The ‘Cookie Queens’ trailer is utterly charming, the doc will be released in August

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Sundance in January for the premiere of Cookie Queens, a documentary about the Girl Scouts’ cookie season and sales. Director Alysa Nahmias had pursued the Sussexes – mostly Meghan – to step onboard as producers, and they ended up getting EP credits. Cookie Queens was a big hit at Sundance, but it wasn’t purchased at the festival. It took another two months for Roadside Attractions to buy the doc and Roadside did so with the promise to give the doc a theatrical release. It will be released in theaters in August! And they just released the first trailer, which is adorable:

I love all of the big personalities! Nikki is seemingly competing with her older sisters, who were clearly cookie-selling savants. Olive is just selling cookies before she fulfills her dream of law school and the Supreme Court. Shannon Elizabeth might not have the best sales pitch, but she will kick your ass if you don’t buy cookies. Ara needs to find out where the stoners are and sell cookies there. What an excellent documentary about modern girlhood!

Incidentally, Cookie Queens has already won an award – it picked up the 2026 Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival. It’s very likely that the doc will appear at several other film festivals between now and August too.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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7 Responses to “The ‘Cookie Queens’ trailer is utterly charming, the doc will be released in August”

  1. Shiela Kerr says:
    May 8, 2026 at 7:19 am

    Am very happy to read this. A wholesome movie for families and children. Congratulations to all involved in getting this to screen.

    Reply
  2. Chantal1 says:
    May 8, 2026 at 7:24 am

    Great news! I was wondering about the release date for theaters. Hope its very successful and wins more awards.

    Reply
  3. Dee(2) says:
    May 8, 2026 at 7:27 am

    I believe it’s coming in August, and if you get a chance you should definitely see it. It’s very very cute, and inspiring. I saw it at doc 10 last weekend. Even if you weren’t a girl scout ( which I wasn’t), you are completely invested.

    Reply
  4. Julia says:
    May 8, 2026 at 7:36 am

    This looks so cute. I hope it does really well. It’s got great reviews so far.

    Reply
  5. Al says:
    May 8, 2026 at 8:48 am

    I can’t wait to see it. I hope they release it in NYC.

    Reply
  6. C-Shell says:
    May 8, 2026 at 9:01 am

    Oh, my word! That trailer is awesome and I can’t wait to see this film. This is exactly what Meghan and Harry said they’d be doing. I’m so happy for them.

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    May 8, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Wow, I hated being a girl scout and don’t like the cookies, but this looks adorable. In Boston, we only have a couple of indie theaters that show documentaries – I hope they bring it.

    Reply

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