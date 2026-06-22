Duchess Meghan posted a sweet photo of Prince Harry & the kids for Father’s Day

The Duchess of Sussex posted a lovely photo for Father’s Day. Prince Harry, kneeling on the floor, with both Archie and Lili giving their dad a hug. Harry’s big smile – he loves being a dad so much. Meghan wrote, “They’re so lucky to have you, We all are, Happy Father’s Day to our one and only.” Archie is going to be tall like Harry, you can tell from his long legs.

Two fashion notes, I guess we should call them – one, Lili’s stuffed giraffe is from GoldBug, a female-owned brand. And Archie is wearing an England football jersey. You mean to tell me that Archie isn’t supporting the USMNT?? He’s supporting England? It would be legitimately crazy if Harry turned up at one of England’s World Cup matches. England vs. Ghana will be held in Boston tomorrow. I don’t see Harry going to Boston, for what it’s worth.

Meanwhile, there’s still a lot of hand-wringing and pearl-clutching commentary over the Sussex family’s likely visit to the UK next month. One royal insider claimed that the Sussexes aren’t planning a “reunion” with the Windsors, “It’s more of a trap. It’s a challenge. [It’s like the Sussexes are saying] ‘Try and ignore us when we are here with the kids.’” Only the dumbest and most asinine people in the world would look at these two kids and argue that their grandfather should continue to shun them, as he has for the past four years.





