The ‘Cookie Queens’ trailer is utterly charming, the doc will be released in August

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Sundance in January for the premiere of Cookie Queens, a documentary about the Girl Scouts’ cookie season and sales. Director Alysa Nahmias had pursued the Sussexes – mostly Meghan – to step onboard as producers, and they ended up getting EP credits. Cookie Queens was a big hit at Sundance, but it wasn’t purchased at the festival. It took another two months for Roadside Attractions to buy the doc and Roadside did so with the promise to give the doc a theatrical release. It will be released in theaters in August! And they just released the first trailer, which is adorable:
I love all of the big personalities! Nikki is seemingly competing with her older sisters, who were clearly cookie-selling savants. Olive is just selling cookies before she fulfills her dream of law school and the Supreme Court. Shannon Elizabeth might not have the best sales pitch, but she will kick your ass if you don’t buy cookies. Ara needs to find out where the stoners are and sell cookies there. What an excellent documentary about modern girlhood!
Incidentally, Cookie Queens has already won an award – it picked up the 2026 Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival. It’s very likely that the doc will appear at several other film festivals between now and August too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Pictured: Prince Harry
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Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2026
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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Am very happy to read this. A wholesome movie for families and children. Congratulations to all involved in getting this to screen.
Great news! I was wondering about the release date for theaters. Hope its very successful and wins more awards.
I believe it’s coming in August, and if you get a chance you should definitely see it. It’s very very cute, and inspiring. I saw it at doc 10 last weekend. Even if you weren’t a girl scout ( which I wasn’t), you are completely invested.
This looks so cute. I hope it does really well. It’s got great reviews so far.
I can’t wait to see it. I hope they release it in NYC.
Oh, my word! That trailer is awesome and I can’t wait to see this film. This is exactly what Meghan and Harry said they’d be doing. I’m so happy for them.
Wow, I hated being a girl scout and don’t like the cookies, but this looks adorable. In Boston, we only have a couple of indie theaters that show documentaries – I hope they bring it.