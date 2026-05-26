Lady Louise Windsor is ‘forging her own path in The Firm’ & it’s ‘started to pay off’

Last week, Lady Louise Windsor went to the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is an annual event on the greater Windsor Castle complex. Louise and her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, are regulars at this particular horse show. For years, Louise has been a competitive carriage driver, which is something the late Prince Philip loved, and he taught his granddaughter how to do it. While some British outlets talked about Louise at the horse show, you can tell that the photos didn’t get the kind of attention Sophie wanted them to get. Louise is now 22 years old, and will graduate from St. Andrews shortly. Louise’s parents want her to be part of the Firm in some way, and they’re doing all they can to rebrand her as the latest “secret weapon.” Like secret-weapon mother, like secret-weapon daughter, I suppose. From the Daily Mail:
With an age gap of 14 years between her and her next cousin, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise has always been something of a ‘lonely’ figure in the Royal Family. Peter and Zara, Harry and William and Beatrice and Eugenie are all much closer in age. They’re all parents entering, or already middle aged, while Louise is still at university.
However, Sophie and Edward’s daughter has quietly been forging her own path in The Firm, and it’s certainly started to pay off. Just last week, she had been working as an event organiser at the Royal Windsor Horse Show – and was pictured wearing a hi-vis vest while helping her father Prince Edward with directions.
Officials praised the ‘hard-working’ royal and said she was a ‘real asset’ to the team, while royal fans have long admired her down-to-earth nature and passion for carriage driving, which she shared with the late Prince Philip.
Indeed, Lady Louise has never put a foot wrong, and if King Charles is looking for extra pairs of hands to assist with royal duties in the future, he could do no better than his youngest niece.
It’s a position that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie can now only dream of. Tainted by their parents’ association with Jeffrey Epstein, it’s unlikely that Charles will be turning to either of them in the near future – although he is said to remain privately very supportive of his two nieces.
There are also intriguing signs that Lady Louise has developed a bond with Kate – who is known to keep her distance from the York sisters. Last week she was seen wearing a royal hand-me-down from the Princess of Wales herself – a Holland and Cooper jumper Kate wore for her appearance on CBeebies. Louise, who is currently a student, even went to the same university as William and Kate, and is in the fourth year of her English Literature at St. Andrews University. The royal couple have long held a fondness for Louise, who was a bridesmaid at their 2011 wedding. And when William becomes King, he would be well prepared with one of the Royal Family’s most treasured ‘secret weapons’ at his side.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, PR expert Riley Gardiner said she is likely to be trusted by the heir. ‘Lady Louise is increasingly seen as one of the more dependable younger royals mostly because she’s managed to avoid the drama and public controversies that have affected other parts of the family, and that kind of consistency builds trust over time. Prince William has always seemed focused on protecting the monarchy’s reputation and keeping the institution stable, so people who are discreet, measured, and media-safe are likely to become especially valuable to him.’
This reads like Edward and Sophie are still sucking up to William and Kate. That seems to be the Edinburghs’ special project for the past four years or so – to ensure that they’re seen as vital to Will & Kate. And now they’re offering up their daughter to the royal grind, at least that’s how it looks. Please… William doesn’t actually want any of his cousins to work. William wants to transform the monarchy into an email-and-tweet job for himself and his wife. But sure, Louise will be around, somewhere in the background. My question: once Louise graduates from St. Andrews, will she be given any kind of royal lodging? Will she get an apartment or a cottage somewhere?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Where’s the proof she didn’t buy the sweater for herself?
The only reason sophie got louise into carriage driving was to curry favor with Philip.
I agree about the carriage driving, but she does seem to genuinely enjoy it, so she lucked out there.
And please. Like a normal person could fit into any of Kate’s clothes.
She’s like Britain’s Taylor Swift. Young girls and gay men alike must be signing up for carriage driving classes right now. Imagine the cultural influence this dynamic, fascinating young woman will yield for the new generation! 😂👀😉
Too funny. lol
I love how they make up things like ‘she’s wearing Kate’s hand me down! They’re besties’ when it’s just the girl wearing a sweater from a brand that Kate had a sweater of. Literally that’s it.
The way this family throws people under the bus so quickly she would be a fool to let herself be their pawn.
Today it’s B&E. Tomorrow it’s her and her brother
When she declined the “princess” title I think she was making it clear she would be living a private life.
I always wonder if her parents truly declined the princess title or were pressured to do so and we just don’t knew what the discussions were. Bc I’m sorry, nothing about Edward and Sophie makes me think they just voluntarily declined those titles. But idk maybe I’m wrong on that. It’s just my guess.
@Jais the only thing that makes sense to me is if Sophie looked at Zara, and looked at Beatrice and Eugenie, and knew which life would be better for Louise.
But I can believe they were told it wasnt an option. the statement before their wedding said their children would be styled as children of an earl, and that seemed pretty clear.
There was nothing to decline. Before Louise was even born, Elizabeth decreed that Ed’s kids would not be styled as royals. Until a monarch over-rules Elizabeth, there is no royal title to “decline.” I think that’s why they suck up to William. Charles has shown no inclination to bestow royal titles on those kids, so their only hope is William.
When Louise turned 18 she had the right to take the title and she declined. It was covered on this site.
Yes but it seems her parents want to secure the house they’re living in so, they need to bring out the kids. In fact everybody need to bring out all the kids and 180 on the last picture we saw of the group, with lazy heir & wife approaching their 50’s, bringing down the avg age of the slimmed down monarchy to 90years old…
The young generation is being enrolled !
@Megan Mrs K’s point is that that has long been a false talking point, and that the statement at the time of the Wessex marriage was a letter patent in itself that established the children as NOT having HRH.
We know Louise doesnt go by HRH but what would happen if she described herself as HRH Princess Louise one day when that wasn’t the intent?
I’m not sure which interpretation is correct, but the version where the Wessexes and then Louise “declined” the title makes them look better and they save face over QEII rewriting the rules.
I’m pretty 50/50. I can see both arguments.
Oy. A new secret weapon that never puts a foot wrong! And she has a bond with kate – ha! Keen does not bond with other women. She probably doesn’t feel threatened by Louise, because although she is younger, she isn’t as beautiful and “hot” as kate thinks she herself is.
🎯
Making her own way, finding her own oath, never put a foot wrong. Clearly recycling regurgitated word salads that were once used for lazy kate middleton!
She comes across as extremely introverted.. and while she may be a young Royal she seems the kind of boring,(Not in a bad way). I almost feel sorry for her when I read these articles trying to make her into a personality she just isn’t.. I hope she has a career planned after university and declines the firm if they ask. I feel like they would destroy her.
She looks like a very sweet kid. Good for her, that’s a sport that you have to learn from a person willing to show you the ropes, literally, or the reins. I get the impression Philip was a brilliant grandfather, very hands on and practical, as long as you were game to keep up with him. There was a cover of Private Eye years ago that featured Charles and his father, with Philip bellowing, “You look exhausted!” when Philip would have been about 90 years old. The way the years stack up, you can see how his reputation suffered from Charles’ bellyaching. He was actually a very life-enhancing person, but politically incorrect, to put it mildly. I don’t know if Sophie was scheming to ingratiate herself with her in-laws but something tells me she and Carole Middleton have a bit in common. No pun.
oh Sophie 100% put her into this to ingratiate her with Phillip. Same way Sophie started studying military history bc QEII loved military history. She’s not dumb unless she wants to be IMO.
I can’t figure out who Lady Louise resembles.
She looked like QEII & Queen Mary as a youngster.
Now as adulthood blossoms, that resemblance has disappeared.
I see it clearly.
I still think she looks like Queen Mary.
Yes, I think she looks a lot like Queen Mary.
I guess she does still have a hint of Mary.
https://www.mediastorehouse.com/framed-prints/mary-evans-prints-online/queen-mary-print-princess-may-teck-1867-1953-14147079.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/DOdFDN_iNbs/
Louise has a beautiful complexion, but her face is much rounder and fleshier.
Maybe, that’s what’s throwing me off.
She looks like Edward. When he was younger, he looked like a younger QEII.
She’s the spitting image of her dad, right down to the ears.
She looks like such a mix of Philip and the Queen, I can believe she was a favourite of them as she seems to also favour them personality wise (Queen) and in her interests (Philip)
Boy looking at photos of Royal relatives long gone sure makes you realize that there are a lot of very unfortunate gene combinations in that family..
I don’t want to say “yes” but I can’t say “no.”
She’s so hard working because she wore a hi viz vest and was seen directing people? Wow, that’s so impressive. I can’t roll my eyes hard enough at the garbage in this article. The bar is truly in hell for the whole family. What was that expression the other day, pass the sick bag?
Cue all the ‘coming into her own’ verbiage for the next 30 years!
The desperation. The press really wants her to take up royal duties.
I doubt the press does, but Sophie sure as hell does.
not as a knock against her, but has anyone heard her speak? you’d think if they were setting her up to do work she would have done more public volunteer work in college or other pursuits or things. not that she needs to – hopefully they let her choose her own career although perhaps that isn’t possible.
Yes. She gave a TV interview in 2021 for a documentary about Prince Philip. She was 17 and quietly confident. She is now in her final year at St Andrew’s University where she is a member of the Tayforth Universities’ Officer’s Training Corps. This is an active Army Reserve Unit and trainees are paid £50 a day for training. She was born with a serious eye defect and had two major operations during her childhood but always seemed confident and cheerful when she appeared in public. She is legally a Princess as a granddaughter of a reigning monarch born through the male line. When she reached 18 it was her decision to continue using the title of Lady Louise.
I very much doubt that she has any kind of friendship with Kate. She is more than 20 years younger, is an accomplished equestrian and has no fear of serious work.
Pretty sure they should be trying to find her a career and job, independent of the firm and William’s whims. But maybe they figure that William is going to need some type of an “Anne”’ figure although I figured Sophie was already trying to do that herself.
This is such a tiresome read, and I suspect it’s AI slop. Same phrases as every other article: Coming into her own; never puts a foot wrong; secret weapon.
As Irisrose says, who’s to say it was a hand me down? I have quite often admired a sweater or cardigan a relative or friend has and if I see them regularly, I ask if they mind if I got the same thing. If it’s a complete stranger, I go ahead and buy it right away if I love it.
I can’t for the life of me imagine firstly that Kate has any regular dealings with Louise, enough to handover a sweater, and secondly I can’t imagine Kate is the kind of friendly relative who would hand something over. I mean, how would that work? Kate was at something where Louise also was present and Louise says, hey Kate, I really love your sweater, upon which Kate pulls it off over her head and says here, have it Louise it’ll really suit you. Nah, just don’t see it. If Kate is going to give something to somebody, it will be one of the Middletons.
And can you imagine Kate’s sweater fitting anyone bigger than a twig?
All of this crap is written expressly to show how terrible Meghan is lol. That is all. What a waste of labor and time is expended to try to harm one woman in another country.
This is nothing against Louise* but I am coming to strongly dislike the phrase “never puts a foot wrong”. It’s often used for Kate with her skirts blowing up so apparently a blatant lie, and also if you never put a foot wrong you are not growing, stretching yourself, learning what brings you joy, taking chances.
*I wish her well and hope she has a way to support herself in adulthood and is or isn’t a working royal as she pleases.
@JanetDR:
*I wish her well and hope she has a way to support herself in adulthood and is or isn’t a working royal as she pleases.
Yes, a thousand times!
Yes this. I don’t think Louise has ever indicated she’s interested in a public life, so let her find her own way, show up at family events, and do the carriage driving.
She looks way more like old Jessica Tandy than a 22 year old girl should.
Don’t do it Louise, get as far away from the royal machine as you can!
It’s easy to never put a foot wrong if you never put a foot forward.
If the parents are sensible both Louise and James should be encouraged to lead independent lifestyles and not being subject to the dictates of King Will. He’s not going to be a good boss and no one should be beholden to him for a living. Will is going to be under pressure to carry out standard royal duties as King and that’s likely to send him right over the edge. It is going to get a lot harder for The Firm when the centre, the monarch, just collapses rather than being able to work consistently as King.. Okay maybe Louise would want and even enjoy royal duties but that doesn’t solve the main problem which is an immature, deliberately unprepared and unready heir. Yes shore him up by all means but King Will still has to show up regularly and rule on his own. No one else, no matter how delightful, can do that for him.
So all these articles on extra workers is just a distraction from the real void at the centre.
Yeah if this is the employment/employer Sophie is seeking out for her children then they will have a long, miserable, unpredictable trail to walk. Why set them up for that?
Exactly @Lianne build your life and career outside the RF unless you want to be subject to The Wrath of William and suffer the consequences. Ed and Sophie are already committed but their offspring should be free to make their own choices.
I’m so confused by her outfit — the red, white and blue frock and then the green jacket and green-accented hat.
Each element is pretty nice on its own but then put together, not so great.
Anyway, at this point, I wonder if the writers — if they’re indeed human writers — are playing some sort of internal game, wherein the writer who uses the term “never puts a foot wrong” most frequently wins a prize.
The blue/white check trimmed in red is a carriage blanket, not part of her clothing.
LOLOLOL. I honestly couldn’t tell.
There is a false rumor that Edward and Sophie children were not entitled to a title by the queen. This is not true. The couple didn’t ask for them to have a title and Louise declined the HRH and princess title as an adult.
Like Ann did, I can easily believe that the couple wanted their children to have choice.
The son has a title. and Louise is still Lady – so its a different situation than Anne’s children.
The debate we often have on here is whether there was anything to decline, or if the statement at the time of their marriage that their children would be styled as the children of an earl was enough to override the Letters patent of 1917 or whatever year.
There must be a book issued to the press with approved verbiage: such as secret weapon; doesn’t/hasn’t put a foot wrong. I think she looks like a sweet girl: she looks a lot like Anne to me. At any rate, interest can’t be manufactured. And also, Sophie and her hubby and others in the Royal network or family act like there is only one way on earth to earn a living so it’s do or die. One can go elsewhere to earn a living and live a happier life. Sucking up is not the only way to get a domicile and a living. This dependence on someone else also comes with obligations that shape one’s character, so one can’t be entirely one’s true self.
Now, let me see if I can get this straight, Louise is admired because she has “a PASSION for carriage driving”? Whah?! Oh, sweet Jesus, Meghan never stood a chance.
I don’t think she’s close to keen
There’s no talk of a specific career for louise.