Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly furious that his parents keep posting photos of him

Last week, Brooklyn Beckham’s funny DoorDash commercials were released. The commercials reference Brooklyn’s family estrangement in a funny way, and Brooklyn reportedly made a cool $1 million for the ads. I defended it – the ads were great, and Brooklyn has every right to mock his own situation. But here’s the thing: Brooklyn can’t then turn around and get mad over his parents posting old photos of him on their social media. Either the family estrangement is for public consumption or it’s not. Brooklyn has made his choice. Well, on Father’s Day, David and Victoria Beckham both included old photos of Brooklyn in their Instagram carousels. Brooklyn is apparently furious about it.

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly been left fuming after David and Victoria included him in their Father’s Day social media posts on Sunday. David extended an olive branch to his eldest son in his Instagram post as he shared an old photograph of himself and Brooklyn as a child as well as a snap of himself with all four of his kids.

Alongside the images, he wrote: ‘Being a dad is my most important job – I love you all and thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family. Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads around the world’.

Victoria also included their son Brooklyn in her heartfelt Father’s Day post to her husband on Sunday.

And, while Brooklyn has publicly remained silent, behind the scenes he is reportedly ‘fuming’.

A source revealed: ‘He’s fuming about it. He’s asked them to leave him alone and they just keep posting him.’

They told The Sun: ‘It just brings the whole thing up all over again. He wishes they’d leave it and leave him alone.’

Shortly before Christmas last year, Brooklyn blocked his parents on Instagram, while his lawyers later wrote to the Beckhams’ team requesting all communication be conducted through legal representatives.