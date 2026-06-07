Eden: Prince George will absolutely go to Eton, it will be announced this week

The years-long gossip storyline is finally coming to a close. According to Richard Eden’s Mail column, the announcement about Prince George’s secondary school will be made “imminently.” The Prince and Princess of Wales have been fighting about this via press briefings for years, and I’m not joking. Kate did absolutely everything she could to convince people that George should go to her alma mater, Marlborough, but it doesn’t look like anyone bought it. Eden says that George is absolutely going to Eton.
Ever since his birth – 13 years ago next month – he’s been the subject of intense public interest, not only here in Britain but around the world. Now, though, the scrutiny Prince George is obliged to contend with is just about to go up several notches, thanks to an official announcement which, I understand, is imminent – and which comes only after prolonged heart-searching by his parents.
‘It’s going to be announced next week that George will start at Eton in September,’ I’m told.
The timing is no accident. This past week has been one of the most daunting of George’s life, during which he sat the common entrance exam for Eton – and came through successfully. It was a crucial test, given the contrasting experiences of his father and his uncle-in-exile, Prince Harry. Whereas William relished his time at school, from where he progressed to St Andrews University, the less academic Harry struggled – a battle he could have been spared had he been sent to another establishment where brainpower was less highly prized than it is at £63,000-per-year Eton, which has educated no fewer than 20 British prime ministers, the most recent being David Cameron and Boris Johnson.
So it’s perhaps no surprise that William and Catherine – who was deeply unhappy at Downe House before switching schools to Marlborough College – have considered other possibilities.
In recent years they’ve visited £62,000-per-year Oundle and St Edward’s Oxford, known as Teddies, whose Old Etonian headmaster, Alastair Chirnside, is considered the most brilliant of his generation. But both Oundle and Teddies are mixed – one of the factors that, it’s said, helped sway William and Catherine’s final decision.
‘We’re in the smartphone era. Any picture of George with a girl could be around the world in a moment, however innocent the kiss might be,’ muses a pal, adding that two other factors carried the day.
‘Security and proximity to home,’ he explains, referring to Eton’s comparatively cloistered setting and its long familiarity with royals and other high-profile pupils – plus the fact that it’s just minutes away from William and Catherine’s ‘forever home’, the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Even closer than Lambrook, the prep school to which George will soon bid farewell.
“…Whereas William relished his time at school, from where he progressed to St Andrews University, the less academic Harry struggled…” I’m sure Eton is super-proud to have educated an heir who is either illiterate or too lazy to read, and someone who finds briefing memos too complicated to actually absorb. While Harry wrote, in Spare, about how he didn’t like Eton, he was always purposefully consigned to the role of “the dumb spare” to embiggen William. As for George… I’m sure he’ll enjoy his time at Eton, just as his father enjoyed it too. I also believe that sending George to Eton means that Kate will get “her way” on Charlotte and Louis’s education. I seriously doubt Louis will end up at Eton.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Kensington Palace, Cover Images.
Richard Eden needs to understand. NO ONE BUT BOOMERS care about this stuff, and even they are tired of it. I certainly dont care and I actually find this kind of reporting rather irritating.
I would guess that only tabloid style papers publish these “critical” updates from pseudo-journalists like him and his ilk.
Yeah, I don’t think the entire world has been focused on George’s education for 13 years.
The rota and left-behinds really do have such an inflated view of England’s importance in the world.
Most Americans couldn’t pick George out of a lineup.
“he’s been the subject of intense public interest, not only here in Britain but around the world.”.
Really, Maureen, says who?
@QuiteContrary, not only Americans, but other countries/continents. George, who? People around the world DGAF where George is going to school. They’re more concerned about feeding their own children. Not where a kid of the WanK’s is going to be educated -his parents are not a great example of being educated. imo
Maybe they can get a picture of him kissing a boy.
Oh, snap!
I know a man who attended an Eton analog. From what he’s told me, *things* definitely do happen.
The fear of a photo of him kissing a girl, as if it couldn’t possibly happen while attending an all-boys school, is one of the most ridiculous, eye-roll things I have ever heard
Well, that’s the British tabloids for ya.
Eton was never in doubt.
I technically am a “boomer” and I couldn’t care less where they send George to school. I think it’s only the rabid royalists who are even mildly interested.
George is set for life
I wonder if keen would want him to attend st Andrews down the road
I don’t know why they act like this even matters. George will be king if he outlives his father. No education matters because that’s the system. Taking all these shots at Harry is not needed and only shows that they realize Harry can give speeches and not sound like a fool. Kate and William only provide evidence that rich kids get pushed through university and getting a degree does not mean someone is intelligent, as neither of them have shown any evidence of it for the last 20 something years.
Exactly. I don’t know why they’re pretending George’s entrance exam mattered – as if any school would turn him down!
I feel for George though. This reporting must be mortifying for him. Kids are embarrassed about any attention at this age, and I’m sure his peers tell him about it.
In Winston Churchill’s “My Early Life” he describes his Latin entrance exam for Harrow. Over 2 hours he managed to write his name, write the number one with brackets around it and smudge ink on the paper. He passed.
🤨
In what world is William the smart one?
In the royal world, where regardless of the reality, Harry was NEVER going to be allowed to be smarter than William or more successful.
I think Louis is likely to go to Eton as well, but it would be a smart parenting decision if all three were allowed some freedom of choice for their schools along with parental approval. Same sex vs co-ed aside, what works for George may not work for Charlotte and may not work for Louis (meaning same sex may work for George, but Charlotte may prefer co-ed, Charlotte may not want to board, or whatever.)
I know, right? 😀
How many “dumb” people ace their rigorous exams before and after mastering the complicated tasks required to successfully pilot a freaking Apache helicopter, AND do so in an actual war zone??? And come top of their classes in two different countries?
They keep contradicting themselves, and lying to their audiences in the face of readily-available evidence. There’s only one prince setting up photo ops of himself pretending to read briefing papers and pretending to be “flying” Apaches and cosplaying an intelligent person, and that’s William, not his vastly more accomplished brother, the Prince Harry.
Not many people know that ‘dumb’ has a ‘b’ on the end.
They act as if we don’t know that children of elites get passed through these places regardless of intelligence. We know William had to switch out because he attended class so rarely at st Andrews he was going to fail out but Charles pulled some strings and he switched programs. They still remain pretty quiet on his actual results.
With William & Kate as parents, doesn’t seem likely that he’s inherited smart genes! :)))
Harry wasn’t thick, he had undiagnosed, untreated dyslexia.
Charles deliberately prevented him getting care because then the “dumb spare” storyline could thrive. Further proof that Chuck has always been a dog 💩 father who resented his youngest son pretty much from birth.
We know it was deliberate, because Beatrice has the same problem, and HER parents got her treatment and support.
Anyway, the entire manufactured drama over George’s school situation is about elitism in public school education and which schools are in favor with the royalty and aristocracy. Absolutely nothing to do with actual education standards, because these posh punks get passed regardless. I mean they passed William and he’s an illiterate brick.
This whole article and the price tags really highlights the degree of gatekeeping the upper class that still exists in England. Mygawd.
It’s pretty awful to blame a grieving teenager for not being “brainy” enough for Elton.
-Harry has demonstrated that despite the schools he attended, emotional intelligence and the willingness to learn and grow is the best determinant of a successful adult life. All the pot shots from the gutter rats does not diminish his adult shine, whereas the heir apparent as an adult is as dull and dumb as they come.
Yes indeed! 💗
It’s not really a ringing endorsement of Eton bc the one they deemed intelligent now comes across as included bore while the “unintelligent” one is out there sounding smart as hell any time he speaks in public. Just saying.
I doubt Eton is under any illusion that William is actually intelligent. He had an easier time passing exams than Harry. But Eton also did what the parent, Charles, demanded of them. They boosted William and made sure he was given a high profile while not doing the same for Harry – as was no doubt expected of them. The Queen of England instructed them not to mention a child’s dead mother. Etc.
@Jais, neither is bragging that Boris Johnson is a graduate of the same school!
Eton failing to diagnose Harry’s alleged dyslexia until just before he graduated is no ringing endorsement of that institution.
My theory: they knew about the dyslexia early on in Harry’s Eton career, and were forced by Chuck not to offer Harry any assistance or skills building.
I think the only reason they announced that at the end was by way of CYA. Because they really looked bad for not providing Harry any formal assessments or interventions upon matriculation.
I think this story is only interesting in that what they’re NOT saying is very telling. Throughout all this bickering through tabloid proxies, have we heard even ONCE where George wanted to go to school? When William and Kate went to check out various schools, did George ever come along? When we were choosing a school for my stepdaughter, she was with us for every tour, because her happiness and comfort was ultimately the deciding factor for us. If George had a preference (if he was even included enough to form one!), surely one of his parents would’ve briefed the RR to strengthen their own argument for one school over another. So either George was never asked in the first place, or they did ask, but then dismissed his opinion because it didn’t align with either of theirs. Shitty, selfish parenting.
The irony is, Harry was only sent to Eton because his brother was there, and it was thought — mistakenly — that William would tuck him under his wing. Now, we know from Spare, that William blanked him and actually instructed him not to acknowledge him if they crossed paths, which is frankly sociopathic, given their mother’s death not long beforehand. People had to know the whole narrative about William being a positive, protective, older brother was complete BS for ages, and they flat out lied. Or they just imagined stuff and printed it for kicks. Like wishful thinking, in a purely perverse sense of denying someone else’s acutely painful reality. I mean. SMH.
Diana did not want harry to go to eton. Perhaps she knew scooter would ignore him.
The media knew it wasn’t true about the boys being so close and printed it because they were told to do so. You can see it now in some of the reporting where the reporters admit to knowing this, to knowing that Harry and William weren’t so close and Meghan did not cause the divide between them, etc. just like they print the lies and fairytale they are instructed about in the engagement interviews, about the weddings, etc.
Will had already ignored Harry at their previous school, Ludgrove, so it’s interesting to think where Diana might have wanted to send Harry had she lived. She’s probably the only one who was paying any attention to Harry’s school experience.
In one of the documentaries from some years back – probably about Charles? – Harry and Will are sitting next to each other looking at pictures in an album. IIRC there was an early picture of Harry, about age 8, who said he had been looking forward to going to the school because he had a big brother there – but that Will essentially ignored him. And Will, sitting right there, ignored the fact that Harry had just made that statement. So, not a surprise, at least to Harry, that his now teenage brother at Eton once again told him “I don’t know you.”
Surprised George wasn’t forced to wear a suit. And he’s smiling in appreciation. He may be the heir in waiting (next to his father, the heir in waiting), but George seems very micro-managed.
Oh please, that child could have failed his common entrance exam or never taken them at all and he would still get into any she wanted. Like let’s be real here , who in the uk education system will turn down the future heir . These people are so unserious . And if you ask me it is not Harry who is the dumb one , it’s illiterate Billy the incandescent
It always was!
Weird that after years of reporting of coed schools being deemed a good thing by Kate as the kids can go to the same school, we have this out of left field fear of both William and Kate that someone will get a picture of George kissing a girl if he goes to a coed school?? That’s weird.
CarolE didn’t work this hard for George not to go to Eton.
I’m not sure why royal reporters think people care about this sort of stuff. Who gives a damn? All I can remember is the horrible and confused look that George gave that disabled child with crutches and leg braces … like he’d never seen such a thing before. It was awful.
I wonder what ‘Say’ Kate has on anything.Pegs is a bully,I dont see her putting her foot down easily unless her and Ma Carole have dirt to use in their negotiations.
If you guys recall, there were curious stories being planted by both William and Kate in the media last year.
Kate planted the story that Meghan finds boarding schools barbaric. Lie.
William planted the story that Harry has already enroled Archie at eton (which Harry’s spox went on the record denouncing and even said he would never enrol his son there).
These were deliberate counter briefings. And it’s funny bc they both know how jealous the other person is of Harry and Meghan, so William probably thought that if Kate believed Archie was going to eton, then she would get super jealous and suddenly demand that George go there too. Eton can’t educate the Spare’s son and not the heir to the heir after all.
We all know George will go to whatever school William chooses, because George is the ony child William cares about and the only one who is singled out to spend time with William. Kate will probably be allowed to pick schools for the other two.
I don’t think the Prince of Wales has many redeeming qualities whatsoever but by all appearances he and Charlotte have a good relationship. Dunno about Louis.
Charles was such a s–t father, it’s always a tell to me that both sons chose diametrically opposite ways to parent than what Charles did.
The narrative that Scooter was bright and that Harry was thick has bitten them in the bum.
TOB is dull, lazy, and incurious.
Harry is bright, engaged and well-briefed (and he has charisma).
Becks1, so by your logic (which I agree with), I believe it will be Louis who is not as “smart” as George, not bc of IQ, but birth order. I don’t think Charlotte will be the “dumb” one bc she is a princess and a well-loved one (by the public at least). It would seem British (I tried to write “brutish” but it corrected to British– which, same thing). Also precedent shows it’s the younger son who is not as “bright.” So Louis will be the clown and the inferior son. My prediction.
Harry was well loved by the british public too.
Louis = Edward. Most forget he exists.
Charlotte is the spare and female. She’ll get it doubly hard from the tabloids and rota.
And from deranged royal watchers who advocate for 1) George to step aside for her because they think she’s the natural or 2) her marrying Christian of Denmark so she can be “the queen she deserves to be”. Weirdos.
It will be an interesting dynamic to track because Charlotte is the spare not Louis. but I think the press will treat them much as they treated Charles, Anne and Andrew because that is the dynamic they are used to. George will be dutiful and boring. Charlotte hardworking and fun (and yes, a female, which will give the press more to feed off of during her teenage years into her 20s.) and I think Louis will be treated more like Harry than Andrew – the funloving but kind of dumb younger sibling who is given a great deal of grace from his family but somehow keeps messing up.
Oh thank the Heavens for this clarification – I was losing sleep wondering which uppity boarding school they were going to send this kid to!