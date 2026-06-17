Telegraph: Prince Harry really plans to bring Meghan & the kids to the UK in July

It’s been interesting to see this story develop over the course of the past four hours or so. Bright and early this morning on the East Coast, Tom Sykes and a news.com.au reporter swore up and down that Prince Harry is planning to bring Meghan and their children to the UK next month. This ran contrary to reporting from the Daily Mail and People Magazine less than a week ago. That being said, it felt like Harry was sort of leaving it open, and hoping that his father would actually invite the family for a visit. King Charles has not seen Archie and Lili in four years (almost exactly).
Well, there’s been a lot of movement throughout the morning. People Magazine now says that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to bring their children — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — to Harry’s home country in July.” People Mag cites the BBC, and they also say that they have not heard from the Sussex spokesperson. The Telegraph had even more – quotes from someone claiming to be a California-based business associate of the Sussexes. Your guess is as good as mine.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring their two children to the UK next month. Prince Harry will return to Britain with his family for the first time in more than four years to attend an event promoting the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.
He has been assured that adequate security provision will be in place, and it is not yet known whether his father, the King, will have time to meet the children.
The Duke has made no secret of the fact that he is desperate to bring Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, back to his homeland to teach them more about British culture and meet his friends and family.
He has told friends in the US that he is “excited” for his children to reconnect with their grandfather, who they have not seen in person since they were last in the UK in 2022 for Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
An LA-based business associate said there had been a “warming of the frost” between the Duke and his father in recent months, following divisions in the wake of Prince Harry’s attacks in his memoir Spare and television interviews. The source said: “Harry says he’s coming back before the end of the year with the children with the express intent to reunite with his dad. The way in which he said it seems to make it clear that he believes that this is happening and will pave the way for a longer term peaceful relationship between them. He has wanted to have his kids meet their grandfather, especially after their summit in London last year. While there have well that have been deep seated trust issues around Harry there is a sense now that all parties want peace.”
The source acknowledged that there was “still distrust” of the Duke within the King’s social circle, but the monarch was said to be keen to find a way to reconcile with his younger son.
The Telegraph claimed, towards the end of their story, that RAVEC has still not announced their decision about Harry’s security. But earlier in the piece, they say “He has been assured that adequate security provision will be in place.” Honestly, I’ve believed for some time that Harry has these people over a barrel – if they publicly deny his security requests yet again, he’s going to go nuclear and call them all out publicly yet again, and this time he might even start dropping receipts. So clearly, the Sussexes are being given security, it’s just that the Windsors want to save face, so they’re giving Harry undercover assurances. These people are ridiculous, but Harry wouldn’t bring Meghan and the kids over unless HE was sure. So god bless, I’m hoping for the best.
PS… And the fact that all of this is coming out on the same day that William and Kate attend Ascot? LMAO. The next 48 hours are going to be full of so many rage-briefings.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I will believe the family coming with Harry when I see them.
Agreed the media are literally quoting each other.
“It’s not known whether the king will have time to see his grandkids”
Does anyone think this makes the king look…good?
Perhaps if A&L promise to donate
£1 million each to the King’s Foundation then maybe KFC will find time in his hectic schedule to see them.
@Rachel: that line really popped out, didn’t it? If you don’t know if you can make time to see the two grandkids you haven’t seen in four freaking years, you qualify as the worst grandpa ever.
What they mean is MAKE time.
And no, it does not but they have dug themselves in deep so this is what they stick with.
Too stupid to realize Charles just makes himself look more and more like a dogs—t father and grandfather.
Or actually at this point he probably just doesn’t care. It’s too late to change anyone’s opinion on that.
If he wants to meet his grandkids (yes I said “meet,” (they don’t know who he is)— it will be hilarious to watch William try to stop it.
It’s weird. The whole point of this story is that relations between Harry and Charles have “thawed.” So, what kind of “thawing” is it if he doesn’t make time for A&L?
So weird – I have to imagine that if Charles and his cronies at ravec are “approving” the Sussex’s security, it would be because he wants to finally meet his grandchildren or (cynically) wants a photo with them. That would certainly get the king on the front pages! And make him look less petty. And as a bonus it would make William throw an unhinged tantrum and leave the country for a few days.
But, you know, Charles never saw a gift horse that he couldn’t make into a mediocre, mealy-mouthed compromise. It is perfectly within the realm of possibility that he decides that the Sussexes should come but then hides away in Balmoral complaining through the press about how they never visit.
It’s also possible that both sides have agreed not to publicize any meetings beforehand. so they’re using this weird line about “not having time” (which is different from “refusing to see” or “in romania”).
IF they meet Charles, what I would expect is radio silence on the meeting beforehand, and at the most, we get a picture in a few months (maybe for Charles’ bday) either released by BP or Meghan on IG (or both) with the kids’ faces obscured.
But that’s IF.
i dont know. The tone of this is giving a different vibe to me so that I think it might be possible.
IF Harry brings the kids over and Charles refuses to see them I’m really looking forward to the crying we will see if the kids spend time with the Spencers instead. Remember how pissy they got when the royals made a big scene about skipping the 10 year anniversary of Invictus only for the Spencers to show up?? They were so mad at Earl Spencer for showing up for his nephew and not letting them they have the narrative of sad rejected alone Harry they cried for weeks.
I suspect they are not responding to comment requests is because the answer, regardless of yes or no, will make things worse in the press. Leave them guessing. It’s safer that way.
Having the games in England may end up being one sharp wedge to shame BRF into conceding the right for Prince Harry and is family to have security, as any other VIP might expect.
Still, H’s family…? RAVEC…?
They’re all snakes.
I wouldn’t trust any of them.
Lend your positive energy to the Sussex family, they have an intricate dance in the lion’s den to ahead of them.
Churchill observed, that Americans always do the right thing…. After they’ve tried everything else. Apply that to the royals and you have the right idea. And Churchill’s mother was American. So it’s a very interesting remark. I would say — by and large — that British people tend to let time do its work, or, like Mitterrand said, you have to give time some time. But they do the right thing — mostly — in the end. They bow to the inevitable. This — if accurate — does represent the watershed, when the BRF had to eat crow. Which required a looooooong seasoning and a lot of spice to dress it.
Damn!😶😶😶😶😶
I’m imagining that the King’s team negotiated a family portrait of him with Archie and Lily. Or, a picture of him meeting them and we just see either the back of their heads or their profile.
Yep, no difference between KFC and TM when it comes to using A&L for ulterior motives.
If this is true, I can’t imagine Harry and Meghan wanting it announced beforehand, for safety reasons as well as privacy for the kids. The supposed source said the visit with the kids would happen “before the end of the year”, which leaves quite a bit of time and wiggle room.
I wonder if the fevered press gets that the more they speculate about and publish specifics, the less likely it is that any of those things will actually happen. I’m speculating wildly here though, but I hope that any visiting the kids do is handled in a way that we don’t find out about it until they’re safely back at home.
This is a bad idea. I can’t believe they would expose their children to that toxic press or family.
If this story is true, it feels like BP and Charles are floating it out there as a possibility first. The sussex spox is not going to confirm anything imo until the palace confirms. And if it falls through, Harry will say the same as he’s always said, that he’s not bringing the kids bc it’s not safe. The end. Now, time for the wee Willy rage -outs. Could this explain why he actually made the effort to wear a yellow flower matching Kate’s dress today, lol.
I’m sure the entire Wales family will be conveniently out of the country.
Agree Willy and Kate will flee. There’s an important soccer match in New Jersey within a few days of the Invictus event. What are the odds?
Agreed. I’ve been saying for ages that the time when things will start moving for a potential appearance from Harry’s family at Inviticus is the 30-day formal notice period where Harry formally asks for security (even if he originally did so in January). We’re there now, which means that documents are circulating among the Grey Men and the UK government so of course, there will be leaks, all of the handshaking among the courtiers and the press will start in earnest (paying off favors, dangling others). The BRF will attempt to spin every story every way they can and that’s even before William and Camilla want a piece of the action…
And the moment I saw the DM quote a palace source saying that the decision on Harry’s security is a matter for the Home Office (a complete lie), I smelled CYA going on, British-style. The BRF wants to pin it all on the UK government; the UK government has its hands full at the moment but doesn’t want to deal with it either; and so we’ll get the shenanigans that the press have been gagging for all this time. Briefings and counter briefings. I guess Tobias The Great BP Savior will have his hands full, KP will be rage briefing non-stop and most of all….
now we know why Kate looks like she sucked on lemons in her last public appearances. They knew. George was thrown under the bus early with the Eton story and it’s only going to get worse…
“the wee Willie rage outs” lolllll
I do believe if they are coming and bringing the entire family and I also think RAVEC has approved the security and should not be commenting on the security situation to anyone for the safety of everyone. It is still early in California so it will be interesting to see if we get an official statement from Prince Harry on what’s happening with this trip.
And here the frenzy begins. Time to sit back, get out the popcorn and enjoy William’s temper tantrums.
I had a feeling there might be a family visit this summer and I’m going to go wild here & predict a pic of Charles with the grandkids.
Charles wants that photo imo. I’m not a fan of that but I hope that if it happens, we as usual do not see the kids’ faces. I think Harry knows that once William is king the ability to go to the uk might get even worse so he is also maybe trying to at least set a precedence in their security before that happens.
The Telegraph heavily relying on sources and not Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson makes me not believe this story. At least I don’t think this is coming from Harry and Meghan. If it’s true, it’s coming from either BP or RAVEC/Home Office.
It’s definitely coming from BP or the Home Office. That “LA based” source sounded Hella British(they usually do)
That is my feeling also. The whole article read as heavily trying to make it all about Charles the grandfather and no mention of any other family members, namely their Spencer family members. As I said elsewhere there are too many things said that sound like someone who lives in London and work for Charles.
My tin-foil tiara is telling me that this a swipe at the Left Behind Royals, “you’re so boring that even 3-4 almost consecutive days of events isn’t enough to hold anyone’s interest”.
Reading all of these comments before I comment. I can just imagine, had Diana lived, how amazing and plentiful the photos of her with H & M children would be, and in turn with W & K kids as well. I think she would have made a “great” granny and really put KC to shame.
If Diana had lived, I think Kate would never have been allowed to be near Will.
Diana may have been a little loopy, but I think that she became a keen judge of character, She would have noticed what kind of people Kate and her mother were. And maybe Will might have not had to search out a ‘mother figure’.
Lort, this is going to be an all-out feeding frenzy.
Guessing that stealth Harry likely has a plan to counter the mania.
“He has told friends in the US …” I thought the Telegraph said that Harry has NO friends in the US? 😀
And also: way to go “business associate”. IF true, then Harry knows exactly who you are and you have just outed yourself. Good luck thinking that you will remain a business associate for long, or be given any details regarding his life in the future.
It’s funny. The British media got caught lying about “palace sources”, and “sources close to” and “friends of” so now they’re running with “business associate of” . 😀 I thought they said that Harry had no job?
They’re all just writing the same things and quoting each other, and going on podcasts and then writing about what they said on the podcasts as though those wishcasting blatherings were facts.
I don’t believe there is a LA based business associate because this person seems to place all of the blame of trust issues on Harry and none on Charles or the other family members who continue to lie about them and use the media attack on the Sussexes to protect themselves. Even the language used suggests that the “source” isn’t from LA. They said that the source said that “Harry says he’s coming BACK (to London)” which wouldn’t be said by someone who doesn’t live in London. They said that there is STILL DISTRUST OF THE DUKE IN THE KING’S SOCIAL CIRCLE which again wouldn’t be known by someone who doesn’t live in London and isn’t part of the king’s social circle. Not to mention that all of the language of the “source/associate” is all about blaming Harry and making Charles seem like the wronged grandfather who only wants to see his biracial grandchildren he took security, home and wanted to take titles from.
The Invictus Games One-Year-To-Go Event is a WORKING. EVENT.
It is 3-4 days of packed schedules, quick movements, meetings and promotional displays. I have never seen a child of a participant’s family out and about at these events.
That being said, it is only a matter of time before the children of the FOUNDER of Invictus begin to attend the Games, like the children of EVERY OTHER VETERAN served by the IGF. The Games are at the heart of Prince Harry’s personal commitments to his fellow solders and veterans and his children are being raised with that knowledge. Harry would never compromise his commitment to the men and women who are served by IGF by allowing his unrelated family issues to adversely affect IG.
The fact that the summer holidays would be a convenient time for the Sussex Family to visit the UK and for the kids to see their other ancestral homeland for the first time as cognizant beings, is incidental to the agenda of the Invictus Games and the IGFoundation.
Dont allow the criminal, amoral ghouls in the UK establishment (palace/media/govt/civil service/security apparatus) and assorted other online trolls to conflate the two and to distract you.
To me, this reads like a very panicked public relations office in Birmingham is trying to put out fires and reassure people that yes, don’t worry, Harry is coming and maybe his family, too! Stay tuned! They are not stupid – the other Invictus events got huge boosts in engagement when Harry and Meghan showed up and the images were a huge boost for the event. There’s a reason why the so-called “quasi- royal tours” bring so much attention – the organizers would be foolish not to raise expectations that at least some of the Sussexes will attend.
If it were announced ahead of time that the Sussex family were not given adequate protection and thus can’t come to this event which is in Harry’s native country for the organization he founded? That would not only be humiliating for the UK but also a huge waste of the time and money invested already in Birmingham hosting the games.
I agree with Sunshine that all of these articles, including this one, are just the media quoting each other and referring to themselves as “sources”. This article refers to an unnamed LA based business associate but the language used is all UK propaganda like the reference of a “warming of the frost between the Duke and his father in recent months” but that alleged WARMING and Charles actually being in the same country as his biracial grandchildren wasn’t enough for him to visit with them prior to or following his state visit. The source said that “he’s coming BACK before the end of the year with the children with the express intent to reunite with his dad”. For someone who is an alleged LA based business associate why are they saying that he is returning BACK to London when this associate lives in LA? Only someone who lives in London would use the word BACK when referring to a return to London. The source also said that Harry wanted his children TO MEET their grandfather and didn’t use the word AGAIN, as if this would be a first time for Charles and Harry’s children to meet. I have always believed that Charles has only met Archie at his Christening and has never once met Lili. This to me is the UK media accidentally admitting that because Harry has never once admitted that Charles met them during the Jubilee. In his book he mentioned the Queen meeting them during that trip but never Charles. He even mentioned him and Meghan meeting with the Spencer’s at Diana’s grave. Then this same source said that there is STILL DISTRUST of the Duke within the king’s circle, how would an LA based business associate of the Sussexes know what is happening in the king’s circle and why would all of this sources language only blame Harry for the tensions between him and his father? Wouldn’t a well placed source of the Sussexes at least acknowledge the distrust the Sussexes have with the royals who started all of this with lies and briefings against them, that are still happening? I think that this is just the UK media flooding spaces with lies about the Sussexes and they don’t know what is going to happen.
17th June, 2026, Cameron Walker confirmed, whilst at Ascot, that Prince Harry will be bringing his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children to England next month. He said “it had been confirmed to us at GB News’ he doesn’t say who confirmed it, a spokesperson for Harry? a source? an Insider?
No longer centering Harry and Meghan and allowing them to freely come and go in the UK would be smart which is why I’m sure the Windsors/institution won’t do it. I expect the met police to conclude their investigation into Andrew selling government secrets and say they found no evidence of wrongdoing. Then Charles will invite Andrew to the next royal event. Then fake distance himself again when bad news drop again.
THAT’S the kind of decisions they make.