Princess Kate ‘wrote’ an essay about people needing to hold onto their ‘inner child’

Quite randomly, the Princess of Wales will drop some “letter” or “essay” about the Early Years or what have you. I’m not even sure that Kate’s fans believe that she’s actually writing these letters or essays, nor does anyone believe that they’re making any impact whatsoever. It’s the royal equivalent of someone saying “put down your phone and go outside.” That’s literally the message behind Kate’s latest essay. You know the expression “this could have been an email?” Well, this could have been a tweet.
The Princess of Wales has urged people to hold on to their inner child, ensuring that early instincts for curiosity and openness are “never lost in the first place”. The Princess, who has recently begun campaigning for “genuine human connection”, said many adults now yearned for something other than an “increasingly digitalised world”.
Writing after her recent overseas visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy for her early childhood project, the Princess said childhood “can be understood as the state in which we come closest to our true selves”.
In a new essay, she says: “Childhood, then, is not only a beginning. It is also a reference point, a reminder of our true nature – and one that, even as adults, we might try to rediscover. If healing later in life is about rediscovering our most important connections, then perhaps the real task is to ensure that they are never lost in the first place.”
The Princess said she had recently been asked by a parent at her children’s school: “If we could all do just one thing, what would it be? My answer is simple: to prioritise love. I’m not talking about overly sentimental and romantic gestures, but love that is quiet and unconditional, built on time and patience: the joy found in ordinary things; the everyday magic of life itself.”
The Princess said children must be surrounded by “loving environments” to “thrive in the world today”.
The Princess wrote in her essay, published on the website of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood: “By spending time in nature or being creative, we can nurture the very skills and emotions that cannot be digitised – awareness, empathy, humility, and above all love. These foundational qualities help us relate to others, understand our place in the world, and ultimately find meaning in life. All of them echo a way of being we knew instinctively in childhood, marked by openness, curiosity and emotional immediacy.”
…Is this a book report on her Italian trip? She’s turning in her essay pretty late! Obviously, no one will disagree with advice like “keep your childlike wonder” and “put down the technology and just connect to people the old-fashioned way.” While I don’t take Kate seriously as a self-styled credible expert in early-childhood development, it’s also clear that Kate does not take herself seriously either. I cannot imagine spending all of this time, money and effort to randomly pop up every three months with this “obvious advice is obvious” kind of work. What’s also so funny to me is that Kate has reverse engineered her Early Years work. She wanted to have a big, keen project where she could have big-girl business meetings and work on big-girl childhood development causes, but she didn’t want to actually learn anything or study or take real positions on any of these issues. She just wanted to wander around, yammering about “kids need to be outside.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Sounds like the doodling you do when you are bored
A lot of disjointed thoughts, adding up to not much. Is she on weed?
The Princess said children must be surrounded by “loving environments” to “thrive in the world today.”
Why did she shun Archie and have concerns about his skin colour before he was born if children deserve loving and inclusive environments? Or is it only CERTAIN types of children she has positive hopes and wishes for?
I have to agree with you, she clearly had a problem with Archie, that was nothing to do with Archie
Kate and KP will never outrun her behaviour towards the Sussexes. They thought they could just move themselves away from it from time elapsing but it will always show up these generic greeting card murmurings as false busy work and the worst sort of hypocrisy on her part.
A clearly defined example for “do as I say…”
She’s such a joke. This is the crap you write in college trying to meet a word count. It’s probably AI anyway.
I was thinking the same thing. She did learn something at university, how to write without really saying anything. Her punctuation leaves a lot to be desired, though.
Generally, when people “hold on to their inner child”, they don’t actually demand that the world continue to treat them as if they were a literal child and temper their expectations accordingly.
You know who managed to keep his inner childlike wonder? Harry! You can see it when he is running barefoot along the coast, kicking a ball with Archie, watching hummingbirds. Leaning on a tree, looking longingly to the horizon and grinning like a hyena is not an outdoors enthusiast keeping her childlike wonder!
They don’t demand Easter presents either…
Comment of the week!
More nay cha videos to follow.
Hmm, what happened to that project? How many nature videos for the seasons did we get and aren’t the next ones now very overdue?
Pray tell, what does this exceptionally vapid woman actually DO all day? You know she didn’t come up with this weightless word salad all by herself.
Of course not! The moment Kate and her team (mothers, I mean) discovered AI, everything they do (photos, videos, essays) it’s AI generated.
Pippa’s tips 2.0
Lol I was just thinking that. Pippa Tips for childhood. Just as obvious as just as useless
Literally…. the only reason she even started this whole Early Years nonsense was because her sister got a degree in it. She was competing with her sister, and copykeening her idea w/o putting in the actual WORK.
It’s been a decade of this scam, and Kate still acts all surprised Pikachu when everyone ignores her because she lacks all credibility.
I came here to say that the Pippa Tips apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
It sure feels like they are scrambling for headlines now that it looks like the Sussex family truly is traveling to the UK with proper protection and Royal housing for the visit.. it seems to have delayed their annual three month summer holiday where they hide out on yachts provided by Epstein clients like last year.
What a really inept metaphor. Child me was often selfish, petty and impetuous. I have no desire to hold on to that “true self.”
You know, as I read that I thought back to all those hikes we did when I was a kid, and outings to the beach or river or national park or forest. If I thought about anything at all, I thought about what fun I was having; didn’t realize I was learning about love. Speaking of, I notice she again got in a dig about love not being ‘overly sentimental and romantic’; can’t have that!
“Magic” …got that off her Meghan Mood Board
I’m just laughing at how she has to make it clear that she does not mean overly sentimental or romantic gestures. Like what? Girl, we know you’re talking about parenting and kids so why would anyone even imagine that you’re talking about romantic love. How weird. She’s said this before too. Overly sentimental and romantic gestures are not important. Got it. We know. She and William are not about the romantic gestures. She doesn’t have to remind us in this essay about…check notes…parenting and kids…as opposed to romance. Weird.
It’s not like we all don’t need to be reminded of the overly romantic gestures of “tvu wuv” that Mr and Mrs Wales so eagerly displayed for the world in front of their children in their sepia-tinted Summer’s Eve commercial filmed two years ago.
Better not go there, Kate!
Quick, put a disclaimer… too late.
I just don’t even understand why it needs to be clarified in an essay about the early years.
Could be a swipe against Meghan for taking her children to Disneyland.
Well everyone sure has been helping Kate hold on to her inner child by infantalzing her for 40 plus years.
Wow!! I’m shocked by the hypocrisy here, truly stunning amount of it!! Where was Kate’s and William’s “love” for their SIL when she was so upset and depressed that she didn’t want to be alive anymore?! Upset and depressed by stories being pushed out by WandK’s own people, no less. My god, does no one near Kate have the least bit of awareness, any thought that “hey, this might not go down well”?
This reads like AI slop. But also, it’s been Kate’s “voice” or her staff’s voice for a few years now. The stuff about finding your inner child also sounds like it came from her therapist.
Anyway, is there a parent alive who hasn’t heard the message by now, that social media and iphone entertainment are bad for your kids? The difference is, the poors don’t havean army of staff to do all the cooking and cleaning, or nannies to watch the kids while she approves obvious-advice-is-obvious (good phrase, Kaiser) like this.
I tried to read the essay but it was just too boring to get through.
Childhood “can be understood as the state in which we come closest to our true selves”.
That’s not even true. I was an insecure kid who didn’t know who I was. I became my true self as an adult. What nonsense.
Yes, but it makes her sound like she’s soooo deep.
She didn’t demonstrate much curiosity and openness when it came to meeting her mixed race Anerican
William doesn’t seem much interested in getting to know the ISA period. He only will show up for our 250 if England is playing in the World Cup. What a sad man. Not interested in his country’s biggest ally.
Yeah, Kate doesn’t write. Neither does Will. Things are written FOR them, which they may or may not read (can they?) or if it’s a speech, see and read it out loud for the very first time. I think Kate and Will want to be children so no one can demand any work for them. They are too “young” in their forties to take on such great responsibilities, but paying them. fortunately, is okay. The f-ck.
I’m sure baby brains is very in touch with her inner child.
Kate’s missives seem so random. They are so scatter-shot. It seems her staff is just floundering around to keep her looking “active” about something, but there is no actual plan. If there were a plan, good luck getting Kate to work on it- she just seems so incompetent and incapable of any carry through.
Her inner child must be a lil bit*h
Lmao. My mother held onto her inner toddler her entire life.
Kate’s inner child is going to get a real workout during those two weeks in July
Kaiser, Kate has done none of this. It has all been done by the dozens of staff. She shows up, poses, and cannot pronounce the talking points correctly. Then she goes shopping.