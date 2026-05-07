Mail: Far from ‘flailing,’ Duchess Meghan is supported by a network of power players

One of the biggest failures of the Windsors and the British press was their underestimation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s support-base in America. There is the general support and affection many Americans have for Meghan and Harry, but there’s something else too – the Sussexes have a huge amount of support from some very powerful cultural figures in America. That’s why the Windsors and the British press freaked out so hard over Tyler Perry giving the Sussexes a place to stay for months in 2020, and why they freaked out so hard over the Oprah interview. Despite their Oprah-Who-ing, they knew that Oprah was and is one of the most powerful cultural figures in America and beyond. It also goes unsaid that Meghan in particular gets tons of support from Black celebrities and Black businesswomen. Well, the Daily Mail has been screaming nonstop for the past week that Meghan’s absence from the Met Gala means that “nothing is working” and everyone is “done” with her. But now a different Mail columnist is saying… no, actually, Meghan has the support of several key players.
Meghan is supported by a network of power players: At the centre of this group of power-players is a tight, carefully curated circle of four women, all billionaires and all deeply embedded in Hollywood power. They are the stratospherically famous TV star Oprah Winfrey and the less well-known, at least in the UK, former Starbucks chair Mellody Hobson, US TV titan Shonda Rhimes – the producer behind Bridgerton – and diplomat Nicole Avant, who is married to the co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos… Sources tell me they are part of a wider, informal but highly active group of influential figures, many based between Montecito and Los Angeles, who remain in regular contact via private messaging groups and off-camera conversations. This extended circle is said to include film producer Tyler Perry, TV personality Gayle King, and even Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. ‘They are all incredibly busy, they are not sitting having brunch every week,’ one source says. ‘But if one of them needs something, advice, funding, a contact, they show up. That is how power works at that level.’
Oprah’s influence: While Oprah, 72, and Meghan rarely appear together publicly, they now live minutes from each other in Montecito and see each other regularly, meeting privately. I am told Oprah sends Meghan’s children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, fruit from her own garden, and also gives presents for Christmas, Easter and birthdays. But Oprah’s influence also extends into the couple’s social calendar, shaping where Meghan is seen and, just as importantly, where she is not. I can reveal it was Oprah who encouraged Meghan and Harry to attend Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party on November 8 last year, a lavish James Bond-themed soiree at Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s Beverly Hills mansion.
Kris Jenner’s party: The goal was for Meghan to rub shoulders with key power-players, including Bezos himself. After the event, however, the couple famously requested the removal of photos posted online by Kim Kardashian and Jenner. Publicly, sources cited sensitivity around Remembrance Day in the UK, but I’m told it wasn’t just that: the truth is, the Sussexes still want to be seen as above the celebrity frenzy. The same calculation applied to the wedding of Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, which took place in Venice last June. The couple were invited but chose not to attend, not because of any feud, but because they knew it would be a media storm and they would be called opportunists.
Mellody Hobson’s role: Less visible, but arguably just as important, is Meghan’s ‘mentor number two’, Mellody Hobson. Chief executive of Ariel Investments, former chair of Starbucks, the 57-year-old is married to Star Wars film-maker George Lucas and operates at the intersection of finance, media and influence. ‘She doesn’t give her time to just anyone. Duchess or dinner lady, Mellody is selective,’ a source close to Hobson tells me. ‘That’s because she lends credibility to anyone she associates with.’ Hobson appeared on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast in November 2022 – a rare public endorsement – but a business associate of Hobson tells me she has counselled Meghan at length in private and shared business tips about ownership, intellectual property and long-term control of content.
Shonda Rhimes & Nicole Avant: Then there is Shonda Rhimes, one of the most powerful figures in TV and a key architect of Netflix’s success through hits like Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton. The 56-year-old’s support matters less in a visible, promotional sense and more in terms of positioning. Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal may have cooled, but relationships inside that ecosystem still count. In an industry where access is everything, Rhimes remains a gatekeeper. A producer who has worked with both women tells me Rhimes is also close to diplomat Nicole Avant, further cementing the Netflix thread running through Meghan’s entire network.
Avant & Meghan are still tight: It is here that the narrative currently circulating – that Avant is somehow at odds with Meghan – begins to unravel. ‘That’s just not what I’ve seen,’ a Netflix insider tells me. ‘The opposite, in fact.’ Sources familiar with their dynamic describe ongoing contact and continued alignment within the same professional and philanthropic circles. The suggestion of a falling out is described by one Netflix insider as ‘misread noise rather than reality’.
Meghan is working on her autobiography. For years, it has hovered as rumour, occasionally acknowledged, never confirmed in full detail. She has, according to those familiar with the process, been taking notes for years, not casually, but methodically. A publishing insider tells me: ‘Voice notes on her phone at 1am. Written journals. Structured reflections. She has been documenting everything since before Megxit.’ The value of that material is obvious. A memoir from Meghan would not just be a book. It would be a multi-platform event, with global publishing rights, an interview special, and a streaming component. It is expected to be bigger than Harry’s Spare, which sold more than 1.4million copies on its first day of release in January 2023. Publishing experts tell me Meghan’s book could easily surpass those numbers.
What Meghan wants the book to be: Sources say Meghan wants the book to be both a record-setter and a reset, telling her version of events while also charting her success in America. ‘She does not want it to be a book of grievances,’ one insider tells me. ‘She wants it to reflect where she is going, not just where she has been.’ I am told she is acutely aware of the fallout that followed the Oprah interview and Harry’s Spare, and is determined to strike a careful balance. ‘There are things she could say that would dominate headlines,’ the source adds. ‘But she is weighing that against the bigger picture.’
You can believe this or not, I have no idea. My take is that there are absolutely some truths here, especially about Meghan and Nicole Avant’s relationship and Mellody Hobson’s endorsement and strategic advice. I absolutely buy that Avant and Hobson are super-close to Meghan and they’re advising her. What I don’t buy is all of the sh-t about Meghan’s memoir. Don’t get me wrong, I would love for Meghan to write her story and let the chips fall where they may. I just don’t think she’s going to do it any time soon. Still, it’s good to keep that gossip out there as an implied threat.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
I admit, I didn’t read Spare, but I would read the sh!t out of Meghan’s book.
The Spare audiobook, narrated by Harry, is one of the best audiobooks I’ve “read.” Highly recommend. But, yeah, I’d “read” the sh!t out of Meghan’s book, too. She would definitely narrate the audiobook, and I could listen to her voice all day.
I still think it’s not a matter of IF but WHEN.
She’s very organized and has always journaled. I bet she has those transcribed and protected somewhere ready to pull out when she’s ready.
That is my thought also.. and I truthfully don’t think it will be any time soon. I imagine if she does publish a memoir it will be when Chuck is gone and her children are much closer to adulthood, but I do believe she has an outline journaled.
I think this is probably a more realistic write-up of their connections and lives, then Khloe didn’t like an As Ever post they all hate her!
The thing is the people that they named aren’t always at every event and out on the town anyway. How often outside of industry events do you see Melody Hobson, Shonda Rhimes, Tyler, or even Oprah? And Nicole Avant isn’t just married to Ted Sarandos, she’s a businesswoman in her own right who comes from a very powerful and influential family ( Google her dad if you don’t know.)
The issue the British media has is that they expected her to behave like a real housewife. Instead of someone that is connecting with CEOs. There haven’t been any articles about why Nicole or Mellody didn’t go to the Met Gala. No one has written an article about people not coming to the premiere of the last season of Bridgeton so they hate Shonda. Even in this article they write that they ” meet privately, and discuss things in private messaging apps” as if that’s weird? Why wouldn’t they?
They wanted Meghan to be someone that was at the opening of an envelope. And they wanted her to make connections with people that would run to the British media and give them gossip. They basically wanted her to still be in an environment where courtiers and family members were providing them with everything they need to do their ” jobs” , and that’s not the path she took.
As for the book, I’ll go off of Meghan’s words herself. She said she’s not at that point just yet, she wants to live a little bit more, but never say never.
“I’m not there yet” doesn’t mean “I’m not taking notes.” And yes, there are so many people of power and influence that don’t attend the MET Gala, more than those who do. Apart from the general “Hate Meghan” industry, those reporting on Meghan are on the royal/celebrity/gossip beat. Everything they write is filtered through that lens and it doesn’t occur to them that there are other worlds out there where success can be had.
Oh yeah for sure I am positive she is taking copious notes. But based off what she said, I feel like she wants to have a little bit more behind her before she writes a memoir. She clearly has bigger plans for her life and accomplishments than what happened between November of 2017 through January 2020. I can see her releasing a memoir in another 10 years or so.
Yeah a memoir is definitely on the table for her but I think she is probably waiting to reach the next stage in her life. for Harry, it made sense – he started with his mother’s death and ended with his grandmother’s death, with him starting a new life with his wife and family and finally feeling like he had moved beyond being The Spare. There was closure to his story, even though his story is far from over.
I think for Meghan, even though she has clearly moved on from the royals, she wants a bigger picture for the memoir, or wants more clarity and time to look back and figure out exactly what she wants to share.
And yes for the tabloid press – they wanted her to be more tabloid-y, messier, more of a LA nightclub type than a mahjong in Montecito type. Which was always stupid because she’s 44 with two young kids who probably get up early (or at least early-ish for school) – she’s not going to LA every night to hit up the clubs. (44 year old women can do that, but speaking from experience, the recovery period is longer, lmao.) Instead Meghan is hanging out with CEOs and power players and making connections and also being a connection. People who know her love her and she’s confident in those circles.
“ Still, it’s good to keep that gossip out there as an implied threat.” I agree with this but I also wonder if the possibility of a memoir is a strategic move coming directly from the Sussex camp. I’m pretty sure they have dirt on Dim Bill.
Of course there is possible dirt on dim Bill. That’s why he was hate hurling in the loo before the Oprah interview.
Call it what you want, but Meghan has struck me as someone who prioritizes maintaining and building relationships. She sends personalized notes, probably remembers birthdays, the little minutiae and details of people’s lives and then has warmth and empathetic ability to make people feel remembered and important. It’s a skill and a talent. People like feeling like they are important. The BRF really missed out on someone who executes soft power and makes it look effortless.
Major whiplash – what is going on at the DM?
Right? All I could think while reading was huh, are we sure this is the DM? Wild.
I know right? Lol
Rather than cherry pick the favorable storylines, I don’t believe anything they write.
It’s like their “reporters” just discovered that influential people exist outside of the celebrity/tabloid world. I think we can believe the association between Meghan and the people named in this article because we’ve actually seen it over time in other sources and from Meghan herself. Of course, the DM could be entirely making up the details of that association.
The threat of Meghan’s autobiography keeps the royals awake at night, and rightfully so. The story about Will di Amin rage barfing yesterday was hilarious to me. It’s an open admission of shit going down between the Wales and the Sussexes that the Wales don’t want anyone to know about. I think that’s why he’s gone so hard after Meghan, but he’s made a Shaitan’s bargain for sure. All the vitriol he throws her way bounces right back on him: why on earth would a brother in law have to fear so much from a sister in law? Why the rage? Why the upset? His “incandescent rage” and his fear of the Oprah interview only indicates that he has something to fear–there’s something he desperately wants to hide. Like all bullies, he’s also a coward, just like his mean-girl wife. There’s a brittleness about them both that indicates they would absolutely shatter if they experienced even a tiny fraction of the scrutiny and the vitriol they cast the way of the Sussexes. They absolutely cannot take what they have dished out.
I love that the entire global, coordinated hate campaign has basically failed. The racists would have always bought into it–no surprise there. But the Australian tour especially showed that no matter how much bile and acid they spew at the Sussexes, the royals CANNOT CONTROL THE NARRATIVE. Australia scared them because white people openly embraced the Sussexes on what the royals believe is “their turf.” Even with a racist Murdoch media landscape. The royals couldn’t control the narrative. Forget Earthshit and Early Years: the “We Hate Meghan” narrative is the only work the Wales have done with any sense of enthusiasm over the past 10 years.
If Meghan ever does produce a memoir, and I hope she does: she has the right to tell her own story, and her memoir will be a historical record of the behavior and culture of the royals, I hope she drops it cold like Beyonce dropped (was it Lemonade? I forget). She could do it anytime, any year. What does it say about Cain and Unable that their entire identity and sense of purpose seems to be wrapped around hating and seeking to defeat 2 people who escaped their control? To have all the wealth and power of being a reigning monarch and consort and to focus all their energy on their jealousy and animus?
I like what you say about Meghan’s memoir being a historical record. Bc yes it would be.
The gutter rats in the UK media have not realized they do not have any influence over Meghan nor how sane people perceive her. She pays them dust. The Australian visit should have awakened them. They threw all but the kitchen sink at her re the retreat she attended and by all reported news, it was well attended and enjoyed by all. Therefore, they are consistently vacillating between Meghan’s cultural cache or lack of it. Meghan continues to live well, project a positive image while the gutter press goes low with their coverage of her to acknowledging she is thriving. They have no credibility.
The press are angry because Meghan hasn’t caved and bowed to them. That’s really the anger when it comes to her. Shes a strong and self assured woman and she’s doesn’t need them. They can’t get to her and the fact that’s she’s far away is angering them. The hubris of those reporters and papers are huge. They’re projecting their failures onto her because they’re the ones losing money and being forced to embrace trolls for content. They’re the ones going to YouTube and Substack. The rota wanted to eat off both of them and their children and they said no.
I saw the kitchen sink going through the window too! You may want to check again.😂
I am willing to bet the house that most of the dirt on willie are of varying forms of abuses. Black eye, pointing fingers in faces, and according to sources possibly buying tickets for passengers on flights to glory.
I have no idea how much of this is true — is the british press trying to scare people by inventing a network of powerful Black women? If so I’m absolutely all for it, congrats on your own cabal, Meghan!
OMG a CABAL of RICH BLACK WOMEN WITH INFLUENCE actually like & support Meghan Sussex, “Duchess Difficult!”
IT’S A PLOT!!!
THEY TALK TO HER MOTHER!!!!
Holy crap on a cracker, these people are pathetic.
As for the book rumor, more wishcasting, yawn. That said, I’ll read anything Princess Meghan cares to publish.
Personally I hope she does write a memoir, and releases it the day BillyIdle has his Con-A-Nation.
And I hope that memoir has this as its entire coverage of her time in the “royal family”:
Chapter X
Harry and I got married in England, lived there for about 18 months, and welcomed our first child there.
Chapter XI
After we relocated to California…
That’s it. Not one more word about England, the Firm, the press, any of it. Let them choke on their irrelevance.
Release on con-a-nation day would be next level amazing. As would minimizing her husband’s family to a couple of lines. But the role of the press really needs emphasizing, in my opinion. No other way to highlight the massive bullying campaign against her.
Don’t forget the part where Oprah sends EASTER PRESENTS to the Sussex household.
Maybe it’s how I read it but there is not mention of a memoir happening. They say she’s written things down which they assume may form a memoir. Not even their source says there’s a memoir coming. Pure speculation.
I think she’ll write a memoir but the Fail doesn’t know when it’ll happen either.
Journaling and writing down notes and reflections are a way of processing life, not necessarily writing a memoir. All of her activities are rooted in the present and building a future — family, business, charitable pursuits — not looking backwards. I like that certain people are not living rent free in her head.
@ Pumpkin – agree – it’s merely wishful thinking. They’ve always got to paste in lies somewhere, it’s required. Maybe she’ll do a memoir in the far-off future but meanwhile, I’d love to see a cookbook! Really, really hoping for that.
I’m more amazed that a piece like this appeared in the Fail. Like this is huge. They are still actively hating on Megan and then this piece appears. I would love to know what’s happening behind the scenes there. Are they realising that being a PR outlet for monarchy is not all that great?
I think you have to read it t be e way a daily mail reader would – a cabal of famous wealthy Black women are propping Meghan up because they are all not white in hopes of getting their hands into her lucrative autobiography. It’s not meant to be flattering, it’s meant to expose new people to harassment.
This was my thought exactly. With the possible exception of Oprah, those women generally aren’t tabloid fodder so I’m not sure they’ll get hammered the way Meghan does.
A relationship with Melody Hobson is clutch. She has a lot of power and is a self made millionaire. That level of exposure and mentorship is enviable. I don’t know any Black woman who would shun that level of access. Props.
Writing and publishing are two different things. I could totally see her starting her autobiography now….and letting it sit until the right moment to publish. And even maybe continuing to revise/add/edit.
I’ll bet the author of this article gagged with every word. These are very powerful and wealthy Black women that the BM dare not target with their libel and insults. I see they’ve promoted Tyler Perry from rapper to film producer. They refuse to acknowledge that he’s also a Billionaire, an actor, a TV and film screenwriter and is the first Black American to own his own movie studio in the US.
Princess Meghan will release her autobiography when she’s ready. She likely wants her time trapped in the 10th circle of hell with the BRF relegated to a single chapter of the book (and her life), if that much. I’d like to imagine the majority of the book would be focused on the positive aspects of her life story, and imparting wisdom and lessons learned from the challenges faced trying to launch her acting career, early philanthropy, meeting and marrying her soul mate, the Sussexes flight to freedom, motherhood, establishing and maintaining long term business networks and friendships, her forays into her various business ventures and discussing the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, and the mental health challenges she endured and overcame. And most importantly, how to reverse your haters predictable and amplified SM and press tactics from sabotage and smears into successful global marketing plans that capitalize on the haters’ hate. I’d also love to hear more about her loving relationship with Queen Doria. Or she might just release a book of poetry. I’d read that too!
Meghan has already shared this information so why is the Fail acting as if it has insider tips? Meghan in 2021 during that Book Deal interview said Mellody has been her mentor she even mentioned Nicole as a close friend with sound advice and she’s always respected Shondra. I don’t know why this is news but it is funny how it’s only now being realized by people who keep wanting her to be broke and friendless.