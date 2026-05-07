“Princess Kate will travel to Italy to get a ‘blueprint’ for her own kids’ future”

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales on Wednesday, during her visit to the University of East London. She chatted with kids and parents and there were very dutiful photo-ops. I would imagine that this was her last public outing before her big return to “international royal work” next week. She’ll visit Reggio Emilia, Italy on May 13 and 14. She’s traveling without her husband for work, which she’s only ever done a few times before now. A 44-year-old big girl who can do big-girl work trips! The Daily Express had this curious aside about why Kate is traveling without Prince William:
Her trip, which she will be taking without Prince William, will see her travel to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy on May 13 and 14 with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The visit will focus on early childhood development and is part of a “fact-finding mission” to study the internationally recognised “Reggio Emilia Approach”.
This is an educational philosophy that emphasises child-led learning, community, and the importance of environment and relationships in a child’s development.
It has been reported that the reason for Catherine’s decision to visit Italy without William may be “a blueprint for what is to come in the future” – especially as their children are getting older.
The couple are proud parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – with their youngest having celebrated his eighth birthday last month.
[From The Daily Express]
Does… does William not also need to learn how to raise his children? And quite an admission that Kate’s “Early Years work” is just Kate learning how to raise her own children, and now that the kids are over the age of 8 years old, her focus has shifted away from Early Years as well. Did Kate create an entire busywork foundation so she could get parenting help? Speaking of the Wales kids, William and Kate still haven’t announced Prince George’s new school. Apparently, they’re STILL touring random boarding schools:
The Prince and Princess of Wales toured Oundle School in Northamptonshire as they continue to weigh up secondary education options for their eldest son, Prince George, sources have claimed.
The 12-year-old will complete his time at Lambrook School in Berkshire this summer, with a decision on his next school expected before September.
William and Catherine’s visit to the prestigious £59,000-a-year institution has sparked considerable local interest, with residents hopeful the future king might soon be walking their streets.
A spokesman for the royal couple declined to provide any comment to the Sun regarding their trip to the historic boarding school. GB News has reached out to Kensington Palace independently for a comment.
Oundle School traces its origins back to 1556, making it one of England’s oldest educational establishments. The institution offers pupils an eclectic range of extracurricular activities, from beekeeping to jazz orchestras and a pipe band.
[From GB News]
This sounds pretty random and I would guess that the palace believes they’re throwing it out there as a distraction. I 100% believe that Will and Kate are still fighting about Eton vs. Marlborough, and that Kate hates the idea of sending George to Eton (or any all-boys school).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she meets families with babies and young children to discuss research during the launch of “Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development” at the University of East London on May 06, 2026 in London, England. The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched the new resource, which highlights the role of loving and responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.,Image: 1096899968, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she meets families with babies and young children to discuss research during the launch of “Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development” at the University of East London on May 06, 2026 in London, England. The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched the new resource, which highlights the role of loving and responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.,Image: 1096899990, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales learns about pioneering state-of-the-art wearables and brain recording techniques during the launch of “Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development” at the University of East London on May 06, 2026 in London, England. The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched the new resource, which highlights the role of loving and responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.,Image: 1096900087, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) meets Ella, aged 5, as she learns about pioneering state-of-the-art wearables and brain recording techniques during the launch of “Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development” at the University of East London on May 06, 2026 in London, England. The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched the new resource, which highlights the role of loving and responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.,Image: 1096900106, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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06/05/2026. London, UK. The Princess met families with babies and young children and discussed the research and the importance of having a trusted network of professionals who can offer clear, consistent advice early in a child’s life. Her Royal Highness visited the University of East London’s Institute for the Science of Early Years and Youth. The Princess then met students on early years courses. Her Royal Highness also met Vice Chancellors and Further Education College Chief Executives from around the UK.,Image: 1096963797, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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06/05/2026. London, UK. The Princess met families with babies and young children and discussed the research and the importance of having a trusted network of professionals who can offer clear, consistent advice early in a child’s life. Her Royal Highness visited the University of East London’s Institute for the Science of Early Years and Youth. The Princess then met students on early years courses. Her Royal Highness also met Vice Chancellors and Further Education College Chief Executives from around the UK.,Image: 1096963801, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
Does the future blueprint mean how she raises her kids or does it mean how she travels without William? I read it as the latter. As the kids get older it’s less about the parents being together all the time. Sounded like their lives will continue diverge.
Yes, I read it as the latter. Of course when M & H travel independently to pursue or promote their own interests it’s because they are on the verge of separating.
That’s how I read it too and it feels very odd. You’d think as the kids got older they’d need one of them there during these quick trips less so they could do more joint trips not the opposite. The tabloids are trying to soft launch these two being seen in public together less and it’s bizarre. Almost as bizarre as the fact that they’ve been letting the fact that they’ve been fighting over George’s education play out in the press for years now.
Same, I read it twice and came down on the latter.
Now they’re older their parents can travel separately. Maybe this suggests that having palmed the kids off on an army of nannies, now their parents are having some involvement in their lives?
She can travel when it’s his time with the kids and vice versa.
All that smiling and I bugging so off putting. And yet another Meghan coded suit. Ugh…she’s so WEIRD.
I agree. Her photos absolutely don’t land how they’re intended. Keen Kate looks alternately simple, deranged, and out of place.
Weird an understatement.
She’s MENTAL!
Not that I want to defend either Kate or Wet Willie in any scenario but I actually have a theory that it isn’t William who’s dead set on George going to Eton, but Charles. I think Charles’ early education trauma makes him a bit of a control freak when it comes to George’s schooling. He is the monarch and leader of the family so I wonder if he has more pull in George’s schooling than is reported. I actually think William may not want to send George to Eton because it has a lot of students who are the kids of Middle Eastern oligarchs and less nobility. I can see William holding some biases on that front.
As for Kate’s trip to Italy. The media can frame it however they want, but we all know this is a shopping excursion dressed up as a work trip.
Is Kate going to end up reading the red boxes because William can’t be bothered to do that either.
Kate can’t read either.
Hahaha! 🤣
And the answer is a resounding…yes. But I’d be careful about Kate’s own literacy skills.
“Princess Kate will travel to Italy to get a ‘blueprint’ for her own kids’ future”
..what???
60 staff members and no one can string together a single coherent sentence?
God save the Italians from Kate’s gibberish…!
Well, they can go right ahead and dream that this quick jaunt to Italy is some kind of “blueprint for what is to come in the future” as the children get older. Maybe after two decades Kate will suddenly decide to step up her schedule and work as often as once a week (!). But I doubt it.
It’s just another version of “she’s keen to work.” Now its about the “blueprint”. The blueprint should have been drawn/written/whatever 15 years ago, not now.
Exactly, and actually the “blueprint” was for her to have enough children to ensure the succession. After that, it was to wander around showing her face until she becomes Queen.
I don’t care about Kate, I’m interested in Prince Carl Philip of Sweden who will be in Florence on 21 May. I hope to be able to see him, he’s so handsome
Peg is also a child that Can’t or whoever needs to raise! Aren’t her children past early childhood? Are they suddenly going to raise them differently? So many questions.
What a waste of everyone’s time. There s a body of research currently available and ongoing re the early years. Research by practitioners and researchers. What on earth is this woman’s goal?
The over the top mugging for the camera as usual. Her grinning at the kid leaning toward must be scary for the kid.
@Tessa, seeing Kate’s hair in that picture, no haters should ever complain that Lili’s hair looks uncombed.
Are’nt George, Charlotte and Louis a little bit too old for early childhood education?
And is it not a little bit late to look for a school place for George in September this year? I think for places in good schools you have to apply years in advance. Sounds like distractipn.
That’s what I thought. None of them are early years anymore, so it’s weird to look at a philosophy that’s meant to be carried out from the time they’re really young. Those kids look younger than Louis , although I’m not reliable about his age.
The editor of the “good schools guide” that discusses private schools thinks they are holding places at multiple school and wouldn’t be subject to the same rules as other plebes. Having said that, they would be looking for Charlotte around this time, too. But Oundle has come up in the convo before.
I remember Oundle being discussed before too.
I think they’ve probably decided for George and are either looking for Charlotte now (which tells me that George is going to Eton) or are just trying to throw people off the scent.
The subterfuge is hilarious because its clear they dont want people changing their child’s education plans to follow George – you know, LIKE KATE DID. Prince stalking for me but not for thee, lol.
I would imagine the normal rules don’t apply to them and they’ll be able to walk in to any school they want – regardless of when they apply or how oversubscribed it is.
My sense is that they have already reserved him a spot at Eton years ago and are touring other schools as more of a show of consideration.
That photo of her sitting criss-cross applesauce on the floor… do we think there was actually something awe-inspiring or wonder-inspiring above her, or did she just make that face for the photo? I know my guess.
I don’t think the press actually knows what the trip to Italy entails, hence this piece. I saw a GB news clip this morning and the royal commentator said details are sketchy and he just repeated what the KP press release said. I suspect the decision for Kate to make this trip came after Harry and Meghan went to Jordan and announced that they were going to Australia.
Yeah it’s all vague. It would not surprise me if this was slap-dashed together.
Is this trip really an opportunity for Kate to wear some Italian designers? Since Meghan wore lots of Australian designers, Kate feels that she must do the same, imho this is a reason to shop, nothing else.
I read the statement about the blueprint not being that Kate is getting a blueprint for how to raise the children at this stage, but that she is laying out a blueprint for separate work/trips away from William now that the children are getting older – separate lives and all that.
Given the goodwill generated by both Oz and US tours both Will and Kate have been told to get with the programme. Separate visits will push up their numbers and both should be capable now of carrying out solo and joint visits abroad. Really of more interest is there next joint foreign tour, where and when? BM and the Firm loved boasting and bigging up King ‘s visit to US and his heir needs to demonstrate that he can also perform under pressure on a tricky tour. He missed an ideal opportunity with refusing the visit to Kingston, Jamaica. He has had 4 years to reflect on where the 2022 visit failed and make amends with a humanitarian visit when asked presumably by the Foreign Office. KC responded to the emergency when a public meeting was needed with Zelensky after Trump and Vance ganged up on him on live TV. KC gave up his Sunday afternoon to meet him when he was still having chemo. He didn’t suggest Will as an alternative host because he knew sonny boy wouldn’t agree to sacrifice his Sunday. It is long overdue that Will accepts that his good life as PoW comes attached with daily duties and responsibilities including responding appropriately to emergencies. He’s an adult of nearly 44 who is the direct heir so he should be increasing his workload not running away from responsibility.
That makes no sense. What is the point of this woman doing this “fact-finding tour” in Italy? Is she going to put whatever she learns to any good use back home? I doubt it. It’s just more busy work for her.
I think that It’s just a cover for her going shopping…As if Sergio Armani is going to want to meet with this mumbling, bumbling fool.
I thought Reggio Emilia focused on early childhood and elementary years? Her children are a bit past that. Why is she fact-finding a system that is well-known? She was fact-finding when she went to Denmark. At least I think that trip involved finding out about brain development? Everything she does seems so random. I think it’s because there is no long-term plan, everything is ad hoc to make Kate look like she’s doing something, and it’s absolutely clear she herself seems to have not done much reading or research into early childhood development and education.