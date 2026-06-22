Sykes: Prince William is behind all of the ‘Prince Harry’s emotional blackmail’ stories

In the past week, we’ve heard multiple stories about Prince Harry’s plans to bring his wife and children to the UK in July. My guess is that Harry and Meghan plan to attend the Invictus One Year to Go events together, and that Harry and King Charles have worked out some kind of arrangement where Charles will probably get to spend some time with the Sussex fam in London or Sandringham (or maybe even Windsor) for a day or two. I also think a family trip to Althorp is on the agenda, with the Earl of Spencer playing host to the family too.
As we’ve seen, Prince William is basically having a very loud crashout about all of this. I think part of it is that William has been cut out of most of the planning – he clearly doesn’t know the Sussexes’ schedule, nor does he know where Charles plans to meet the Sussexes and for how long. His ignorance is on full display with all of these enraged briefings from Kensington Palace. As I noted in my coverage of the Daily Mail’s piece, William is clearly behind almost all of the nastiest and most negative commentary about the Sussexes’ visit. What’s crazy is that Tom Sykes also admitted as much in his weekend Royalist Substack, “Chaos at the King’s Court.” An excerpt:
On Saturday, as public irritation built, the hawks in Charles’ court launched an extraordinary broadside at the doves in the pages of the Daily Mail. A source [hawk] described by the paper as being close to the Palace called the trip “emotional blackmail” and an attempt at “manipulation” of the Royal Family. There was, according to this source [hawk], “no meeting planned” between the King and the Sussexes. The King, the source said, could find himself “very busy” when the Sussexes are in town. And then comes the key (hawk) quote: that the timing of the announcement “feels like emotional blackmail.”
This is exactly the same phrase that William’s allies have been using to me all week! They also allege that the king was “bounced” into meeting Harry when they had tea at Clarence House last September.Let me be very clear about this: the King was not “bounced” into that meeting. He invited his son to Clarence House and served him his favorite chocolate biscuit cake. You may remember the hawks didn’t much like that meeting at the time, briefing newspapers that Harry had mistaken a cup of tea for the “treaty of Versailles.”
This peculiar attempt to rewrite history and suggest that Charles was somehow tricked into having tea with his own child, and is now being tricked again into giving him a house, is part of a pattern that has become deeply unconvincing. If you think someone is emotionally blackmailing you, you don’t tend to give in.
We may think that Harry is emotionally blackmailing Charles, William may think it, Sir Clive [Alderton] may think it, but Charles’s actions, by which I mean giving his son’s family the great privilege of royal lodgings when they are in the UK for their visit, show that he thinks nothing of the kind.
The fact that his own office is effectively briefing against him to the Mail – saying he is weak, being manipulated and the subject of emotional blackmail, is a graphic sign of the massive fissure the failure to coherently deal with the Harry issue is causing at the heart of this monarchy.
The other argument is that the King is trying to have his cake and eat it: whilst mending fences with his son by enthusiastically providing Harry and Meghan with status, security and photos (does anyone really believe a meeting won’t happen?), he is then ordering a cynical briefing operation to undermine his own actions so it looks like he has been “bounced” and manipulated into it by Harry.
As I said, I have been reporting for some time that the “emotional blackmail” framing originates primarily from Prince William’s circle.
Sources allied to William have told me directly that they regard the Sussexes’ use of the children as leverage in the security dispute as emotional blackmail. And if you read the Palace source quotes in today’s Mail carefully, the language maps almost exactly onto what I have been hearing from the Wales camp. That the William faction’s vocabulary is being deployed through ostensible “Palace sources,” is indicative of how much power William now has.
[From The Royalist Substack]
It might sound like the most obvious thing in the world, but that’s the point I’m trying to underline: William is openly and blunderingly briefing against his father and his father’s courtiers in an attempt to make it sound like Charles’ court is “divided.” Sykes even lays out the lies being told by the Scooter King court, pointing directly at William and his camp for all of the nonsensical “emotional blackmail” briefings, not to mention all of the BS last September, when Harry and Charles met. This is the heir openly at war with his father and his father’s operations. It’s a really dangerous game he’s playing, and it also shows how shortsighted and childish William still is.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, answers the phone to a customer at the shop during his visit to the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a family-run farm known for producing traditional Cornish pasties in St Martin, Helston, as he visits Cornwall for St Piran’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2026.,Image: 1080347369, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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09/10/2025. London, UK. The King and The Prince of Wales attend a Countdown to COP30 event at the Natural History Museum. The King and The Prince viewed photography by the Woodland Trust before meeting business and finance leaders to hear how they are supporting projects to protect forests and woodlands in the UK and around the world. His Majesty and His Royal Highness then met the Brazilian Ambassador to the UK, Antonio de Aguiar Patriota, and Minister of Health, Alexandre Padilha, who are representing the COP30 host nation.,Image: 1044424347, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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King Charles III and the Prince of Wales at a reception for veterans who served in the Pacific during the Second World War, part of the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday November 11, 2025.,Image: 1051874448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, answers the phone to a customer at the shop during his visit to the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a family-run farm known for producing traditional Cornish pasties in St Martin, Helston, as he visits Cornwall for St Piran’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2026.,Image: 1080347378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. The King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace on the King’s Birthday Parade for the Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109873067, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109905858, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109908106, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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(L-R) – Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William – The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine – The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Prince George attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109928453, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales and King Charles III arriving for the Countdown to Cop30 event, hosted jointly by the Natural History Museum and UK Government and held at the London Museum, which brings together changemakers tackling climate change and nature loss, ahead of the Cop30 Summit in Belem, Brazil, in November
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
The pettiness is beneath the rank and potential role as an impartial leader who represents his country for as a steadying, moral, working for the benefit of the country.
Are we talking about the current, actual “royal” family? Because none of the things you’ve described apply to any of them. Now, the fantasy Royals the BM write about, sure. But none of those people exist in real life either. Perhaps AI royals would be morally superior to the reality of the continued grift, cheating, nasty, deviant, bullying lot the commonwealth is stuck with.
William is only playinng a dangerous game if Charles takes off the kid gloves and gives his heir a taste of his own medicine. It’s pretty clear the entirety of the British media and royal institution have been covering up for William for decades. Just let all of William’s skeletons out of the closet and be done with it. It’s about high time someone put him in his place. Charles never had the protection that William has now.
If William’s skeletons are let out, he could let out many others. It would be an avalanche of bones!
It would be great gossip but I really don’t think any of them want that. There are probably even worse things than Andrew lurking around them that are being closely hidden. And you know if Willy feels attacked he will do his best to get revenge, no matter what.
TBH I’m surprised Sykes even said this… it’s obviously true. (And really, did anyone ever think it was someone else?! Even briefly wonder?) Even the DF is giving Willy the sideeye!
It will certainly be interesting to see how it all goes.
I love how Sykes makes a big deal about *M&H* wanting photos. When it’s actually the slavering dogs in the BM. My apologies to dogs.
I hope that all the photos are from the IG ceremony and that H&M will look amazing in them.
There’s no way private photos will be released. Hopefully the paps don’t catch them. I have a feeling that security is locked down super mega tight for this, and has been for a while.
I don’t think anyone wants an all out war between Charles and William, but the reason why William acts the way he does is because he’s believes he’s untouchable and in a way he is. Charles doesn’t even need to release an avalanche of secrets just enough to put him in his place.
Sykes is saying this because he needs H&M just as much as the rest of the British press. A large portion of Sykes’ substack is about the Sussexes. W&K are boring and don’t sell no matter how muck Sykes and his ilk try to hype them up.
@catgotmytongue I know! Black cargo vans don’t drive as fast as Suv’s but I hope they drive in a vehicle that completely covers the kids because the paps get photos from SUVs
If there is any blackmail, it’s between Charles and William. They’re the ones who have something to lose, not Harry.
I’m not a fan of Chuck, but I would love to see the gloves come off with how he handles Willy and his incandescent rage briefings.. take the wind out of his sails and to sit him back down at the kiddy table where his maturity level belongs.
@ Hypocrisy this is what william needs. He sits around shirking his duties, taking vacations for 6 months out of the year, and rage briefing against everyone in his family because he knows nobody is going to check him. I bet if the press treated him like Harry, he’d be doing 500 engagements a year like Charles or Anne do.
@JT, I’m sorry but I kinda want an all out war bw William and Charles bc it would be amazing, truly. That said, the Sussexes could possibly become collateral damage. But if not for that, I’d be absolute down to see them go to town on each other.
I think an all out war is necessary. All the royal family members get away with too much because their secrets are prevented from coming out. The press has all of the leverage to get everyone in check with their spending, multiple vacations, and unsavory dealings but everything is hidden in exchange for nonexistent access. They want W&K out and about doing bread and butter engagements? Let them know that they’ll blow the lid on the separate lives and I’ll bet they’ll be doing weekly engagements from then on. It’s not that hard.
When you say it like that no it doesn’t sound too hard. And yet, it still hasn’t happened. Although, Harry and his family coming back for visits is another way to get the Wales moving but that just feels like a temporary band-aid.
True.
Willie, Willie, Willie, will you ever grow up? Your nine-year daughter displays more maturity than you do.
William’s reaction is so ridiculous given that all Harry is doing is coming to the country he grew up in with his family, and doing events with organizations that he’s already associated with. Harry could be much pettier with the things that he does when he comes to the country, and every time he’s low-key and stays focused on why he’s there, whether it’s court cases, charity, or family issues.
To be in William’s position, to be the inheritor of so much wealth, privilege, and power whether soft or not, just for being born and he still behaves like this? To not even be able to tolerate the existence of your sibling, who is doing their damnedest to stay away from you too as some sort of personal affront is ridiculous. And to think it’s going to be weeks if not months of this daily up until the UK trip and then rehashing everything after. Exhausting.
William is the way he is because all of his wealth and privilege is unearned. If he had a job or something to do with his time he wouldn’t be this obsessed with his brother’s marriage, children and businesses. If he felt any sort of accomplishment or achievement he would have a stronger sense of self and his dad and brother speaking to each other wouldn’t rock his world.
Elizabeth and Charles let him spend his youth partying instead of learning the family ‘business’ at a young age. There was no reason for him not to give speeches and accompanying them on the ‘meet and greets’. He could have gotten some sort of ‘job’ or required to do a term of service- instead he was gassed up about being the future king and being untouchable because of it. There was little to no work ethic instilled in him at a young age.
I’m wondering where Camilla stands on all of this. Surely she’s not happy, either, that Charles is softening his stance toward Harry — though maybe she’s pleased that William is so unhappy about it. Dividing the brothers seems to have been one of her long-term goals.
What a den of vipers.
There was something that appeared on social media saying that Camilla refuses to see Meghan. Yes, Meghan, not Harry. I don’t know if she told her media pals to spread that (she’s catering to William, like all the rest of the royals do so they receive money), or if it’s just more nonsense. True or not, she’s doing the Sussexes a favor. Not her son, not her grandchildren.
We all know that Bulliam the Incandescent has many problems, among them not being able to control his emotions, nor holding back from giving unqualified and uncalled-for opinions.
That the BM actually characterise him as constantly being incandescent with rage reveals a lot.
Too bad TOB doesn’t have anyone in his family — including his father, who preferred the side piece over the family he created — or among his friends who could tell him that it’s not only not a good look for a future head of state, but a very bad one.
As are the leaks and the sniping. Not only against Harry, but also against his father and the institution of a hereditary monarchy.
Blackmail to what purpose? Nobody really believes Harry and Meghan are bankrupt and I don’t think anyone really believes H&M want back into the RF. And blackmail contains “or else.” Or else, what? Invite Harry and the family or else they won’t come? How is that different from the past several years, which were spent angst-free in Montecito? Everything about this is unhinged.
So they are finally admitting what most people already know and the man child Peg is not only briefing against the Sussexes but is trying to make it sound like it’s Chuckles doing the briefing. True Chuckles does and has briefed against the Sussexes but something has changed a little bit this past year. Drip drip drip info is leaking out!
I’m a little baffled by this. So Sykes is saying the obvious, which is that William is planting all these stories calling Harry an emotional manipulator and Charles weak. And the end point is that this somehow shows just how powerful William has become. Say what? How does this show power? It shows an insecure little baby that loves to play games in the press bc he has nothing else. William’s unhinged briefings literally show the opposite of power. It shows a man grasping and wheezing for importance while actual decisions are being made without him.
Once Charles realized the campaign to force Harry back under the Palaces control had failed Charles went back to viewing Harry purely through a PR lense. Which action/reaction is most likely to improve his polling numbers?
Wow! Is this the fabulous global statesman we keep hearing about? I think it needs to be recalled, as there are serious quality issues.
This just shows how volatile and mentally ill William is. No matter what Harry does, short of fratricide, William will be king. All he has to do is outlive his father (though these rages might make him prone to cardiac issues or a stroke). If he truly wanted to make Harry and Meghan irrelevant, he’d ignore them. After over six years of constant briefing and polling against them, they’re still very relevant. One reason they are so very relevant in GB, where Meghan hasn’t been in years! is because William keeps tantruming to the media! He’s his own worst enemy and his reign will be a disaster
Agreed 💯 Will is NOT emotionally intelligent or any kind of strategic thinker. He overreacts to all things Harry and Meghan and blows his top , briefing and bitching to all and sundry. He needs to calm down with professional help after an intervention from his loved ones. So ironic he promotes mental health when his own is so undermined by his tantrums and raging. Quite right to observe that that HE is damaging his own mental and physical health with all his unhealthy anger and bitterness. His mother, had she lived, would have been begging to get help now and stop hurting himself and others.
While I understand the thrust of your arguments about the Sussexes’ visibility in England’s royal stories, I don’t think that William has any ability to make or break anyone’s relevance. If he had that kind of ability, he would have made himself more interesting. Harry and Meghan had high visibility even when they lived in England because they worked hard on behalf of the crown and they are charismatic people. William had nothing to do with that. True, the BM’s constant focus on them turned them into global superstars but their work, tours and local events warranted the attention. Let’s face it, the BM gives a lot of attention to Kate and William, but it doesn’t really amount to anything more than, “Oh, look at what she’s wearing” or “My goodness, Will can chug a beer, and so early in the day too.”
I have to LOL at Sykes’ claiming that “public irritation was building” over the news that Harry and Meghan were coming to visit with their children. Yes, in the middle of another English government falling, another resignation from another prime minister, a week or two after race riots in Belfast and anti immigrant marches in England, the rise of a political party that’s even to the right of Reform UK, what the public was turned concerned about was what royal residence Charles would offer to Prince Harry.
I kinda think that’s the whole point. It’s an ecosystem capturing all the extreme edges together to undermine the country as a whole. It’s the distraction, the waste of resources, the anger, the violence, the viciousness, the lack of hope that brainwash people into believing “well if I can’t get mine, then I’ll burn yours down so the last one left will be me” mentality.
There’s an interesting NYT piece that looked at US post civil war history as to why poor whites continue to act against their self-interest and advancement in order to make sure racism prevails at all costs so long as non-whites are stomped, beaten, and enslaved again. For the Brits— it’s not the civil war but the loss of the Empire and being no longer the superpower it once was. Many Brits we know and our family tell me how as youngsters they were regaled about the might and long reach of the Empire— the nostalgia of what could have been. The dream of country manor with green cricket lawn pitch and Ascot with parasols twirling or southern mansion with happy slaves (for the South) abound. A Peculiar Institution indeed.
For the Rota mess, it’s all about the money and pure power play— here’s one of royal blood, a prince, they can stomp on and take out their frustrations having to kneel and yap like jokesters at the behest of their masters — both royals and their billionaire pals. Lots of self-hate here.
🎯
Oh Tom is baiting BP..lol
The derangers/bots are going at it. Scooter should be ashamed.
It IS a dangerous game W is playing at here. For someone like Sykes to outright say that it’s W who is saying and doing these things is quite something. Now that he has “revealed” that W is the source, it will be interesting to see how it all unfolds. Will W be able to get a hold of himself and stop briefing the rota? All signs point to no. He will blow his top between now and mid-July when H&M arrive and it will be too juicy for the media not to report on it.
Will & Kate are like the mean kids in middle school. They are not nice people. Will was never nice to Harry and Kate was never nice to Meghan. The Royal reporters defend W&K for their own livelihood and also because they are just as bad. We are supposed to look to the royals as “the best of us”. Time has shown they are quite literally the opposite. Good riddance. After Charles passes on, Harry will be done with that lot.
William’s shenanigans are not a surprise. But what I find even more concerning is that Sir Clive Alderton, WHO WORKS FOR KING CHARLES, seems to be working to UNDERMINE the actions and/or desires of the King !!
That’s a no no for me. King Charles should have a SERIOUS conversation with Alderton. Those senior courtiers have an inflated sense of their own importance.
I really, really hope that King Charles lives much longer than people thought, so the senior courtiers will THINK TWICE before allying with William and play power games. (By the way, I have a sense that many of them are at the root of the rejection of Meghan and the attacks against her… and I include Angela Kelley ).
Other reasons why I really hope that King Charles lives many more years:
1) he is a better King than his son will ever be. At least, the man is more intellectually curious, knows History, and is more hard-working than his mediocre heir.
2) I want the Royal Rota to THINK TWICE before dismissing Charles. I want those reporters to stop treating William as the shadow king, and stop with the constant praise. I want those royalists to become more and more irritated by William’s power games, and more and more willing to denounce them, and spill some old secrets.
3) last but not least, I want William to BE EXPOSED FOR WHO HE IS: lazy and an intellectual light-weight, ego-driven, narcissistic, power-hungry, DISLOYAL towards his father, VENGEFUL towards Harry. There’s something seriously wrong with him.
Do we know for sure that alderton is moving to Wilson’s side. I know that’s what William and Sykes say but Williams says a lot and the BM are happy to regurgitate it for him. But I still don’t see that as him holding power. I just see whiny man who talks to the press way too much.
It doesn’t matter how petty, or dumb, or violent, or alcoholic, or childish, or racist, etc., William is — he’s still going to be king because of happenstance of birth. That’s how monarchies work, and it’s why monarchies are stupid. But the British public deserves what it gets, just like Americans deserve what they get under Trump.
Wow, this is from Sykes, William’s a$$-ki$$er extraordinaire?
It seems like some “journalists” are repositioning after the announcement that Charles is doing a lot better, thank you, and his doctors are reducing his treatment plan to maintenance. When everyone thought Charles was going to kick the bucket within a year or two (say, if it had been pancreatic cancer), it made sense to suck up to future king Willy. But now that Sykes is looking at 5-10 more years of Charles, he may be rethinking his alignments.
Too bad Clive “The Wasp” Alderton at BP has no room to maneuver after Spare exposed him, in the unlikely event he develops a conscience.
I think it’s even simpler than that : Sykes asked himself, who do I need more : Bulletproof Sunshine (who is obviously the one feeding him the emotional blackmail narrative) or Tobias what’s his name, Charles’ new comms chief? We’re seeing with this story the answer..and down goes BS under the bus
Judy, same comment can be made of the U.S. at this unfortunate time in our history. Also, yes, William is immature and stupid, but I don’t see how the game he’s playing is dangerous to him. What can and would Charles actually do to William? Nothing. What leverage does he have over William? None. Charles can’t “un-heir” Will, even though that sounds like quite a lovely option. So, someone please explain how idiot Will’s game is dangerous, because I’d like it to be.
Wait a minute, what you see in print is what I’ve been hearing from my unnamed sources, ergo it’s true? Really?
BP, or KP? If BP, is it coming from Camilla?