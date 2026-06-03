Donald Trump hasn’t had a public event since his Walter Reed ‘check-up’ last week

Given how people still, to this day, wring their hands over Joe Biden’s health and age, it’s remarkable how little energy is being given to Donald Trump’s now-monthly disappearances and his constant visits to Walter Reed. Trump went to Walter Reed again last week, and he’s been barely seen since. The White House released the (fake) results of Trump’s “checkup” in a Friday news dump, and the lies were pretty obvious.

I actually went through Getty Images’ photos to see the last time they had a real photo of Trump, and a photographer did get a few long-distance shots of him on Sunday. So Trump hasn’t actually been “missing” for an entire week, but he hasn’t had any kind of public schedule in days. This has become quite a habit too – Trump goes missing for a week or so at the beginning of every month. It’s been happening since last year’s Labor Day weekend. My guess is that he’s getting some kind of monthly treatment, and all of these Walter Reed visits are checkups to see how these mysterious treatments are going. Still, the sycophants around Trump are eager to lie for him:

Dr. Mehmet Oz has a simple explanation for President Donald Trump’s frequent doctor visits. During a White House press briefing on Tuesday, June 2, a reporter asked Oz, 65, why the president keeps having checkups if he is in “such perfect health.” “I think because he likes the results,” Oz, who serves as the Administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said of Trump, 79. “He does really well,” Oz continued. “He aces the tests every single day, and I do actually believe that he is curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction. He’s a very meticulous person in so many ways that are often underappreciated.” “But for him to want to know all the numbers and keep on top of him, it’s the same reason he calls people at odd hours because something’s on his mind. He wants to deal with it,” Oz said. Trump’s health has made headlines following public appearances in which there was visible bruising or makeup and bandages to cover the dark spots.

[From People]

“He aces the tests every single day…” They’re talking about those cognitive tests where they ask Trump to name three animals or whatever. Just the fact that they keep giving Trump cognitive tests every week or every month is pretty telling.

That’s a lot of facial asymmetry. https://t.co/7IyFu3BfzX — Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) June 3, 2026

The president is currently scheduled to maintain a closed schedule today. Besides weekend glimpses of him playing golf, and a taped TV interview with his daughter-in-law that aired Saturday, he has not held a public event in a week. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 3, 2026

Trump has no public events on his schedule again today. The last time he was seen publicly for something other than a pre-taped interview was six days ago — Wednesday, May 27 — for his cabinet meeting. (He went to Walter Reed the day before.) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) June 2, 2026 at 9:33 AM