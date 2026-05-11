Benedict Cumberbatch was in a ‘road-rage’ incident with another cyclist in London

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter(batch) were out in London last Friday for David Attenborough’s 100th birthday event at Royal Albert Hall. Bendy and Sophie have really morphed into each other at this point – they always looked related, but nowadays, they really look like brother and sister. It’s the weirdest thing.

Meanwhile, Bendy is part of an interesting gossip story which has even made its way to the American outlets. Recently, Benedict was cycling through London, and he got into a road-rage incident with another cyclist. People recognized Benedict, I think, and so much of the “road rage” fight was captured by a passer-by. I’m including the video below – it sounds like two posh men arguing about who had the right of way on bikes, which is actually a really tricky conversation in an urban setting. The other man blatantly accuses Benedict of breaking the law multiple times when Bendy (allegedly) blew through red lights. Benedict accused the man of verbally abusing him at one point and the man is basically like “it’s not verbal abuse to point out that you’re breaking the law!”

The Sun had a much more in-depth analysis of the incident. The man held his ground very well, accusing Benedict of blowing through multiple red lights and a “zebra-crossing.” (Americans would say “crosswalk.”) As I said, the entirety of the fight seems to have been about the right of way for cyclists.