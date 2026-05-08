Prince Harry wrote a lovely tribute to David Attenborough for his 100th birthday

The photos in this post are from April 3, 2019, the premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, produced and narrated by David Attenborough. The premiere was held at the Natural History Museum, and as you can see, then-Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry all came out to support Attenborough. Since this premiere, Attenborough has cozied up even further with the left-behinds. In 2020, Attenborough even “gifted” a fossil to Prince George… a fossil which was looted from Malta in the 1960s, which Malta wanted back. But I digress! David Attenborough turns 100 years old today, and to mark the occasion, Prince Harry wrote a lovely tribute to him in Time Magazine. An excerpt:

For almost anyone who grew up in the United Kingdom, Sir David Attenborough is more than a broadcaster; he is a secular saint. He is an institutional pillar as essential to the national fabric as a cup of tea. His almost-whispers have been the soft soundtrack of the home—a shared experience that turned the weekend nature documentary into a national ritual.

For Americans, I imagine, Attenborough shows up not as a personality so much as a standard. He is the “Voice of Nature,” the invisible, elegant authority narrating the high-definition spectacles of Planet Earth or Blue Planet.

…As we reflect on Attenborough’s 100th birthday, on May 8, I find myself thinking less about the extraordinary scale of his work and more about the moments that revealed his humanity within it. The flashes of amusement when things went wrong. The unmistakable delight when an animal treated him not as a presenter, but as part of the environment itself—catching him off guard, interrupting the perfect narration, reminding us that nature cannot be scripted. Those moments always felt important, because they revealed something deeper than expertise: genuine reverence and curiosity. And I suspect they brought him the greatest joy of all—those rare moments of feeling completely at one with the natural world, where the creatures he was studying treated him as one of their own—perhaps the purest form of acceptance nature can offer.

…Attenborough’s authority was accumulated over decades of consistency and a quiet refusal to look away from the truth, even as it became harder to watch. He has provided the global audience with a map of the damage alongside a vision of what remains. For today’s decision-makers, emulating his lens—a rare blend of childlike wonder and clear-eyed realism—is essential to any progress.

I suspect that a lifetime spent so closely observing the natural world has deepened in him the very qualities that make us most human: humility, curiosity, patience, and reverence for life itself. By adopting these traits, the younger generation can feel empowered to channel their concerns around the climate into disciplined, purposeful advocacy.

At 100, Sir David Attenborough has spent a lifetime delivering us the facts with patience, honesty, and wonder. He has shown us the world in all its brilliance and fragility, and in doing so has left humanity with both a gift and a responsibility. The question now is whether those with the power to act will choose to lead before more of our world—our life support system—is lost.