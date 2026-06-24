Prince William will be in the astrological trenches for the rest of 2026

Back in April, the Duchess of Sussex posted some astrology stuff on her Instagram Stories. She revealed that Leos (like her) were just coming out of a terrible seven-year cycle and everything would start feeling better. I believed her! I enjoy astrology and I think it’s a totally legitimate explanation for certain things. Mercury retrograde is a real phenomenon, Saturn Return is a real phenomenon. Virgos in law school is a real thing. Leos as world leaders is a real thing. Well, according to an astrologer, Prince William is about to have a terrible 44th year.

Prince William won’t have great luck in 2026, according to astrologer Inbaal Honigman. With William’s birthday being on June 21, he falls under the sign of Cancer.

“July itself is a challenging month for Cancerians like William because Mercury, the planet of communication, is going retrograde in Cancer until July 23,” the specialist told OLBG. “This means that those born under the sign of the crab will be dealing with broken promises, canceled speaking engagements, and travel mayhem.”

“Between August 11 and September 27, Mars, the planet of passion and war, is going into Cancer, which is an uncomfortable period for the heir,” Honigman claimed. “William will be caught needing to take sides in a conflict and making declarations that he’s uneasy about, because he prefers to be on everyone’s side all at once.”

The hurdles the future king of England might face could be harder on a Cancer’s delicate nature.

“William was born just a few minutes into the sensitive sign of Cancer, narrowly missing the cheeky sign of Gemini,” he explained. “His moon sign is Cancer too, making him a ‘double Cancer,’ doubling up on his Cancerian qualities.”

“Cancerians are emotional, intuitive, family-minded and caring. They love their own company and their personal comforts, and prioritize the good of others ahead of their own,” Honigman noted.

Despite what could be a challenging year, William’s relationship with Kate Middleton will be a vital source of support.

“It is also a time for strength and companionship in his marriage because the Cancer full moon happens annually during Capricorn season,” Honigman pointed out. “The Princess of Wales happens to be a Capricorn,” he said in reference to the mother of three’s January 9 birthday. “So a getaway will be on the cards that week as they look for some privacy.”