Prince Harry might stage some Invictus events at Villa Park, home to Aston Villa FC

The sourcing on this story is ridiculous, but it’s too funny to ignore. So, in about three weeks, Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will visit the UK. It’s more than likely that Harry and Meghan will do all of the Invictus One Year to Go events together in Birmingham. That’s where the 2027 games will be held, in Birmingham, and the city is still preparing for the games. It’s more than likely that the One Year to Go events (like the games themselves) will be staged at existing stadiums and sports arenas. Meaning, Harry and Meghan could turn up at Villa Park, the “home stadium” of Aston Villa. Also known as Prince William’s favorite football club. LMAO. They’re calling it an “act of war.” I’m wheezing!!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be plotting an “act of war” against Prince William ahead of their return to the United Kingdom in mid-July.

According to JJ Anisiobi, who hosts The Daily Expresso podcast, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an important announcement regarding the 2027 Invictus Games at Villa Park, the home of Aston Villa Football Club.

Prince William just so happens to be a lifelong fan of the team and is often seen passionately supporting them from the stands and singing their praises.

“I have been told, and I feel this is a dig at William, Harry’s going to make his announcements in Birmingham at Villa Park,” Anisiobi told TallTV presenter Mark Dolan.

Dolan, who was shocked by the revelation, dubbed Harry’s decision to host at Villa Park “significant” considering his brother’s longtime connection to the club.

“William’s great loves are the United Kingdom, his family, particularly his wife and children, and Aston Villa Football Club. He lives and breathes it, he’s so passionate. I think there’s a sense of his second family about that club. If he goes to Villa Park, that’s an act of war. Because Villa belongs to William, it’s his property, it’s his emotions, it’s his backstory, it’s his narrative, in many ways, it’s one of the few human things that we know about William.”

[From Sky News]

My one-minute research into Birmingham sports venues shows that Villa Park is actually the largest-capacity venue in the city. I think it’s far more likely that Villa Park would be used next year when it comes to actually staging the Invictus Games. Which is also hilarious, but it’s also a year away and I’m not sure William would be able to hold onto his anger specifically about Villa Park until then. But is Harry going to do any One Year to Go events in Villa Park next month? I don’t know. There’s always a chance. And if that happens… lmao, an “act of war.” Football is mine, Harold! Aston Villa is MINE! Villa Park is MY PROPERTY!! Mine, mine, mine!!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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29 Responses to “Prince Harry might stage some Invictus events at Villa Park, home to Aston Villa FC”

  1. Andrea says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:10 am

    LoL

    Reply
  2. SussexWatcher says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:11 am

    Bahahahaha please oh please let that happen 🤣

    Reply
  3. B says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:21 am

    Lol

    Reply
  4. sunniside up says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Hilarious. Hope it is true.

    Reply
  5. Hypocrisy says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:28 am

    When Birmingham won the bid for the Invictus Games just where the heck did these thick skulls think that the competitions would be held? Are they truly that unintelligent that they had no clue that the cities largest stadium would be in the running? If Willy wants exclusive domain rights over this club and who is allowed to enter the stadium maybe he should buy the entire organization along with the stadium 🏟️.. I hope everyone else becomes as sick of hearing about Willy and his rage over everything he claim exclusivity over, just so Harry cant use it, even though Willy doesn’t own it as I am..

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 23, 2026 at 9:18 am

      They know what they’re saying is nonsense. It’s like those old National Enquirer stories about tribes of Elvis impersonators living in the Amazon rainforest. Except now these tabloids have become mainstream and in all the media.

      Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:29 am

    Omg, too funny. And they act as if Harry’s the one who personally plans all the IG events, not the Birmingham organizing committee.

    Reply
  7. Eliza says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:35 am

    Mine, mine, mine. Scooter K reminds me of the seagulls in Finding Nemo. 🙂

    Reply
    • MY3CENTS says:
      June 23, 2026 at 8:46 am

      It’s like when a was a kid and licked a popsicle so my sister wouldn’t ask for a taste.
      ITS MINE HAROLD !!!!

      Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      June 23, 2026 at 12:57 pm

      Cue William standing outside Villa Park, a lone man protest, wrapped in his Villa scarf, holding a blue and maroon sign raised in protest;

      NOT
      MY
      BROTHER

      The UK is doomed with this thrice-damned feckless idiot manchild as future head of state.

      Reply
  8. Pumpkin says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:41 am

    If Harry goes to Villa Park, will William threaten to boycott all games played there including when Aston Villa plays? Just like he’s threatening to do with Sandringham.

    Reply
  9. Monika says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:42 am

    Any news if William has already threatened to boycott Aston Villa and will not put a foot in the stadium if Harry and Meghan step into the Aston Villa stadium?
    William alledgedly threatened to boycott Sandringham if Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet stay there during their trip to the UK next month.

    Reply
  10. ChillinginDC says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Do they understand how bad this makes William look?

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      June 23, 2026 at 9:53 am

      I think they understand but apparently William doesn’t, otherwise he would put a stop to it. If William is as big of an @sshole like the press claim, I’m sure they are taking great pleasure in making him look like a raging idiot.

      Reply
  11. Jais says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:52 am

    It makes sense logistically that they might use it? And it’s for veterans. William will look bad if he truly makes a thing about this.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    June 23, 2026 at 9:10 am

    To my knowledge Villa park didn’t feature in the plans for IG Birmingham so these people are just desperate for clicks. Villa Park is likely too big for IG anyway.

    Reply
  13. Julie says:
    June 23, 2026 at 9:30 am

    One of the reason why Birmingham was chosen is because it’s an enclosed site where all the competitions, events, activities, lodging and accommodation can be held onsite. Security will be tighter and entrance controlled. There are no reason to held any competition outside the site.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      June 23, 2026 at 10:25 am

      This.

      Villa Park was never mentioned, never featured in the bid — or in the winning announcement.

      They’re just stirring a hornet’s nest for attention.

      Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    June 23, 2026 at 9:54 am

    Woo-boy, Willy is not right in the head.

    Reply
  15. Pabena6 says:
    June 23, 2026 at 10:53 am

    “…but it’s also a year away and I’m not sure William would be able to hold onto his anger specifically about Villa Park until then.”

    Oh, you wrong him.

    Reply
  16. B says:
    June 23, 2026 at 10:59 am

    I’m not sure what William’s camp thinks all these briefing will do. Does he think Harry and IG will cease operating in England just because he makes it clear he doesn’t like his brother? I’m truly not sure what their intent is but the message that anyone remotely paying attention is getting is that William is unhinged. If he keeps this up for a whole year I can only imagine what his reputation will be by this time next year.

    Reply
  17. Teagirl says:
    June 23, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Great choice of lead picture, Kaiser!

    Reply
  18. Where'sMyTiara says:
    June 23, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    OMG, this is going to make Billy No Mates apoplectic. LMAO. The press are literally just winding up the Jerkwalter of Wales for funsies now.

    Love that for him.

    Reply
  19. Constancei says:
    June 23, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    I worry about the verdict in the trial possibly coming while they are in the UK…either way it goes people will be enraged…by “how dare he sue” if he loses to the hysteria if he wins…I wish the judge would give some kind of update as to when a verdict can be expected.

    Reply

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