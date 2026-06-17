Telegraph: Prince Harry really plans to bring Meghan & the kids to the UK in July

It’s been interesting to see this story develop over the course of the past four hours or so. Bright and early this morning on the East Coast, Tom Sykes and a news.com.au reporter swore up and down that Prince Harry is planning to bring Meghan and their children to the UK next month. This ran contrary to reporting from the Daily Mail and People Magazine less than a week ago. That being said, it felt like Harry was sort of leaving it open, and hoping that his father would actually invite the family for a visit. King Charles has not seen Archie and Lili in four years (almost exactly).

Well, there’s been a lot of movement throughout the morning. People Magazine now says that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to bring their children — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — to Harry’s home country in July.” People Mag cites the BBC, and they also say that they have not heard from the Sussex spokesperson. The Telegraph had even more – quotes from someone claiming to be a California-based business associate of the Sussexes. Your guess is as good as mine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring their two children to the UK next month. Prince Harry will return to Britain with his family for the first time in more than four years to attend an event promoting the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games. He has been assured that adequate security provision will be in place, and it is not yet known whether his father, the King, will have time to meet the children. The Duke has made no secret of the fact that he is desperate to bring Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, back to his homeland to teach them more about British culture and meet his friends and family. He has told friends in the US that he is “excited” for his children to reconnect with their grandfather, who they have not seen in person since they were last in the UK in 2022 for Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. An LA-based business associate said there had been a “warming of the frost” between the Duke and his father in recent months, following divisions in the wake of Prince Harry’s attacks in his memoir Spare and television interviews. The source said: “Harry says he’s coming back before the end of the year with the children with the express intent to reunite with his dad. The way in which he said it seems to make it clear that he believes that this is happening and will pave the way for a longer term peaceful relationship between them. He has wanted to have his kids meet their grandfather, especially after their summit in London last year. While there have well that have been deep seated trust issues around Harry there is a sense now that all parties want peace.” The source acknowledged that there was “still distrust” of the Duke within the King’s social circle, but the monarch was said to be keen to find a way to reconcile with his younger son.

[From The Telegraph]

The Telegraph claimed, towards the end of their story, that RAVEC has still not announced their decision about Harry’s security. But earlier in the piece, they say “He has been assured that adequate security provision will be in place.” Honestly, I’ve believed for some time that Harry has these people over a barrel – if they publicly deny his security requests yet again, he’s going to go nuclear and call them all out publicly yet again, and this time he might even start dropping receipts. So clearly, the Sussexes are being given security, it’s just that the Windsors want to save face, so they’re giving Harry undercover assurances. These people are ridiculous, but Harry wouldn’t bring Meghan and the kids over unless HE was sure. So god bless, I’m hoping for the best.

PS… And the fact that all of this is coming out on the same day that William and Kate attend Ascot? LMAO. The next 48 hours are going to be full of so many rage-briefings.