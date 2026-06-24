Platell: The Sussexes’ UK visit is going to be so difficult for poor Princess Kate

I keep saying it because it’s true: no one is happier about the Sussex family’s July visit to the UK than the royal-commentary class. Instead of admitting that they’re gleeful, excited and thrilled to have Prince Harry, Meghan and their children back in the UK for a brief time, these royalists have been throwing loudly unhinged meltdowns in every newspaper and tabloid. I mean, this is the game. This is WHY they’re so happy about the Sussexes’ visit: because they get to scream, cry, threaten and publish their revisionist history. The latest is from the Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell, who wants everyone to know that the Sussexes’ visit is all about Kate, the Princess of Wales. As in, poor, pitiful Kate, who got called out on her lies and pissy Mean-Girl attitude. Poor Kate, who hugs people and never trusted Meghan, for good reason!! This piece is sort of high camp, by the way.

When the King graciously offered his younger son an ‘olive branch’ last week, by setting aside time for Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet on their first visit to Britain as a family in four years, there was one person who came to the forefront of my mind: Kate.

Frankly, I’m less concerned by the psychodrama between father and son than about the Princess of Wales. How must she feel about the ‘homecoming’ of grifter Meghan, who has done so much to discredit her, coming back here to be embraced by the King at heart of the Royal Family? The King has even offered the Sussexes a royal residence to use during their stay. Not very happy, one would imagine. It would only be human for her to feel slightly betrayed by such a heralded reunion. After all, both Sussexes have been so cruel to her.

While Harry and his viper of a wife have been trying to make their grubby millions in sunny Montecito, Kate has played her perfect part as the ever loyal daughter-in-law and future Queen, who – before her cancer diagnosis – helped fill the massive vacuum in royal duties caused by the Sussexes’ move to America.

I bet Kate hasn’t forgotten or forgiven the allegations in the 2020 royal biography Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie – ever the Sussexes’ faithful mouthpiece – that she was ‘cold’ and ‘not supportive’ of Meghan during her brief stint as a working royal. Or Meghan’s own claims in Harry & Meghan – the 2022 six-part docuseries for Netflix – that Kate, unlike ‘loveable’ Meghan, is not a ‘hugger’. A vicious lie which has been disproven repeatedly on Kate’s regular visits to hospitals, where she embraces cancer patients and survivors like herself.

And how could she put to the back of her mind those accusations in Harry’s self-indulgent memoir Spare that Kate slighted the ‘homoeopathic cure-alls’ like oregano oil and turmeric that Meghan once offered to her husband. Or his claims that she was constantly ‘on edge’ after realising ‘she was now going to be compared to and forced to compete with Meghan’? Well, look how that competition worked out.

Worldwide, Princess Catherine is the most loved royal, often slightly pipping her husband in the popularity stakes, while Meghan rates as one of the least popular – beaten to the rock-bottom slot only by the disgraced former prince Andrew.

Those close to Harry and Meghan have, of course, done their best to sabotage that popularity. Perhaps most unforgivably and with the most damaging effect is the Dutch translation of Scobie’s book Endgame: Inside The Royal Family And The Monarchy’s Fight For Survival, which ‘inadvertently’ named King Charles and Kate as the royals who questioned what the Sussexes’ first-born Archie’s skin colour would be, as Meghan alleged in her Oprah interview in 2021.