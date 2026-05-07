Maybe I’m alone here, but I do get a kick out of these random royal events, especially the ones which only happen every few years. What do you mean that every four years, the monarch must wear a fruity, bedazzled blue robe, excessive ribbons and the Golden Ropes of Tampon Kingery and attend a service recognizing British people working overseas? Okay, if you say so. Today was the service for the Order of St Michael and St George. The last service was in 2022, I guess, so this was King Charles’ first one as king. Shockingly, none of the working royals below the age of 90 came out to support Charles. No Prince William, obviously, because he hates wearing robes and he’s going to phase out all of these events because he’s a “modernizer” who is too lazy to work more than one day a week. No Princess Kate, because something something early years. No Queen Camilla, who had an equally random event at the Fan Museum (a literal museum for hand-held fans) today. No Prince Edward or Sophie because…?? So it was left to the poor Duke of Kent to support the king.

The Duke of Kent doesn’t make many public appearances these days, but on Thursday, the royal joined King Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral. Charles marked his first Order of St Michael and St George as monarch, and he was joined by his 90-year-old cousin at the service. The service recognises those who have carried out “outstanding service” while working overseas. The Duke of Kent was present at the ceremony in his position as Grand Master of the Order, and he welcomed Charles as he arrived alongside Dame Susan Langley, the Lady Mayor of the City of London. The royal, 90, was at one point seen sitting in a wheelchair during the ceremony, as he wore the official robes. He was seen walking unaided earlier in the ceremony as he walked behind the King. The service is traditionally only held every four years, meaning that Charles didn’t attend the previous one as the monarch of the United Kingdom. The Duke, 90, is the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth and now only occasionally attends public engagements. He was last seen during the centenary celebrations of the late Queen, where he was joined by his younger sister, Princess Alexandra. The pair were seen seated beside a table holding two coupe glasses and slices of cake, as they chatted to other guests.

[From Hello]

Not the Duke of Kent pulling down the same weekly work numbers as Will & Kate! Poor man. They really need to let him completely retire. Then again, it’s amusing whenever he shows up to an event and William and Kate are nowhere to be seen. That happens at Wimbledon too – even though the Duke was pushed out of the Wimbledon patronage a few years ago, he still attends more matches than Waity.

PS… The child robe-handler is so over this as well.