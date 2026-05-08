Donald Trump called ABC’s Rachel Scott a ‘bitch’ when she asked about gas prices

In the past seventeen months, Donald Trump has demolished the White House East Wing, lied about who will fund his stupid f–king ballroom, taken over the Kennedy Center and then shut it down (“temporarily”), and started the most idiotic war with Iran. But don’t forget this: he also had the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, at the foot of the Obelisk, completely drained. He decided that the Reflecting Pool needed renovations, so it’s been sitting there, dry as a bone, for weeks as some MAGA dumbf–k contractors are “painting” the bottom. Well, on Thursday, Trump staggered over to the Reflecting Pool to check out the progress. One reporter, ABC News’ Rachel Scott, called out a question: “Why focus on all these projects as gas prices are soaring?” He called her a “disgrace to the country” and a “bitch.”

I asked the president why focus on these projects now amid the backdrop of the war in Iran and as gas prices soar. He said the question was “stupid” and a “disgrace to the country” saying he’s “fixing” the reflecting pool. https://t.co/mBNYzyC7eI — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) May 8, 2026

wow — Trump appears to call Rachel Scott a "bitch" as he finishes taking questions from reporters pic.twitter.com/ic3CjCswlf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2026

Disgusting. What bothers me even more than this demented moron’s rampant misogyny is the fact that other pool reporters or White House press corps reporters never step in and defend their colleague in real time. There’s never a voice saying, “that’s extremely inappropriate” or “stop speaking to a woman that way.”

Rachel Scott’s question is completely valid, btw. Nationwide, gas prices are $4.55 a gallon. In many states, the price exceeds $5 or $6 a gallon. Considering just two years ago, the national media was writing hourly stories on egg prices, it’s infuriating to see how little pushback Trump has gotten on his unhinged war strategies and economic strategies.