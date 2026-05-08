“Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus stepped out for the NYC Ballet gala” links

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Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus attending the NYC Ballet Gala. Her two-piece dress is Erdem, by the way. I kind of hate it!! [Just Jared]
Christina Ricci’s Met Gala commentary is hilarious. [OMG Blog]
Zach Bryan is a very weird dude. [Pajiba]
The Knicks love Timothee Chalamet. [LaineyGossip]
Hm, should I start watching Running Point? [Socialite Life]
Martin Short deserves the world. [Go Fug Yourself]
More Met Gala photos! [RCFA]
Who is America’s dumbest celebrity? [Seriously OMG]
Kodak Black arrested for drug trafficking. [Starcasm]
Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff’s relationship timeline. [Hollywood Life]
Oh, they just found out that Ted Bundy killed someone else in 1974. [Buzzfeed]

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16 Responses to ““Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus stepped out for the NYC Ballet gala” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    May 8, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    Diane Kruger used to dress so beautifully until she took up with Reedus and now it’s as if she just wears random ugly stuff she finds on the floor at a fabric recycling center

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    May 8, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    I don’t know who this dude is but Billie can do better. She can always do better

    Reply
    • Trilogy says:
      May 8, 2026 at 1:56 pm

      He was on a show in the US call The Walking Dead. Then he stared in a spin off of that show.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 8, 2026 at 2:29 pm

      He was a high-end model and then had some interesting roles. He’s 57 and it’s ok to look it. Don’t know much about him otherwise – hopefully he’s a good partner for her.

      Reply
    • Normades says:
      May 8, 2026 at 3:02 pm

      57??? Made me google it he’s 31. But I stand by my original statement.

      Reply
      • Ms single malt says:
        May 8, 2026 at 4:49 pm

        Nat Wolff has parents in the biz. His Mom is playing on Hacks. Billie looks radiant and happy. (Some posters are discussing Norman Reedus not Billie’s bf).

      • Josephine says:
        May 8, 2026 at 7:02 pm

        lol I misread and totally thought you were talking about norman reedus!! he’s the one who is 57. my bad!

    • mllehaha says:
      May 8, 2026 at 3:33 pm

      He and supermodel Helena Christensen are the parents of an adult son who has had a few sexual assault accusations and arrests.

      Reply
      • DK says:
        May 8, 2026 at 5:07 pm

        The original comment in this thread is about Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff, not Norman Reedus.

        I’m not sure where the confusion happened, but @Trilogy, @Josephine and @mllehaha are talking about Norman Reedus (57, Walking Dead, son w/ Helena Christensen who has had SA accusations against him);

        @Normades was posting about Eilish and Wolff (31, musician and former Nikelodeon actor; seems to be a nepo baby – honestly I just looked this up on Wikipedia since I hadn’t heard of him before, so grain of salt!)

        Hope that helps clear some confusion up!

  3. Kirsten says:
    May 8, 2026 at 1:40 pm

    I kept looking at Diane’s outfit thinking I would like it more if just one thing were different but idk what that thing is — it’s just not a good outfit?

    She as a person looks lovely tho

    Reply
  4. Mango says:
    May 8, 2026 at 1:53 pm

    Martin Short seems like such a sweet, kind man. The fact that he’s suffered SO MUCH loss in such a short span of time is awful enough, but to have to almost immediately be responsible for promoting a film is almost inhumane. And the irony of it being titled “Life is Short” is just beyond painful.

    I hope he has things and people he loves surrounding him.

    Reply
  5. Kim says:
    May 8, 2026 at 5:02 pm

    I haven’t watched season 2 yet but I enjoyed the heck out of the first season of Running Point

    Reply
  6. butterflystella says:
    May 8, 2026 at 7:07 pm

    I really enjoyed Running Point! Just finished Season 2 and (small spoiler) and so glad they ended it with a likely Season 3 coming.

    Reply
  7. Dizzy says:
    May 8, 2026 at 8:55 pm

    Hari Nef’s poof dress is amazing! You could eat two burritos and no one would know.

    Reply
  8. Amy says:
    May 8, 2026 at 9:40 pm

    Diane’s worst accessory is Norman Reedus. He always looks like he smells.

    Reply

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