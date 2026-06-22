Mail: Princess Kate surely has a secret stylist & the stylist is Diana-obsessed

The Mail has someone relatively new covering the Princess of Wales’ style. The woman is Laura Craik, and her background seems to be in fashion, not royalty. Which is probably why Craik recently authored that hilarious piece about how Kate’s bespoke brocade coat looked like something more suitable for a septuagenarian. Well, Craik has a new piece where she suggests that Kate absolutely has a new stylist after Natasha Archer suddenly left Kate’s employ last year. Craik doesn’t know the identity of the new stylist, but points out that the new person seems obsessed with Princess Diana.

When the Princess of Wales parted ways with long-time aide Natasha Archer, royal watchers were primed for a change of style. Not just in the management of her diary – but her wardrobe. Archer, 38, was Kate’s senior private executive assistant between 2010 and last year. She became a trusted confidante and, while her role as Kate’s ‘stylist’ was never confirmed, unofficially she very much had a hand in shaping her clothing choices.

Fashion commentators often described the two women as going on a ‘style journey’ together, with Archer’s own fondness for neat shift dresses, Breton shirts and pussy bow blouses frequently finding echoes in the Princess’s wardrobe. Since Archer left, however, a new and more distant echo has emerged.

Fashion observers have noticed that Kate has been taking style cues from the former Princess of Wales, whose untimely death nearly 29 years ago has done little to dilute her seismic influence. Diana transformed royal fashion, blending elegance with accessibility, even if she didn’t reach for high street labels as frequently as Kate. She popularised power dressing, sleek tailoring and bold eveningwear, influencing designers and fans across the globe.

The latest fan of Diana’s style appears to be Kate’s new ‘secret stylist’. But given that Natasha Archer’s role was never confirmed, it’s unlikely her replacement will ever be named either.

After Kensington Palace let it be known in January that the Princess was keen for her clothes not to overshadow her humanitarian work, it would be particularly off-message for Kate to confess to using the services of a stylist even if she does – but which she surely must.

However confident they are in their fashion choices, no woman in the public eye can manage the minutiae of their wardrobe without some sort of help. Dressing for public office is a full-time job, particularly as a senior royal, when every outfit must be checked for provenance as well as practicality. But so frequently has Kate paid tribute to Diana’s style in recent months that it’s unlikely to be coincidence. And while imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, Kate still manages to make every look her own.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mail did a long series of side-by-side comparisons so everyone could see which of Diana’s looks were being copykeened. While it’s true that Kate has been doing a lot – some would say “too much” – with the Diana copycatting, I also find it interesting that even fashion journalists can’t say the other thing. You know the one. The Meghan moodboards, the style-stalking of everything Meghan wears, and Kate’s recent fascination with California-based brands like Rodarte and Jenni Kayne. It must be part of the job for anyone working as Kate’s stylist – keeping updated Meghan lookbooks, keeping track of every item and brand Meghan wears.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Mail: Princess Kate surely has a secret stylist & the stylist is Diana-obsessed”

  1. Tessa says:
    June 22, 2026 at 8:04 am

    Keen can dress up like diana but she lacks the charisma warmth and work ethic of Diana. She will never be like diana

    Reply
    • YankeeDoodles says:
      June 22, 2026 at 8:19 am

      Agreed, @Tessa. There’s another element, which is real courage. Diana bucked the entire institution. Kate won’t even call off her own mummy. Talk about a damp squib.

      Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 22, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Ah, so that’s why Carole has been more visible of late – she’s the new stylist.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 22, 2026 at 8:27 am

      Right? Bc my first thought was Carole? That u?

      Reply
      • AMTC says:
        June 22, 2026 at 8:32 am

        💯 We all know Carole was obsessed with Diana and who else has the time or interest to follow and research what Meghan wears and who else would Kate take advice from

    • ArtHistorian says:
      June 22, 2026 at 12:14 pm

      I do thing that Carole has been styling Kate for years. Just look at how they both dressed at QEII’s funeral where Kate were basically wearing the high-end version of her mother’s outfit, right down to the large, conspicuous choker.

      Reply
  3. Henny Penny says:
    June 22, 2026 at 8:12 am

    Kate dresses like a Stepford Wife.

    Reply
  4. Me at home says:
    June 22, 2026 at 8:13 am

    How did this new stylist let Kate wear off-white to Harriet and Peter’s wedding? That feels more like a Kate or Carol move.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    June 22, 2026 at 8:31 am

    Imagine if this new writer Craik went back and charted how Kate copykeened Meghan’s style. It wouldn’t even be that hard as it’s been very well documented over the years. There’s so many examples to choose from. So many. It would be easy to write considering the insane amount of sartorial evidence. Although, it might be the end of that writer’s career but at the same time, an article like that would get a lot of play. It’s called being a journalist.

    Reply
  6. Mrs S says:
    June 22, 2026 at 8:32 am

    I think imitating Diana doesn’t work in Kate’s favour. She needs a new look. New haircut. New attitude. Kate does need a new stylist but I doubt she’s open to anything fresh and stylish. Too bad.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      June 22, 2026 at 10:53 am

      She literally has nothing else to offer the media besides her fashion choices for articles because she is so lazy and I don’t understand why she doesn’t go bold with her fashion choices she should be copying Queen Maxima for fashion at least then she might be interesting.

      Reply
  7. Magdalena says:
    June 22, 2026 at 8:40 am

    In other words, Kate’s stylist is her mother.

    Reply
  8. Graphinya Heather says:
    June 22, 2026 at 8:40 am

    She mentioned shift dresses, which I think Kate could do. Shift and sheath dresses (longer of course) with a well tailored light blazer or even a cardigan or bolero. She’s tall and super thin, she’d look so much better. And if she retired the wiglets….even better.

    This approach would let the focus be on her “work,” which admittedly she does very little and what she does do is barely lip service.

    She’s a horrible person, but she could look so much better.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 22, 2026 at 2:02 pm

      And shift dresses would take care of Kate’s long torso/short legs issue. She’d never wear one though, because she couldn’t show off how small her waistline is that way.

      Reply
  9. line says:
    June 22, 2026 at 8:55 am

    Her fashion sense are 60% of the time, it’s Diana cosplay. Another 30% of the time, her mother dresses her up like an old-school 1980s secretary or a flight attendant from the same era. As for the remaining 10%, she copies Meghan or any woman who makes her feel insecure.

    Reply
  10. Sue says:
    June 22, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Kate has been cosplaying Diana for years and years. It is very creepy that she cosplays her dead mother in law which I personally think she does to get her husband’s attention or he asks her to.

    Reply
  11. Joanne says:
    June 22, 2026 at 9:14 am

    She doesn’t want her clothes to overshadow her humanitarian work!!! How could anyone write that sentence without a sarcasm indicator? I burst out laughing when I read that. What humanitarian work?

    Reply
    • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
      June 22, 2026 at 1:34 pm

      Lol. Right!?! A demitasse cup of decaffeinated espresso could overshadow her humanitarian work.

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      June 22, 2026 at 7:17 pm

      Especially when Kate’s people have expressly stated in the past that she does her work “through her clothing.” It was supposed to explain why Kate never had anything intelligent to add, it was because she was speaking through her wardrobe. As dumb as that sounds, I am not making this up.

      Reply
  12. Tn Democrat says:
    June 22, 2026 at 10:11 am

    Keen wears these styles because whoever buys her clothes and finances her lifestyle is obsessed with having her dress like Meghan, Diana, Victorian ghosts, and Edwardian waifs. Does she have any real control over any aspect of her life, including how she dresses, or does she wear/do as she is told when she is told by who she is told? Charles cannot stand being overshadowed and controlled the pursestrings (which included her clothes budget) until QE died. She dressed in super expensive, but dowdy, buttoned down clothes after she got too much attention for flashing the married in privates so frequently as a newlywed. Willy now controls the purse strings. She is suddenly recycling looks and appears less polished/put together like she isn’t getting a lot of new clothes and doesn’t have proper access to her wardrobes (archives?) of clothing and accessories. No proper stylist would let her leave the house with hair that looks so consistently bad. “Someone” has a k!nk and likes women with ultra long hair, but doesn’t care enough about her make sure she looks properly groomed. The person is also too cheap to make sure she has quality hairpieces applied to her head by professionals. Someone is also fixated on making sure her tiny waist is displayed every time she sets foot in public, but obscured by details like buttons, pockets and shoulder pads to stop a public outcry about her extreme th!nness.

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    June 22, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Didn’t the press tell us that Kate hasn’t replaced Natasha Archer and that she’s picking out her own outfits? Plus, Kate has been cosplaying Diana for years not just in the last few months. The British press will never admit that Kate has been copying Meghan’s style for years either.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      June 22, 2026 at 10:56 am

      The CopyKeening goes back to Jecca Craig in the dating years, Princess Margaret (her wedding gowns) and then Diana. Don’t forget she’s also dressed George in Harry’s baby clothes (Who does that?). I think she jumped to Meghan looks and colors with Natasha’s guidance. We’re getting a lot of repeated looks lately, like she’s all out of inspiration. Same dress, different color.

      Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    June 22, 2026 at 11:32 am

    If I were Kate’s stylist, I’d want my name to be kept a secret, too.

    Reply
  15. KC2 says:
    June 22, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    Bottom line, Kate is boring. That brocade coat would look better 3/4 length, open and over jeans and boots for a more boho style. Hmm, sounds like I need to watch Pirates of the Caribbean again.

    Reply
  16. Teagirl says:
    June 22, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    Bosh. This article is written because too many people are noticing that Kate copies Diana and Meghan. The copying is too obvious to be denied, so blame it on somebody else, Kate’s an innocent victim.

    And the quote about “…Princess was keen for her clothes not to overshadow her humanitarian work..” well, never read CB when eating.

    Reply
    • Turnawry says:
      June 22, 2026 at 7:38 pm

      A singular Keen achievement in avoiding overshadowing, as both her style and her humanitarian “work” appear to reflect comparable levels of pathological inauthenticity.

      Reply
  17. irisrose says:
    June 22, 2026 at 1:21 pm

    Secret stylist is ordered to be Meghan and Diana obsessed, because that’s who Kate has on her moodboard.

    Reply
  18. BeanieBean says:
    June 22, 2026 at 2:00 pm

    I think her new stylist is colorblind. There’s just no other explanation for color choices in the shoe/bandbag/outfit pairings.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment