the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster (massive article on that in the DM) a couple of days ago – then there is no excuse for this monstrosity, on colour alone.