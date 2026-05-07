“Princess Kate will travel to Italy to get a ‘blueprint’ for her own kids’ future”

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales on Wednesday, during her visit to the University of East London. She chatted with kids and parents and there were very dutiful photo-ops. I would imagine that this was her last public outing before her big return to “international royal work” next week. She’ll visit Reggio Emilia, Italy on May 13 and 14. She’s traveling without her husband for work, which she’s only ever done a few times before now. A 44-year-old big girl who can do big-girl work trips! The Daily Express had this curious aside about why Kate is traveling without Prince William:

Her trip, which she will be taking without Prince William, will see her travel to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy on May 13 and 14 with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The visit will focus on early childhood development and is part of a “fact-finding mission” to study the internationally recognised “Reggio Emilia Approach”. This is an educational philosophy that emphasises child-led learning, community, and the importance of environment and relationships in a child’s development. It has been reported that the reason for Catherine’s decision to visit Italy without William may be “a blueprint for what is to come in the future” – especially as their children are getting older. The couple are proud parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – with their youngest having celebrated his eighth birthday last month.

[From The Daily Express]

Does… does William not also need to learn how to raise his children? And quite an admission that Kate’s “Early Years work” is just Kate learning how to raise her own children, and now that the kids are over the age of 8 years old, her focus has shifted away from Early Years as well. Did Kate create an entire busywork foundation so she could get parenting help? Speaking of the Wales kids, William and Kate still haven’t announced Prince George’s new school. Apparently, they’re STILL touring random boarding schools:

The Prince and Princess of Wales toured Oundle School in Northamptonshire as they continue to weigh up secondary education options for their eldest son, Prince George, sources have claimed. The 12-year-old will complete his time at Lambrook School in Berkshire this summer, with a decision on his next school expected before September. William and Catherine’s visit to the prestigious £59,000-a-year institution has sparked considerable local interest, with residents hopeful the future king might soon be walking their streets. A spokesman for the royal couple declined to provide any comment to the Sun regarding their trip to the historic boarding school. GB News has reached out to Kensington Palace independently for a comment. Oundle School traces its origins back to 1556, making it one of England’s oldest educational establishments. The institution offers pupils an eclectic range of extracurricular activities, from beekeeping to jazz orchestras and a pipe band.

[From GB News]

This sounds pretty random and I would guess that the palace believes they’re throwing it out there as a distraction. I 100% believe that Will and Kate are still fighting about Eton vs. Marlborough, and that Kate hates the idea of sending George to Eton (or any all-boys school).