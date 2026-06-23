Prince Harry might stage some Invictus events at Villa Park, home to Aston Villa FC

The sourcing on this story is ridiculous, but it’s too funny to ignore. So, in about three weeks, Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will visit the UK. It’s more than likely that Harry and Meghan will do all of the Invictus One Year to Go events together in Birmingham. That’s where the 2027 games will be held, in Birmingham, and the city is still preparing for the games. It’s more than likely that the One Year to Go events (like the games themselves) will be staged at existing stadiums and sports arenas. Meaning, Harry and Meghan could turn up at Villa Park, the “home stadium” of Aston Villa. Also known as Prince William’s favorite football club. LMAO. They’re calling it an “act of war.” I’m wheezing!!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be plotting an “act of war” against Prince William ahead of their return to the United Kingdom in mid-July.
According to JJ Anisiobi, who hosts The Daily Expresso podcast, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an important announcement regarding the 2027 Invictus Games at Villa Park, the home of Aston Villa Football Club.
Prince William just so happens to be a lifelong fan of the team and is often seen passionately supporting them from the stands and singing their praises.
“I have been told, and I feel this is a dig at William, Harry’s going to make his announcements in Birmingham at Villa Park,” Anisiobi told TallTV presenter Mark Dolan.
Dolan, who was shocked by the revelation, dubbed Harry’s decision to host at Villa Park “significant” considering his brother’s longtime connection to the club.
“William’s great loves are the United Kingdom, his family, particularly his wife and children, and Aston Villa Football Club. He lives and breathes it, he’s so passionate. I think there’s a sense of his second family about that club. If he goes to Villa Park, that’s an act of war. Because Villa belongs to William, it’s his property, it’s his emotions, it’s his backstory, it’s his narrative, in many ways, it’s one of the few human things that we know about William.”
[From Sky News]
My one-minute research into Birmingham sports venues shows that Villa Park is actually the largest-capacity venue in the city. I think it’s far more likely that Villa Park would be used next year when it comes to actually staging the Invictus Games. Which is also hilarious, but it’s also a year away and I’m not sure William would be able to hold onto his anger specifically about Villa Park until then. But is Harry going to do any One Year to Go events in Villa Park next month? I don’t know. There’s always a chance. And if that happens… lmao, an “act of war.” Football is mine, Harold! Aston Villa is MINE! Villa Park is MY PROPERTY!! Mine, mine, mine!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Swimming during the 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Freiburg v Aston Villa, UEFA Europa Cup Final , Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, – 20 May 2026 William, Prince of Wales celebrates after seeing his Aston Villa win the Europa cup. Istanbul Tupras Stadium Besiktas Turkey, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxEnfieldx,Image: 1101939569, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Mark Enfield/Avalon
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Monaco, MONACO – Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League between AS Monaco and Aston Villa at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.
Pictured: Prince William
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Monaco, MONACO – Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League between AS Monaco and Aston Villa at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.
Pictured: Prince William
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The Prince of Wales meeting Aston Villa supporters in a Wetherspoons pub in the centre of Birmingham ahead of an away match at Everton. The Prince spent more than 30 minutes with the season ticket Villa fans, before they headed to the match, after attending the the College of Paramedics inaugural emergency and critical care conference in Birmingham
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Whistler Welcome Celebration during The 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
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Prince Harry attending the wheelchair basketball bronze medal final at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 13 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex attending the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 15 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Sitting Volleyball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Game
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 15 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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LoL
Bahahahaha please oh please let that happen 🤣
Lol
Hilarious. Hope it is true.
When Birmingham won the bid for the Invictus Games just where the heck did these thick skulls think that the competitions would be held? Are they truly that unintelligent that they had no clue that the cities largest stadium would be in the running? If Willy wants exclusive domain rights over this club and who is allowed to enter the stadium maybe he should buy the entire organization along with the stadium 🏟️.. I hope everyone else becomes as sick of hearing about Willy and his rage over everything he claim exclusivity over, just so Harry cant use it, even though Willy doesn’t own it as I am..
They know what they’re saying is nonsense. It’s like those old National Enquirer stories about tribes of Elvis impersonators living in the Amazon rainforest. Except now these tabloids have become mainstream and in all the media.
Omg, too funny. And they act as if Harry’s the one who personally plans all the IG events, not the Birmingham organizing committee.
Mine, mine, mine. Scooter K reminds me of the seagulls in Finding Nemo. 🙂
It’s like when a was a kid and licked a popsicle so my sister wouldn’t ask for a taste.
ITS MINE HAROLD !!!!
Cue William standing outside Villa Park, a lone man protest, wrapped in his Villa scarf, holding a blue and maroon sign raised in protest;
NOT
MY
BROTHER
The UK is doomed with this thrice-damned feckless idiot manchild as future head of state.
If Harry goes to Villa Park, will William threaten to boycott all games played there including when Aston Villa plays? Just like he’s threatening to do with Sandringham.
That what came into my mind immediately. I made the same comment below. Lol.
na na na na. na na na na. hey hey hey. good bye. no one cares Billy No Mates.
Does anyone go on the Villa footie forums? I’ll bet he’s already posting absolute screeds. Won’t be hard to spot his username…lmao
Any news if William has already threatened to boycott Aston Villa and will not put a foot in the stadium if Harry and Meghan step into the Aston Villa stadium?
William alledgedly threatened to boycott Sandringham if Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet stay there during their trip to the UK next month.
Do they understand how bad this makes William look?
I think they understand but apparently William doesn’t, otherwise he would put a stop to it. If William is as big of an @sshole like the press claim, I’m sure they are taking great pleasure in making him look like a raging idiot.
It makes sense logistically that they might use it? And it’s for veterans. William will look bad if he truly makes a thing about this.
Use it for what? It’s a football stadium and to my knowledge it doesn’t have a track.
There are opening and closing ceremonies.
To my knowledge Villa park didn’t feature in the plans for IG Birmingham so these people are just desperate for clicks. Villa Park is likely too big for IG anyway.
One of the reason why Birmingham was chosen is because it’s an enclosed site where all the competitions, events, activities, lodging and accommodation can be held onsite. Security will be tighter and entrance controlled. There are no reason to held any competition outside the site.
This.
Villa Park was never mentioned, never featured in the bid — or in the winning announcement.
They’re just stirring a hornet’s nest for attention.
Woo-boy, Willy is not right in the head.
“…but it’s also a year away and I’m not sure William would be able to hold onto his anger specifically about Villa Park until then.”
Oh, you wrong him.
I’m not sure what William’s camp thinks all these briefing will do. Does he think Harry and IG will cease operating in England just because he makes it clear he doesn’t like his brother? I’m truly not sure what their intent is but the message that anyone remotely paying attention is getting is that William is unhinged. If he keeps this up for a whole year I can only imagine what his reputation will be by this time next year.
Great choice of lead picture, Kaiser!
OMG, this is going to make Billy No Mates apoplectic. LMAO. The press are literally just winding up the Jerkwalter of Wales for funsies now.
Love that for him.
I worry about the verdict in the trial possibly coming while they are in the UK…either way it goes people will be enraged…by “how dare he sue” if he loses to the hysteria if he wins…I wish the judge would give some kind of update as to when a verdict can be expected.