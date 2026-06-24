VF: The Sussexes’ upcoming UK visit is a source of ‘deep irritation’ for Prince William

I saw many commenters predicting with certainty that Prince Harry would bring his family to Althorp for a two-day stay next month, to spend time with the Spencer side of the family. I didn’t realize that so many of you were getting that from the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden! Eden reported last Friday that Althorp will be closed to visitors for two days in July, a “highly unusual” move given that Althorp is only open to the public in July and August anyway. While Harry took Meghan to Diana’s grave in 2022, Archie and Lili have never been to Althorp, to my knowledge at least. So, it’s clear that Harry has made some arrangements with his uncle Charles (the Earl Spencer) and maybe those arrangements were what changed King Charles’ mind about welcoming his ginger grandkids. Speaking of, Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl has a big exclusive about Prince William’s screaming hissy fit over the Sussexes, but Nicholl also confirms that Harry will be spending time with the Spencers too.
Prince William will not see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they return to the United Kingdom next month. While King Charles is said to be clearing his schedule to see grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom he has not seen in four years, relations between his sons remain at an all-time low.
According to recent reports, Charles has offered to provide the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with royal accommodations and to fund the family’s security arrangements while they are in the UK. Now sources close to William say the fact that the king is “bending over backwards” to facilitate Harry’s trip to the UK has caused friction between Charles and his eldest son.
While palace aides deny any fallout between Charles and William, it is understood that William has made his feelings about any reconciliation clear to his father. “William is known to hold a grudge, and more than that, he cannot forgive his brother for what Harry has put his family through,” one source tells Vanity Fair. According to a well-placed source, William believes his brother crossed a line in both his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and his autobiography, Spare, in which he shared, among other things, intimate details about his and Meghan’s relationship with Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.
Though Harry will be in the UK to promote the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham in July 2027, sources close to him and Meghan have confirmed that she and their two children will be traveling along with him. Harry will use the opportunity to introduce Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, to both sides of his family.
“Harry wants to bring the kids to see his family—not just the Windsors, but the Spencers too,” says an insider. “He wants to spend time with the wider family. This has been on the cards for some time. Next year would have been the obvious time, when the Invictus Games take place in Birmingham, but for whatever reason, it is happening this summer. Harry is, and has for some time been, very keen to have the kids come over to the UK. There’s been a feeling of such sadness that he’s not been able to bring them to the UK.”
While Harry has told friends that he cannot wait to bring his family back to the UK, there will be no olive branch meeting with William and Kate. “William won’t be seeing his brother. I suspect he will make sure he’s miles away when Harry visits to avoid any awkward encounters,” a source says. “Harry has tried to make contact repeatedly, but William won’t take his calls. He is not minded to a reconciliation at all, and the fact that his father is bending over backwards to make Harry’s visit happen has become the source of deep irritation for William.”
Sources close to William say he feels his father is making a mistake by welcoming Harry back into the fold. “William is known to hold a grudge, whereas Charles just wants peace,” a family friend says. “They come to the Harry situation from different perspectives. Charles is of the view that one must forgive and move on. William won’t do that. Not yet and maybe never.”
[From Vanity Fair]
“Harry has tried to make contact repeatedly, but William won’t take his calls.” I wonder if that’s true. It probably is – Spare revealed how often Harry gave his horrible brother the benefit of the doubt, despite William’s obvious betrayals and dangerous behavior. I also think William will run far away when the Sussexes are in town. He and Kate tried to pull focus from Harry last September and it was absolutely hilarious to see how little attention they received. They won’t want those side-by-side visuals again. And how many times will these sources use words like “grudge” and “irritation” and “friction?” William can’t get out of his own way, and I’m constantly reminded of his unsettling immaturity when it comes to difficult or sensitive matters. William really thinks he can just rage-brief and stomp his feet and then hide away, and somehow that makes him look regal?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024551, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024558, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex with his uncle Earl Spencer, at the unveiling of a statue of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180425-
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2018
Credit: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTA
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
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2022 Ripple Of Hope Awards
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Dec 2022
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Featuring: Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Someone somewhere should do all these “source of irritation” and “well, I refuse to see them” people a favor and tell them that the Sussex visit is not about them, and nobody asked to see them, and they should just take a seat and mind their own damned business. Jeez!
So true, Debbie! But William isn’t bright enough to hear that. He is thick as old oatmeal.
We all know what a solid and supportive relationship Charles and William have/s.
I’m sure Charles will take William’s ownership of Charles relationship with Harry into account when making plans. After all, Charles relationship with Harry isn’t about Charles or Harry. It’s about William. And lastly, Charles would never do something for the specific purpose of goading William. There is no room for pettiness in Charles dealings with others.
Please everyone know that’s complete and utter sarcasm.
LOL I was sick for a couple of days and haven’t done my dishes – old oatmeal gets even more congealed!
Everything being reported about this trip is pure conjecture and straight up lies.
Sources “close to the Sussexes” don’t talk to the media. We have no idea who is going on that trip or what the itinerary is.
If it were me ….. I would see how my family is being spoken of in the media and make my decisions based on the rantings of unhinged royal reporters, with a direct what’s app line to my family.
Always suspected that William was okay with Harry’s book at first, the quotes from him were: It could have been worse.
But he cycles with anger so it was bound to grow.’That said, I think his rage has grown because he’s had negative reactions. Small examples: hasn’t had as many appearances with celebrities – American at least, he was booed in Boston, “fired” in person by Jamaica.
I’m sure he blames Harry for all.
That father figure also alluded to Harry being a problem.’They all see that everything should be in support of the king and prince that any other action is a direct attack and betrayal.
Basically William is much less popular now. Charles had to bribe performers at his coronation and he got lackluster ones st that.
Dolly Parton’s sister revealed that Kate invited Dolly to meet but Dolly was too busy…I bet this happens a little.
You used to hear and see photos of an incredible number of celebrities lining up to meet Queen Elizabeth, I easily remember Marilyn Monroe, Diana Ross – all of Motown, Lady Gaga. You don’t see those same international meet and greets any more.. Black pink met Charles… and mainly crickets
His wife hypes him up. We saw it in the video with the photographer. Toxic couples love to come together against an outside force.
I’m sure it hasn’t been just Kate revving him up, though that incident with the photographer was very telling. His “advisors“ would also see an advantage in stoking Will’s anger against Harry. Camilla isn’t the only one who’s seen the usefulness of driving a wedge between the brothers.
“Harry has tried to make contact repeatedly, but William won’t take his calls. ” I feel like they’re playing fast and loose with the timelines here. This could be true as 2022, 2023. Harry STRONGLY INFERRED he found out some devastating information about his family shenanigans around his security situation during his case. He still trying to publicly reconcile with Charles, he hasn’t mentioned his brother pretty much at all in years.
With a lot of their reporting I think that they purposefully muddy when instances occurred to make it seem like it’s happening in present when it’s something that Harry hasn’t asked for in years, or Meghan hasn’t mentioned in years to make them seem like they’re desperate and that the rejection is coming from one side when it’s not.
As for William who cares how he feels. At the end of the day Harry has a right to come to the country of his birth, and to bring his wife and children and for them to be able to travel freely. Not speaking to you, and you not liking them is not a prerequisite for entry into the country. Despite what this 14th century King seems to think. His relationship with his father is separate from your relationship, he’s allowed to have one. And that seems to be William’s problem he thinks that everyone has to funnel everything through him for approval including their individual personal relationships.
All his angry outbursts, even though he knows perfectly well that neither his brother nor Meghan wants to see him and his wife.
Umm okay but HAVE the Sussexes confirmed they’re going and to who? RAVEC? Charles? I’m a little confused by that. I don’t think Katie nicholls has sources close to the Sussexes and I don’t think the Sussexes have confirmed it to any media source. Which makes me question the truth of whether Harry has called William or not. Maybe??? But um maybe not? This seems sourced from people close to the royals or KP. William always wants people to think Harry is calling him. But did he or has he recently? Idk but someone wants us to think so. Anyways, I still feel like the BM doesn’t deserve Meghan and the kids and their stardust and all the engagement they will generate. But the idea of William and Kate being irritated af is funny, get over it omg.
Katie is a known and proven liar who needs to keep lying to be able to pay her bills. And Vanity Fair continues to enable her. Simples.
These people have no shame. She is named, with receipts, in Prince Harry’s hacking case, and here she is, still trying to earn a living on the man’s back.
KatieN is also known to have Kate and other Middleton phone numbers. Kate would call her from holidays with bill and leak where they were. They all colluded against Harry for years and now against Sussex family.
Okay Will gets to be King which is supposed to be a responsible position for an adult but it doesn’t not mean that the entire world revolves around him. Feelings are not facts they are an emotional response. Will can vent and share his personal feelings with close family and friends but to brief or allow others to speak to the media is odd, unwise for someone we are endlessly told is private and wants to keep his private life private. Will doesn’t seem to be aware of the hypocrisy and stupidity about non constant caterwauling and broadcasting his anger publicly to the media. He sounds unhinged, unreasonable and boiling with rage that he can’t banish his own brother, SIL and nephew and niece. Dude is meant to be championing mental health and wife promoting positive environments for youngsters but NOT for Harry. Meg and the kids!?
Instead of briefing the media every time he has a tantrum he should seek the help of a therapist to work ( sorry to mention work) out why he is so angry all the time. Does he imagine as PoW or King he should have the right to go round smiting others because he’s cross with them?
I think Charles’s initial health diagnosis led William to believe that he would become monarch by the time Invictus occurred in 2027 and he would be able to mess with the games and more importantly to him, with Harry and his family. Now we are just one year away with a stabilized Charles who will likely not want to create an Invictus disaster out of pettiness, which would diss the veterans and diss the city of Birmingham who successfully bid for the game and make the King look bad. So to Charles it makes sense to have some sort of detente with Harry so that the games are successful. William doesn’t seem to have the same set of priorities.
Again. the future King of England is acting like a brat.
Who cares. The Sussexes are entitled to go wherever they please
Blah, blah, blah William is irritated, enraged, upset, angry, incandescent, rinse and repeat. If he wasn’t mad at the Sussexes would he even have an identity at all? William is becoming more like his idol Trump everyday, with Harry living in his head the way President Obama lives in Trump’s head. He’s the source of all his “troubles”.
I am on the contrary sure, Harry hasn’t phoned William for a long time. When was the last time he even mentioned him?
When this “the-Sussex-kids-are-coming-to-the-Uk” story turns out to be made up, I wonder how the tabloids will make it Meghan’s fault.
They’ll make it her fault by saying she never denied those rumors, leading them to believe it was happening. (Even though they were the ones who made up the rumors.)
All these briefings about William’s incandescent rage and grudges he holds onto, do this people not realise that this might make people think that William is unsuitable for the role as king and head of state.
Somebody should tell William and his team that as king he cannot refuse to meet somebody because they talk to Harry and Meghan and support them. Apropos after Jose Andre’s very open support for Harry and Meghand and his appearance on WLM I cannot remember that there were any further news about Jose Andre and his role on the council of Earthshot.
However as king William has get over himself and his grudges. He has to meet people, prime ministers, head of states and other officials, he does not like or agree with. He has to visit countries the government asked him to. He has to hold speeches civil servants of the government have written for him or if William writes the speeches himself (lol) he has to cover the issues, he might not agree with, the government tell him to.
How is this going to work with somebody like William?
Everything is a source of irritation for William: work, especially.
“Deep irritation” is putting it too mildly. As this site likes to say, he’s raging, throwing tantrums and throwing up this very minute. He acts like he’s the only man in England or the only important man. Truth is, he can take the title, but he can’t fill the shoes, not by a long shot. He never could and he knows it. He also knows Harry is the better man and would make the better king. It eats him up inside, but instead of therapy, he turns all his inner conflicts outward, like a tsunami coming at the whole Sussex clan. And Kate knows the same thing about Meghan. Who wouldn’t?
I suspect Harry is no longer interested in reconciliation with William. Plus anybody believing anything Richard Eden has to say about Harry and Meghan are being sorely misled and desperately need to improve their media literacy.
Of course William is mad. With Harry’s visit, William will have to spend July “working” instead of being on vacation. A few Wimbledon visits with Kate won’t be enough.
I didn’t get my ‘Sussexes possible stay at Althorp Estate’ theory from Eden. I calculated the driving distance between all of the royal estates and Birmingham, England and then calculated the drivine distance from Althorp Estate.
It is a 1-hour drive from Althorp Estate to Birmingham. It is a 1-Hour and 58 minute drive from Windsor Castle to Birmingham, and a 2-Hour and 15 minute drive from Buckingham Palace to Birmingham.
It just makes sense logistically for the Sussex family to stay with Earl Spencer during their Invictus Games events. And I only learned two days ago that Althorp has closed its tourism on July 9th and July 10th.
The interesting question is where will they stay during their London charity events either before or after their Invictus Games events. If Charles is still in London during their visit, I believe he should invite the Sussexes to stay with him at Clarence House. There is no better secured building in the entire UK. Otherwise, he should just invite them up to Balmoral in Scotland for a week after their Birmingham and London events.
Oops! Sorry, moderators! I had a brain cloud and totally forgot to include something in my comment above.
I forgot to say that I also believe Charles may have extended the invitation to Harry because he learned they had made arrangements to stay with Earl Spencer during their Invictus Games events. This way, if they decline to stay at the dreaded and insanely accessible Buckingham Palace during the London part of their visit he can say he offered, but they snubbed him.
If his offer is sincere, he should invite them to stay at Clarence House or invite them to Balmoral. Otherwise, it’s like Queen Elizabeth offering Meghan a royal tiara only after learning that Earl Spencer had offered to let her wear the Spencer tiara.
I posted this in the Kate thread, but it goes for William too — is he unable to even *pretend* to like someone? And doesn’t that make him terrible at his so-called “job”? And does it means when he fawns over someone like Trump, that he genuinely likes him?