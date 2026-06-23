Prince Harry might stage some Invictus events at Villa Park, home to Aston Villa FC

The sourcing on this story is ridiculous, but it’s too funny to ignore. So, in about three weeks, Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will visit the UK. It’s more than likely that Harry and Meghan will do all of the Invictus One Year to Go events together in Birmingham. That’s where the 2027 games will be held, in Birmingham, and the city is still preparing for the games. It’s more than likely that the One Year to Go events (like the games themselves) will be staged at existing stadiums and sports arenas. Meaning, Harry and Meghan could turn up at Villa Park, the “home stadium” of Aston Villa. Also known as Prince William’s favorite football club. LMAO. They’re calling it an “act of war.” I’m wheezing!!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be plotting an “act of war” against Prince William ahead of their return to the United Kingdom in mid-July. According to JJ Anisiobi, who hosts The Daily Expresso podcast, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an important announcement regarding the 2027 Invictus Games at Villa Park, the home of Aston Villa Football Club. Prince William just so happens to be a lifelong fan of the team and is often seen passionately supporting them from the stands and singing their praises. “I have been told, and I feel this is a dig at William, Harry’s going to make his announcements in Birmingham at Villa Park,” Anisiobi told TallTV presenter Mark Dolan. Dolan, who was shocked by the revelation, dubbed Harry’s decision to host at Villa Park “significant” considering his brother’s longtime connection to the club. “William’s great loves are the United Kingdom, his family, particularly his wife and children, and Aston Villa Football Club. He lives and breathes it, he’s so passionate. I think there’s a sense of his second family about that club. If he goes to Villa Park, that’s an act of war. Because Villa belongs to William, it’s his property, it’s his emotions, it’s his backstory, it’s his narrative, in many ways, it’s one of the few human things that we know about William.”

[From Sky News]

My one-minute research into Birmingham sports venues shows that Villa Park is actually the largest-capacity venue in the city. I think it’s far more likely that Villa Park would be used next year when it comes to actually staging the Invictus Games. Which is also hilarious, but it’s also a year away and I’m not sure William would be able to hold onto his anger specifically about Villa Park until then. But is Harry going to do any One Year to Go events in Villa Park next month? I don’t know. There’s always a chance. And if that happens… lmao, an “act of war.” Football is mine, Harold! Aston Villa is MINE! Villa Park is MY PROPERTY!! Mine, mine, mine!!