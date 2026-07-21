Prince William has never worn a wedding ring because ‘he’s not one for jewelry’

I’ve never worn much jewelry, but I admire women with jewelry collections and women who can flawlessly coordinate their jewelry with their ensembles. Since I spend so much of the day sitting at my desk, typing on my computer, I’ve always been bracelet-averse (the jangling would annoy me). Sometimes I wear rings, but I never wear earrings either. I also enjoy when men wear certain kinds of jewelry – a few well-placed rings, some bracelets, one meaningful necklace… men’s jewelry is sexy when the guy can pull it off, like when it’s Prince Harry or certain tennis players. Well, Prince William is not one of those men. He doesn’t wear any kind of jewelry – no necklaces, no bracelets and no rings. Ever. Not even a wedding ring. He neither carries nor wears any marker of his 2011 wedding whatsoever. Well, Hello Magazine decided to remind everyone of why that is.

Princess Kate’s engagement ring is one of the most iconic pieces of jewellery in history. Not only does it boast the incredible legacy of having been first owned by the late Princess Diana, but it has sparked a huge trend for sapphire jewellery ever since William popped the question in October 2010. Following their 2011 nuptials, Kate added a gold wedding band to her ring stack. In the years since their fairytale union, however, the Prince of Wales has never sported a ring, despite his brother, Prince Harry always wearing his. The answer is simple – the Prince of Wales does not like jewellery of any kind and that has always been the case. A month before their 2011 wedding, St. James’ Palace announced that William would not be given a ring when he and his bride exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey. A palace insider revealed at that time to The Mirror that William’s choice was one related to personal style. “He’s not one for jewellery,” they explained. “He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now. It’s all down to personal preference.” Meanwhile, in 2018, royal commentator Eloise Parker weighed in on the debate in an interview with Marie Claire. “Although it’s traditional for royal women to wear both an engagement ring and a wedding ring after they get married, it’s never been traditional for royal men to wear one,” the royal expert said. “That’s why Prince Philip and Prince William don’t wear them. I think when you have a wedding watched by millions, everyone knows you’re married.” Despite being married to the late Queen for over 70 years, Prince Philip never wore a wedding ring either. In comparison, William’s father King Charles does wear one – a signet ring on the little finger of his left hand… Harry is thought to have wanted a more modern look for the special piece of jewellery, choosing a sleek platinum design instead. Harry and Meghan asked court jewellers Cleave and Company to create their wedding jewellery, which the palace revealed in a statement just before the royal wedding.

[From Hello]

I always found it interesting that Harry pretty much insisted on wearing a wedding band and that his father and brother never have. Considering William is obsessed with everything Harry does and wears, I wonder if William ever considered acquiring a wedding band after the Sussexes’ wedding? Probably not – even though William’s desire to copy Harry is strong, William’s desire to present himself as a hot and sexy single man is even stronger. It says a lot about William, actually. But I actually think it’s on-brand for William’s whole deal too – “He’s not one for jewellery. He’s never worn any.” William also hates all of the robes, religious ceremonies and flummery that come along with his position. He finds it all very “embarrassing.” He probably feels the same way about wedding rings.