“Bret Michaels & five other acts have pulled out of the Freedom 250 concert” links

In yesterday’s links, I mentioned the Donald Trump-backed “Freedom 250” concert/show for the Fourth of July. The performer list was a who’s who of WTF? Well, to make matters worse, five of those acts have already backed out, including Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC, The Commodores and Milli Vanilli. LMAO. [Just Jared]
If you ever wondered what happened to Jason Lewis, here’s your answer. [Socialite Life]
More praise for Widow’s Bay. [Pajiba]
Love Josh O’Connor but I hate this cover image. [OMG Blog]
I missed Salma Hayek’s amazing feathered dress. [RCFA]
The Simpsons are surprising us with three new episodes. [Seriously OMG]
Who is Jenelle Evans feuding with this week? [Starcasm]
Jennifer Lopez says being single is “fantastic.” [Hollywood Life]
Personal stories about what men didn’t know about women. [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Aniston won’t marry Jim Curtis any time soon. [Reality Tea]
Fendi’s new collection is goth AF. [Go Fug Yourself]
Surprise, billionaire nutjob Peter Thiel has escaped to Argentina. [NYT]
Re Jason Lewis: I’m a sucker for the fantasy/sci fi genre of books that’s not aimed at teenagers or “young adults.” The way he described the methodical planning of the series and world building, I’d probably give this series a chance!
I think they’ve all pulled out of Freedom 250 now. Interesting that they all say they were misled about this being patriotic but non-partisan. Imagine being rejected by Milli Vanilli! 😆
They still have Vanilla Ice lol
Imagine only being accepted by Vanilla Ice!
They are a bunch of embarassing asshats as usual. In the meantime, we have our own concert coming up with all of the best artists that aren’t backing out.
Anyone with any sense will not attend that lame event. I wonder if my home state of Illinois will even participate in it considering how much that ridiculous old man hates/is jealous of my governor. Maybe Grandfather Rock and Lee Greenwood will save them.
Selma always looks like she’s choking on her implants.
Kid Rock must be sooooo happy headlining again
Apparently they hooked a lot of the acts initially by calling it the “Great American State Fair” and not mentioning that it was connected to Trump. Lots of these artists play state fairs all the time and thought nothing of it until they were plastered on that announcement.
The inclusion of Martina McBride just kills me, because I am so completely certain that someone knew she had a song called “Independence Day” and was like PERFECT, have her sing that! Completely unaware that it’s an extremely dark song about a DV victim taking the final way out.
Independence Day is a very dark song. They don’t actually ever bother to listen to song lyrics. They just hear “independence day” and think that it’s a patriotic song. They are simpletons and fools.
It’s the same with Springsteen’s “Born in the USA.” People jam to that like it’s some kind of national anthem, without realizing that it’s critical of what the government does to young men.
I dig the Fendi collection, and I NEED the # 9 and # 53 coats!
🧥 💯🔥
I have always been amazed by anyone who can build worlds in sci-fi/fantasy novels. I will give it a try. R.A. Salvator is a master of this genre.
Big thanks to all the performers who backed out of the fascist festival.
It has nothing to do with politics. They all said yes in the first place.
I’m here for anyone or everyone rejecting trump on all manner of things.
Agreed!
Ditto
Omg, those things that men didn’t know about women… A couple of insightful ones but mostly hilarity just ensues!
“That, as a guy, it is so much easier to find a good woman than it is for a woman to find a good guy. All you really need to do is keep a relatively good handle on life, listen to her (and not try to solve her problems), and treat her with respect, and she’ll love ya!”
“I thought that the sticky side of menstrual pads had to stick to the body to stay attached, not to the underwear.”
That cis women have a second hole that they pee from.”
i got into an argument once with a guy who was certain we all peed from our vagina. he thought i was pranking him, trying to get him to believe we peed from our anus. also i have heard other guys say the exact same things about menstrual pads. and i had one guy who was convinced i had to get undressed to use the bathroom when i was wearing a dress, not understanding i could just pull it up to my hips. i just can’t sometimes. i mean, i’m sure there are lots of things about being dudes i don’t get, but i know basic anatomy.
😜🤣
All those asholes who agreed in the first place probably understand now that they won’t get paid.