Mail: Princess Kate surely has a secret stylist & the stylist is Diana-obsessed

The Mail has someone relatively new covering the Princess of Wales’ style. The woman is Laura Craik, and her background seems to be in fashion, not royalty. Which is probably why Craik recently authored that hilarious piece about how Kate’s bespoke brocade coat looked like something more suitable for a septuagenarian. Well, Craik has a new piece where she suggests that Kate absolutely has a new stylist after Natasha Archer suddenly left Kate’s employ last year. Craik doesn’t know the identity of the new stylist, but points out that the new person seems obsessed with Princess Diana.
When the Princess of Wales parted ways with long-time aide Natasha Archer, royal watchers were primed for a change of style. Not just in the management of her diary – but her wardrobe. Archer, 38, was Kate’s senior private executive assistant between 2010 and last year. She became a trusted confidante and, while her role as Kate’s ‘stylist’ was never confirmed, unofficially she very much had a hand in shaping her clothing choices.
Fashion commentators often described the two women as going on a ‘style journey’ together, with Archer’s own fondness for neat shift dresses, Breton shirts and pussy bow blouses frequently finding echoes in the Princess’s wardrobe. Since Archer left, however, a new and more distant echo has emerged.
Fashion observers have noticed that Kate has been taking style cues from the former Princess of Wales, whose untimely death nearly 29 years ago has done little to dilute her seismic influence. Diana transformed royal fashion, blending elegance with accessibility, even if she didn’t reach for high street labels as frequently as Kate. She popularised power dressing, sleek tailoring and bold eveningwear, influencing designers and fans across the globe.
The latest fan of Diana’s style appears to be Kate’s new ‘secret stylist’. But given that Natasha Archer’s role was never confirmed, it’s unlikely her replacement will ever be named either.
After Kensington Palace let it be known in January that the Princess was keen for her clothes not to overshadow her humanitarian work, it would be particularly off-message for Kate to confess to using the services of a stylist even if she does – but which she surely must.
However confident they are in their fashion choices, no woman in the public eye can manage the minutiae of their wardrobe without some sort of help. Dressing for public office is a full-time job, particularly as a senior royal, when every outfit must be checked for provenance as well as practicality. But so frequently has Kate paid tribute to Diana’s style in recent months that it’s unlikely to be coincidence. And while imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, Kate still manages to make every look her own.
[From The Daily Mail]
The Mail did a long series of side-by-side comparisons so everyone could see which of Diana’s looks were being copykeened. While it’s true that Kate has been doing a lot – some would say “too much” – with the Diana copycatting, I also find it interesting that even fashion journalists can’t say the other thing. You know the one. The Meghan moodboards, the style-stalking of everything Meghan wears, and Kate’s recent fascination with California-based brands like Rodarte and Jenni Kayne. It must be part of the job for anyone working as Kate’s stylist – keeping updated Meghan lookbooks, keeping track of every item and brand Meghan wears.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026.,Image: 1107433548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Salvador Allende pre‑school to observe how nature‑based learning is embedded within the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness spent time with children learning outdoors and met the educators whose commitment to nature shapes the design and ethos of the school. The Princess then joined a class of children for their outdoor morning assembly. Her Royal Highness also met an atelierista, who guided her around the grounds. The Princess then meet parents who volunteer at the school, to understand the strong community involvement that supports the pre-school.,Image: 1098940444, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales and son Prince Louis attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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13 June 2026 – London, UK: King Charles III and members of the Royal Family take part in Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, on Horse Guards Parade in central London. The annual ceremonial event featured more than 1,350 soldiers of the Household Division, accompanied by military bands, mounted troops and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. This year’s parade saw the King’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King, the first time the regiment has performed the honour before a King in 90 years. The Royal Procession travelled from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade before returning to Buckingham Palace for the traditional balcony appearance and Royal Air Force flypast marking the King’s official birthday.,Image: 1109967145, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Abdullah Bailey/Avalon
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Catherine, Princess of Wales, with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. // GARTER DAY AT WINDSOR CASTLE Monday, 15th June 2026 Engagement: The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will attend a Service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Monday 15th June 2026. St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, SL4 1NJ. Their Majesties The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will walk in procession from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel to attend the annual Order of the Garter service. Following the service, Their Majesties and Members of the Royal Family will depart by carriages for their return journey to the Castle. Ahead of the Service, the three new Companions to the Order of the Garter will be invested at a private Investiture in the Garter Throne Room, Windsor Castle. The following appointments were announced in April 2026: • The Lord Hennessy of Nympsfield, to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. • The Lord O’Donnell, GCB to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. • The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon, to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. Background The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, The Queen, several Members of the Royal Family, and up to 24 companions chosen in recognition of their work. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. The appointment of The Lord Hennessy of Nympsfield, The Lord O’Donnell and The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon was announced on Thursday, 23rd April 2026.,Image: 1110372583, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Tony Kershaw/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend Day 2 of Royal Ascot 2026 Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jun 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales speaks with guests during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jun 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal family during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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The Order Of The Garter Service At Windsor Castle.
The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Keen can dress up like diana but she lacks the charisma warmth and work ethic of Diana. She will never be like diana
Agreed, @Tessa. There’s another element, which is real courage. Diana bucked the entire institution. Kate won’t even call off her own mummy. Talk about a damp squib.
Ah, so that’s why Carole has been more visible of late – she’s the new stylist.
Right? Bc my first thought was Carole? That u?
💯 We all know Carole was obsessed with Diana and who else has the time or interest to follow and research what Meghan wears and who else would Kate take advice from
I do thing that Carole has been styling Kate for years. Just look at how they both dressed at QEII’s funeral where Kate were basically wearing the high-end version of her mother’s outfit, right down to the large, conspicuous choker.
Kate dresses like a Stepford Wife.
How did this new stylist let Kate wear off-white to Harriet and Peter’s wedding? That feels more like a Kate or Carol move.
Imagine if this new writer Craik went back and charted how Kate copykeened Meghan’s style. It wouldn’t even be that hard as it’s been very well documented over the years. There’s so many examples to choose from. So many. It would be easy to write considering the insane amount of sartorial evidence. Although, it might be the end of that writer’s career but at the same time, an article like that would get a lot of play. It’s called being a journalist.
I think imitating Diana doesn’t work in Kate’s favour. She needs a new look. New haircut. New attitude. Kate does need a new stylist but I doubt she’s open to anything fresh and stylish. Too bad.
She literally has nothing else to offer the media besides her fashion choices for articles because she is so lazy and I don’t understand why she doesn’t go bold with her fashion choices she should be copying Queen Maxima for fashion at least then she might be interesting.
In other words, Kate’s stylist is her mother.
She mentioned shift dresses, which I think Kate could do. Shift and sheath dresses (longer of course) with a well tailored light blazer or even a cardigan or bolero. She’s tall and super thin, she’d look so much better. And if she retired the wiglets….even better.
This approach would let the focus be on her “work,” which admittedly she does very little and what she does do is barely lip service.
She’s a horrible person, but she could look so much better.
And shift dresses would take care of Kate’s long torso/short legs issue. She’d never wear one though, because she couldn’t show off how small her waistline is that way.
Her fashion sense are 60% of the time, it’s Diana cosplay. Another 30% of the time, her mother dresses her up like an old-school 1980s secretary or a flight attendant from the same era. As for the remaining 10%, she copies Meghan or any woman who makes her feel insecure.
Kate has been cosplaying Diana for years and years. It is very creepy that she cosplays her dead mother in law which I personally think she does to get her husband’s attention or he asks her to.
She doesn’t want her clothes to overshadow her humanitarian work!!! How could anyone write that sentence without a sarcasm indicator? I burst out laughing when I read that. What humanitarian work?
Lol. Right!?! A demitasse cup of decaffeinated espresso could overshadow her humanitarian work.
Especially when Kate’s people have expressly stated in the past that she does her work “through her clothing.” It was supposed to explain why Kate never had anything intelligent to add, it was because she was speaking through her wardrobe. As dumb as that sounds, I am not making this up.
Keen wears these styles because whoever buys her clothes and finances her lifestyle is obsessed with having her dress like Meghan, Diana, Victorian ghosts, and Edwardian waifs. Does she have any real control over any aspect of her life, including how she dresses, or does she wear/do as she is told when she is told by who she is told? Charles cannot stand being overshadowed and controlled the pursestrings (which included her clothes budget) until QE died. She dressed in super expensive, but dowdy, buttoned down clothes after she got too much attention for flashing the married in privates so frequently as a newlywed. Willy now controls the purse strings. She is suddenly recycling looks and appears less polished/put together like she isn’t getting a lot of new clothes and doesn’t have proper access to her wardrobes (archives?) of clothing and accessories. No proper stylist would let her leave the house with hair that looks so consistently bad. “Someone” has a k!nk and likes women with ultra long hair, but doesn’t care enough about her make sure she looks properly groomed. The person is also too cheap to make sure she has quality hairpieces applied to her head by professionals. Someone is also fixated on making sure her tiny waist is displayed every time she sets foot in public, but obscured by details like buttons, pockets and shoulder pads to stop a public outcry about her extreme th!nness.
Didn’t the press tell us that Kate hasn’t replaced Natasha Archer and that she’s picking out her own outfits? Plus, Kate has been cosplaying Diana for years not just in the last few months. The British press will never admit that Kate has been copying Meghan’s style for years either.
The CopyKeening goes back to Jecca Craig in the dating years, Princess Margaret (her wedding gowns) and then Diana. Don’t forget she’s also dressed George in Harry’s baby clothes (Who does that?). I think she jumped to Meghan looks and colors with Natasha’s guidance. We’re getting a lot of repeated looks lately, like she’s all out of inspiration. Same dress, different color.
If I were Kate’s stylist, I’d want my name to be kept a secret, too.
Bottom line, Kate is boring. That brocade coat would look better 3/4 length, open and over jeans and boots for a more boho style. Hmm, sounds like I need to watch Pirates of the Caribbean again.
Bosh. This article is written because too many people are noticing that Kate copies Diana and Meghan. The copying is too obvious to be denied, so blame it on somebody else, Kate’s an innocent victim.
And the quote about “…Princess was keen for her clothes not to overshadow her humanitarian work..” well, never read CB when eating.
A singular Keen achievement in avoiding overshadowing, as both her style and her humanitarian “work” appear to reflect comparable levels of pathological inauthenticity.
Secret stylist is ordered to be Meghan and Diana obsessed, because that’s who Kate has on her moodboard.
I think her new stylist is colorblind. There’s just no other explanation for color choices in the shoe/bandbag/outfit pairings.