Belgian footballer Jeremy Doku criticized for… wanting to witness the birth of his child

I’ve been checking up on the FIFA World Cup scores, but I’ve barely watched any of the games. What I have been enjoying is all of the international visitors enjoying the US, and I think it’s great that tourists are getting to see different parts of the country, as opposed to only visiting New York or DisneyWorld or whatever. I’ve seen European football fans fall madly in love with Texas, Cleveland and the American South. They’re visiting Walmarts, Costcos and Bass Pro Shops. They’re awestruck of our chain restaurants, diners, stadiums, suburbs, friendliness and AC. It’s a spectacular cultural exchange, honestly. Bostonians want to “keep” the Tartan Army. America wants to keep that German tourist, Freddy.
Another part of the cultural exchange is that we’re seeing the somewhat terrible expectations on international soccer players. Take, for example, the Belgian player Jeremy Doku. Doku came into the World Cup, telling everyone that his wife is expecting their first child and he would step away from the WC so he could support her during the birth. A French broadcaster – a woman!! – said despicable things about his decision.
A French broadcaster is walking back her comments after she criticized Jeremy Doku, a Belgian soccer player, and his decision to leave the World Cup for the birth of his son.
“You have to realize that it’s truly a privilege to participate in a World Cup, it’s an incredible joy,” Channel L’Equipe presenter France Pierron said during an on-air appearance. “There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your shoes. It might never happen again in your life.”
She added, “It’s truly a special moment, a childhood dream come true. You’re living out a childhood dream, yet you’re going to walk away from it all to attend the birth of your child — a disgusting moment, if you’ll pardon the expression, where the dad is completely useless.”
The Manchester City forward, 24, previously told Reuters that he plans to leave the World Cup when his wife Shireen Doku goes into labor next month.
“It’s my first child, so I would definitely want to be there,” Doku said last week.
After online pushback and widespread criticism, L’Equipe also responded about Pierron’s take, saying it “disassociates itself” from the comments, which were “very far removed from the group’s values,” The Athletic reported.
On X, Pierron also clarified that she was “expressing a personal opinion, within the context of a contentious exchange.”
“These remarks commit only me and in no way reflect a collective position,” she wrote. “I understand that they may have shocked, hurt, or wounded some of you, and I am sorry for that.”
Doku, who played 86 minutes in Belgium’s 1-1 draw with Egypt, missed the Iran match on Sunday, June 21 due to respiratory illness. His status for the next match against New Zealand is uncertain.
Apparently, Doku’s wife gave birth on Sunday and he was able to fly back to England (where he lives, as he plays for Manchester) to support his wife. I cannot even believe this is a discussion. This is why so many (other) sports have players’ unions too – the NFL, MLB and the NHL all have players’ unions so they can negotiate things like paternity leave and family leave for the birth of their children. And for a sports commentator to go on air and say that childbirth is “a disgusting moment… where the dad is completely useless” is absolutely WILD.
Photos courtesy of IMAGO/Conor Molloy/Avalon and IMAGO/Graham Hunt/Avalon.
They see the players as property. Especially the black ones. I’m not surprised by any of this. The French are a special brand of racist.
💯 %
well said!
I came on here to say exactly that. I’ll take it one step further and ask whether she would have made that comment about a white player.
Yep, had the same question on the back of my mind. I think we all know the answer. Such gross behavior.
Came to say the same thing. This would not have happened to a white player. Good for him for prioritizing his family — not just as a new father but as a husband supporting his wife.
That is really ugly language.
Yup, I’ve never seen a picture of this player but I knew, I knew from the words the journalist was saying, that the journalist was white and the player is black. I knew it. Because the journalist would not dare do that if the woman in question were white.
How many kids does that sports caster have?
Hopefully none.
Why would you even describe the birth of someone else’s child in that manner, regardless of your feelings on childbirth? And yes there are hundreds of players that would love to be in the world cup, just like there are hundreds of people that would love to be in a delivery room and can’t be. He prioritized what was most important to him, and clearly playing in the World Cup did not rank higher than the birth of his first child. He can play in another World cup, you can’t have that experience again.
That apology was BS too, and clearly one of those I’m right and you all are stupid for thinking I’m wrong types. I would venture that this person has some pretty archaic views on masculinity and what each parent should be doing. This is totally the type of person that doesn’t understand the point of paternity leave.
Even Ohtani just missed a couple games for the birth of his second child. That is and should be the norm. These guys are human being first, athletes second.
L’Equipe suspended her from broadcasting so she def got what was coming to her.
Good.
Bravo! The garbage lost its job.
Someone should explain to her that ‘it’s a privilege to cover the World Cup and that there’s a hundred others that would kill to be in her shoes.’ In her words it’s a childhood dream actually except now she’s thrown it away to never return.
I just looked up France’s maternity leave and it’s a guaranteed 16 weeks. Not that this broadcaster plans to birth children because she thinks it’s disgusting apparently.
There’s a union for footballers btw, it’s called FIFPRO. The Belgium team had no issues with Jeremy returning to the UK for the birth of his child it’s the press and some fans who were complaining. I saw a similar screed being done by Emma Woolf on GB News over the weekend. I have no doubt of Jeremy Doku was white there would be no outrage and the same press would be making it into a human interest story.
Good for Jérémy Doku that he was able to be there for his wife.
He’ll be rejoining the Belgian national team tomorrow, preparing for their next match against New Zealand on Saturday.
(Bit OT, but Freddy has turned out to be a student of Danish descent from the Bergedorf district of Hamburg, northern Germany. He’s pursuing a degree in media management)
What a completely horrendous opinion to have! You know what is LITERALLY a once in a lifetime event? Being born!
RIGHT??? He should be there regardless, but what if Pierron’s making these awful comments and his partner has had a complicated pregnancy or there’s high risk to the baby? Congratulations to them and I’m glad he was able to be there for her.
“They’re visiting Walmarts, Costcos and Bass Pro Shops. They’re awestruck of our chain restaurants, diners, stadiums, suburbs, friendliness and AC.”
Sorry to burst your bubble, but no, they aren’t in awe of Walmart (except the gun aisle where they shake
their heads in disbelief), we have Costco in Europe. We also have malls, and of course AC. We have chain restaurants (nothing to write home about when we also have fabulous small restaurants), we have stadiums, suburbs, and friendly people. Don’t fall for the propaganda. Tourists might be pleasantly surprised about not being held up by ICE and not having to deal with MAGAtts. Germans are still debating if this Freddy guy is actually German.
Football fans have a good time everywhere, especially the Tartan Army, and the Dutch. The Norwegians are a lovely surprise, they didn’t make it to the last World Cups or European Championships (one and only Euro was in 2000).
On an unrelated note, New Yorkers were standing in line for the opening of an Aldi, which makes me giggle in German.
Couldn’t agree more with you! As a proud Scot, we have all of those things and they are definitely not there for the Costco! They’re there for the party (drinking Boston dry!), the good vibes, the dancing, the parades with bagpipes and going to a baseball match. Not to mention the large charity donations they give at every single away game. It’s very much ‘no Scotland no party!’
Boston was magical…let’s see the welcome in Miami!
And apparently, a lot of tourists are trying to fly home with bottles of ranch dressing! So many that the TSA had to issue a statement about putting them in your checked bags but not your carry-on luggage. I didn’t even realize that ranch dressing doesn’t really exist outside the US.
What a witch. Oops. I misspelled that.
On a happier note (than the racist broadcaster), one of the funniest things I’ve read is that the visiting fans have fallen in love with … ranch dressing.
Ranch dressing!!
Ha! I wrote a conment about this before scrolling down to see yours. It’s such a fun and unexpected development of the World Cup: the birth of the international love of ranch dressing 😀
Take that, French snobs! We have delightful sauces, too!
Yes to everything people said above, but some countries are so fanatical about their sports, players have been killed for messing up a score by making a mistake. Seriously. I think maybe in these cases, there is nothing to admire in the government, so the people instead make sports their gods. We also have nothing to admire in the government either right now. But we don’t harm our athletes. And New York had such a positive experience with the Knicks winning after 53 years. One meme I read said that Spike Lee, Knicks super-fan, was driven through New York during the parade “like the Pope.” And Kevin Hart said Spike should get a Knicks championship ring, too. When asked if he’d accept that ring, Lee quipped, “Is the Pope Catholic?”
There is another weird moment when she says something like “that’s not what you said when we rehearsed it this morning” to one of the other commentators and i just cannot understand how, if it was staged, they thought it would be a good idea ?
In France l’Equipe is recognized as sexist and racist so yeah, not surprised that when they do have a woman on air she ends up saying insane bullsh*t like that. They’re so embarrassing.