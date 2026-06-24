Platell: The Sussexes’ UK visit is going to be so difficult for poor Princess Kate

I keep saying it because it’s true: no one is happier about the Sussex family’s July visit to the UK than the royal-commentary class. Instead of admitting that they’re gleeful, excited and thrilled to have Prince Harry, Meghan and their children back in the UK for a brief time, these royalists have been throwing loudly unhinged meltdowns in every newspaper and tabloid. I mean, this is the game. This is WHY they’re so happy about the Sussexes’ visit: because they get to scream, cry, threaten and publish their revisionist history. The latest is from the Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell, who wants everyone to know that the Sussexes’ visit is all about Kate, the Princess of Wales. As in, poor, pitiful Kate, who got called out on her lies and pissy Mean-Girl attitude. Poor Kate, who hugs people and never trusted Meghan, for good reason!! This piece is sort of high camp, by the way.

When the King graciously offered his younger son an ‘olive branch’ last week, by setting aside time for Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet on their first visit to Britain as a family in four years, there was one person who came to the forefront of my mind: Kate.

Frankly, I’m less concerned by the psychodrama between father and son than about the Princess of Wales. How must she feel about the ‘homecoming’ of grifter Meghan, who has done so much to discredit her, coming back here to be embraced by the King at heart of the Royal Family? The King has even offered the Sussexes a royal residence to use during their stay. Not very happy, one would imagine. It would only be human for her to feel slightly betrayed by such a heralded reunion. After all, both Sussexes have been so cruel to her.

While Harry and his viper of a wife have been trying to make their grubby millions in sunny Montecito, Kate has played her perfect part as the ever loyal daughter-in-law and future Queen, who – before her cancer diagnosis – helped fill the massive vacuum in royal duties caused by the Sussexes’ move to America.

I bet Kate hasn’t forgotten or forgiven the allegations in the 2020 royal biography Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie – ever the Sussexes’ faithful mouthpiece – that she was ‘cold’ and ‘not supportive’ of Meghan during her brief stint as a working royal. Or Meghan’s own claims in Harry & Meghan – the 2022 six-part docuseries for Netflix – that Kate, unlike ‘loveable’ Meghan, is not a ‘hugger’. A vicious lie which has been disproven repeatedly on Kate’s regular visits to hospitals, where she embraces cancer patients and survivors like herself.

And how could she put to the back of her mind those accusations in Harry’s self-indulgent memoir Spare that Kate slighted the ‘homoeopathic cure-alls’ like oregano oil and turmeric that Meghan once offered to her husband. Or his claims that she was constantly ‘on edge’ after realising ‘she was now going to be compared to and forced to compete with Meghan’? Well, look how that competition worked out.

Worldwide, Princess Catherine is the most loved royal, often slightly pipping her husband in the popularity stakes, while Meghan rates as one of the least popular – beaten to the rock-bottom slot only by the disgraced former prince Andrew.

Those close to Harry and Meghan have, of course, done their best to sabotage that popularity. Perhaps most unforgivably and with the most damaging effect is the Dutch translation of Scobie’s book Endgame: Inside The Royal Family And The Monarchy’s Fight For Survival, which ‘inadvertently’ named King Charles and Kate as the royals who questioned what the Sussexes’ first-born Archie’s skin colour would be, as Meghan alleged in her Oprah interview in 2021.

[From The Mail]

Her rant keeps going and going. She threatens King Charles and calls him foolish and emotionally-blackmailed. She suggests that Camilla will be enraged as well. These people do the largest disservice to the royals they’re publicly “advising” though – Platell basically says that Camilla, Prince William and Kate should stay far, far away from the Sussexes and that this will be horrible for Charles’ reign. Does anyone sane actually think that’s the way to play it? That the Waleses will look mature and dignified by hiding away when the more charismatic Sussexes come to town? Funny.

As for the part of the column I excerpted, it’s absolutely hysterical. The “vicious lie” about HUGGING! Meghan offering homeopathic remedies to William IN FRONT OF KATE! Even in an allegedly pro-Kate piece, it reads like “The Mail Remembers: Kate Was Really Rude to Meghan From the Start.”

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Instar.

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48 Responses to “Platell: The Sussexes’ UK visit is going to be so difficult for poor Princess Kate”

  1. Tessa says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:04 am

    Keen is not most loved. The narrative of Amanda could have been a script for a bette davis and joan Crawford film . Oh poor poor keen.

    Reply
    • Sheila Hibbert says:
      June 24, 2026 at 1:56 pm

      Patell talks drivel. She is so full of hate for the Sussexes. Megan and Harry are a breath of fresh air.

      Reply
      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        June 24, 2026 at 2:39 pm

        The press and the courtiers are so afraid of any reconciliation. Because they’ve been making money for most of Harry’s life, driving wedges between him and his father and brother, and scapegoating him and his wife.

        If these trolls had a scrap of intelligence, they’d drink a tall iced glass of STFU, because we’ve already seen that Harry has zero problem with setting the record straight before god and everybody.

        And they better pray for brains, because if Meghan has to put them on blast, there’s going to be a crater left where their careers once stood.

  2. Boxy Lady says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:10 am

    I mean, Kate may hug people *now*, but was she doing it consistently before?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 24, 2026 at 8:17 am

      That’s what’s so funny. Meghan mentioned that she was used to hugging in the Netflix series and all of the sudden Kate was out there hugging anything and everything, even trees. But yeah try and find photos of her hugging before that. Like maaaaybe you could find one or two. They are so reactionary and ultimately it just proves what was said. Bc they have to try so hard to prove it wrong. If it wasn’t true, they wouldn’t have to. Remember the burgundy brigade? They’re so embarrassing.

      Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      June 24, 2026 at 8:18 am

      NONE of them, except Harry, EVER HUGGED ANYONE before Meghan. Nor did they take selfies with anyone, always citing “protocol”, as well as taking the (now) de rigeur, “obligatory” pic with a POC. Somehow I recall Anne saying something about this as well, as in “It is not “done””. Now, they want people to swallow this horseshit lolololol.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        June 24, 2026 at 8:23 am

        People took selfies with Charlotte at Christmas walk. And the kids were allowed to take,presents from those lined up to see them.us that protocol now

      • MsIam says:
        June 24, 2026 at 9:26 am

        I believe Anne (or maybe it was Margaret) said she didn’t even believe in shaking hands with people in the crowd because then you have to shake hands with “everyone “.

    • windyriver says:
      June 24, 2026 at 8:57 am

      Never mind the hugging – I must have missed the rest of Kate’s “regular” visits to hospitals. Are there more than two? One per year since 2024?

      That picture at the top is one of my favorites – Kate in her “look at me” brooch. Goes with the “aren’t I clever” fake coronation tiara, and the “no, I’m grieving, really” masked photo shoot.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 24, 2026 at 9:32 am

      Absolutely not lol. It was 100% Kate started doing to try to prove Meghan “lied.”

      And the funny thing is that Meghan wasn’t saying she wasn’t a hugger as a negative. Some people are huggers, some aren’t. She meant it more as a personality or culture difference, not an insult.

      But Kate and her team clearly took it as such.

      Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      June 24, 2026 at 11:11 am

      The Sussex visit? THE HARDEST THING SHE’LL HAVE TO DO!!! Worst that the walkabout with Megan

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:11 am

    The sussexes did not name names. Piers Morgan did on television. About Charles and keen.

    Reply
  4. YankeeDoodles says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:13 am

    Everyone knows Kate overplayed her hand (and it was a weak hand as well) but the problem is she bet the house on her outrageous bluff and her bluff got called, badly; and now it’s pretty much blown up in her face. Her filthy laundry has been aired for all and sundry. No wonder people boo’ed her at Trooping. We all know a woman (or a man) like this: someone who thinks they’re just better than everyone else, and it’s usually because of a constellation of flukes: they’ve been enabled by a codependent spouse who’s emotionally stunted; they’ve been groomed by an enmeshed parent operating like a stage mother; and they just live in a very narrow leafy world, where reality seldom intrudes. Kate’s personal bitterness and resentment of Meghan reminds me of the Franco Prussian war. Big head, no trousers.

    Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      June 24, 2026 at 8:20 am

      I would pay good money to see that note that came with the flower apology to M.

      Reply
      • Irisrose says:
        June 24, 2026 at 10:05 am

        That will never happen because Kate would sue for copyright infringement (and win).

      • Nic919 says:
        June 24, 2026 at 1:55 pm

        Just a blurry version would work.

        And the reverse onus only applies in the UK. It is not the same in the U.S.

        But really just show us dear meghan in Kate’s handwriting and then the rest doesn’t even matter.

  5. Dee(2) says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:15 am

    Where is this massive vacuum filling work ethic you speak of? Also, I’m sorry but if you’re so flipping fragile that your father-in-law meeting with your sister-in-law who you don’t like is enough to ruin your day, the problem is a little closer to home.

    The infantilization of this woman, I swear. Oh poor Kate, who’s dragged herself out of bed to waive at the poor children from the balcony to brighten their miserable day had to retire to her fainting couch after hearing that her horrible, awful, villainous sister-in-law will be on the same landmass with her.

    Do they hear this stuff when they’re writing it out? Kate has spent the last six years copying Meghan, after the fact trying to disprove things Meghan but more specifically Harry has said about her, and trying to find ways to explain how she is actually the victim for her lies being exposed. And this woman is devastated because someone that is paying her dust, and has for years is going to be on the same island with her?

    Never mind the fact that Meghan has done nothing to her, and she has been the aggressor and petty bitch in most of the situations where they have had to interact. But she is the one that has to be devastated that attention is being paid to the one that she iced out, lied about, maligned, and bullied? These people will never understand just how lucky they are that Meghan is as classy as she is.

    Reply
    • Graphinya Heather says:
      June 24, 2026 at 9:18 am

      When the Sussexes stepped back from being “working” royals, it was at the start of COVID. It would have been so easy for her to step up her game, since everything was being done by Zoom (etc). She couldn’t be bothered, as we all saw. No one believes this narrative that Kate is a hard worker at anything besides being snobby and backstabbing when possible.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      June 24, 2026 at 6:23 pm

      @Dee, “These people will never understand just how lucky they are that Meghan is as classy as she is.”

      Truer words were never spoken. When you think of all of the things Meghan *could* have done but hasn’t, I’m consistently astonished that W&K don’t realize this, and that they don’t stop poking the bear. Meghan could write a juicy tell-all and be financially set for years. She could go on any podcast and give people the real story about Kate (and William, and other family members). She could do an ongoing series like their original Netflix one and drop scandalous new info in each episode. Her options are endless and would make her millions. We know how much dirt she has on both W&K, yet she keeps her mouth shut and lives her life. W&K should be unbelievably grateful to her, yet they continue to trash her publicly at every opportunity. It’s wild. I hope that their BS at least finally pushes Harry to the point of publishing those 400 (?) pages that didn’t make it into Spare.

      Reply
  6. Kittenmom says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:18 am

    She forgot to mention the Cry Lie – I guess because kate was clearly being a big b*tch there.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:18 am

    The derangers talk usually brings in Andrew and the fake polls and Amanda has the nerve to compare Andrew to the sussexes. Amanda must use deranger comments as references.

    Reply
  8. Lady Digby says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:32 am

    2nd photo when Kate is saying something to Meghan at Wimbledon is intriguing. What can she have been saying to Meghan? Meghan, caught in an instant, looks unsettled? or uncertain as in what on earth Kate means ?

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      June 24, 2026 at 8:59 am

      The last thing, to. me. Looks like Kate said something dumb and Meghan is looking for a tactful way to reply.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        June 24, 2026 at 6:10 pm

        @WindyRiver, given Kate’s track record of saying absolutely asinine things, I’m with you.

  9. Me at home says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:42 am

    “High Camp” indeed. This piece is ridiculous in all the ways you guys have already pointed out. Did the editor’s desk tell Amanda to bring the clicks by writing something about Kate, so Amanda rolled her eyes and wrote this (the same way she was clearly rolling her eyes a year or so ago, when she did a hit piece on Kate and was made to apologize, so she went with “I’m crying, Kate!”) I mean, what’s a tabloid shark feeding frenzy without a piece about the Perfect Princess TM (I stole that from somewhere), to bring even more clicks?

    But also, Amanda doesn’t spare the racist dog whistles. Like, there’s a reference to how Kate’s “beautifully brought up” children should be kept away from their biracial, American, Sussex cousins.

    Reply
  10. line says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:50 am

    It is because of these vile articles that their popularity is declining. Insulting and defaming Meghan also leads to vile articles about other members of the royal family. In Kate’s case, Meghan is a very well-mannered person, as she has never said a single unpleasant word about her, nor has she sent her entourage to slander her or spread insults.Meanwhile, Kate cannot hide her hatred toward a woman whose only “fault” is surpassing her in everything: work ethic, kindness, charisma, fashion, and beauty, and doing so effortlessly. This makes her boil with rage, because she knows that Meghan, on British soil, will expose her mediocrity and wickedness.

    Reply
  11. Kira Becker Kay says:
    June 24, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Commoner Katie’s parents are the tackiest of grifters, lol.

    I love how British media can’t stop themselves from proving Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s claims of unbearable treatment true. Truly astonishing.

    Reply
  12. MsIam says:
    June 24, 2026 at 9:36 am

    Don’t worry Kate. I’m sure Meghan will be more than happy to give you and Baldemort the widest of wide berths while she is in the UK. I bet she would rather stand next to a bucket of sour milk than be around the Wales crew. You guys go be mediocre!

    Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    June 24, 2026 at 10:03 am

    How is Meghan a grifter?? How? Explain it to me like I’m a toddler, Platell … or like I’m Kate, the dumbass you defend.

    Why is starting a business considered grifting to these people, when living on the public dime and hardly doing any work at all in return, is considered honorable and royal?

    Meghan wasn’t supported financially by Charles when she was a working royal, and she’s not taking any public money now, so why is she the grifter???

    Reply
    • paintybox says:
      June 24, 2026 at 12:20 pm

      @ QuiteContrary – she’s characterized as a “grifter” because they are racist, nationalist and royalist, and Meghan is definitely not the poster girl for this brand of white supremacy. Having merit doesn’t count, it’s actually a million strikes against her, unfortunately.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 24, 2026 at 1:57 pm

      It is all projection because only Kate and the Middletons are grifters, and bankrupt ones at that.

      Reply
    • Kingston says:
      June 24, 2026 at 3:53 pm

      Its that nasty pos from spotify who first labeled H&M as grifters and of course the lemmings on Shithole isle picked it up and ran with it without even knowing what it means but because it came from an american who had interacted with them, they believe it. Nevermind that he was merely projecting and nevermind that he threw that label at them bcos H&M refused to agree to his ideas for appropriate topics for podcasts. He wanted them to go scorched earth on the left-over royals while for H&M the left-overs were yesterday’s news and they were moving on.

      Reply
  14. Irisrose says:
    June 24, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Most beloved royal woman in the world. Kate? LOL

    Kate is nothing, no one, has accomplished nothing.

    See Maxima, Leti, Daniel, Masako, etc and other married ins (minus mette marit). They’ve all done better than keen, several of them learning new languages as well.

    Reply
  15. Mrs S says:
    June 24, 2026 at 10:16 am

    I’m kinda loving how Kate is upset about the Sussexes’ UK visit. Karma is a b**ch. She repeatly acts cold towards Meghan.

    This “Kate had to help fill the vacuum…” is pathetic. She was supposed to work after all that chasing to become a royal with or without Meghan in the picture.

    The Wales’s are hopeless brats. Why Kate “had to compete with Meghan”? How silly. She is the future queen. That Disney villain never had to become a hugger. People would not have batted an eye if she didn’t.

    Reply
  16. Hypocrisy says:
    June 24, 2026 at 10:49 am

    After waity aggressively went after Meghan during the walk about, I could care less how Waity feels.. but I am waiting for her to relapse from whatever illness she had or make some other illness up and blame the Sussex’s for it, because that is her history.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      June 24, 2026 at 6:14 pm

      It drives me crazy when Kate is described as a cancer “survivor” or having “battled cancer” when we all know the truth is that “pre-cancerous cells were found.” It is so offensive to all of the people ACTUALLY battling cancer.

      Reply
  17. sharon says:
    June 24, 2026 at 11:08 am

    Why was Kate’s personal stylist following Meghan & all her friends on instagram? Embarrassing.

    Reply
  18. Beverley says:
    June 24, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    Whenever a Black woman and a white woman are compared, the white woman will always be said to be more attractive, more valued, more acceptable in every way…no matter who these women are. Wouldn’t matter if the Black woman was Harriet Tubman, Michelle Obama, Maya Angelou, Barbara Jordan, or Misty Copeland, they will never be compared favorably to the most basic white woman.

    We all know why.

    Reply
  19. Eating Popcorn says:
    June 24, 2026 at 2:08 pm

    Poor Kate, the country is not big enough to hold two women! It will be awful!

    Reply
  20. Mads says:
    June 24, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    We all know how much the press sanitise Kate and, for me, one of the clear examples is how comments are moderated on every article about her, especially in the Mail. They allow some negative takes on pieces about W, Chuck and Cam but rarely let anything slightly critical of her to be included.

    Reply
  21. Amy Bee says:
    June 24, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    Kate only started hugging people after Meghan said in the docuseries that she and William rejected her hugs.

    Reply
  22. jferber says:
    June 24, 2026 at 5:52 pm

    Eating popcorn, A grand slam! I love your comment.

    Reply
  23. bisynaptic says:
    June 24, 2026 at 8:10 pm

    Kate demonstrates, over and over again, through her various mouthpieces, that the grace Meghan has extended to her is completely undeserved.

    Reply
  24. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    June 24, 2026 at 9:48 pm

    So is Kate unable to even *pretend* to like someone? Doesn’t that make her terrible at her so-called “job”?

    And does it mean when she fawns over people like Trump, that she genuinely adores him?

    Reply

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