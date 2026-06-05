Emily Blunt wore Stella McCartney for the UK ‘Disclosure Day’ premiere: yikes?

Here are some photos from the London premiere of Disclosure Day, which is reportedly Steven Spielberg’s best film in years. I find that hard to believe, because I feel like The Fabelmans might be his best late-era film. I’m still ride-or-die for The Fabelmans, it’s so underrated, so intimate, with such perfect performances. Anyway, I find Spielberg’s casting choices for Disclosure Day to be very interesting as well. Emily Blunt? Josh O’Connor? Colman Domingo? COLIN FIRTH?
There were a few things I wanted to talk about from this premiere. First of all, Colin Firth has a new girlfriend, and she looks so much like his ex-wife Livia Giuggioli that photo agencies labeled this new woman “Livia.” This woman is Eleonora Perboni, and according to Hello, they’ve been quietly dating for two years, but this is only the second time they’ve done a red carpet together. An age-appropriate brunette? Why wasn’t it me, Colin??
Let’s also talk about the casting of Eve Hewson and Emily Blunt, both of whom already have an other-worldly, alien-adjacent quality. Good casting or not? I’ll have to see Disclosure Day to make up my mind. All I know is that I agree with the sentiment that Emily’s plastic surgeon deserves a prison sentence. Yikes. Fashion notes: Emily wore a custom Stella McCartney, which explains… something. I don’t have an ID on Eve’s gown but it’s fine.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Wyatt Russell, Eve Hewson, Colin Firth, Emily Blunt, Steven Spielberg, Josh O’Connor and Colman Domingo attends “Disclosure Day” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Thursday 4th June 2026.,Image: 1107905607, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: “Disclosure Day” – UK Premiere , Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
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Emily Blunt at the UK premiere of Disclosure Day, Cineworld Leicester Square, London, UK, 04 June 2026.,Image: 1107763428, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Colman Domingo attends the UK Premiere of DISCLOSURE DAY on Thursday 4 June 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. .,Image: 1107787763, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Emily Blunt attends the UK Premiere of DISCLOSURE DAY on Thursday 4 June 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. .,Image: 1107789196, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Eve Hewson attends the UK Premiere of DISCLOSURE DAY on Thursday 4 June 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. .,Image: 1107789876, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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(L-R) – David Koepp, Wyatt Russell, Eve Hewson, Colin Firth, Emily Blunt, Steven Spielberg, Josh O’Connor, Kristie Macosko Kwieger and Colman Domingo attends The UK Premiere of ‘Disclosure Day’ at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 June, 2026.,Image: 1107817058, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli attending the Disclosure Day UK Premiere at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom,Image: 1107898954, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli attending the Disclosure Day UK Premiere at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom,Image: 1107898973, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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Colin Firth attending the Disclosure Day UK Premiere at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom,Image: 1107904498, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
Everyone here looks great, especially Emily and Colman. I really like her dress — the shape is so cool and her earrings are fantastic with it.
Yeah, works for me, too. She looks beautiful.
Colman Domingo is a beautiful man and so beautifully turned out. He is in a word, FINE.
Elonorea is beautiful and NO….I am not jealous of her. 😃
That’s Colin Firth’s wife? Yeah, not jealous of her at all (yes, I regularly lie to myself).
That Stella McCartney looks like a lesser copy of the Jacquemus that Demi wore at Cannes. The critics are saying Emily is great in Disclosure Day.
Eve Henson is 1000 times more Madame X in that black gown than Fembot Sanchez, without even trying.
Coleman Domingo is ALWAYS the cleanest man in the room. The fit of that suit is impeccable!! I like Emily Blun’ts dress and it’s very on theme for the movie.
And I bet someone on Josh’s team had the stylist step up the wardrobe as well because this is the best I have seen Josh look on the promo trail.
You don’t wanna be looking like a scrub next to Colman. 😂
Josh has slouchy sexy thing going on in that suit. I’ll have some of that…..
Emily needs to start asking herself: “what would Emily Charlton wear?” and go with that
I love it on her, but I can’t help but think it would be stunning on statuesque Nicole Kidman.
I love Eve Hewson. One of the few nepobabies that deserves any role she’s had. She is very talented. Neither of her parents are actors. So at least she isn’t compared to them in that vein.
She picks really interesting projects too. They had better be making another season of Bad Sisters, and soon, because I need it.
Blunt has worn much, much uglier stuff before. I think this looks pretty nice.
Emily Blunt’s dress is drop-dead GORGEOUS! The shape, the delicate material, the soft colour….sigh…Just stunning.
Added to which her figure and the beautifully fitted frock (not tight and stretch like some others squeeze themselves into – ahem-) plus the jewellery…. chef’s kiss!
Real question for my celebitchies- what did Emily have done?? I can’t put my finger on it. She was so incredibly beautiful (still is), but I hate that she felt the need to do this..
It’s really hard to pinpoint, isn’t it?
My guess is filler. Lip filler and filler in her upper cheeks and temples. Her face looks wider and that area and it makes her eyes look more closely set and less expressive.
She got veneers at some point.
She’s probably had some forehead botox too, but I think it’s subtle.
That was my guess too bc I couldn’t think of anything else. If that’s the case she should sue her filler injector
I suggest watching the first Devil Wears Prada, then immediately go see the sequel to understand what Emily has done to her face. It is incredibly jarring.
So Colin Firth hasn’t given up on Italian women. Also Colman is the only American actor in the main cast, so is everyone else doing an accent.
So it Wyatt Russell.