“Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus stepped out for the NYC Ballet gala” links

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Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus attending the NYC Ballet Gala. Her two-piece dress is Erdem, by the way. I kind of hate it!! [Just Jared]
Christina Ricci’s Met Gala commentary is hilarious. [OMG Blog]
Zach Bryan is a very weird dude. [Pajiba]
The Knicks love Timothee Chalamet. [LaineyGossip]
Hm, should I start watching Running Point? [Socialite Life]
Martin Short deserves the world. [Go Fug Yourself]
More Met Gala photos! [RCFA]
Who is America’s dumbest celebrity? [Seriously OMG]
Kodak Black arrested for drug trafficking. [Starcasm]
Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff’s relationship timeline. [Hollywood Life]
Oh, they just found out that Ted Bundy killed someone else in 1974. [Buzzfeed]
Diane Kruger used to dress so beautifully until she took up with Reedus and now it’s as if she just wears random ugly stuff she finds on the floor at a fabric recycling center
I don’t know who this dude is but Billie can do better. She can always do better
He was on a show in the US call The Walking Dead. Then he stared in a spin off of that show.
He was a high-end model and then had some interesting roles. He’s 57 and it’s ok to look it. Don’t know much about him otherwise – hopefully he’s a good partner for her.
57??? Made me google it he’s 31. But I stand by my original statement.
Nat Wolff has parents in the biz. His Mom is playing on Hacks. Billie looks radiant and happy. (Some posters are discussing Norman Reedus not Billie’s bf).
lol I misread and totally thought you were talking about norman reedus!! he’s the one who is 57. my bad!
He and supermodel Helena Christensen are the parents of an adult son who has had a few sexual assault accusations and arrests.
The original comment in this thread is about Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff, not Norman Reedus.
I’m not sure where the confusion happened, but @Trilogy, @Josephine and @mllehaha are talking about Norman Reedus (57, Walking Dead, son w/ Helena Christensen who has had SA accusations against him);
@Normades was posting about Eilish and Wolff (31, musician and former Nikelodeon actor; seems to be a nepo baby – honestly I just looked this up on Wikipedia since I hadn’t heard of him before, so grain of salt!)
Hope that helps clear some confusion up!
I kept looking at Diane’s outfit thinking I would like it more if just one thing were different but idk what that thing is — it’s just not a good outfit?
She as a person looks lovely tho
More than one thing needs to change to make that get up better.
Martin Short seems like such a sweet, kind man. The fact that he’s suffered SO MUCH loss in such a short span of time is awful enough, but to have to almost immediately be responsible for promoting a film is almost inhumane. And the irony of it being titled “Life is Short” is just beyond painful.
I hope he has things and people he loves surrounding him.
I haven’t watched season 2 yet but I enjoyed the heck out of the first season of Running Point
I really enjoyed Running Point! Just finished Season 2 and (small spoiler) and so glad they ended it with a likely Season 3 coming.
Hari Nef’s poof dress is amazing! You could eat two burritos and no one would know.
Diane’s worst accessory is Norman Reedus. He always looks like he smells.