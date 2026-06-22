Duchess Meghan posted a sweet photo of Prince Harry & the kids for Father’s Day

The Duchess of Sussex posted a lovely photo for Father’s Day. Prince Harry, kneeling on the floor, with both Archie and Lili giving their dad a hug. Harry’s big smile – he loves being a dad so much. Meghan wrote, “They’re so lucky to have you, We all are, Happy Father’s Day to our one and only.” Archie is going to be tall like Harry, you can tell from his long legs.
Two fashion notes, I guess we should call them – one, Lili’s stuffed giraffe is from GoldBug, a female-owned brand. And Archie is wearing an England football jersey. You mean to tell me that Archie isn’t supporting the USMNT?? He’s supporting England? It would be legitimately crazy if Harry turned up at one of England’s World Cup matches. England vs. Ghana will be held in Boston tomorrow. I don’t see Harry going to Boston, for what it’s worth.
Meanwhile, there’s still a lot of hand-wringing and pearl-clutching commentary over the Sussex family’s likely visit to the UK next month. One royal insider claimed that the Sussexes aren’t planning a “reunion” with the Windsors, “It’s more of a trap. It’s a challenge. [It’s like the Sussexes are saying] ‘Try and ignore us when we are here with the kids.’” Only the dumbest and most asinine people in the world would look at these two kids and argue that their grandfather should continue to shun them, as he has for the past four years.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
Lovely photo. Wishing Harry and all dad’s a Happy Father’s Day
Now that’s the face of pure joy.
He ŵas meant for fatherhood.
❤️
Lovely photo. Really wish Harry would go ahead and get that hair transplant. Regardless, he appears to be a great husband and father which is more important than a full head of hair.
Great Photo, Love to see him happy living a life he is working hard to protect and support
Photos of Harry and the kids often show them absolutely melting into him, like Archie’s doing here. There are photos of Lily melting into him, too.
What a sweet photo! He looks so happy!! I’m so glad he met Meghan and is living the life he’s always dreamed about. The entire family deserves joy and being happy under a tree 🌴
Cutees. Love the soccer shirt. And people think Harry wanting his kids to visit the uk is just an emotional manipulation. Please. He’s got Archie wearing British sports teams 😂
This is the vibe of an obsessed stalker without a life of their own — they’re just coming here to provoke me!!!!! No, they’re coming here to meet commitments of their own, to do with their own advocacy. Nothing to do with you, mate. Time to get a new hobby. Like a life…..
Very sweet.
Lol at “Try and ignore us when we are here with the kids.” The BM can’t ignore the Sussexes even when they’re not doing anything or being seen anywhere.
What a cute photo. Hope they had a great day!
Is that a new bangle H’s wearing? A Father’s Day present?
That bracelet looks like the one that he was given by Superhumans Ukraine.
Beautiful photo. He’s living the life he’s always wanted. I’m happy for him.
Very nice! Love how happy Harry looks! Family life looks good on him!
And the BM needs to stop with the lies bc they are pleased as punch that the Sussexes are coming and are chomping at the bit to see those kids. They’ve already mentally spent the money they’ll make off their cut and paste hate screeds. If the Sussex children don’t come to the UK with their parents, we’ll be inundated with woe is me/the king/their Wales cousins/how dare they not bring the children! blah blah stories with Meghan as the villain.
If the British media ecosystem were a person it would be warrant a 5150 hold followed by a long in-patient stint in a mental institution. It would be stalking this poor innocent family, wanting to be near them desperately, wanting to take invasive photos of them, and at the same time, scream that that family was provoking it and daring it to look at them. It’s absolutely bananas.
Its a lovely Father’s day photo. While the firm and British media catastrophize Harry and Meghan’s every motivation Meghan will post a family pic that humanizes the Sussexes and reminds everyone how ridiculous it all is.
Harry and Meghan always go to the one year to go Invictus Games events. If Meghan gets adequate security she will be there if not she’ll stay home. If Charles says he wants to reconcile and meet his grandkids they’ll take Archie and Lili if not the kids will stay home. Its not that deep. Harry and Meghan have built businesses and a happy life in the USA. When they return to the UK its just for business or to visit family/friends. If the institution would stop acting like Harry and Meghan living their lives and being happy is an attack on them, they and their psycho heir would be much happier.