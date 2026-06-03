Donald Trump hasn’t had a public event since his Walter Reed ‘check-up’ last week

Given how people still, to this day, wring their hands over Joe Biden’s health and age, it’s remarkable how little energy is being given to Donald Trump’s now-monthly disappearances and his constant visits to Walter Reed. Trump went to Walter Reed again last week, and he’s been barely seen since. The White House released the (fake) results of Trump’s “checkup” in a Friday news dump, and the lies were pretty obvious.
I actually went through Getty Images’ photos to see the last time they had a real photo of Trump, and a photographer did get a few long-distance shots of him on Sunday. So Trump hasn’t actually been “missing” for an entire week, but he hasn’t had any kind of public schedule in days. This has become quite a habit too – Trump goes missing for a week or so at the beginning of every month. It’s been happening since last year’s Labor Day weekend. My guess is that he’s getting some kind of monthly treatment, and all of these Walter Reed visits are checkups to see how these mysterious treatments are going. Still, the sycophants around Trump are eager to lie for him:
Dr. Mehmet Oz has a simple explanation for President Donald Trump’s frequent doctor visits. During a White House press briefing on Tuesday, June 2, a reporter asked Oz, 65, why the president keeps having checkups if he is in “such perfect health.”
“I think because he likes the results,” Oz, who serves as the Administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said of Trump, 79.
“He does really well,” Oz continued. “He aces the tests every single day, and I do actually believe that he is curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction. He’s a very meticulous person in so many ways that are often underappreciated.”
“But for him to want to know all the numbers and keep on top of him, it’s the same reason he calls people at odd hours because something’s on his mind. He wants to deal with it,” Oz said.
Trump’s health has made headlines following public appearances in which there was visible bruising or makeup and bandages to cover the dark spots.
“He aces the tests every single day…” They’re talking about those cognitive tests where they ask Trump to name three animals or whatever. Just the fact that they keep giving Trump cognitive tests every week or every month is pretty telling.
That’s a lot of facial asymmetry. https://t.co/7IyFu3BfzX
— Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) June 3, 2026
The president is currently scheduled to maintain a closed schedule today.
Besides weekend glimpses of him playing golf, and a taped TV interview with his daughter-in-law that aired Saturday, he has not held a public event in a week.
— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 3, 2026
Trump has no public events on his schedule again today. The last time he was seen publicly for something other than a pre-taped interview was six days ago — Wednesday, May 27 — for his cabinet meeting. (He went to Walter Reed the day before.)
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) June 2, 2026 at 9:33 AM
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Just get on with it already. That’s all I’ve got. FYI, Jake Tapper is still covering Joe Biden’s alleged cognitive decline.
Even when he’s awake you can tell by his eyes that he is no longer present.. I’ve seen that look many times in nursing homes and with relatives who had end stage Alzheimer’s or dementia.. it’s a weekend at Bernie’s situation except he’s still alive.
I’ve noticed the same thing about his eyes for quite awhile now. My mom had the same far away look.
There some evil, evil people that are the background doing his actual job for him now.
If he can’t do his job he should go for the good of the country, but he won’t do that because he’s not concerned about that. This is going to be his legacy and I’m hoping that future history is not kind to him.
dump and his sycophants are beyond despicable but the people who keep believing in their lies is a bit pitiful.
If you’re still accepting whatever they say as fact at this point you are a lost cause and there probably isn’t any help for you because you truly believe all of the bs deep down inside your core.
I have cousins who live in Bethesda, MD. They say it’s common knowledge that the presidential helicopter is seen flying from DC to Walter Reed about every 2 weeks.
They can’t hide everything.
Why isn’t the press reporting this?
the same reason they hyper focused on pres Biden’s “decline” why ignoring trump’s.
Because the media now owes him all their allegiance and refuse to focus on the truth anymore.
The Epistemic Crisis Guy thinks it’s a diuretic/dialysis combo that he’s getting monthly, and it’s taking him longer and longer to bounce back from each treatment, which theoretically could mean his kidneys are close to shutting down. Basically, between the dementia, the kidneys, the congestive heart failure (the cankles), the strokes and his blood pressure it’s only the devil and spite keeping him upright.
How are they going to explain/hide a kidney transplant when the time comes? Of course he will be moved up to the top of the list and everyone else will get bumped down.
He is not healthy enough for a kidney transplant. The heart and lungs must be in good shape; his circulation issues indicate his heart is not strong. They are also reluctant to put older patients with cognitive issues under anesthesia for any length of time. We went through this with several older relatives – a great uncle needed a heart valve replacement but at 90, they ruled him too old to be under anesthesia for the necessary time, even though he had no cognitive problems. My great aunt needed a skin cancer thing removed from her arm (the grossest thing I have ever had to deal with) and putting her under anesthesia for even 30 minutes was a major concern for all her doctors. After the surgery, the recovery nurses were fretting over how disoriented she was when she awoke. One of them was actually running when she came to get me; she calmed right down when she saw me and was able to remember who I was. The nurses were all visible calming themselves down.
@Lightpurple yes, good point. My grandmother was in the very early stages of dementia (we didnt know that’s what it was at that point bc she had always been a little forgetful and erratic in personality) and she had surgery – I cant remember if it was for her heart or colon, she had both – and afterwards it was like the dementia had been fast tracked. She still lived to be 91 but she was gone as a person long before her body was.
Lucy — I saw that video! The Epistemic Crisis Guy said the more frequent trips to Walter Reed is a sign that the kidneys are starting to go (in his opinion). Add in the blank stare (another sign of worsening dementia) and it appears things are progressing nicely!
@Lucy @Mrs. Smith – The fact that he is going to Walter Reed at all is indicative of it being incredibly serious. The White House is equipped for pretty much every medical situation and emergency, including many surgeries, dialysis etc. Some of the people that worked in the WH under Obama and Biden have spoken about this fact in recent podcasts.
I won’t be celebrating July 4th while he’s in charge. I’ll save all that for a particular day. You know the one.
Me either. I’ll be staying home and helping my dog stay calm during all of the fireworks.
I need to buy a good bottle of champagne for the day. Maybe Meghan’s?
We already have a bottle chilling in our wine fridge.
We have Meghan’s chilling for the big event!
Same here. And that day will be glorious.
I’m not feeling it either. I put out a flag Memorial Day weekend (and it’s still out), because they can’t take the flag away from us and it’s my personal show of resistance. I still have some hope for this country.
I was 13 in 1976 and I remember the positive energy in the country. My city has had a parade on the 4th for decades and I remember how big it was that year. So many participants that normally would not have been in the parade. Our parish even had a float and I helped build it and rode on it in the parade waving a little American flag. I just remember how much fun I had that summer.
I was 15 that summer. One of the best summers EVER.
I will be celebrating Bastille Day on July 14, hoping it inspires my fellow Americans.
😁⛫🌪️🌊
I will be celebrating that I live in Boston and, although they kept threatening us early on, we made it clear to them we would not go quietly. They still poke at Wu and Healey periodically but, for the most part, they have been leaving us alone.
Same.
I believe those kidneys are shutting down. And he has that faraway stare now advanced stages of dementia. Whatever last little bit of oxygen is left in hell he will suck up with his me me me- ness.
I will celebrate not having to hear that whiny nasal voice and seeing those tiny hands. But the truth is it doesn’t really matter at this point. Stephen Miller has been in charge over there anyway, and he’s even more evil.
Yes – his voice and the way he says certain words really put me over the edge.
Oz has no moral bottom. His medical license should be revoked.
Hillary was right. They truly are deplorable.
So Trump is taking cognitive tests every day? Because he likes the results? What is he, 5? Does he get a lollipop, too?
This is all such a hideous joke.
My father had the same problem – not frontal temporal dementia – but congestive heart failure, which requires diuretics, but the diuretics tax the kidneys, which are also failing. So it becomes a battle between your heart and your kidneys over who’s gonna win and they keep trying to do just enough to keep people alive.
I drank my champagne when Aaron Parnas started opening posts with variations of “Wait until you see this sh!t.” I need to replace that. I think the Big Mac, Filet O’ Fish and Quarter Pounder glutinous gorges are really catching up with him and Vance will be President on way or another by mid-terms. The Republikkkans really have no rock bottom.
Love Aaron Parnas!
As noted in every TikTok comment section… what is taking so long?????? I’m starting to lose hope.
HALLELUJAH!!!! I think the MAGA-hats are in for a real shock when this guy kicks the bucket and celebrations worthy of a national celebratory Mardi Gras carnival erupt across the nation. Ding dong, the witch is dead, rouse yourselves, get out of bed, let them know, the wicked witch is dead, she’s gone where the people go, below, below, below, below, so, ring out the words you’ve said, ring the bell, let them know, the witch is dead, ho ho ho.
One of my gay friends has suggested that here in NYC, we should be requiring all participants to learn the routine to “A Brand New Day” from The Wiz, just in case The Big Event happens to occur in the days leading up to the Pride March.
In any event, I think we might make Times Square on VJ Day look like an awkward middle school dance. The only person who’s hated him longer than the average New Yorker is his own father.
We have a Spotify list just for this day. I hope it gets here soon. Starts with “happy days are here again.”
Hopefully, he’ll terminally collapse on live TV so everyone can enjoy it.
So people will believe it and the administration can’t Weekend at Bernie’s it.
I vote for this scenario.
There will come a day when the entire globe erupts in celebration I am here for it! We will dance, sing and shout hallelujah.
It’s so Trumpian that his kids dont seem to care that their dad is in such poor health. We don’t hear reports of them giving family visits to the White House or Walter Reed. And they don’t care enough about him to force him to step down and get live-in care. They’re too busy making billion dollar deals with foreign nations, selling mobile phones that are never shipped, making drones to sell to the military for Iraq, and changing public policy. Are they even aware that he is slipping away day after day?!?
I think the most obvious sign his health is on the downswing is him endorsing Vance and Rubio yesterday. It’s very early to be doing it, so they must be worried he won’t be around to pass the baton for his followers in two years.
He’ll be dead by the the end of summer. The skin on his nose is rotting, his eyes changed, and he can’t stand up straight anymore. So instead of participating in those boring deals with Iran, he takes cognitive tests everyday…..ooookkkaaayyyy. it’s not like they’re tracking his decline😒