“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky looked over it by the end of the Met Gala” links

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky looked pissed off by the end of the Met Gala. [LaineyGossip]

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner went to the Playoffs Game 2. Kylie has become a Knicks convert too, she’s really going all-in. [JustJared]

Wait, now Canadians aren’t allowed to talk sh-t about MAGA? [Jezebel]

Matthew Lillard is an underrated actor, there, I said it! [Pajiba]

Zach Galifianakis calls out right-wing podcasters. [Buzzfeed]

Clavicular has more legal troubles. [Socialite Life]

Hocus Pocus 3 is in development. [Hollywood Life]

Mariska Hargitay got a bob! [Seriously OMG]

Did Saint Laurent have a good showing at the Met Gala? [RCFA]

A health update from Dolly Parton. [OMG Blog]

👀 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear exhausted after a long Met Gala night. pic.twitter.com/9bDIbo6thC — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2026