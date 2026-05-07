“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky looked over it by the end of the Met Gala” links

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky looked pissed off by the end of the Met Gala. [LaineyGossip]
Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner went to the Playoffs Game 2. Kylie has become a Knicks convert too, she’s really going all-in. [JustJared]
Wait, now Canadians aren’t allowed to talk sh-t about MAGA? [Jezebel]
Matthew Lillard is an underrated actor, there, I said it! [Pajiba]
Zach Galifianakis calls out right-wing podcasters. [Buzzfeed]
Clavicular has more legal troubles. [Socialite Life]
Hocus Pocus 3 is in development. [Hollywood Life]
Mariska Hargitay got a bob! [Seriously OMG]
Did Saint Laurent have a good showing at the Met Gala? [RCFA]
A health update from Dolly Parton. [OMG Blog]

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15 Responses to ““Rihanna & ASAP Rocky looked over it by the end of the Met Gala” links”

  1. Jferber says:
    May 7, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    I agree that she wants to leave and he’s still talking to people. I think we saw this before at another event. This is no no big deal whatsoever.

    Reply
  2. GAFFNEY says:
    May 7, 2026 at 12:45 pm

    Rihanna:) She’s just tired and ASAP’s all ki-ki ing everybody! He needs to stick to the plan and bounce on time!

    Reply
  3. Cait says:
    May 7, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    This is me and my husband at literally every event. He’s always ready to go, and I am chatting up everyone on my way out the door.

    Reply
  4. Amanda says:
    May 7, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    I feel like she was just tired and hangry?

    Reply
  5. Jayna says:
    May 7, 2026 at 1:26 pm

    She has three small children, ages 4, 3, and a 7-month-old baby. Even with help, you are mothering. Of course, she was exhausted by the end of the night. She was probably exhausted during the whole Met Gala. There are hours and hours and hours of preparation in getting ready before even showing up. It’s a very long day.

    Reply
  6. Mrs. Smith says:
    May 7, 2026 at 1:35 pm

    You know she was so tired! She’s been wearing a heavy and/or uncomfortable dress for hours. She’s ready to go to back to the hotel, change clothes, take her hair down and rest for a bit. It’s way easier for Rocky to wear essentially regular clothing and bounce around speaking to everyone all evening (even when she is waiting for him at the exit to wrap it up already). She was excited about attending Bey’s after-party when she arrived but may be too tired to care about it by the end of the gala.

    Reply
    • Margaret84 says:
      May 7, 2026 at 6:48 pm

      Why go if you’re going to complain about how uncomfortable that hideous outfit was? They were fighting because dude who shot his friend Rocky was talking to another woman who is supposedly friend with Rihanna.

      Reply
  7. Sue says:
    May 7, 2026 at 3:39 pm

    Rihanna and her husband look pissed because they re sitting in their vehicle and these randos are filming them like they are in a zoo. That’s disgusting. Of course they’re justifiably annoyed. They already did their public part of the night – this wasn’t part of it.

    Reply
  8. Jferber says:
    May 7, 2026 at 3:44 pm

    Plus, it looked to me that she was pregnant. Others have noted her heavy costume, especially heavy around the waist area. So that could add to her tiredness or crankiness. I wonder if they did make the after party.

    Reply
  9. Josephine says:
    May 7, 2026 at 4:00 pm

    Rami Malek looked gorgeous in his Saint Laurent. There were so many beautifully dressed men this year – maybe they can get their own post next year? please 🙂

    Reply
  10. IdlesAtCranky says:
    May 7, 2026 at 4:41 pm

    Honestly I don’t get Rihanna’s costume. I know she’s fashion-forward, and I admire that, but truthfully I look at the photos and I can’t stop seeing a glittery mud puddle. And it must have been SO HEAVY.

    If I were her I would have gone for something lightweight and diaphanous, flowing and comfortable. With such a broad theme, there must have been a few dozen options that could go that way. And then she’d have been so much less tired for the whole event.

    Anyway, I hope she had a good time!

    Reply
  11. mycatlovestv says:
    May 7, 2026 at 6:56 pm

    While watching “Should I Marry a Murderer,” I couldn’t help thinking that Caroline Muirhead left her common sense at the dumpster. The rebound dude that she got engaged to without really knowing him was insane! Jeez, a lot of this woman’s (a prominent doctor who is old enough to know better) behavior was stunningly stupid. I haven’t finished the series yet. She evidently came out the other end alive. I hope she learned something from the situation.

    Reply
  12. Ann says:
    May 7, 2026 at 8:40 pm

    This is me with my spouse too. I’m so over it and ready to go home and off my feet. I hope he rubbed her feet when they got home. lol.

    Reply

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