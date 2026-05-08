“Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus stepped out for the NYC Ballet gala” links

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Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus attending the NYC Ballet Gala. Her two-piece dress is Erdem, by the way. I kind of hate it!! [Just Jared]

Christina Ricci’s Met Gala commentary is hilarious. [OMG Blog]

Zach Bryan is a very weird dude. [Pajiba]

The Knicks love Timothee Chalamet. [LaineyGossip]

Hm, should I start watching Running Point? [Socialite Life]

Martin Short deserves the world. [Go Fug Yourself]

More Met Gala photos! [RCFA]

Who is America’s dumbest celebrity? [Seriously OMG]

Kodak Black arrested for drug trafficking. [Starcasm]

Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff’s relationship timeline. [Hollywood Life]

Oh, they just found out that Ted Bundy killed someone else in 1974. [Buzzfeed]