Princess Kate wore a Roland Mouret pantsuit for an Early Years event in London

Today is Prince Archie’s seventh birthday, by the way. Of course they made sure to send out the Princess of Wales on some busywork mess. Yesterday evening, Kate’s office made the big splashy announcement that Kate plans to travel to northern Italy next week, something to do with Early Years or Shaping Us or whatever the current iteration is called. She keeps relaunching it, to no avail. Nothing sticks because there’s no there there.

Well, Kate was also on some Early Years business today at the University of East London. You’d think that such a keen and credible Early Years expert would know that kids are actually stimulated by bright colors and happier, more exciting aesthetics. Instead of wearing something bright, Kate cosplayed you-know-who by wearing a beige Roland Mouret pantsuit. In the past six years or so, Kate has bought many pantsuits in various colors, but few of those suits are flattering or high-quality. This one is though – Mouret knows how to cut a garment. She also wore her Danielle Draper “G C L” necklace (her children’s initials). Her Keeper’s Heart earrings are new, and Tatler suggests that they’re possibly an anniversary gift. Raise your hand if you believe William gives his wife anniversary gifts.

The purpose of this outing was for Kate to launch an Early Years resource guide, produced by her Keenwell Foundation for Early Years. The guidebook is called Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development. She “wrote” the introduction, you guys.

PS… Once again, that off-color hairpiece plopped on the back of her head…