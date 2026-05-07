King Charles was only supported by the 90-year-old Duke of Kent at his event today

Maybe I’m alone here, but I do get a kick out of these random royal events, especially the ones which only happen every few years. What do you mean that every four years, the monarch must wear a fruity, bedazzled blue robe, excessive ribbons and the Golden Ropes of Tampon Kingery and attend a service recognizing British people working overseas? Okay, if you say so. Today was the service for the Order of St Michael and St George. The last service was in 2022, I guess, so this was King Charles’ first one as king. Shockingly, none of the working royals below the age of 90 came out to support Charles. No Prince William, obviously, because he hates wearing robes and he’s going to phase out all of these events because he’s a “modernizer” who is too lazy to work more than one day a week. No Princess Kate, because something something early years. No Queen Camilla, who had an equally random event at the Fan Museum (a literal museum for hand-held fans) today. No Prince Edward or Sophie because…?? So it was left to the poor Duke of Kent to support the king.
The Duke of Kent doesn’t make many public appearances these days, but on Thursday, the royal joined King Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral.
Charles marked his first Order of St Michael and St George as monarch, and he was joined by his 90-year-old cousin at the service. The service recognises those who have carried out “outstanding service” while working overseas.
The Duke of Kent was present at the ceremony in his position as Grand Master of the Order, and he welcomed Charles as he arrived alongside Dame Susan Langley, the Lady Mayor of the City of London. The royal, 90, was at one point seen sitting in a wheelchair during the ceremony, as he wore the official robes. He was seen walking unaided earlier in the ceremony as he walked behind the King.
The service is traditionally only held every four years, meaning that Charles didn’t attend the previous one as the monarch of the United Kingdom.
The Duke, 90, is the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth and now only occasionally attends public engagements. He was last seen during the centenary celebrations of the late Queen, where he was joined by his younger sister, Princess Alexandra. The pair were seen seated beside a table holding two coupe glasses and slices of cake, as they chatted to other guests.
Not the Duke of Kent pulling down the same weekly work numbers as Will & Kate! Poor man. They really need to let him completely retire. Then again, it’s amusing whenever he shows up to an event and William and Kate are nowhere to be seen. That happens at Wimbledon too – even though the Duke was pushed out of the Wimbledon patronage a few years ago, he still attends more matches than Waity.
PS… The child robe-handler is so over this as well.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
So the Duke of Kent could show up, in a wheelchair no less, but the Lazy Heir is nowhere to be found. Huh.
And his wheelchair needs no explanation; the man is 90 years old, for heaven’s sake! ‘Sometimes he was walking unaided, sometimes he was in a wheelchair’. So what?!
These traditions are going to go out the window when William takes the throne, or he’ll make Anne and the Duke.of Kent do them.
Perhaps William will email such events when it’s his turn at bat.
Okay, I laughed out loud at “the Golden Ropes of Tampon Kingery”. !
The Duke of Kent looks great for 90.
He may not feel these things are a chore, he may enjoy them. I’m guessing most 90 year-olds don’t have a crowded work or social calendar. It’s fun to get out & about & meet people!
Yeah I think he only does the ones he likes (he has a number of patronages) or needs to attend (coronation).
He’s not too far off from Elizabeth’s generation, so he still may want to work and feel like this is his duty for being born into that family, but it’s shameful that he still works. They do have unearned and unimaginable privilege, but someone that far down the line of succession should not have to work literally until the day that they die. But this is the issue with alienating half of your family. You could have more people at events if you didn’t want all the attention on you all the time.
As for William nor Kate being there big surprise. I could see how William may think it’s a good idea to get rid of these type of events, and it’s a little silly to me, but this may be very important to the people who are being honored. And if it is, given that he has so much privilege, and earns so much money for doing nothing, the bare minimum he could do would be to make these people happy by showing up at these events.
This looks like a sad Mardi Gras thing.
He’s also the grand master of this order so probably felt he had to attend – but yeah the Duke of Kent working until he dies is not quite the same as QEII (and even she should have stepped back IMO.)
But this is the thing with these events like you said – sure, I can see why William might find them silly or dumb (he may not even be a member of this order so could attend without the robes), but the pageantry is a large part of what appeals to people about the monarchy. And how do you decide which orders are worth keeping and which arent? just the Garter? the ones William likes the most?
If you get rid of all the traditions that people associate with the monarchy – whats the point?
“the bare minimum”
You’re expecting too much. The Future Defender of the Faith has already made clear, that they haul their carcass out of bed for only two services a year and believe that faith should be quiet.
The bar is so low it’s just layin’ on the ground there, now.
the fan museum sounds awesome! i’ve seen a few at various exhibits, and they can be quite beautiful and intricate. i read a book once about the language of fans used in the swedish (i think?) royal courts of olden thymes. it was fascinating and scandalous!
The actual event was something called The Monarchy and I think Camilla’s official coronation portrait may be on display? The artist was there and presented her with the fan she’s holding in that.
Oh, I’d go! But then again, I love any & all kinds of museum!
That caught my attention too! I like fans, have several, and would really enjoy visiting a whole museum devoted to fans. (Insert the Only Fans joke of your choice here.)
I’m surprised they didn’t have George there to be the robe handler of life and limb.
sad when some minor royal in their advanced dotage takes work more seriously than the actual heir to the throne! The elderly do look forward to events, though. He’s probably had it on his calendar anticipating his role and discussing it with everyone around him for the past four years.
We forget because handheld fans now are cheap items but fans used to be gorgeous works of art. Often fans were made with valuable materials, one of the Dutch jewel sets originally
Queen Mary received about a dozen for her wedding in 1893. Some are absolutely gorgeous.
In hate to be fair, but the Duke of Kent is the Grand Master of this Order of Whosits and Whatsits, which is second-in-command to Charles in the Order. He had to be there because of his position, not just to support Charles. Right now, William has no connection to the Order. When he becomes King, he’ll be in charge of it and the conferring of various honors – we’ll see what happens then.
What about camilla’s ex parker bowles? Couldn’t he support charles today?????
Yesterday the Fail had an item about the Duke of Gloucester, 81, outperforming the heir last year as he did 212 engagements to 202 of Wilbur. They also mentioned his advertising for a programme co ordinator on £32k and 25 days annual leave.
Link for all those who’d like to see the job description and apply or simply enjoy knowing how much work the office minions put in to ensure HRH turns up on time!
Royal Household hiring Programme Coordinator and Team Assistant Job in London, England | Glassdoor https://share.google/3Q5NqNB3Xstqpm1ek
Huh. The Duke offers a pension! I don’t think Billy & Katie did for their CEO….
Funny that the only one to be exempt from “overshadowing” Charles is a 90 year old in a wheelchair. Unreal.
If only Prince Harry was there to boost his ratings!! 🤣🤣🤣
I have only contempt for the lazy heir, but these events are dumb and outmoded.
I’m old enough to remember when the palace courtiers breathlessly announced that all was well in Old Blighty, because the Fab Four were on the job.
Charles needs to adopt a Collie, because this ongoing absence of Won’t is nearly as concerning as Can’t’s six months’ absence in 2024. Has Billy fallen down a well? Did Wee Jason finally snap and push him in?