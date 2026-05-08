Professor: Credible expert Princess Kate ‘was really humble’ with a ‘willingness to learn’

In typical keen fashion, the Princess of Wales has managed to wring three days of stories out of one half-hearted event. On Wednesday, Kate visited the University of East London to launch her Early Years guidebook and check out the university’s children’s programs. Add to all of that, Kate and her people are hyping her trip to Italy next week, which is also focused on the fakakta Early Years, almost as if Kate suddenly remembered that the Early Years are her “thing” after ignoring it for six months. Well, at the university, Kate sat criss-cross applesauce in the Imaginarium, and it blew her mind. But check out what one of professors said about Kate.

Sitting cross-legged on the floor of an immersive sensory room designed to study how children respond to their surroundings, Kate Middleton slipped easily into mom — and student — mode. Inside the “Imaginarium,” a 360-degree digital environment at the University of East London, the Princess of Wales watched closely as 3-year-old Margot explored the space, chatting with the toddler and her mother, Ronnie, while taking in every detail of the experience.

“She was just so absorbed in the conversation. It was so powerful,” says Professor Amanda Broderick, the university’s vice-chancellor, who accompanied Kate during the May 6 visit. “There wasn’t room for the press — it wasn’t performative.”

That sense of focus stood out to those leading the research. Professor Sam Wass, who heads the university’s Institute for the Science of Early Years and Youth, says the princess approached the visit with curiosity and intent.

“It’s really nice when you get someone who’s really keen to learn and to disseminate the knowledge,” he says. “She had a detailed focus and asked lots of very specific questions.”

During the visit, she also spent time delving into research exploring the uniquely powerful — and often underappreciated — connections between parents, caregivers and children under five.

Wass says what stood out most was the princess’s openness — and her willingness to learn in real time. He recalls her asking thoughtful, practical questions, including talking to a young mom about juggling reading a story to a 12-month-old while keeping an older sibling — a preschooler, perhaps four or five — equally engaged.

“She was really humble,” Wass tells PEOPLE. “She was interested in finding out the boundaries of scientific knowledge — what we do know and what we don’t — and in using herself as a mouthpiece to help communicate that.”