Kris Jenner thanked Duchess Meghan on Instagram, surely this storyline can end

For the past week, the Daily Mail has been trying to convince their audience that “everyone hates the Duchess of Sussex.” The only person the Mail has convinced is Tom Sykes, who dutifully quotes every rancid utterance from Alison Boshoff and others. One piece of “evidence” in this storyline about Meghan was that “Kris Jenner clearly hates Meghan because Kris hasn’t posted anything about Meghan or liked any of Meghan’s Instagram posts in months.” This was the “trust me, bro” evidence of “Meghan has fallen out with every power player in Hollywood.” So, surely they’ll acknowledge their stupidity and lies now that Kris has posted a lovely Instagram Story thanking Meghan for her Mother’s Day gift basket from As Ever?

Kris Jenner is as happy as ever. On Wednesday, May 6, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch posted a photo to social media displaying a gift from Meghan Markle after hosting the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry at her 70th birthday party in November 2025. “Thank you @meghan @aseverofficial for the beautiful Mother’s Day gifts! These candles smell so delicious!! Happy Mother’s Day!!!” the mother of six wrote over an Instagram Stories post. In the photos, candles from Meghan’s As ever line can be seen alongside a handwritten Mother’s Day card. “Dear Kris, Happy Mother’s Day to the most maternal woman in the world,” the card reads in part. Alongside the candles, with scents inspired by Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie’s birthdays, Meghan also sent Jenner chocolates from As ever’s collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes.

[From People]

If you ask me, Meghan and Harry have been tight with Kris Jenner this whole time. Meghan sent the Kardashian-Jenners wine gift baskets too, and Kris happily promoted those gifts as well. We’ve also seen that Harry is friendly with Corey Gamble, Kris’s partner. The whole storyline about Kris’s birthday party last year and the Kardashians removing the photos… it didn’t matter. Kris didn’t care, because why would she?