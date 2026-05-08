Donald Trump called ABC’s Rachel Scott a ‘bitch’ when she asked about gas prices

In the past seventeen months, Donald Trump has demolished the White House East Wing, lied about who will fund his stupid f–king ballroom, taken over the Kennedy Center and then shut it down (“temporarily”), and started the most idiotic war with Iran. But don’t forget this: he also had the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, at the foot of the Obelisk, completely drained. He decided that the Reflecting Pool needed renovations, so it’s been sitting there, dry as a bone, for weeks as some MAGA dumbf–k contractors are “painting” the bottom. Well, on Thursday, Trump staggered over to the Reflecting Pool to check out the progress. One reporter, ABC News’ Rachel Scott, called out a question: “Why focus on all these projects as gas prices are soaring?” He called her a “disgrace to the country” and a “bitch.”
Disgusting. What bothers me even more than this demented moron’s rampant misogyny is the fact that other pool reporters or White House press corps reporters never step in and defend their colleague in real time. There’s never a voice saying, “that’s extremely inappropriate” or “stop speaking to a woman that way.”
Rachel Scott’s question is completely valid, btw. Nationwide, gas prices are $4.55 a gallon. In many states, the price exceeds $5 or $6 a gallon. Considering just two years ago, the national media was writing hourly stories on egg prices, it’s infuriating to see how little pushback Trump has gotten on his unhinged war strategies and economic strategies.
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Washington Washington, DC D Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump are seen attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026, before Trump was abruptly escorted off stage following a reported security scare.
Pictured: Donald Trump
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Washington Washington, DC D Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump are seen attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026, before Trump was abruptly escorted off stage following a reported security scare.
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Washington Washington, DC D Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump are seen attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026, before Trump was abruptly escorted off stage following a reported security scare.
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Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump stands on the colonnade with his son, Donald Trump Jr, to watch Marine One take off from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on May 3, 2026. President Trump is returning to the White House after spending the weekend at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.
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Washington, DC View of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool makeover as workers paint the bottom of the pool ‘American flag blue’ on orders of President Trump in Washington, D.C.
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My anger is boiling. As it often is these days. Deep sigh.
There’s a reason why I’m not a reporter because the way I would’ve clapped back with a QUIET PIGGY in a nanosecond would’ve gotten me deported.
And lets face it, there’s a reason why none of the reporters stood up for her but then expect Michelle Obama to come out and support Malaria when people call her out on her actions.
Fun Fact: The NYT was the only US news source to not have a reporter unalived while covering the N@zis. Some things never change.
Remember this the next time someone tells you there is no difference between the 2 political parties: The Republican Party is still in lock step with their Dear Leader, no matter his increasingly unhinged behavior, whereas the Democrats deposed theirs after he ‘got old’. The corporate media was all over Biden’s visible aging, although his administration was still competent and doing a great job for this country. Trump shows us daily that he is in cognitive decline – which includes losing one’s verbal filter – and the corporate media doesn’t call it out. I keep having to tell my kids none of this is normal or appropriate. A whole generation is growing up thinking this is how an American president behaves. He and members of his administration and Congress now regularly use vulgar language and profanity. Our civil discourse is in a race to the bottom.
He endlessly confirms he’s an abuser of women. He’s a shambolic disgrace. Solidarity to Rachel.
When I was in high school, I was editor of our newspaper and several teachers encouraged me to become a professional journalist. This incident shows precisely why I couldn’t do it. If he spoke to me like that, my response would be along the lines of, “why can’t you answer the question, you senile, shit-stained, pedophilic rapist c–t?” And that’s if I were trying to be polite.
He was more than misogynistic. He was racist AF implying that Black women are dirty. It was disgusting.
I agree, I wish someone in the press pool would stand up for the women there. he doesn’t speak that way to male journalists. He can be rude to them, but not degrading.
I guess I dont get why the press is even covering him like this anymore. They’re not reporting on his obvious cognitive decline, or really addressing the shitshow that is this administration, or the horrible things that are being done – its all kind of glossed over. And then the press wonders why they’re losing people’s trust. I remember after the WHCD someone – I think Capehart? – was on CNN or MSNBC saying how he doesn’t understand why people don’t believe the press reports of the incidents. Uhhhh…..because some of us are old enough to remember how you all treated Joe Biden in 2024?
Perhaps because this isn’t just about standing up for women — it’s about intersectionality. Black women are often left unprotected— unprotected by American systems, institutions and laws, as well as unprotected by our supposed colleagues.
He also called her “baby” earlier in his rant. His misogyny and abuse of women was on full display and it needs to be called out by everyone. Members of his staff, Cabinet and Congress need to be asked why they are allowing this and the correct answer is never “but ….”
He’s not the victim; he’s not. He’s an abuser.
Rachel Scott is a Black female reporter who dares to question him. He was also rude to her (and the org as a whole) during his 2024 campaign interview with the National Association of Black Journalists. He’s a disgrace in every way. He also knows that the constantly rising gas prices and never ending Iran War are tanking his presidency and he is in full on panic mode.
I hope the end is excruciating.
And public.
I am completely unsurprised to see that Rachel Scott is a Black woman. This isn’t just about how this demented sack of pus responds to the press when a journalist has the temerity to question him. This is also about how this nasty old lifelong racist views and treats Black people — particularly Black women, and how unprotected Black women are systematically and by their supposed professional peers and professional organizations in the face of the racist aggression of people like Trump who hold much of the power in this country. Let’s see how long it takes for this incident to be forgotten, or even normalized as the MAGA in Chief scrabbles on to his next fit of temper.
This is sickening. It’s yet another effort to dehumanize people who look like Ms Scott — and like me. This is who and what millions of Americans voted for. This is what Republicans are quietly cheering on when they support “anti-DEI” measures. This is why 92% of us voted as though our lives and our well-being and the future of our children and our communities and our country depended on it.
In my area the average is $4.99 a gallon. I am fortunate to get it at $4.52 with my BJ’s membership but even that price is crazy. I’ve decided to put off trading in my small compact car for a small SUV until the prices go down. This administration continues to screw everyone except themselves and their billionaire buddies.
I could never be a reporter. I’d be the first one to stand up and ask who crapped their pants.