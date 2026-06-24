Welshman Matthew Rhys ‘feels like a New Yorker’: ‘I’ve been here eighteen years now’

Matthew Rhys has done two big performances in the past year: The Beast in Me and Widow’s Bay. He freaked me out completely in The Beast in Me, but he’s wonderfully sad-sack in Widow’s Bay. He’s already an Emmy-winner for The Americans, but it’s more than possible that he’ll end up winning some awards for Widow’s Bay and Beast. As part of his Emmy campaigning, Rhys chatted with The New Yorker, and I found him utterly charming here. He’s a really lovely guy. Some highlights:
On his success & failures: “Tom Hanks always—and, I’m sorry, that’s a flagrant name drop—but he always says, his big motto is “This, too, shall pass.” Regardless of the success or the failure, it’s always applicable.”
He worried how people would react to the comedy and horror of Widow’s Bay: “Yes, I’m relieved—I think relief is the highest form of happiness, isn’t it? And I wasn’t alone, you know. I know Katie [Dippold, the showrunner] and Hiro [Murai, who directed five episodes] felt, like, This is a tough tone to pitch, a tough one to land. So I’m just relieved that people get it. Hiro and Katie were, like, Let’s not play it as a comedy or a horror story. Let’s just make it into a real world and play for real. And, you know—we’ll try and imbue the rest of it with music!
His method for playing someone tripping on mushrooms: “For that one, I literally watched people on LSD on YouTube and kind of mimicked—I try not to do that, but I mimicked things—little things that made me laugh, the way they would turn their heads. So, yeah, YouTube is the great salvation of active research these days. Gone are the days when you’d go somewhere with a tape recorder—a cassette recorder, as I used to say!
Playing Niles Jarvis in “The Beast in Me”: “You know, sometimes now, I’ve become cheap—a cheap shot. In that, when I read Niles Jarvis, I said, I’m just gonna steal stuff from Anthony Hopkins in “Silence of the Lambs.” I’m going to be a little still, intimidating in my open stillness. A whole generation hasn’t seen “Silence of the Lambs,” I can get away with this s–t! So I blatantly just stole—I was, like, Oh, that’ll translate well. A lot of it was on the page anyway.”
His son loves the Knicks: “He does! And he explains to me the rules of basketball—so he was, I suppose, angry that he wasn’t in New York when that happened, so he could have stayed up late and watched it in real time.”
Widow’s Bay reminded him of growing up in Wales: “To me, when I read “Widow’s Bay,” I was, like, This is Wales. Like, sixty-five per cent of the country is coastline. An enormous amount of the population live in small coastal towns. My mother was from there—we lived in one for a while. She’s from a seafaring family, where you throw a stone and there’s a myth or a legend.
He speaks Welsh to his son: “I do, I do. Very much so. He’s still trying to keep that. Although as the conversations become more convoluted or complicated, he does say, Can you say that in English now? Which still breaks my heart.
Whether he wishes he could move his family to Wales: “You know, I have these nostalgic moments, usually when I’m in my cups, that I’m, like, What if we return to the old country, now that we’ve left Europe? No, I don’t, but—yes and no. I suffer very badly from a heavy pair of rose-tinted glasses, or, you know, “grass is always greener.”…Hiraeth. It’s mourning for something that can never be again.”
His Celtic eyes: “I don’t know if you’ve read this, but I met a plastic surgeon in L.A. once, and he went, Oh, are you Irish? I said no. Scottish? I said no. And then he goes, Where are you from? I said Welsh, he went, Oh, the other Celt—and, yeah! [He touches his eyes.] It’s the Celtic lids. I have the Sad Sam eyes, you know. We joke that it rains so much in Wales, you’re always going like this. [He frowns dramatically.] Or you’re so downtrodden by the English, you’re also going, Oh, please give us a break. My resting face is downtrodden.
He loves Richard Burton: “Michael Sheen had taken over the National Theatre, and he was, like, You’ve got to come and do something. I was, like, I’ve got no time! And he was, like, Well, come and do a fund-raiser, do a one-man show. And last year was the centenary celebrations of Richard Burton. So I went and did this show called “Playing Burton,” and then the final performance was in Richard Burton’s chapel, in front of his family—which was kind of terrifying. But Burton meant a lot to me growing up. I started watching his films at an early age. I was thirteen, fourteen—I remember seeing “Look Back in Anger” and going, Oh, my God. And then my dad saying, Well, he was Welsh. And I was, like, Wait, what? And I started reading about him. I read Melvyn Bragg’s “Rich,” and I was blown away because he seemed so un-Welsh. He was like a professional Welshman! He couldn’t have been more proud of being Welsh. And yet his self-confidence was a kind of hubris. There are Welsh people who are almost violently, aggressively confident. Probably overcompensating, I’m sure. But he was—you know, Welsh people don’t outbid Ari Onassis for diamonds! I was, like, who was this person? He was a true movie star, and to me, it kind of said, You Welsh people are allowed. He was, like, I’m gonna go to Hollywood. I’ll conquer it on my own terms. And he did.”
Whether he feels like a New Yorker now: “I do, I do. Weirdly. Yes, I do. And when, I don’t know if you’ve seen that meme—and forgive me, popular culture isn’t my forte…Yes, [J.Lo] —where you’re not a New Yorker if you’re not born here? And I was, like, O.K., but I’ve been here eighteen years now. And when the Knicks won, the celebrations made me feel like a New Yorker. There’s this one incredible guy going “my mayor is Muslim”—who is he? [He’s told about “My mayor Muslim, my bagel Jewish, my Christian Dior, Knicks in four.”] It doesn’t matter because regardless, it is true to his prophecy. And I felt an inherent pride in that, that we do live in this beautifully diverse city.
I love what he says about Burton because it’s so true, and I feel like Richard Burton was truly the first Welsh superstar, the first Welsh guy in the 20th century who really went out into the world, wore his Welsh heritage with pride and just did stardom on his own terms. I also love what Rhys says about feeling like a real New Yorker – it’s wild that he’s been working in America for so long, and he’s married to an American lass (Keri Russell).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Didn’t know Widow’s Bay mayor was married to Felicity!
Omg go watch the incredible series the Americans where they met. Hottest couple ever 🔥
Famously not married, but long term partners. Keri has said in interviews she doesn’t want to get married again but that he’s her guy.
Lol. No you’re not a New Yorker. Geez, these weirdos all wanna be New Yorkers. If I go and live in Stuttgart for 15 years I’ll never call myself German. Hell, if if I go and live in Texas for 30 years there’s no way in hell I’ll call myself Texan.
If you did the Regents in elementary and Middle School in New York City, then you might be a New Yorker.
If you have a relative who worked and retired from the MTA, was a secretary on Wall Street back when everybody smoked in buildings, if you have a family member who works for Sanitation, then you might be a New Yorker. GTFOH with that BS.
Nepalese and Pakistani kids in Jackson Heights or Guyanese and Russian kids in Brooklyn or Senegalese kids at charter schools ARE New Yorkers.
Being an immigrant is hard enough without people telling you that you don’t or can’t feel the way you feel. Are you an immigrant?
Well, you wouldn’t be German, but you would be a Stuttgartian. If you live in a city that long, you are a person of that city. You don’t get to gatekeep.
I’ve been in Texas about 30 years and I do call myself a Texan in many ways. I’m not sure what you are on about.
My dad is from Brooklyn and I’ve been to New York a few times to visit friends and family. Matthew Rhys is not a New Yorker. He just lives there. He’s too worldy to be a New Yorker. New Yorkers are the most parochial people in the country. The fact that so many media figures are New Yorkers has hopelessly skewed the national discourse in this country because they genuinely labor under the misguided idea that the rest of the country cares about what goes on in that city just as much as they do.
you know, I was going to fight you on the use of “parochial”, because I tend to see it more as a “small-town” thing like provincial, but I suppose if you broaden the definition (which is legit, but not my first thought about the word), yeah, we are kinda insular and narrow-minded when it comes to New York and being a New Yorker. Heck, most don’t even consider people who live outside the 5 boros, plus Nassau county to be NYers! Okay, maaaybe Suffolk, Rockland, and Orange counties, but only if they were born in the 5 boros LOL
Don’t forget Westchester. I get to Midtown faster from my Westchester home than when I lived in Brooklyn.
He’s been living in New York for almost 20 years so when can immigrants call themselves New Yorkers? I get it he wasn’t born and bred there but come on.
Give it a rest. New Yorkers are Mamdanistan. We’re just getting started with cleaning up America. The old rotten faux liberal UES and UWS crowd is getting voted out and next on the list is Schumer. The rest of America has always looked to us for change and we’re delivering it.
And to whoever asked I’m not an immigrant but I am the 7th generation down from Ellis Island immigrants. Brighton Beach before the Russians. PS 253, 255 and then LaGuardia and Fordham.
I asked if you’re an immigrant. I’m one. I’m an American immigrant who has lived in England for 17 years and people like you, who don’t understand what it involves and how it feels, should try being brave enough to step outside your comfort zone. Oh, and the Welsh are fantastic people.
Gatekeeping New York is the antithesis of New Yorkerness in my view.
Agreed!
Welp I’m glad to have a name for my saggy eyelids lol!
you can consider NYC your adopted city, possibly be an honorary NYer, but unless you were born here, you are not a NYer.
My kids were all born in NYC. They have their NYC birth certificate and were raised by a NYer mom, but have only lived in NJ (yes, *sigh*, I married a Jersey boy and will have to be here forever). They do not act NY, or at least didn’t until they started working and playing in Manhattan, so maaaybe there is hope for them LOL.
We do gatekeep. I won’t lie. Even though in my head I know it’s stupid, in my heart, I can’t shake it. We welcome everyone to live here, but will not relinquish the right to be called a NYer unless you were born here.
@OG Bella.
There’s hope for your kids.
Born in NYC = New Yorker.
Or if you came here when little and did the Regents.
This guy’s actress wife is from California. He should claim Cali.
He SHOULD claim Cali. We’ll take him.
To be fair, he did say he FEELS like a New Yorker, not that he actually counts as one. I think you can have the feeling of being a New Yorker without being a born and raised one.
I didn’t really get the whole New Yorker thing until someone mentioned Texas, and now I’m starting to think this term has more to do with something cultural than anything else. If I ever moved to Texas, I doubt I’d ever identify culturally as a Texan. so the analogy does make sense. I still don’t really know if I understand what it means to call yourself a New Yorker though, although I do recognize this form of gatekeeping in other cities. But the gatekeeping seems to happen more from
outsiders of a particular city rather than those within it, which is a curious thing. (This is the opposite of New York City where the insiders are saying who are New Yorkers. At least the latter makes way more sense).
Well, then, being a New Yorker is a state of mind. I was born in Brooklyn, lived in Long Island and then Westchester all of my life and had my professional career in Manhattan and Queens. I don’t “feel” like a New Yorker because I have never lived the lifestyle or had the experiences of a Manhattanite. I was basically a commuter to Manhattan and Queens. Again, it’s my own definition and it’s NOT about being an immigrant at all. Like, if you live in the suburbs of France and commute to your job in Paris, are you a true Parisian? For me, the answer would be no. I wouldn’t FEEL like a Parisian nor do I feel like a New Yorker. So JLo’s definition of having to be born in New York to feel like a New Yorker doesn’t fit me, either. Because I was and I don’t.
He is so charming.
Phewww, I’m glad I’m not moving to New York ever
I can’t really imagine saying “I’m a New Yorker” even if I actually moved there and lived there a long time. Maybe you really do have to be born and raised there to understand the need to say it.
Maybe I just see moving to and living somewhere as a necessity ( mostly economic?), but not an actual part of my identity.
I was born in Jamaica, raised in the DMV, came to New York for college, and never left. I married a Queens boy and lived in the City, Brooklyn and Queens before moving to Westchester. I’ve been here 43 years. Try and tell me I’m not a New Yorker. I dare you!