Professor: Credible expert Princess Kate ‘was really humble’ with a ‘willingness to learn’

In typical keen fashion, the Princess of Wales has managed to wring three days of stories out of one half-hearted event. On Wednesday, Kate visited the University of East London to launch her Early Years guidebook and check out the university’s children’s programs. Add to all of that, Kate and her people are hyping her trip to Italy next week, which is also focused on the fakakta Early Years, almost as if Kate suddenly remembered that the Early Years are her “thing” after ignoring it for six months. Well, at the university, Kate sat criss-cross applesauce in the Imaginarium, and it blew her mind. But check out what one of professors said about Kate.

Sitting cross-legged on the floor of an immersive sensory room designed to study how children respond to their surroundings, Kate Middleton slipped easily into mom — and student — mode. Inside the “Imaginarium,” a 360-degree digital environment at the University of East London, the Princess of Wales watched closely as 3-year-old Margot explored the space, chatting with the toddler and her mother, Ronnie, while taking in every detail of the experience.

“She was just so absorbed in the conversation. It was so powerful,” says Professor Amanda Broderick, the university’s vice-chancellor, who accompanied Kate during the May 6 visit. “There wasn’t room for the press — it wasn’t performative.”

That sense of focus stood out to those leading the research. Professor Sam Wass, who heads the university’s Institute for the Science of Early Years and Youth, says the princess approached the visit with curiosity and intent.

“It’s really nice when you get someone who’s really keen to learn and to disseminate the knowledge,” he says. “She had a detailed focus and asked lots of very specific questions.”

During the visit, she also spent time delving into research exploring the uniquely powerful — and often underappreciated — connections between parents, caregivers and children under five.

Wass says what stood out most was the princess’s openness — and her willingness to learn in real time. He recalls her asking thoughtful, practical questions, including talking to a young mom about juggling reading a story to a 12-month-old while keeping an older sibling — a preschooler, perhaps four or five — equally engaged.

“She was really humble,” Wass tells PEOPLE. “She was interested in finding out the boundaries of scientific knowledge — what we do know and what we don’t — and in using herself as a mouthpiece to help communicate that.”

[From People]

I’ve always assumed that the palace passes out helpful talking points to the child-development doctors and experts so that they can parrot the keen line about Kate. A 44-year-old big girl who is keen to learn, eager to use herself as a mouthpiece for what professors tell her. She’s a humble big girl with much to be humble about! As I’ve covered this busywork scheme for years, I appreciate that the talking-points no longer revolve around convincing people that Kate is a “data-driven royal expert” on any subject, or that she’s a “credible expert” on child development in particular. Remember her big “expert” opinion that “nursery schools are important?” Remember when actual experts slammed her Early Years work in 2023?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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5 Responses to “Professor: Credible expert Princess Kate ‘was really humble’ with a ‘willingness to learn’”

  1. Cat slave says:
    May 8, 2026 at 9:01 am

    So Kate’s excellent, specific, thoughtful, etc questions were of the calibre of, how do you read to a baby and keep a 4 yr old amused? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 omg. Well Kate had 3 or 4 nannies so I guess she wouldn’t know. That the early year’s expert right there. Well the vice chancellor will get a gong for that performance piece. How embarrassing.

    And if it wasn’t performative, how did we get the gaping mouths, jazz hands, and weird bending over pics? The gopher is terrorising those kids. The gaping gums is terrorising me. She’s so weird.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    May 8, 2026 at 9:01 am

    She hit all the words associated with Kan’t like keen so this leads me to believe she is full of shit like the article!

    Reply
  3. GTWiecz says:
    May 8, 2026 at 9:03 am

    I just can’t with the token black child and minority people in every photograph of Can’t and Willnot since their failed Jamaican trip and their persecution of their half black sister-in-law. And of course, Kate being one of two worried about color Archie’s skin would be during Meghan’s pregnancy. Of course Kate doesn’t understand genetics.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    May 8, 2026 at 9:06 am

    It is funny how there are always quotes saying something that almost directly counters any potential criticism.

    Reply
  5. Kittenmom says:
    May 8, 2026 at 9:07 am

    Wow, so who knew that the relationship between a 0-5 child and its caregiver is important?! Thanks so much for that ground-breaking information, Waity.

    Reply

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