Emily Blunt wore Stella McCartney for the UK ‘Disclosure Day’ premiere: yikes?

Here are some photos from the London premiere of Disclosure Day, which is reportedly Steven Spielberg’s best film in years. I find that hard to believe, because I feel like The Fabelmans might be his best late-era film. I’m still ride-or-die for The Fabelmans, it’s so underrated, so intimate, with such perfect performances. Anyway, I find Spielberg’s casting choices for Disclosure Day to be very interesting as well. Emily Blunt? Josh O’Connor? Colman Domingo? COLIN FIRTH?

There were a few things I wanted to talk about from this premiere. First of all, Colin Firth has a new girlfriend, and she looks so much like his ex-wife Livia Giuggioli that photo agencies labeled this new woman “Livia.” This woman is Eleonora Perboni, and according to Hello, they’ve been quietly dating for two years, but this is only the second time they’ve done a red carpet together. An age-appropriate brunette? Why wasn’t it me, Colin??

Let’s also talk about the casting of Eve Hewson and Emily Blunt, both of whom already have an other-worldly, alien-adjacent quality. Good casting or not? I’ll have to see Disclosure Day to make up my mind. All I know is that I agree with the sentiment that Emily’s plastic surgeon deserves a prison sentence. Yikes. Fashion notes: Emily wore a custom Stella McCartney, which explains… something. I don’t have an ID on Eve’s gown but it’s fine.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Emily Blunt wore Stella McCartney for the UK ‘Disclosure Day’ premiere: yikes?”

  1. Kirsten says:
    June 5, 2026 at 10:10 am

    Everyone here looks great, especially Emily and Colman. I really like her dress — the shape is so cool and her earrings are fantastic with it.

    Reply
  2. Beech says:
    June 5, 2026 at 10:17 am

    Colman Domingo is a beautiful man and so beautifully turned out. He is in a word, FINE.

    Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    June 5, 2026 at 10:26 am

    Elonorea is beautiful and NO….I am not jealous of her. 😃

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    June 5, 2026 at 10:27 am

    That Stella McCartney looks like a lesser copy of the Jacquemus that Demi wore at Cannes. The critics are saying Emily is great in Disclosure Day.

    Reply
  5. Annette says:
    June 5, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Eve Henson is 1000 times more Madame X in that black gown than Fembot Sanchez, without even trying.

    Reply
  6. Mel says:
    June 5, 2026 at 10:36 am

    Coleman Domingo is ALWAYS the cleanest man in the room. The fit of that suit is impeccable!! I like Emily Blun’ts dress and it’s very on theme for the movie.

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      June 5, 2026 at 10:43 am

      And I bet someone on Josh’s team had the stylist step up the wardrobe as well because this is the best I have seen Josh look on the promo trail.

      You don’t wanna be looking like a scrub next to Colman. 😂

      Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    June 5, 2026 at 10:44 am

    Emily needs to start asking herself: “what would Emily Charlton wear?” and go with that

    Reply
  8. Jayna says:
    June 5, 2026 at 11:00 am

    I love it on her, but I can’t help but think it would be stunning on statuesque Nicole Kidman.

    I love Eve Hewson. One of the few nepobabies that deserves any role she’s had. She is very talented. Neither of her parents are actors. So at least she isn’t compared to them in that vein.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      June 5, 2026 at 11:11 am

      She picks really interesting projects too. They had better be making another season of Bad Sisters, and soon, because I need it.

      Reply
  9. Grant says:
    June 5, 2026 at 11:14 am

    Blunt has worn much, much uglier stuff before. I think this looks pretty nice.

    Reply
    • Emm1 says:
      June 5, 2026 at 12:28 pm

      Emily Blunt’s dress is drop-dead GORGEOUS! The shape, the delicate material, the soft colour….sigh…Just stunning.
      Added to which her figure and the beautifully fitted frock (not tight and stretch like some others squeeze themselves into – ahem-) plus the jewellery…. chef’s kiss!

      Reply
  10. Coopers says:
    June 5, 2026 at 11:43 am

    Real question for my celebitchies- what did Emily have done?? I can’t put my finger on it. She was so incredibly beautiful (still is), but I hate that she felt the need to do this..

    Reply
    • CheekImplant says:
      June 5, 2026 at 1:12 pm

      It’s really hard to pinpoint, isn’t it?
      My guess is filler. Lip filler and filler in her upper cheeks and temples. Her face looks wider and that area and it makes her eyes look more closely set and less expressive.
      She got veneers at some point.
      She’s probably had some forehead botox too, but I think it’s subtle.

      Reply
      • Coopers says:
        June 5, 2026 at 3:34 pm

        That was my guess too bc I couldn’t think of anything else. If that’s the case she should sue her filler injector

    • Mrs. Smith says:
      June 5, 2026 at 5:27 pm

      I suggest watching the first Devil Wears Prada, then immediately go see the sequel to understand what Emily has done to her face. It is incredibly jarring.

      Reply
  11. Lady Rae says:
    June 5, 2026 at 5:55 pm

    So Colin Firth hasn’t given up on Italian women. Also Colman is the only American actor in the main cast, so is everyone else doing an accent.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment