Robert Irwin: Prince William is ‘one of the greatest environmentalists that we have’

I don’t have any issues with Robert Irwin, the 22-year-old son of the late, great Steve Irwin. Robert is trying to honor his father’s legacy and expand on it. Irwin is too young and too naive to understand that Prince William has attached himself to the Irwin name like a leech, and that William is making everything all about William. Well, Robert Irwin was summoned to England this week to attend The Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. It’s some made-up event where William gets to hang out with celebrities, much like his Earthshot Prize ceremony. Instead of highlighting the actual Earthshot Prize winners, William performed skits, hung out with Jason Knauf and, as always, centered himself the entire time. They even got Robert Irwin to call William “one of the greatest environmentalists that we have on the planet.” Sigh…

Australian TV star Robert Irwin is full of praise for Prince William. As the latest winners of 41-year-old William’s Earthshot Prize are unveiled today, Tuesday, Irwin says he “is a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field.”

“It’s hard to put into words just how massive Earthshot is for wildlife conservation, for climate action, for the world. For Prince William, who has such a great platform, to lend his voice, his resources into creating positive change is such a refreshing, wonderful thing to see. I applaud what he is doing,” he tells PEOPLE.

“I have dedicated my life to wildlife conservation. I share that with Prince WIlliam and I admire him greatly. He is certainly someone I look up to and I hope I can create the same sort of change that he does. He is a real beacon to everyone in the conservation field,” Irwin says.

“Earthshot exemplifies everything we are trying to achieve on such a massive scale. We have been doing all this for years. Now, for Earthshot Prize to come along, that takes all of these issues to the world on a level that is unrivaled.”

Earthshot — which Prince William first conceived of in 2018 — takes its name from President J.F. Kennedy’s desire to put astronauts on the moon, his moonshot. “[Earthshot is] ambitious but so was going to the moon,” the zookeeper says. “No one talks about that better than Prince William himself. When you hear him say ‘yes, this is ambitious but we have got to take action right now and we can make it happen.’ That’s what our family has always been about.”

Speaking on This Morning, Robert Irwin said: “His Royal Highness, Prince William, has become someone that I worked with quite a lot through the Earthshot Prize, which is, of course, his amazing global initiative to award the biggest and brighter solutions in environmental issues. And, basically, it’s about kind of looking at conservation and all of these big challenges through the lens of optimism, urgent optimism, like, look at what is being done to make a difference.”

“I just rode the 3,000th electric bus with His Royal Highness yesterday, and we spent the day talking about climate change, and all sorts. He is a passionate individual. When I am around other people who share that passion for conservation, it gets me so excited. He truly, is, I think, one of the greatest environmentalists that we have on the planet. He’s amazing. He is just a down-to-earth human being, and someone who knows the importance of conservation reaching different audiences.”