Prince William will be in the astrological trenches for the rest of 2026

Back in April, the Duchess of Sussex posted some astrology stuff on her Instagram Stories. She revealed that Leos (like her) were just coming out of a terrible seven-year cycle and everything would start feeling better. I believed her! I enjoy astrology and I think it’s a totally legitimate explanation for certain things. Mercury retrograde is a real phenomenon, Saturn Return is a real phenomenon. Virgos in law school is a real thing. Leos as world leaders is a real thing. Well, according to an astrologer, Prince William is about to have a terrible 44th year.
Prince William won’t have great luck in 2026, according to astrologer Inbaal Honigman. With William’s birthday being on June 21, he falls under the sign of Cancer.
“July itself is a challenging month for Cancerians like William because Mercury, the planet of communication, is going retrograde in Cancer until July 23,” the specialist told OLBG. “This means that those born under the sign of the crab will be dealing with broken promises, canceled speaking engagements, and travel mayhem.”
“Between August 11 and September 27, Mars, the planet of passion and war, is going into Cancer, which is an uncomfortable period for the heir,” Honigman claimed. “William will be caught needing to take sides in a conflict and making declarations that he’s uneasy about, because he prefers to be on everyone’s side all at once.”
The hurdles the future king of England might face could be harder on a Cancer’s delicate nature.
“William was born just a few minutes into the sensitive sign of Cancer, narrowly missing the cheeky sign of Gemini,” he explained. “His moon sign is Cancer too, making him a ‘double Cancer,’ doubling up on his Cancerian qualities.”
“Cancerians are emotional, intuitive, family-minded and caring. They love their own company and their personal comforts, and prioritize the good of others ahead of their own,” Honigman noted.
Despite what could be a challenging year, William’s relationship with Kate Middleton will be a vital source of support.
“It is also a time for strength and companionship in his marriage because the Cancer full moon happens annually during Capricorn season,” Honigman pointed out. “The Princess of Wales happens to be a Capricorn,” he said in reference to the mother of three’s January 9 birthday. “So a getaway will be on the cards that week as they look for some privacy.”
The “getaway” reveal is just an educated guess, really. Given all of the drama unfolding in July, it’s very likely that William and Kate will completely disappear for several months of vacation this summer, only briefly appearing in public to drop off Prince George at Eton. But all of that stuff about William’s difficult mercury retrograde July is funny, given the planned visit from the Sussex family. William is getting hammered from all sides right now – making an ass out himself in furious briefings to reporters, getting overly familiar with poor Benedict Cumberbatch, fighting with his dad and now he’s in the astrological trenches too. Incidentally, I do think William’s double-Cancer is part of the reason for his extremely “emotional” personality. He never comes across as calm, logical, reserved. He seems quick to panic and easy to rile. Just what people want from a Scooter King, huh?
The photos in this post are from Tuesday, June 23. William and Jason Knauf hosted The Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Ah, remember when Tatler’s profile of Kate (“Kate the Great”) revealed that William consulted astrologers, just like his mum and countless Royal Family members before them? Good times!
Also, Cancer men are notoriously cranky and moody. Think Harrison Ford. They’re no picnic, in my experience…I gave them a wide berth in my dating years!
Yup Cancer men are PITAs to be quite honest. Emotional and moody and cranky while also having big jealous and petty streaks.
And easily yanked around by the chain, stubborn, and controlled by their ego and pride. See Haakon of norway.
Tom Cruise is also a Cancer. Think of the way that he blindsided Nicole Kidman with their divorce and the way that he’s cut his daughter Suri out of his life.
He looks very cheerful when jason is there.
OMG I came here to say that! Huevo only seems at ease and relaxed with Jason
Will’s smile actually goes to his eyes. Hmm.
I was going to say the same! William looks very “relaxed” around Jason, much more so than when he’s around his wife.
Yeah, as horrible as I think he is, seeing these pictures makes me feel more than a twinge of sadness for William. He looks genuinely happy. It’s unfortunate that he hasn’t been able to build a life that would have him looking and feeling like that more often. I hope this is a side of himself that his kids get — beyond the press of the photo ops.
“Dealing with … travel mayhem…” So the stars are preventing the lazy heir from attending the World Championship in the US? Got it!
Love this for Willy, hope it’s a miserable summer for him.
The pics of him and The Knife are priceless: in one, both heads are leaning together, another, JK looks at him with adoration, in yet another, from the angle taken, it looks as if they’re holding hands lol. Not one clenched jaw or balled up fists to be seen. He never looks this relaxed with his wife OR his kids.
Wonder if, and or, when Scooter’s astrology will mention his love life path?
Seriously. Where are the body language experts when you need them?
Yeah, he always looks so relaxed and happy when he is with his toadie.
I think Jason is his real soulmate.
They’re both terrible people.
I thought they hosted a “United for Wildlife” “business roundtable” that was part of London Climate Week that also somehow encompassed Earthshot, even though United for Wildlife is an OG grift of the Royal Foundation and about poaching, etc.
Dude. Someone’s got a new boo. ;-D …no wonder Kate was “going through something” LOL.
I am an astrologist and all signs, in Vedic, Chinese and Mundane astrology point to everything going wrong for him. Prepare to watch ALL his secrets tumble out of the closet.
Oh man! My partner is also a Cancer (July 15) and same age as willy (born in ’82) and our son is also a Cancer (July 6). I was hoping that my partner’s luck is turning as his guitar business is struggling and he is considering to shut it down as he hasn’t had any sales for months now, Brexit started the wheels in motion and then covid, Russia attacking Ukraine, UK dumpster fire politics , dump being re elected and US/Israel’s war in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran making parts and shipping expensive and the cost of living going up and up. Sigh.
@HEYGINGERSNAPS
Being born on the same date, time, month etc. doesn’t mean that everyone has the same karmic and cosmic prognosis.
I assume your partner and son are not wicked. Therefore they have nothing to fear. Th key is to do one’s best to live the ‘highest’ of their birth chart.
William operates on the most malefic and wicked trajectory and so ALL his cosmic ‘plates’ will work against him.
@What? Oh that’s good to know. We’re raising our son to be a responsible and compassionate person. We’re still limiting his exposure to social media as I know children as young as he is (he’s 9) are already being exposed to the toxic manosphere rhetoric amongst other problematic things.
@HEYGINGERSNAPS
William because of his maleficent nature is under the most karmically catastrophic window of his adult life. He is going to be audited by his Venus Mahadasha (his 8th House Moon will grind him down to a pulp) and there is no karmic escape at all.
I have never followed the Royal Family and only started to do their charts when all the rotten attacks on Harry & Meghan began and it does not bode well for the main perpetrators.
Those who chose evil are being cosmically audited and it is going to crash down all around them; him in particular. You cannot escape the Cosmos, especially when you choose to manifest the shadow aspect of your birth chart.
This is why two people can be born in the same hospital and the same time and live vastly different lives. Family karma and their own personal karma are factors, and more importantly, how they choose to manifest the energies of the cosmic plates in their charts.
Stocking up on my As Ever Rosé and Brut to enjoy while I sit back and watch it happen in real time. Anyone want to have a “watch party” in the W.LA area? lol
Grabbing popcorn and wondering if all this stuff will spill out before he’s allowed to ascend the throne, and acquire immunity status from prosecution. Hope so. If he ascends, he’s going to destroy the govt.
This is all so interesting. Most of the good astrology about William and Kate has been disappeared in recent years. Back when they were dating (for a decade) and just after the wedding? There used to be some meaty stuff about how they are an astrological catastrophe together.
The astrologer who did their charts around the time of their marriage passed away a while back. But he did predict George quite accurately.
Jason knauf was born 28 December so that makes him a Capricorn like Kate. Both crabettes and Capricorns are very stubborn. Are they a good match?
The way I SCREAMED! 😀 😀 😀
Celebitchy commenters are among the best, and I count the Sussex Squaddies in this company.
Wills has Neptune (dreamy, escapism) in Sagittarius (sports, travel,) on his Ascendant. I mean .. ? 😄
Give it a good 10 or so years for his turn to be hauled over the coals, but the tap is starting to drip already.
Cancers can also be jealous, spiteful and petty. I am not knocking Cancers – all signs have negative traits. But him being a double Cancer highlights these things even more. Your Moon Signs governs how you relate to those close to you: friends, family, etc. So yeah…this explains a lot.
I never would have thought Will was a cancer sign. My husband is cancer, my stepdaughter is cancer & my daughter is a double cancer (all 3 born within 2 days of each other) BUT she has a lot of fire signs in her chart to balance out all that water energy. I’m Taurus, and my birthday is May 7th & his ex-wife’s birthday is May 8th. It’s pretty weird. During challenging years as a blended family, my stepdaughter would “forget” my birthday the day before her mom’s. Looking back, I think it could have been a fun idea to combine our bdays with a party or something…mom & step mom. Instead, it was kind of strained. I would do a lot of things differently today.
“The Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly”??? OMG, they’re really going to spend the remainder of William’s bitter life just copying everything his brother’s foundation does, isn’t he? First the impact reports, then the “impact” video, and now a forum to discuss the impact of this Pitch-at-Palace-lite event? I’m cackling. 😀
Also – pretty random to schedule it just before H comes to town.
Was Diana not also born under the sign of Cancer? Her birthday is July 1 which I remember because it’s also Canada Day. Obviously she exhibited different aspects which are missing in William. Whatever good traits William has, he has failed to develop or capitalize on them for his own good and the good of others.
I’ve known a lot of female Cancerians, including my mother and best friend and I can say that the PITA aspect of Cancers (tm @Ameerah) tends to express itself mostly in the men…
Diana was a classic Cancerian woman: all emotion, all giving, to the point of neglecting themselves. Boundaries, what are boundaries? That part can be difficult with them. But they are first to your side in a crisis, first to champion you, first to help when you’re in need…Love my Cancer ladies!
FYI Camilla is a Cancer sign too.
ikr? Giving the rest of them a bad name 🤣
Too bad Baldy can’t be with the one he really loves. It’s a shame, really.
“he prefers to be on everyone’s side all at once.” Sums W up to a tee 😂
William prefers everyone to be on his side, and only his side, all the time.
🙄 #WooWoo