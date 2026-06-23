Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly furious that his parents keep posting photos of him

Last week, Brooklyn Beckham’s funny DoorDash commercials were released. The commercials reference Brooklyn’s family estrangement in a funny way, and Brooklyn reportedly made a cool $1 million for the ads. I defended it – the ads were great, and Brooklyn has every right to mock his own situation. But here’s the thing: Brooklyn can’t then turn around and get mad over his parents posting old photos of him on their social media. Either the family estrangement is for public consumption or it’s not. Brooklyn has made his choice. Well, on Father’s Day, David and Victoria Beckham both included old photos of Brooklyn in their Instagram carousels. Brooklyn is apparently furious about it.
Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly been left fuming after David and Victoria included him in their Father’s Day social media posts on Sunday. David extended an olive branch to his eldest son in his Instagram post as he shared an old photograph of himself and Brooklyn as a child as well as a snap of himself with all four of his kids.
Alongside the images, he wrote: ‘Being a dad is my most important job – I love you all and thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family. Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads around the world’.
Victoria also included their son Brooklyn in her heartfelt Father’s Day post to her husband on Sunday.
And, while Brooklyn has publicly remained silent, behind the scenes he is reportedly ‘fuming’.
A source revealed: ‘He’s fuming about it. He’s asked them to leave him alone and they just keep posting him.’
They told The Sun: ‘It just brings the whole thing up all over again. He wishes they’d leave it and leave him alone.’
Shortly before Christmas last year, Brooklyn blocked his parents on Instagram, while his lawyers later wrote to the Beckhams’ team requesting all communication be conducted through legal representatives.
I mean… if Brooklyn has blocked his parents online, then those pics aren’t coming up on his Instagram feed, right? Still, basically every outlet ran stories about D&V posting photos of Brooklyn, so I buy that he was aware of it. I’ll defend D&V here – they have every right to post photos of their children, estrangement or not. Although I think it would probably be smarter for them to simply do what Brooklyn has explicitly said he wanted: give him space, stop talking about him to the press, stop with all the games.
Photos courtesy of Victoria Beckham’s Instagram, David Beckham’s Instagram and Backgrid.
I think its a damned if they do and damned if they dont situation for the Beckhams,I mean its fathers day ,it would look bad to not post him.
Totally. And what are they supposed to do when they post old photos, pretend he doesn’t exist and has never been part of the family?
Yeah he should have just posted the pic with a big black box over Brooklyn’s face. Would that have been better? Or maybe post a pic of David, Victoria, and every kid except Brooklyn. I’m sure Brooklyn be very happy with that.
I don’t even know why I comment on these posts lol. I must be a masochist because this entire feud annoys the hell out of me. I think the parents are doing too much and should give their son and DIL space and any overtures to mend the relationship should be made PRIVATELY. I also think Brooklyn is coming off as an ungrateful brat who will exploit family drama for a payout but somehow throws a tantrum over his father posting a simple family pic.
Ultimately, I’m still Team No One. Get off social media and get therapy, y’all. Stop the madness.
Agree with everything you say!
And the tabloids should stop writing these stupid stories. We have no idea if Brooklyn was truly ‘furious’ over their Father’s Day pix. I think for his own mental health, once he made his big statement, he was done. I doubt he’s obsessively following their social media accounts the way the tabloids are (I swear those writers spend all their time on the phones looking for stories).
@Kitten V & D were and are actively trying to smear his wife and cause them to divorce. This isn’t petty. Brooklyn did not mention his family he mentioned the World Cup in that ad and hasnt spoken to anyone again since this IG post about it. I dont feel he cares about the fathers day post this is coming from the mail that make him things about H&M all the time. What Brooklyn wants is for V&D to stop smearing them in the press and pulling stunts like his sister going to his house while the paps follow.
Daily Mail is very pro-Victoria and David in this family feud, so I wouldn’t believe most of what they report about Brooklyn.
That’s where I’m at in all this. They invented crap about Harry & Meghan and I have no doubt they’re inventing crap about Brooklyn.
Yes, this is yet another fiction. Its helpful for people to read between the lines and not believe any dm article. However…
The Mail works for the Beckhams. Its worth stating the obvious.
Good point about the veracity of David’s feelings. The only one who can say is David, and understandably, he’s saying nothing.
I think overall D&V have been the problem ones here but in this case it’s tricky. Did they post any photos where Brooklyn is the only one? Because that would be a bit of a dig. But if it’s all photos with multiple Beckham kids, Brooklyn needs to get over himself.
Such a precious little nepo baby boy. Why is anyone supposed to care? And who’s he going to turn to when his marriage blows up?
@SHERRY, quite!
It’s pretty inevitable, and sadly he’ll have to run back to his family with his tail between his legs.
I don’t think the marriage will end. He should not run back to his parents.
??? What adult man goes running back to his mummy & daddy when his marriage fails?
The Mail works for the Beckhams. But Beckham pr always plant commenters here for these stories too.
I get it. But he should also be disgusted that his in-laws are maga.
Nicola is essentially Sydney Sweeney but doesn’t get the Sydney Sweeney treatment around here for some reason. I mean, at least Sweeney doesn’t have allegations of treating staff like shit. Nicola’s MAGA father actually sued their wedding planners. Like, just fire them, dude. No need to go full-Trump and levy a SLAPP suit against them because they refused to take your abuse.
He tried a hostile takeover of Disney a year or so too because they’re “too woke”. He would’ve given abc and Disney the cbs and paramount treatment.
My guess is Lainey Gossip’s writers are correct that most people invested are coming at this from a position of personal experience and are projecting on one side or another, and that’s really exacerbating their moral evaluation of it.
For me, my projection is I watched a very similar drama go down in my immediate family between my mother and sister. I’m Team Nobody precisely because I’m guessing, just like in my family situation, there was no clear villain. Just two sides increasing entrenched in their sense of righteousness and affront because they’ve isolated themselves to groups that only validate their perspective. It took years and distance to cool off, which neither side is doing here.
As for why she’s getting off lightly…well, I’d imagine that’s the work of the PR team a lot of people want to pretend they didn’t hire. They’re likely coaching her to stay silent and let Brooklyn handle it publicly so she can play innocent while they funnel stories in through “sources.” It’s not lost on me that the first stories that came out leaned against the Beckhams…right around the time that lawsuit her family filed started revealing certain details about her behavior during it. Nice pivot away from that clear abuse of class power, yeah?
My take on this is it is a form of emotional manipulation… and no I don’t agree they have the right to post photos of an adult child that they are actively harassing and vilifying in the press, wether he did the commercial or not. I always get permission from my children who are adults before sharing photos with anyone, I don’t have social media accounts anymore so I don’t have the “posting issues” but it is only right to get permission before putting your adult children before sharing imo.
I don’t disagree. He asked them a while back to stop and they didn’t and that was before the commercial. So this isn’t new. But now that he’s done a commercial poking fun, they’re poking back with photos on SM. It is what it is.
Iirc, Brooklyn asked them not to post photos of him on SM months and months ago and they still did. And since then he did a funny commercial poking fun. So yeah, it’s a little silly to be mad now after the commercial. Atp, I think he should accept that they’re gonna post him. Let it go and move on, esp after he did a commercial. Especially if it’s older pictures when the fam is all together. Now, do I think there is a level of goading here from the Beckhams? Absolutely, but again, it doesn’t need a reaction. Accept that’s how they roll and move on. If u can make a commercial, they can post photos. They’re not gonna stop???
This is classic narc parenting. It’s twisted & overtly malicious & virtue signalling, just more sanctimonious hypocrisy from Brand Beckham. In what other relationship would a plea to cease & desist & back off & simply let people be, fail to elicit indignation if it were brazenly ignored? In what other relationship would brazenly ignoring someone’s stated boundaries be treated so lightly? No wonder he wants nothing to do with them. They’re just deluded.
If he’s blocked them on social media how does he know that David and Victoria posted photos of him? Is somebody telling him that his parents posted a photo of him? This is the DM who makes up stories from thin air.
Huh. That could be true too. It could be he has no idea and this is the DM being messy. I do think the photos were intended to illicit a reaction. Maybe one wasn’t given and that’s why this article created a reaction.
He might see something reposted on another site. That happens a lot on social media.
They can’t really put a black box over his face. That would be worse. And there are other kids…
He’s making money off of being related to them, so the expectation that all of us should forget who he is related to is, uh, a little weird.
His parents need to stop going to the media, get some family therapy, and just let this be for awhile, but it’s also like…this goes both ways. What does he want them to do here? Crop him out of every old family photo? Block his face on them? Use NO photos that feature him at all, even as children? The absence would be as much of a talking point as the presence. Furthermore, if he’s going to use the same tactics and film commercials highlighting the feud – which is the only thing that’s really made anybody care about him and his wife, let’s be real – to capitalize it, then you can’t claim the moral high ground on this issue.
Advice from somebody who did have to cut off family members – stop talking about it. Stop interacting. Stop hiring PR people. Stop doing tit for tat. But I bet that he and his wife won’t and maybe can’t because their generation is addicted to the social media dopamine validation rush. Mark my words, if they have children, we’ll see pictures of them up on TikTok and Instagram in no time.
His parents are using him as a prop in their PR as injured parents with a tragic grievance. Meanwhile, they’ve spent years smearing his wife & attacking his marriage, Nicola has not clapped back at all & neither have her parents. The puerile point scoring fame whoring is all David & Victoria.
Anyone with toxic parents sees this for exactly what it is. Once again they are ignoring Brooklyn’s requests for boundaries. And they continue to paint this rosy picture of loving parents who did all these amazing things for their son. So now anytime he speaks up in his or his wife’s defense he is seen as ungrateful or disrespectful. None of us know what Victoria and David are like behind closed doors. But their behavior during this ‘feud’ has red flags all over it.