P6: ‘It would only make matters worse if’ King Charles ‘refused to see’ Meghan

King Charles and the Duchess of Sussex have not seen each other in person or spoken since September 2022. In fact, one of Charles’ first acts as king was calling up Prince Harry and telling Harry that his wife was not welcome in Balmoral. In Spare, Harry wrote that whatever Charles said in that phone call was pretty horrible. Meghan and Charles probably spoke a few times around the mourning period and all of the funeral events. But after that? Meghan started referring to all of them as “my husband’s family” and she made a point of skipping Charles’ dumb coronation as well. Still, she’s clearly not going to begrudge Harry for wanting a relationship with his only living parent, nor would she order Harry to keep their children away from Charles. It is what it is. Except for the royal commentators, they keep positioning the Sussexes’ July visit as a question of whether Charles would deign to see or speak to his daughter-in-law. Do the royal commentators understand that they’re making Charles look and sound horrible?
As Prince Harry reportedly prepares to bring his family back to his homeland, in part to see his father, one big question swirls: Will Meghan Markle meet up with the royals she has publicly scorned? Royal experts told Page Six that ever “diplomatic” King Charles would be willing to see Meghan Markle and would never shun her. However, any meet-up will certainly be kept under wraps, with no photographers.
As we reported, Prince Harry is getting his wish of bringing Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to the UK next month for the first time in four years.
The Sussexes are traveling from California for a week of “Year to Go” events in anticipation of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Their security is believed to have been upgraded after Harry’s fierce row with the British government over his bid to have armed police protect him in the UK. Sources on both sides say there is no doubt Charles, 77, is eager to spend time with his grandchildren, having only seen Archie, 7, in person a handful of times and Lilibet, 5, just once.
“I am sure he will see the children,” said Hugo Vickers, royal biographer and friend of the family. “The king has always left the door wide open, and he did see Harry last September. It’s a good idea that Harry should reconcile privately with his father, for both their sakes. The king made it clear that he didn’t want his last years to be miserable, and Harry is burdened with enough trauma that, if Charles died without them making peace, that would just cause him even more problems,” Vickers added. “This is a good thing for both sides.”
Although Markle, 44, has railed against the royal family and claimed she suffered abuse and racism while living within palace walls, going as far as to detail how she suffered suicidal thoughts, Vickers said Charles is eternally “diplomatic.”
Despite the drama of the past few years, Vickers said, “It would only make matters worse if the king refused to see her.”
We’ve learned that Charles still plans to make his annual pilgrimage to Edinburgh, Scotland, for a tradition known as Holyrood Week, which traditionally takes place every year from late June to early July. The king stays at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official Scottish residence — and never changes his schedule as “he’s a busy man,” said Vickers.
But the timing means he should be available to meet Harry and his family, as the Invictus event is slated for July 10-17. Another palace source, however, fears that Charles will be dragged along into the Sussex spotlight and the chaos that follows them, saying: “Harry and Meghan will frame it as the royal family need them, and Charles needs them.”
[From Page Six]
“Although Markle, 44, has railed against the royal family and claimed she suffered abuse and racism while living within palace walls…” She gave an interview to Oprah more than five years ago. She cried and spoke like someone who dealt with a horrific level of abuse from her husband’s family and the family’s weaponized media machinery. She did not “rail,” she told her side of the story, including correcting many notable lies which had been fed to the press by the family. Positioning Charles as someone who has every right to snub or ignore Meghan for what she said about her ordeal is not the right way to speak about any of this. “Another palace source, however, fears that Charles will be dragged along into the Sussex spotlight and the chaos that follows them…” I mean, Charles saw those sparse crowds at Trooping the Colour. He saw all of those yellow “Not My King” signs. It’s more than possible he wants some of that Sussex sparkle too, that he wants to change up his own grim, deadbeat-dad image.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.,Image: 724176085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tom Jenkins for The Guardian / P / Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657031, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722656475, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Heathcote / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: David Ramos / Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724138047, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
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King Charles III, the Queen Consort in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.,Image: 724154193, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Gareth Fuller / Avalon
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19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.,Image: 724203950, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.,Image: 724203970, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724206646, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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Duchess of Sussex Meghan at the State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,Image: 724230837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
I don’t think this is true. We know that Charles has the photo of him walking her down the aisle out prominently. And they all claimed last year the entire family called to wish him a Happy Birthday. I really do think that there’s been some undercover talking/meeting up and that people are just guessing they all haven’t spoken.
The RR trying to argue that she was wrong talking about her experiences will forever drive me up the wall.
I agree. No matter what’s being said in the so called press Charles wants to see the whole family. I’ll go so far and say he’s desperate to see them. Harry is his son, I don’t think Charles wants to leave this mortal realm estranged from him. I believe Charles knows Megan’s experience was accurate. He’s 77, in his position he has seen all kinds of shit (in his own family) and met all kinds of people. He knows what time it is.
Of course Charles knows that her experience is accurate because he and his wife along with their media friends have contributed to her experience in that family prior to them leaving and especially since they left. He took away security from his son, DIL and grandchild when he knew that there are real threats against them and still he refused to take their calls during that time. He’s the parent, mind you, who said that if something happened to his son it wouldn’t be a problem. He evicted them from Frogmore Cottage for no reason whatsoever and ever since then they couldn’t travel to the UK because they definitely wouldn’t have a safe place to stay as a family.
Meghan is better than me I guess, because if I was her, I’d be begrudging BIG TIME about my husband wanting to meet with my abusers, family or not. Hate on me if you want, but I’ve lost respect for Harry for putting his wife (and now his kids) into another media cirrus, courtesy of the family he still wants to see. Meghan cut her father off completely and Charles is no better.
@K agreed. Nothing had changed but he continues to push for a relationship. It’s weak and pathetic of him and Meghan has every right to pushback.
He knows who those people are and how they’ll treat him but he continues to run back and this time waves to rope in his innocent children. The cycle of abuse will never end if he doesn’t fully cut ties.
You sound deranged. And like youve swallowed the swill from the shitmedia and then come here to regurgitate it.
We all have seen and heard H express his desire to reconcile with his utterly worthless excuse of a father and we’ve seen the shitmedia take that soundbite and run with it, completely ignoring the caveats on which H based his notion of reconciliation. I:e what does that recon look like? Again, based on H spelling that shit out, it will first of all be a PRTIVATE FAMILY MATTER: meaning, the shitmedia and their proxies in palaces will not get to see that process; but H did tell us that it will involve an apology from chucky to M; and it will involve chucky taking accountability for the shit that went down under his watch, by his henchmen, when H&M lived inside the royal bubble. Thats what H has said, on more than one occasion, that the reconciliation will be based on. And he further said, if that is not forthcoming, then: “My wife and I, we’re moving on.”
None of use will ever know if H’s conditions for recon are met, unless he speaks on it. But you can bet that the usual suspects in the shitmedia will write their version of it and pontificate about it and feed their usual shit to the usual shit-eaters. And some of those shiteaters will come here in complete and utter ignorance and blast H&M for shit they didnt say or do.
If Meghan didn’t want to go she wouldn’t. She knows that ‘No’ is a complete sentence. She didn’t want to go to the coronation so she didn’t. And Harry can’t take those kids out of the country without her permission. So stop making Meghan into some kind of victim or Harry as weak. The Invictus Games is in England and Harry is fulfilling his responsibilities as founder. He is not William who would surely stomp his feet and refuse to go because he doesn’t want to be around Harry. And like it or not, Harry wants his kids to see Charles before he dies and the kids are old enough to have some memory of him. He’s not taking them to see William and Kate or Camilla who are the real demons in my opinion.
I don’t understand why people continue to infantilize Meghan. She clearly doesn’t go to things that she doesn’t want to go to, regardless of what media, social media, supporters or detractors think. If she comes to Birmingham this year and next year its because she wants to be there. If their kids come, it’s because both parents want them to be there and are okay with it. If Meghan meets with Charles it’s because she wants to meet with him, and as the one that experienced the trauma she has decided for herself whether she can deal with the people who perpetrated it or not.
Harry is not making her do anything, and he’s not forcing her to have contact with people that she doesn’t want to have contact with. We know a lot, but we don’t know everything. So we have no idea about the relationships in the background what has been discussed and what hasn’t been, and frankly it’s not our business. That’s Meghan’s mental health, Harry’s mental health, and the well-being of their kids.
I don’t think she’s a victim, but Harry is showing his weakness for even putting her in this situation. He’s going for Invictus, that doesn’t require a visit to see his trash family. After everything Charles has done/ turned a blind eye to in regard to the media hysterics, I just wouldn’t be as forgiving to my parent if they treated my spouse like that. King or no King.
Meghan should not stay home while Harry brings the children. That would be a deal breaker. She is the childrens’ mother. IF the children go, she needs to be with them.
I see your point but why so absolute? I traveled plenty with my father, including overseas, without my mother
Yes my parents were married until his death
Yes my mother knew (they were married and shared decision making)
While it’s true that my father never brought me into situations with potential serious to lethal security risks, I’m sure Meghan trusts Harry to make sure their children are safe whenever they are with him, much like Harry trusts Meghan to make sure that their children are safe whenever they are with her. We don’t know the bts action, only what the bowel movement tabloids decide to print for their own narratives.
Meghan is a better person than I am as well. If I were in her shoes, there is no way in hell I would return to the UK nor would I allow my children to be taken there.
Their Meghan privileges would be revoked
After being reminded how deplorably Meghan was treated when Elizabeth died, especially the Balmoral snub, I too wonder why all of this is happening. But I agree 💯 with those who say Meghan wouldn’t go or allow the children to go if she did not want them all to be there. Sometimes I think that Meghan does not want to put Harry in a position where he feels like he has to choose between a relationship with his father and his relationship with her. She probably takes some comfort in knowing that the kids can always have a relationship with the Spencers. They are more Harry’s family than the Windsors at this point.
I think Harry chose Meghan over his father. And Charles has to accept that.
Neither Harry nor Meghan are stupid. I doubt the conversation would even go this far if Meghan wasn’t okay with it.
No estranged family is alike and Harry has every right to want to reconcile with his father. No one can make that decision for him. Like any decent spouse, Meghan allows her husband to lead in reconciliation. If Meghan were uncomfortable with the terms, she and the kids would not be going over there. Obviously, something has changed enough that Meghan is fine with this visit.
Harry should not be “OK” with leaving Meghan home. And bringing the kids. IT might also be a rather daunting visit by the kids. Especially if some of Harry’s birth family show coldness for the kids.
I really admire Meghan for her guts to return to the UK. I would not put mysellf through this if I were Meghan.
Imo Meghan knows very well that the BM will create a frenzy, circus and chaos around this vist. The BM will spew misinformation and create lies around anything Meghan says or does.
However Meghan does not bow to the bullying by the RF, RR and the BM. She does not let them dictate what she does.
Harry and Meghan are going to visit the UK for the one year to go event. They always do this. Harry and Megjan bring Archie and Lilibet to see their grandfather and Harry wants to show them his homeland. That’s all. The circus and chaos is created by th RR, BM and William.
Saying all this at this point this all is just speculation, nothing is confirmed so far. So I wait till thete is confirmatio or I see them in the UK.
I wouldn’t curtsy to Chuck or his Nag. None of them.
I agree with you. As some commenters have noted, we don’t know what has gone on behind the scenes. Maybe there has been some level of reconciliation which to me, makes it even worse that KC is still allowing the daily media abuse.
As someone who has lived a similar experience of having in-laws treat me poorly and a husband who wants to salvage and mend relationships, there’s a level of having to meet your spouse half way for the sake of maintaining your marriage.
And you absolutely can travel outside of the country with your children without a spousal sign off. I do it all the time. I don’t know why another poster said Harry couldn’t take the kids without her permission.
It’s not a matter of permission, it’s one of respect. The children should not go without their mother coming along. It might upset the children if their mother stays home.
@K. I agree with you. This is Harry’s request and he should take the kids to meet their grandfather.
Meghan and Harry have so much more dignity and decency and common sense than the rest of this entire family combined. And a work ethic. It’s like, really, the empty vessel makes the loudest noise. That’s something Lady Colin Campbell wrote. I used to like her stuff until she got on the WanK wagon.
Plato wrote that, not “Lady” C.
He should not take his kids to the UK without their mother. These people have never once cared or protected these children and Harry is going there for the one year to go event. It would be foolish to take them without the love, shelter and protection of both parents. And I want to add that none of us know if this trip will include all four of them, just the two parents or just Harry. We don’t even know if the plan includes seeing Charles or if it’s just to visit with the Spencer family.
I have NEVER understood why Harry and Meghan and their children are being ostracized. Why can’t they have a cordial private relationship with RF members when they visit UK? Why aren’t all the late Queen ‘s grandchildren treated the same? Why is Charles who friends describe as a kind man allow ALL this HELL to happen? He’s meant to uphold family values as father, grandfather and head of the Christian Church of England? Why he overseen, created or allowed such an estrangement to happen and also brief the media out, trashing further his reputation as a man? How could he have lighted the touch paper on this entire and avoidable bonfire of relationship?
Amen @LadyDigby! It is really unfathomable and frankly pathetic
You sound so sensible, it is a pity that the Royal family can’t behave like grownups. I went right off them when Meghan was forced out.
Because certain members of the BRF *cough William**cough Charles* are small-minded, mean spirited, petty, racist, misogynists who frankly can’t stand the thought of anyone, especially a woman of color, being better at the role they’ve been born into and who is frankly much more intelligent. The men of the BRF would make for a fascinating psychological case study really and I’d love to see someone do it.
You’re quite right and, if they did, I think it would result in the discovery of some new and malignant disorders too with these people.
I would also include Camilla’s influence. Her long-standing racism and snobbery is rather well known and as she’s Charles’s ‘addiction’, she has to play a role in this mess.
He is just like his wicked grandmother. The queen Mother was a virulent racist and fridge holder.
I still maintain that they said ‘no tiaras!’ at the coronation because they didn’t want Meghan to wear one if she decided to attend. That especially didn’t want her ‘photographed’ wearing a tiara.
And Kate broke the rules. She dared to face up to Camilla. I wonder if Camilla has ever forgiven Kate, I hope not, that would be amusing.
I have a firm feeling that Camilla is quite good at holding a grudge for quite some time and exacting revenge when the time is right, no matter how long it takes.
Totally agree.
And no ascension crowns and coronets for the titled participants because it would proved she is still titled and blown up the “ex royal “ narrative when the guests put their rank headwear on.
Whether the detractors like it or not, Meghan is still a “Princess of the United Kingdom, it is written on Archie’s birth certificate, and it has never been taken away.
I hope this goes the way Harry wants it to go. I’m not optimistic it will but I hope for his sake that it does. And if it doesn’t, then I hope Harry keeps his family safe and accepts the results.
I think this should be the last chance for Charles, after all Harry has done nothing wrong. It is right for Harry to protect his wife and children.
I don’t think exposing your kids to the family that was openly hostile to their mother is protecting them. Furthermore, if top level security is required then it makes me question if any of this is truly worth it. For Archie and Lillibet, maybe, but not for Meghan.
Harry wrote a whole book that was far more critical than anything Meghan has ever said. Please. And saying that there will be no photographers at this meeting? Ummm, nah. Someone is going to be taking photos of Charles with those kids. Bet. Charles is the one who needs to repair his image so he no longer comes across as a racist, bitter and petty grandfather who refuses to see his mixed grandkids.
And Harry’s half of the Oprah interview was much more critical.
I don’t think Harry and Meghan will allow any photos of the kids faces to be public and I think that’s part of the negotiations going on.
Agree. But photos can be taken with their faces turned away from the camera, as they always do, with Charles also in the frame. I’m just saying that I think Charles wants that photo. So yeah there might be some negotiations. But acting like they won’t let Megan take photos? Please. She ain’t the who wants those photos bad.
I don’t think any negotiations are going on. I think that Harry and Meghan already made it a condition of any meeting with Charles that NO photographs of them or their children be taken by palace staff or released by BP, and that THEY (the parents) own all rights to the photos they take (say if Harry snaps some on his phone). They’re pissed about that, and it shows.
These are the same people who boasted about preventing “Meghan’s photographer” from taking photos of little Lilibet meeting her great-grandmother for the first time, because they didn’t want a repeat of the lovely photo which was taken of Queen Elizabeth (and Prince Philip) meeting baby Archie for the first time.
Well, yeah. If Charles invites them and then snubs them, that would make matters worse.
The framing here is so gross: “Markle, 44, has railed against the royal family and claimed she suffered abuse and racism while living within palace walls, going as far as to detail how she suffered suicidal thoughts …”
For one thing, her last name is Sussex.
For another, it suggests that sharing her suicidal thoughts was a step too far … These people are the worst.
Harry complained about his birth family. Meghan did not “rail” against them.
Totally agree.
The whole framing is appalling.
I guess this article is Charles’ way to pushback against William’s “emotional blackmail” claims. William is the one trying to make things impossible because he knows that with Charles (appearing) to reconcile with Harry, the onus is on him to stop being the problem child. He’s the oldest son but he’s acting less mature than Louis. Maybe Charles will let him borrow the castle in Romania and he and Kate can run off with the kids while Harry and family are in town. Or maybe he will really start his “anger management” therapy. Anything to keep him from being an overbearing fog while the Sussexes are in town.
Honestly, William’s whole crashout during this time has gone down really badly and the fact the British Media are isolating and speaking out about and naming him specifically when it comes to certain comments suggests the rota is getting tired of William’s nonsense. His birthday tributes were tepid at best.
Charles has always been one for sending subtle messages. I genuinely believe the message to William is: “I will no longer protect you.”
Speaking about visits: “The King has always left the door wide open.”
Taking away security and Frogmore Cottage is more like keeping the door slammed shut. Not to mention all the times Charles left town or was too busy for a meeting when Harry was in town.
This. How has the door been open? Please. That is some revisionist bs. Charles wants us to think that sure but his actions have not shown that.
On the eve of the coronation BP made it known to the press that Charles had written to Meghan after the Oprah interview and that she had responded to his letter. The press tried to insinuate certain things and Meghan put a stop it by stating that she had moved on. It wouldn’t not me if she went to see Charles with the children. If she doesn’t want to see Charles, she’s well within her right not to do so and I wouldn’t blame if she chose not to. Charles and his family has made her life a living hell and had refused to publicly apologize to Meghan for the harm that he and the Royal Family have caused her.
It wouldn’t “surprise” if she went to Charles with the children.
It might be a rather scary experience for the kids if the mother absented herself. She needs to be there.
If there are no photographs of the Sussexes with Charles (and I doubt there would be), it will be because HARRY AND MEGHAN dictated that NO photographs be released, because they sure as hell aren’t going to be playing the BP PR games and allow themselves to be used to bolster Charles’ popularity and ego – especially as he has not once acknowledged the harm HE and his family caused to Meghan and the fact that his staff and media friends continue to denigrate her to this day, including in this article.
It’s the “let’s throw everything at the wall” playbook all over again. They don’t know what’s going to happen, they already know that Harry and Meghan won’t agree to the release of photographs, but they are attempting to create the narrative that this is the palace’s choice, another snub as it were.
It burns them up inside that Harry and Meghan don’t need them. It’s galling that they believe that the Sussexes want to associate with them after their years-long coddling of the accused sex abuser Prince Andrew.
Is it not possible that Meghan, who prior to her marriage travelled to England regularly, would like to travel to the UK against at some point in her life and is willing to grit her teeth and mollify the King of England if it is necessary to accomplish that?
The media is acting like this is a family visit. It’s for Invictus and probably other charity events. If the whole family is actually going, the only Royal family member they plan to see is Charles. Maybe Eugenia if she’s in town. It’s being reported as a bigger deal than necessary.
That’s the other thing too, people act like they couldn’t possibly have any other reason to want to go to England other than to see Charles. As if Meghan doesn’t have a close friend that lives in the UK, that they don’t have other friends that they made that live in the uk, that Harry doesn’t have family members that don’t act an ass that live in the uk, that they aren’t still associated with charities that are based in the UK.
There is real, and significant danger to traveling because of their security situation, but acting like there’s no reason to ever come back to the country because all 67 million people despise them, and no one wants them to darken their doorstep ever is silly. They have other reasons to want to travel there other than seeing Charles and playing in his PR games. And that is why they’re pushing so hard for security, because of all those other reasons outside of the Windsor nonsense.
This @dee2. They have friends and family there apart from the RF. And they should be allowed to visit the uk without people questioning why they would even want to go. They shouldn’t be exiled and should live their life and visit the uk if they want to.
@Dee(2) – I don’t think this is just about family. Harry knows he doesn’t have much time left to sort things out while his father is still around. Because once Charles is gone, William’s the one in charge and everyone knows he’ll shut the door.
So for Harry, this is also about getting back some connection to his own people, his own places, the banter he grew up with, and being able to enter his own country in a normal way again. That’s not sentimental, that’s just reality. And Meghan gets that too. Not because she trusts them, but because she knows this is the moment. After this, it only gets harder.
Kay, TOTALLY agree with you. Those filthy English bastards.
Here the biggest lie is repeated. Meghan has never, never, never accused the royal family of racism. The racism construct has been entirely the interpretation of what she said by the UK media.
If the King refuses to see Meghan then he is ill mannered.
What royals has Meghan publicly scorned? As far as I recall she referred to Charles as being “very charming” in their documentary and only referred to “conversations where there were concerns about the potential skin tone of their children and how that would look for the royal family”. Are they now saying that Charles was one of the royals who had “concerns about the potential skin tone” of his biracial grandchildren and “how it would look for the royal family”? As far as him not shunning her, he shunned her when he refused to allow her to join her husband to see the Queen prior to her death. He shunned his biracial grandchildren when he refused to allow Harry and Meghan to take them to the UK a second time prior to the Queen’s death. He also shunned the entire Sussex family when he took away their security and evicted Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet from Frogmore Cottage which completely prevented them from safely returning to the UK as a family.
I’m curious as to how “sources on both sides” know if Charles is actually eager to spend time with his biracial grandchildren that I must mention yet again, he took security away from, evicted them from their home, refused them to visit a second time prior to the Queen’s death and there has never been any confirmation that he has met Archie more than the one time and never has there been confirmation of him ever meeting Lilibet? How would Harry and Meghan’s side know what the king is eager for when there is now communication like there was between them and the late Queen?
I think Charles is negotiating for a piano picture of him with the kids. He needs a pic for his legacy to show people 100 years from now that he wasn’t a shitty grandfather. Maybe they’ll hold on to the pic for 10 years or so before releasing it so the kids faces won’t be so recognizable.
Am I the only one who thinks Charles and Harry met up briefly during Harry’s latest trial? There weren’t many stories about Charles “snubbing” Harry by staying in Scotland. And one day during the trial, Charles received a diplomat at Clarence House, so he was in town.
Just carry on with your life Meghan. If the royals are as pale and stale as you claim and they don’t want you there, live your best life and never look back. You shouldn’t want your children around them either. All of this drama in the press is draining. This year isn’t even the Invictus Games. It’s an event for one year out.
Tashiro, I admire your faith in Charles’ priorities, but I don’t think he deserves that faith. He ignored the boys before and after Diana mysteriously died and there are still questions about the exact circumstances involving her death. In other words, I believe Charles conspired with MI6 or MI5 (can never tell the difference between the two). Diana herself predicted she would die in a car accidents and I believe an old mistress of Charles fell out a window (I need to check on the veracity of that, though).
I looked it up and yes, a mistress of Charles who was a “formidable” rival to Camilla in 1996, fell or was pushed (the lady herself said she was pushed) out a third story window. She fractured her skull and broke her back, leaving her a paraplegic for the rest of her life. This makes me think Camilla the plotting witch was a murderess to Diana and an intended murderess to her “formidable” rival. I do see Charles complicit in Diana’s death, though. Remember what Princess Margaret said after Diana’s death (regarding post-divorce problems): “Well, it’s all sorted then.”