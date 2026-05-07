Angelina Jolie has officially listed her LA home, the ‘DeMille house,’ for $29.85 million

Angelina Jolie’s two youngest kids, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 years old in just a few months. I assume that they’re both about to graduate from high school as well. Well, Angelina has been making preparations to be “done” with Los Angeles for the past year. Last fall, we heard that she was taking steps to put her $24.5 million LA home on the market, and many felt that she would do so when Knox and Viv turned 18. She just listed it this week though – you can see the Sotheby’s listing here.
Angelina Jolie is saying goodbye to her Los Angeles abode. The Oscar-winning actress has officially listed her California compound, formerly owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, for $29.85 million.
Set on just over 2 acres, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate features 11,000 square feet of living space. The entire property includes a Beaux-Arts-style mansion, a guest house studio with a private gated entry, a pool house, a fitness studio, a tea house and a separate garage with a security station.
The property features sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Observatory. The land also offers century-old trees, rolling lawns and complete privacy from the outside.
The home was first conceived by architect B. Cooper Corbett in 1913 and was later acquired by DeMille in 1916, according to the listing, which is held by Ernie Carswell of Sotheby’s International Realty and Jon Grauman with Resident Group. The DeMille family kept the estate until the late 1980s.
She bought the home right after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, and I never believed that she was completely in love with the place. Don’t get me wrong, the home is gorgeous and practically a Hollywood landmark. But she was in a transitional period of time and she needed to put down roots and protect her kids. Ten years later, the kids are grown and she’s ready to pack it in. There’s been a lot of gossip about Angelina possibly moving out of the country permanently, and while she owns property around the world (including a vast, de-mined estate in Cambodia), I actually think that she’ll probably buy an apartment in New York.
Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina’s Chateau Miraval lawsuit keeps chugging along. Last year, Brad demanded access to Angelina’s private communications with her lawyers and business manager. Angelina’s lawyer said it was yet another effort by Brad to “harass & control” Angelina. Well, on Monday, an LA Superior Court ruled that Pitt cannot force Angelina to disclose those emails because the communications are quite obviously protected. Pitt’s motion was denied without prejudice, which means he’s probably still going to whine about it for the next year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Angelina has been through the ringer this past decade. I want her to do whatever it takes to be happy. If that means leaving the country, retiring from filmmaking or whatever it is she needs to do to be happy, I’m here for it.
Doesn’t Jonny Lee Miller live in NYC? I still harbor hopes they’ll grow old together now that her kids are grown (and I think his are too?). What can I say? I’m a 90s kid at heart.
As for Beater Brad. I just want him to go away. He’s polluted our lives enough at this point and his media temper tantrums do him no good. It’s so transparent.
The home is beautiful. She’s been through it and she deserves a little peace. At some point the regime will target her for being a voice for the voiceless and she is probably safer out of the country, at the same time, I can see her having an apartment in the US since her kids are based there right now.
When the youngest or only child becomes an adult it’s such a sense of freedom for women. Of course you are still their mom but it’s nice to start doing what you want to in life instead of being forced to live somewhere. I see this all the time with women – an ex uses the kids to tie you to a place, and in many cases, it doesn’t even matter whether the ex has a real relationship with those children. You are not winning that fight to take those kids and leave out of state, and certainly not out of the country. It’s a system that is overwhelmingly stacked against women (yes there are some exceptions but usually no). So in divorce cases, when the youngest turns 18 it’s a sense of nostalgia (yes you miss your baby when they were little and 100% dependent on you) but also relief (they’re becoming independent, you can focus on what YOUR needs / wants are without your ex interfering in your life).
She’s earned her rest. The past decade she has parented those kids alone and I don’t care how rich you are that is not easy.
She is safer out of the country, as are her children. If they were strategic, the two youngest applied for universities all over europe. Dozens of applications to get in anywhere they can.
If they can get out for their schooling, that gets them further away from their abusive father. She could set up a family base in switzerland. Focus on working with non-US directors and film companies.
What is a “security station”?. Like where like the surveillance centre is? I mean of course whatever it is a property that size (huge) and it’s famous inhabitants need it.
No the security station is most likely a guard house for a security guard to sit and monitor the property (and shelter between doing rounds). A lot of these big estates would have them. I’m not sure if she had a separate guard in a gated community, but sadly, she might have needed it.
It’s a beautiful home.
The grounds on this property are amazing!! I wish there were more photos of the interior, I bet it’s amazing!
Best wishes to Angie, it’s her time to shine!
Totally agree HARLA.
While the outside grounds are stunning who buys a house just from viewing the gardens/swimming pool?
Where are the pics of the inside? 🤷♀️
So Brad’s team lost the bid to her emails? Good. Thrilled to hear it.
That’s great news. It was such overreach.
The house and supporting buildings are Mediterranean Revival style, not Beaux Arts. Realtors always get architectural styles wrong.
My hope is AJ gets to move in with Johnny Lee Miller in a house in Brooklyn Heights and live happily ever after.
Hurray! Get the witch a long-distance broom. tah tah
The property looks gorgeous, and so peaceful. No interior photos, though :(. I wonder how they screen potential buyers for showings given Angelina’s status and need for security? Do they have to come in with proof of $29 million in financing and get a criminal background check?