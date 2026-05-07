Angelina Jolie has officially listed her LA home, the ‘DeMille house,’ for $29.85 million

Angelina Jolie’s two youngest kids, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 years old in just a few months. I assume that they’re both about to graduate from high school as well. Well, Angelina has been making preparations to be “done” with Los Angeles for the past year. Last fall, we heard that she was taking steps to put her $24.5 million LA home on the market, and many felt that she would do so when Knox and Viv turned 18. She just listed it this week though – you can see the Sotheby’s listing here.

Angelina Jolie is saying goodbye to her Los Angeles abode. The Oscar-winning actress has officially listed her California compound, formerly owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, for $29.85 million. Set on just over 2 acres, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate features 11,000 square feet of living space. The entire property includes a Beaux-Arts-style mansion, a guest house studio with a private gated entry, a pool house, a fitness studio, a tea house and a separate garage with a security station. The property features sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Observatory. The land also offers century-old trees, rolling lawns and complete privacy from the outside. The home was first conceived by architect B. Cooper Corbett in 1913 and was later acquired by DeMille in 1916, according to the listing, which is held by Ernie Carswell of Sotheby’s International Realty and Jon Grauman with Resident Group. The DeMille family kept the estate until the late 1980s.

[From People]

She bought the home right after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, and I never believed that she was completely in love with the place. Don’t get me wrong, the home is gorgeous and practically a Hollywood landmark. But she was in a transitional period of time and she needed to put down roots and protect her kids. Ten years later, the kids are grown and she’s ready to pack it in. There’s been a lot of gossip about Angelina possibly moving out of the country permanently, and while she owns property around the world (including a vast, de-mined estate in Cambodia), I actually think that she’ll probably buy an apartment in New York.

Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina’s Chateau Miraval lawsuit keeps chugging along. Last year, Brad demanded access to Angelina’s private communications with her lawyers and business manager. Angelina’s lawyer said it was yet another effort by Brad to “harass & control” Angelina. Well, on Monday, an LA Superior Court ruled that Pitt cannot force Angelina to disclose those emails because the communications are quite obviously protected. Pitt’s motion was denied without prejudice, which means he’s probably still going to whine about it for the next year.