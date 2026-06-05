Emily Blunt wore Stella McCartney for the UK ‘Disclosure Day’ premiere: yikes?

Here are some photos from the London premiere of Disclosure Day, which is reportedly Steven Spielberg’s best film in years. I find that hard to believe, because I feel like The Fabelmans might be his best late-era film. I’m still ride-or-die for The Fabelmans, it’s so underrated, so intimate, with such perfect performances. Anyway, I find Spielberg’s casting choices for Disclosure Day to be very interesting as well. Emily Blunt? Josh O’Connor? Colman Domingo? COLIN FIRTH?

There were a few things I wanted to talk about from this premiere. First of all, Colin Firth has a new girlfriend, and she looks so much like his ex-wife Livia Giuggioli that photo agencies labeled this new woman “Livia.” This woman is Eleonora Perboni, and according to Hello, they’ve been quietly dating for two years, but this is only the second time they’ve done a red carpet together. An age-appropriate brunette? Why wasn’t it me, Colin??

Let’s also talk about the casting of Eve Hewson and Emily Blunt, both of whom already have an other-worldly, alien-adjacent quality. Good casting or not? I’ll have to see Disclosure Day to make up my mind. All I know is that I agree with the sentiment that Emily’s plastic surgeon deserves a prison sentence. Yikes. Fashion notes: Emily wore a custom Stella McCartney, which explains… something. I don’t have an ID on Eve’s gown but it’s fine.