Baker: Prince William is ‘workshy’ when it comes to royal duties but not his duchy profits

Last week was full of news about the Sussex family’s likely UK visit next month. This weekend was full of unhinged “backlash” to the news about the family’s visit. Via fake-attribution palace sources, it was clear that Prince William was on the warpath, throwing a full-blown tantrum about the very idea that King Charles plans to welcome Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili into a royal residence for a short visit. William’s hysterical hissy fit is important, and so is the timing, because I think King Charles just pushed back on his incandescent heir. Quite suddenly, the Mail carried yet another exclusive in which they quoted Norman Baker quite freely. Baker is a long-time republican and royal-critic. He usually critiques the monarchy as a whole. But on William’s 44th birthday, Baker decided to call out William’s decades-long laziness.
He might be a present husband and father, but when it comes to carrying out royal duties the Prince of Wales is ‘workshy’, a royal expert has claimed. Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal author Norman Baker pointed to data that shows in the time from January 1 to June 15 this year, Prince William, 43, clocked in a total of 57 events – his elderly father, King Charles, 77, meanwhile, managed 76 and his hard-working aunt, Princess Anne, had a top score of 100.
Mr Baker, author of And What Do You Do? What the Royal Family Don’t Want You to Know, the hard-hitting 2019 analysis of royal finances, claimed that ‘If you are looking for a royal to cut a ribbon, you are unlikely to secure the attendance of Prince William’.
Nor is this a new trend, he said: ‘For 2024, Anne clocked up 474 public duties and Charles 372 – both more than one a day. William trailed in well behind with just 166 – less than one every two days. William has also been noticeably absent from royal events. It did not go unnoticed that when the family turned out in force for the traditional Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2025, the only senior royals missing were William and Kate.’
‘We might have expected William to represent the royals at events like the funeral for US president Jimmy Carter, given his father’s health ruled out transatlantic travel. It is rumoured that Charles ordered him to go, but he refused as it was Kate’s 43rd birthday. The nondescript Prince Edward, 14th in line to the throne, was dispatched instead.’
The author added: ‘William has stated firmly that his family must come first, and while that is laudable in some ways, is it really possible for the heir to the throne to absent himself from royal duties as he does? And actually, is it even true? Since taking over the Duchy of Cornwall from Charles, William has found plenty of time to get into the micro-management of the Duchy. He generates phone calls, texts and WhatsApp messages to Duchy staff on almost a daily basis, even bombarding them at weekends. He insists on receiving a weekly report from the Duchy’s secretary. The public relations spin coming out of the Duchy would have you believe that his close interest is all altruistic, about making the world a better place.It is interesting that one of his first decisions was to create an investment committee to boost profits for the Duchy and therefore for himself. His appointments to the Board have been dominated by property developers and investment bankers.’
‘Workshy William? Yes when it comes to undertaking royal duties. But no when it comes to adding to his already bulging bank account.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Nice mentions of William refusing to attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral and last year’s Easter service. Surprised that Baker didn’t recall that William and Kate also skipped the 80th anniversary of VJ Day last year, and William skipped the Festival of Remembrance last November as well (Kate and George went in his place). William’s office didn’t care enough about Remembrance Day to even spell “veterans” correctly on social media. William was also nowhere to be seen on ANZAC Day this year and he also tried to get out of attending Pope Francis’s funeral because Aston Villa was playing. Combined with all of the shady stuff being done with the Duchy of Cornwall… yeah, it’s interesting. I certainly don’t think William works that hard at duchy business either, but he pays more attention to the money than his “royal duties,” for sure.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, arrives to replant a shelterbelt tree to help replace those trees lost to Storm Goretti in January 2026, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151071, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William speaks to two winners of the Diana Award, Sophie Pender, right and Vivi Lin, center, the award which was founded on the late Diana, Princess of Wales’ belief that young people have the power to change their community, their country and the world in London, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.,Image: 1107543840, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Kin Cheung/Pool/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales pours a pint alongside Clement Ogbonnaya during his visit to The Prince of Peckham pub in Peckham on June 03, 2026 in London, England. The Prince of Wales visited grassroots initiatives encouraging positive social change.,Image: 1107543882, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109908106, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the 2026 Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 15, 2026 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest chivalric order established by Edward III, includes The King, Queen, Royal Family members, and up to 24 companions honoured for their public service. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.,Image: 1110378623, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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15/06/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales and Members of the Royal Family attend a Service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.,Image: 1110543208, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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17/06/2026, Ascot, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales attend Day Two of Royal Ascot.,Image: 1110823825, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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TOTNES, ENGLAND – JUNE 18: Managing Director Rachel Philips and Prince William, Prince of Wales talk during his visit to the Apricot Centre, a carbon-negative farm and wellbeing service on June 18, 2026 in Totnes, England. The Prince will tour the farm and hear how the Apricot Centre has evolved into a financially viable and environmentally pioneering enterprise.,Image: 1111091778, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hugh Hastings/Avalon
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TOTNES, ENGLAND – JUNE 18: Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles during his visit to the Apricot Centre, a carbon-negative farm and wellbeing service on June 18, 2026 in Totnes, England. The Prince will tour the farm and hear how the Apricot Centre has evolved into a financially viable and environmentally pioneering enterprise.,Image: 1111091799, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hugh Hastings/Avalon
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TOTNES, ENGLAND – JUNE 18: Prince William, Prince of Wales listens during his visit to the Apricot Centre, a carbon-negative farm and wellbeing service on June 18, 2026 in Totnes, England. The Prince will tour the farm and hear how the Apricot Centre has evolved into a financially viable and environmentally pioneering enterprise.,Image: 1111092094, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hugh Hastings/Avalon
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TOTNES, ENGLAND – JUNE 18: Prince William, Prince of Wales looks on during his visit to the Apricot Centre, a carbon-negative farm and wellbeing service on June 18, 2026 in Totnes, England. The Prince will tour the farm and hear how the Apricot Centre has evolved into a financially viable and environmentally pioneering enterprise.,Image: 1111092772, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hugh Hastings/Avalon
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TOTNES, ENGLAND – JUNE 18: Managing Director Rachel Philips and Prince William, Prince of Wales talk during his visit to the Apricot Centre, a carbon-negative farm and wellbeing service on June 18, 2026 in Totnes, England. The Prince will tour the farm and hear how the Apricot Centre has evolved into a financially viable and environmentally pioneering enterprise.,Image: 1111092857, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hugh Hastings/Avalon
Finally someone is calling out this lazy man.
And surprisingly they did so on his birthday 😆
He’s not wrong. And it’s about time someone said it
Repeatedly.
Oh yes, I can see him giving more attention to the duchy. Bc it’s his profits and his money.
So relieved that someone like Baker has his eye on William’s shady duchy business, including the really suspicious proposed sale of duchy lands.
Wait, even on weekends? what a bully!
Tell me again how terrible it was that Meghan emailed her staff at 5am…
DAY-UM. And WOOOOO!!!!! This is the stuff of popcorn and rapt attention. Bring it on, Norman. I read “What do YOU do?” And it was eye opening. This is – to me – the best ground on which to deflect the pretentious, entitled, pompous posing of these useless people: they don’t even show up.
Love this for Willy especially because he is in full meltdown mode over the Sussex’s coming and now he is the one being held accountable in the press, at least by someone.
And he even cast doubt on William’s ‘family man’ ruse!
Wow, and no mention of Harry.
That first pic is just missing the mask!
He was a cute little baby, a handsome teen, and has grown to be an ugly, ugly adult.
Inside and out.
Quick , someone contact HR ‘He generates phone calls, texts and WhatsApp messages to Duchy staff on almost a daily basis, even bombarding them at weekends.’ Surely there’ll be a complaint of staff bullying and a full investigation carried out? Oh wait that’s for America black women who don’t understand British working culture!!
“William has stated firmly that his family must come first, and while that is laudable in some ways, is it really possible for the heir to the throne to absent himself from royal duties as he does? And actually, is it even true? … Workshy William? Yes when it comes to undertaking royal duties. But no when it comes to adding to his already bulging bank account.”
Boom! Embroider this on pillows and sell them in the royal gift shops. Thank you, Norman Baker.
Family comes first, for all families even those that work. Scooter has lots of downtime He uses the kids to get excused for time off so he can be a ‘great father’ with the school runs. He and Keen can’t follow them to their classes.
At long last someone in the Fail, of all rags, is finally asking if Will is value for money given the vast gap between showing up 57 times in 6 months and yet trousering £23 million per year from the duchy because he’s the heir!! Government are talking about welfare cuts to redirect funding to defence. How about extending these cuts to include RF finances? How can anybody justify PoW lavish lifestyle for someone who barely shows up? We need a proper defence not King Will shaking his fake medals at us from the balcony! He’s not now, nor has he ever been an essential worker! He really is a luxury that the UK can’t afford and where is the reportage or scrutiny of PoW. Harry and Meghan get the 24/7 zapruder analysis of everything they say or do and it’s just endless praise for “working” Royals. We get propaganda about Will being a calm, reliable, dutiful and steady heir. Facts show ten years of minimal effort “at work” , endless excuses, BS briefing and us as a nation being told to be grateful. Why be grateful for an over paid, over indulged, idle, arrogant wastrel.
William uses his family as human shields to avoid duties he considers unpleasant or just boring. Meanwhile, he exploits his position as a landlord to stuff his own pockets. Diana would be deeply ashamed of how this man has turned out. It’s unbelievable that he used Kate’s birthday to skip JC’s funeral since we know he doesn’t give a single f**k about her.
I think he is mostly bitter at Harry because he had the courage to do what WIlliam and Kate clearly want to do which is leave royal service. Its like they make it a point to illustrate to everyone how different they are from the elder monarchs. I really think he secretly hates his royal duties and wishes for a different life outside of the palace. He wants to live like other rich brats and travel for a living but also I think on the other hand hes really power hungry and that overrides the desire to leave.
He skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral because of Kate’s birthday?! Are you kidding me?!
William wouldn’t do an event because it was Kate’s birthday? I have a bridge to sell you in Brooklyn. I’d stake a lot on the fact that Will doesn’t give a shit about Kate or her birthday. He’s hidden himself from her in his multiple homes (seven multiple palaces?) because he doesn’t want her to know where he is and what (or whom) he’s doing. Their staged joint appearances and family appearances are what William actually views as his work–the photo ops that “prove” what a great family man he is (not). It is so clear that William’s “devotion” to his family is pure pie in the sky and his go-to excuse for doing little to no work. Kate has her multiple exercise schedules, starvation schedules, massages, facials, clothes-buying, tiara-hunting, getting her nails done and applying her bush-like hair like badly applied mascara. The kids have multiple nannies and professional drivers for the supposed school runs. And where I live, NO parent would talk endlessly about taking their kid to school to prove what a great parent they were. You don’t brag about that. You just do it without mentioning it at all. It’s like saying I make sure my kids brush their teeth everyday. You’re supposed to do that and no special praise is warranted. And hell, if someone here claimed they can’t work because they have to make sure the kids brush their teeth, it would be a ludicrous and stupid lie. I just can’t.
Wow, Truth poked its head up at the Fail, who would’ve guessed it?
I predict that Truth saw its shadow and now we’ll have six more months of vile, rabid attacks on the Sussexes.
norm Baker needs security because he’s telling a little too much truth about William.
William is cashing out.