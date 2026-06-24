Robert Irwin: Prince William is ‘one of the greatest environmentalists that we have’

I don’t have any issues with Robert Irwin, the 22-year-old son of the late, great Steve Irwin. Robert is trying to honor his father’s legacy and expand on it. Irwin is too young and too naive to understand that Prince William has attached himself to the Irwin name like a leech, and that William is making everything all about William. Well, Robert Irwin was summoned to England this week to attend The Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. It’s some made-up event where William gets to hang out with celebrities, much like his Earthshot Prize ceremony. Instead of highlighting the actual Earthshot Prize winners, William performed skits, hung out with Jason Knauf and, as always, centered himself the entire time. They even got Robert Irwin to call William “one of the greatest environmentalists that we have on the planet.” Sigh…
Australian TV star Robert Irwin is full of praise for Prince William. As the latest winners of 41-year-old William’s Earthshot Prize are unveiled today, Tuesday, Irwin says he “is a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field.”
“It’s hard to put into words just how massive Earthshot is for wildlife conservation, for climate action, for the world. For Prince William, who has such a great platform, to lend his voice, his resources into creating positive change is such a refreshing, wonderful thing to see. I applaud what he is doing,” he tells PEOPLE.
“I have dedicated my life to wildlife conservation. I share that with Prince WIlliam and I admire him greatly. He is certainly someone I look up to and I hope I can create the same sort of change that he does. He is a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field,” Irwin says.
“Earthshot exemplifies everything we are trying to achieve on such a massive scale. We have been doing all this for years. Now, for Earthshot Prize to come along, that takes all of these issues to the world on a level that is unrivaled.”
Earthshot — which Prince William first conceived of in 2018 — takes its name from President J.F. Kennedy’s desire to put astronauts on the moon, his moonshot. “[Earthshot is] ambitious but so was going to the moon,” the zookeeper says. “No one talks about that better than Prince William himself. When you hear him say ‘yes, this is ambitious but we have got to take action right now and we can make it happen.’ That’s what our family has always been about.”
Speaking on This Morning, Robert Irwin said: “His Royal Highness, Prince William, has become someone that I worked with quite a lot through the Earthshot Prize, which is, of course, his amazing global initiative to award the biggest and brighter solutions in environmental issues. And, basically, it’s about kind of looking at conservation and all of these big challenges through the lens of optimism, urgent optimism, like, look at what is being done to make a difference.”
“I just rode the 3,000th electric bus with His Royal Highness yesterday, and we spent the day talking about climate change, and all sorts. He is a passionate individual. When I am around other people who share that passion for conservation, it gets me so excited. He truly, is, I think, one of the greatest environmentalists that we have on the planet. He’s amazing. He is just a down-to-earth human being, and someone who knows the importance of conservation reaching different audiences.”
… And again, nothing about the prize winners. Nothing about the people who actually work in green tech or conservation or eco-businesses. These events were actually supposed to be FOR the winners and nominees, but instead it became The William Show, with everyone talking about how WILLIAM is the biggest and keenest environmentalist EVER! Incidentally, William’s actual fanbase is made up of political conservatives and seniors, all of whom dislike William’s wannabe-environmentalist shtick. Like, this is all very unpopular with William’s existing political base. And the people who don’t like William think he’s a self-absorbed loser. So who is this for?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Oh so Robert is a whole clown. Got it.
His brown nose is showing having so far un Willy’s 🍑….
“Having it so fat up” sorry for my typos…
LOL! Poor Robert. There goes his credibility. According to video footage that has been circulating online, Robert and his team were left standing on the streets of London in thirty seven degree heat while William’s air conditioned Range Rover collected him from the entrance. Robert, who had just spent twenty minutes on a bus with the future king discussing climate change had served his purpose for a photo op. The video showed Robert being offered a drink to cool down while he sought shade on the pavement. His team eventually decided to walk to wherever their transport was located, running through the streets of London dodging traffic in the middle of a record breaking heatwave.
LOLOL! Irwin’s credibility just went up in smoke! Being treated like a flunkey by Billy Idle.! I guess that’s how Willie is used to treating his dogsbodies….
It’s likely Irwin made that statement before the deplorable behavior of the entitled POW!!! If Irwin has any self- respect, this will be the last time he allows himself to be used as a PR prop by this git!
Oops! Cancel the above comment. Didn’t realize Irwin made his statement AFTER he was treated like a PR prop & left to deal with the heatwave in the middle of London by himself!
Can someone post the video clip here of Robert Irwin abandoned in the London heat after the PR with Prince William?
Saving the world one holiday at a time 🤣
…and one private jet jaunt, one helicopter taxi ride…. the list goes on and on.
Ok, nepo baby, whatever you say.
What’s with the praise and glaze of Wilnot? Are people who come into his orbit required to fawn over him?
Why yes, yes they are!
“Like, this is all very unpopular with William’s existing political base. And the people who don’t like William think he’s a self-absorbed loser. So who is this for?” It’s for William. For his ego. For his one side competition with his brother, and on some levels with his father as POW. There’s a quote from a movie I love that I always think encapsulates everything about William. “However cleverly you sneak up on a mirror, your reflection always looks you straight in the eye.” He knows who he is, and I think all of his actions reflect him finding himself lacking.
And I’m not going to be too hard on Robert irwin. I’m sure William is very earnest about how much he cares about this stuff when speaking to him. And he’s always shouting out Robert, inviting him to events to do with Earthshot and other royal family things. It probably does seem like he’s really invested and that he’s genuine in his caring and concern.
And if he’s not deeply invested in following along with the tabloids, he may not be aware of them using helicopters like cars and the constant private jet usage and his general laziness. I think that’s how they’re able to get a lot of people, to be involved with Earthshot initially. On its surface, and if it was utilize the way it should be it is a good idea. It just isn’t because the founder is more concerned with self aggrandizement.
Yep, it’s for him. For his ego. That’s it. That’s all.
The older he gets, the more like trump he becomes.
It’s also William’s desperate attempt to appeal to the under-30 crowd. Polling shows he does pretty terribly with the youths, but environmentalism is something they care bout.
After riding the electric bus, William got picked up in his air-conditioned Range Rover while Robert was left behind and waited in the sweltering heat.
I saw that. It was …something. Willls bounces in his ac Range Rover while Robert and his team were left in the heat. I wonder why the bus couldn’t take them back to where they started. It was a one-way ride😂
Well damn, I thought Dee was joking. This really happened?
It was real and it gave away the performative nature of the event. Idk something wasn’t planned well. They rode the bus, got the photos and the talk but then didn’t need the bus again to get back once that was done? I wondered if Robert’s team was aware the bus wasn’t taking them back to where they started.
I think Robert wants to believe that Peg is some great environmental champion. He’s not reading the same things we are about all the vacations and helicopter trips.
Don’t you think that if you are going to endorse someone, especially enthusiastically endorse them you should know who you are talking about? Otherwise you risk looking like a fool or even a paid toady.
I think Robert sees Peg is the head of an environmental prize and assumes the best of him (and cashes the check). He’s a little naive.
Eh. Robert is an enthusiastic, young (by which I probably mean sheltered) 22 year old, with a non-traditional educational background. I hope most will recognize this — and view his public enthusiasms in that context. William is twice Robert’s age, probably shows Robert, and others, a convincingly well-planned and brief show of apparent support, along with shared enthusiasms and massive resources. It might take a while, a bit more experience, and people more worldly to pull his coat for Robert to understand that his own popularity and likability are being used and misused by Willie.
Msiam, I agree with you. I think that people are quick to defend Robert because his public image is likable and their fondness for his family. However, he was also raised to be the public face for conservation, and has subsequently made it his career and his brand as an adult. His words regarding the matter carry weight with a lot of people, so it’s not really acceptable for him or for his brand to endorse someone like William, who’s astronomical carbon footprint is pretty easy to find information about. And while it’s possible that he very well could be naive, he is still surrounded by a team that should have known better, if they care about their credibility.
Steve Irwin was not great. He harassed, scared, and man-handled wild animals. It’s speciesist to assume his treatment of animals was ok.
Thank you! And he came accross as a dumb clown while doing it.
He was absolutely a great conservationist. He brought attention to animals and ecosystems that need protection in an unconventional way, and it worked.
Nope, Hillary is right (lol). This modern deification of Steve Irwin has always been baffling to me, as I feel like I’m the only one who still remembers how poor his reputation had been before he died. He was continuously criticized for intentionally antagonizing animals and disrupting their environments, in order to elicit the reactions from them that he wanted for his Crocodile Hunter show. I also remember it being reported on numerous occasions that he would act really nasty and rude towards fans. Then of course there was the infamous crocodile incident with baby Robert.
Yes, this always drove me crazy. As an actual wildlife biologist, I worked with people that studied animal behavior. We always kept a marked distance away from the animals. For safety, and also, you want to impact them as little as possible. You aren’t seeing their natural behavior if you are bothering them.
So here I am telling folks to stay away from animals, and then this joker comes along on TV and makes it ok to just grab it and take a look! Oh man, we were NOT fans of that guy.
This article shaves 3 years off William so great journalism but also William, personally has a higher carbon footprint than many small countries. Personally. As on actions he could take but does not and refuses to.
Charles at least took up the issue when it wasn’t popular. William is acting like most people aren’t aware of climate change. And he does nothing to really make a difference. It is greenwashing.
Has Will ever done anything like this before? Or is this just supposed to be the equivalent of the one year to go event for Invictus?
Yep, he’s copycatting his brother again. Suddenly he and jason and kate are doing all these “impact” events – they began to do this shortly after Archewell released its first Impact Report and a cool video highlighting all the work they had done that year. The royal foundation is doing the same thing, but also staging events to capture the news cycle. If they are going to India as they announced last year (or was it earlier this year), why are they having an event “for the winners” now, and how come the focus was not on them, but on William? We know so much about the people and organisations which have received support and awards from Archewell over the years, so much so that several of the birthday charity fundraisers by fans of the Sussex family have also supported some of those organisations.
I wonder how much of a footprint it takes to maintain his many grand homes?
Boy, he really drank the Kool-Aid.
This nepo baby of a buffoon who made his name and fortune on the backs of wild animals that he stalked, harassed, poked, prodded and assaulted (creating his own large carbon footprint to do so) is qualified to talk about environmental issues because….?
Hypocrites seek out their own.
I don’t think Robert Irwin realizes he’s a hypocrite because wearing khaki and growing up in a literal zoo is all he knows as being a “conservationist.” He’s sheltered and because of his parents was pigeon holed into this role whether he liked it or not.
William on the other hand knows full well he’s a hypocrite and doesn’t care. “For me but not thee” is his personal motto it seems.
I hope Robert steps out of his comfort zone (and I don’t mean step as in dance step) and out of his world and realizes there’s a lot more out there and not everyone is sincere in their motivations.
Clout chasing mutual aid society. William needs a young, vibrant conservation advocate and the Irwins need someone with gravitas to prop up this college kid.
@Blujfly, exactly this
A great environmentalist using a helicopter for a taxi. Wow.
Does Robert want a title? His sister and mother don’t seem to try to cozy up to royals the way Robert does.
Where to start?
“Earthshot — which Prince William first conceived of in 2018 — takes its name from President J.F. Kennedy’s desire to put astronauts on the moon, his moonshot. ”
Which is a lie as everyone should know by now.
The Belgian environmentalist Ignace Schoeps coined “Earthshot” when he won the Goldman Prize in 2008.
And there’s no excuse for People to still spread that Earthflop lie unless they copied and pasted something KP — well-known chronic li̶a̶r̶s̶ f̶o̶r̶ enablers of Scooter Prince Bulliam — provided for them.
We all know by now that TOB is not only not an environmentalist, he also won’t solve the homelessness crisis nor bring peace to the Middle East. He’s a fluke, a grifter, a liar, a useless but wilful destroyer of resources. In additionto being the landlord from hell and so many other things.
It’s time Robert Irwin woke up, especially after how he was treated yesterday.
Abolish the monarchy.
The chroniclers inside the palaces are extremely good at rewriting history. Theyve been doing it for 1000 years. They simply feed their lines to their media cabal who repeat the faux reality ad nauseum until the lemmings get the message. And then they try to erase what they can from the internet.
And, of course, being the world’s experts on colonization, they simply co-opt other people’s ideas and pass it off as their own…..see for example how many “impact” this and “impact”
that theyve manage to surround the Earthshit with.
Remind me, which royals are known to do an annual Impact Report of their work?
I’ll cut him some slack as he’s 22 and his brain isn’t even fully developed yet, lol. But I hope someone pulls him aside and informs him that it isn’t a great look to praise as a great environmentalist a guy who lives in multiple homes, deprives ordinary people of access to nature, helicopters short distances on a whim and has turned environmentalism into a vanity project.
I’m also gonna guess KP paid for Irwin’s flight and London hotel, so he’s feeling grateful.
Who is this for, you ask? Pissing off his father, that’s who. Just like “Africa is mine!” stuff is for passing off Harry.
Is Robert Irwin one of Willy’s boy toys? Just asking. Part of what will make our eyes bleed?
😳
What @Bisynaptic said
He’s fine but he’s pretty naive. I saw a media piece from Australia called RI an environmental hero. What? He’s a child. He’s essentially a nobody with a famous dad who loves celebrity. Willy knew how to tap a name without any actual knowledge.
He is not a child. He is 22, perfectly capable of doing some research before he speaks. If he wants to make a living off his surname, he needs to be good at building their brand.
Robert is not naive or innocent , he knows exactly what he is doing .
He has ridden off his Irwin name all his life and he is adored here in Australia .
Suck holing to Royalty is part of his big plans .
Can’t stand him , but I am in the minority here .
Todays “Joke of the day”.
Willy, one of the greatest environmentalist…..
Hahahahahaha…
Once the US declared the ambition to go to the moon, we watched the progress in our school rooms as they launched rocket after rocket. No celebrities, we didn’t keep talking about Kennedy.
I don’t know who is impressed by these stunts.
Can someone please do a real (scientific) assessment of William’s carbon footprint, so we can lay this “environmentalist” boondoggle to rest, once and for all?
Not only is William the bestest environmentalist ever but he’s now also 41 according to the typo in that excerpt. No one actually thinks his goofy ass is a true environmentalist but nice publicity for him and him only.
That is some epic glazing! 😮
Scooter the bestest environmentalist ever.
Oh, sweet, sweet Robert. I can understand why he thinks the Prince is impressive but he’ll understand what was actually going on one day.
I am not aware of any of the names of the Earthshot winners or of any of their projects. Not one. Great job Will.