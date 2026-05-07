Kris Jenner thanked Duchess Meghan on Instagram, surely this storyline can end

For the past week, the Daily Mail has been trying to convince their audience that “everyone hates the Duchess of Sussex.” The only person the Mail has convinced is Tom Sykes, who dutifully quotes every rancid utterance from Alison Boshoff and others. One piece of “evidence” in this storyline about Meghan was that “Kris Jenner clearly hates Meghan because Kris hasn’t posted anything about Meghan or liked any of Meghan’s Instagram posts in months.” This was the “trust me, bro” evidence of “Meghan has fallen out with every power player in Hollywood.” So, surely they’ll acknowledge their stupidity and lies now that Kris has posted a lovely Instagram Story thanking Meghan for her Mother’s Day gift basket from As Ever?
Kris Jenner is as happy as ever. On Wednesday, May 6, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch posted a photo to social media displaying a gift from Meghan Markle after hosting the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry at her 70th birthday party in November 2025.
“Thank you @meghan @aseverofficial for the beautiful Mother’s Day gifts! These candles smell so delicious!! Happy Mother’s Day!!!” the mother of six wrote over an Instagram Stories post. In the photos, candles from Meghan’s As ever line can be seen alongside a handwritten Mother’s Day card.
“Dear Kris, Happy Mother’s Day to the most maternal woman in the world,” the card reads in part. Alongside the candles, with scents inspired by Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie’s birthdays, Meghan also sent Jenner chocolates from As ever’s collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes.
If you ask me, Meghan and Harry have been tight with Kris Jenner this whole time. Meghan sent the Kardashian-Jenners wine gift baskets too, and Kris happily promoted those gifts as well. We’ve also seen that Harry is friendly with Corey Gamble, Kris’s partner. The whole storyline about Kris’s birthday party last year and the Kardashians removing the photos… it didn’t matter. Kris didn’t care, because why would she?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instagram.
As I mentioned earlier, the gutter rats only have the marginalized and the insane who believes what they write. They have no influence with any other groups other than bots and trolls.
That is stealth marketing right there. Meghan for the win, as ever.
I know Kris yields enormous power and influence but she and her offspring have been reviled, ridiculed and dismissed since they first arrived on the scene. Is she now a respectable person, one whose Insta thank you is purely gracious and altruistic?
Yes. Yes, she is. The Kar-Jenners may be reviled, but no one can dismiss their massive influence. Their shows are top-rated and their products are sellers. As much as we love to hate them, this is a smart alliance for Meghan to make.
Despite the raunchy, unsavory origins of her family’s comeuppance, she’s always been somewhat appreciated more than her children for her manager skills. You know the saying “The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder”.
As much as I can’t stand that family it’s often reported how professional and gracious Kris (And Kim, *cringe*) are to work with. Kris also seems to be involved in quite a bit of charity, so it somewhat makes sense Meghan would be associated with her. I don’t like it, but these people have more in common with each other than they ever will with us.
No, her Insta thank you is not purely gracious and altruistic. She did it to send a message to end the stories about how she hates Meghan and has cut her off. Meghan is good for Kris’s image, and while I don’t think Kris is good for Meghan’s image per se, I think her influence is helpful and I think Kris knows a lot about image control and media management etc.
There’s something else that people tend to forget: Kris, like Doria, has mixed-race grandchildren, so would undoubtedly understand some of what Meghan has had to go through. There are some things from which wealth and fame simply cannot protect the children.
And it may simply be that in her dealings with Meghan she has been super-protective, like a mother hen possibly, since they met, hence the expression “maternal”. She likes Meghan and clearly looks out for her, and Meghan appreciates that, as does Harry.
Loyalty matters.
Well there ya go. But istg, they’re still gonna keep writing the same dang story and just pretend like this never happened. Boshoff also wrote that wintour hated Meghan but we have video evidence seen round the world of ana warmly greeting Meghan at the balenciaga show. So they love to just pretend things didn’t happen.
As long as it get clicks the storyline will continue, the DM and the rest will do what ever they will like. Just suing doesn’t work either, it generates more than enough clicks to cover the damages.
Okay great they’re not beefing but can we acknowledge that referring to Kris Jenner as the most maternal woman in the world is just BONKERS? She monetised and marketed her kids, some from a young age, even cashing in on Kim’s sex tape. Given Meghan clearly tries to keep her kids out of the public eye as much as is feasible in her position, is this not completely opposite?
Yes, “maternal” is quite a choice of words for Kris. LOL
The stuff with the sex tape happened when Kim was an adult though, and I’ll never not believe that her and Ray j were all in on that. And she seems to have a good relationship with all of her kids. That’s something that is never mentioned in the press that they are at odds, or angry with her or anything like that. And I don’t recall that happening at any point during their fame/infamy. So it may not be what we want from our parent, but they seem to be pretty tight.
As for keeping up with the Kardashians and Kylie and Kendall being on it, it’s not really that much different than a lot of these YouTubers and other people who kids appear on reality shows. People hopefully have a better idea of what that type of stuff does to your kids early on in their life, but keeping up with the Kardashians premiered 20 years ago. They were at the forefront of that celebrity reality TV lifestyle like The Osbournes. Not to say that they would have made different choices, but the understanding definitely wasn’t there yet.
Kris Jenner comes across as a genuine person, this is why, I think, Meghan has a nice relationship with her. That is also why I believe Meghan went to her birthday bash, in the face of all that unnecessary controversy. Kris is not a stupid woman, she’s well aware of the smear campaign, that’s why she does these little acknowledges of Meghan, to counter the media lies. The fact that Kris has millions of followers, makes a huge difference.
What is with the obsession with public performative friendship? Do normal people behave like this? If my friend doesn’t share my Instagram reel we aren’t actual friends?
The next tabloid story would be that Meghan bribed Kris for a glowing Instagram post.
And that Meghan is broke. But rich enough to bribe Kris Jenner.
I believe that Kris and Meghan have had a private friendship for years. I also believe the photo deletion story was manufactured nonsense and was a nothing burger. Kris is obviously still friends with Meghan, as are Ted (the Netflix CEO) and his wife Nicole.
I can absolutely see Kris showing kindness and hospitality to them. After what they went through, I am sure they appreciate both of those things from her.
They will still continue,the only instance i saw a real shut down was the so called Goop beef.
“The most maternal mother in the world.” Blech! Give me a break.
Kris probably LOVED taking those pictures down, it got them even more attention than just the pictures themselves would have. Whatever you think of her, she’s someone who knows how to market herself, and her family.
@Jayna, it seems we’re in the minority on calling out this ridiculous sentiment. Kris has been vilified as a mother who exploited her daughters for financial gain but because she was paid a compliment by Meghan, and I use the word ‘paid’ in all its meanings, suddenly all is forgiven. This was a thank you letter for a gift, not an unsolicited promo, a distinction that businesswoman Kris understands all too well.