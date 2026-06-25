The James Bond shortlist includes: Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner & Harris Dickinson

Amazon MGM Studios is trying to get serious about James Bond. Last year, Jeff Bezos reportedly laid out $1 billion to secure the 007 IP with no strings attached. Since then, the Amazon team has been slowly trying to put together the first post-Broccoli-family James Bond movie. They have a director attached (Denis Villeneuve), but as far I know, they don’t have a script nor do they have a new James Bond. Well, Deadline has a big update on how the casting situation is going. August will be a big month where they narrow down a 007 shortlist. So far, the shortlist already includes Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner, who we already knew. But this is the first I’m hearing about Harris Dickinson being seriously in the mix?
Fans of the James Bond franchise are getting closer to finding out who will next play the iconic spy for future installments. Sources tell Deadline that producers and director Denis Villeneuve have begun informing talent who have made the next round of auditions, which will occur later this summer. Villeneuve has been calling talent directly and while Deadline has not been able to confirm any names at this time sources say the auditions are set to take place in August. Amazon MGM Studios, who is distributing and producing the pic, had no comment.
As for how many actors will test in August, while one source says they expect producers to cast a wide net, the exact number of actors is unknown with some sources saying between 5-7 while others said in the teens.
General meetings have been going on with talent all the way back to when Amy Pascal and David Heyman were tapped as producers in spring of 2025. Nina Gold, who closed a deal in April to be the casting director on the film, has been meeting with actors for the past several weeks, but sources say those meetings were for lesser known names to see if anyone should be added to the list of prominent actors expected to get a call for the next round.
With those auditions wrapping, insiders say Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have started making contact with actors over the past week to inform them about the August auditions. Actors like Harris Dickinson, Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi fit the prototype of who producers are eyeing for this next leg of auditions, but again no names have been confirmed at this time.
Though it still feels like we are a ways away from finding out who will play 007, the timing fits with the studio having their actor by the end of the year so that production can begin some time in 2027.
Since landing full creative control of the franchise this year, Amazon MGM has been thorough in its search for the behind-the-scenes talent that will be overseeing the development of this next pic in the series. Pascal and Heyman were first to be brought on, and after meeting with a number of directors the studio tapped Villeneuve to direct. The same steps were also taken before tapping Steven Knight last summer to pen the script, and, since then, the focus has been on getting the story in the right place before auditioning actors to play the role.
While I have little faith in this given Amazon’s involvement, I will give them credit for really taking their time, developing the script, hiring competent and knowledgeable people and refusing to rush. It looks like some people learned what NOT to do from watching Disney screw up the post-George Lucas Star Wars movies. We’ll see. As for the Bond casting calls… are they retaining anyone from the previous movies? Ralph Fiennes would still be welcome as M, and I loved Ben Whishaw as Q. Are they being replaced too? Hm. I also find Harris Dickinson’s inclusion fascinating. I’m a big fan, and I think he’s an underrated actor. He might be too realistic as a spy though? I’m pretty sure he’s probably what a real field operative would look like – a little bit sleazy/seductive, able to blend in, with a jolie-laide quality. All of which to say, he would be such an interesting choice, but I doubt he’ll be cast.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
As long as its not Elordi am cool – I don’t think he has the charisma to pull it off plus not that he’s done a Chalamet and hooked up with a Kardashian / Jenner no one will take him seriously now.
Same! I don’t the appeal of that guy at all
Aggh same. Cro-magnon forehead is not hot.
Hard pass on Elordi. I did enjoy Dickinson in Babygirl, I could see him as Bond. Haven’t seen Turner in anything but a trailer, but he seems fine as well. Which means it will probably be Elordi. 🙁 I also always pick the worst line at the grocery store.
I don’t see why an actor’s dating life should impact on how they are viewed. Some of the greatest actors, from silent movies onwards, don’t have private lives that could withstand scrutiny. Kendall is a babe and I’ve no idea what she’s like as a person. Maybe she’s vapid, maybe not. Lots of men don’t look to their wife or romantic partner for cerebral conversation.
They haven’t released any information about who’s auditioned and who’s on the shortlist — the article is just the same guesses as before.
Would have been nice to see someone like Rege-Jean Page or Aaron Pierre in the mix.
Oh yes I forgot, Idris Elba decreed that (since he had zero chance of getting the role) it should NEVER go to another black actor, however fitting or talented, because that would be WOKE!
Over Bezo’s dead but cryogenically frozen body would that happen.
Barbie1, Callum’s ears do stick out a little. I’ll give you that. And a definite no for Elordi, who will probably get the part.
The public likes race swapping but the british film industry doesnt. Ever since the dei declaration from the bbc, I as a poc have sense a “evil compliance”. Some tv shows only have evil or incompetent poc. They want us to say “nevermind” and just watch the same 30 actors do every role.
Usually when there’s a third party thrown in at the last minute, it’s because the studio is bidding for another actor they’d rather get and the asking price is too high; so they throw another name into the hat to bid the price down.
People will be up in arms if a non-British actor is cast as Bond. No Elordi.
He’s a gimmick. He’s the It boy right now but he’s not a Bond type, IMO. Tall and creepy is his calling card.
Yep, has to be someone from the UK. As a Yank, I would be horrified by anything/anyone else.
But PIers is Irish and Lazenby Australian. Non Brits is fine as long as they can (mostly) do the accent.
No. No. And no.
It’s a very white actors list. If I had to choose between the three, I’d go with Harris Dickinson. He’s an excellent actor with impressive range (The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness, Beach Rats). Moreover, he’s still relatively unknown, which means his presence on screen wouldn’t be distracting. Finally, he spent some time with the Royal Marines, giving him the profile of an actor capable of handling physically demanding roles.
There’s no chance of it not going to a white actor. There’s just not. And fine. Whatever. Would I like that? Yeah. But it ain’t up to me. What i’d like to see is just more discussion of non-white actors period. Cast them in more movies and not just have a cast of one or maybe 2 poc. In terms of the three, Harris would be the most interesting, yes.
I think, as viewers, we can have some influence over the choices Hollywood makes by supporting films that offer something different, whether that’s more original storytelling or more diverse casting choices.
For roles where the character’s ethnicity has no bearing on the story, I don’t see why studios should keep defaulting to white actors and actresses. There are plenty of films where the casting could have been more diverse without changing the narrative at all—movies like La La Land or Black Swan, for example.
I think James Bond falls into that category. The core description of the character is that he’s a charming Scottish secret agent, successful with women, highly competent, and physically imposing. None of those traits inherently require him to be white. As long as an actor can convincingly embody those qualities, I don’t see why they shouldn’t be considered.
100% don’t disagree with you. I’m just too cynical right now bc I don’t think HW will be influenced in the case of James Bond to have anything other than a white actor. Even idris Elba recently said it would be too woke to have a non-white James Bond.
Also, it’s worth remembering that this discussion is based on article about the casting profile that Amazon MGM Studios is supposedly looking for the new James Bond’s franchise movie . If those reports are accurate and they’re specifically seeking a white actor between 25 and 35, then it’s unlikely that many actors of color are even being put forward by agencies or getting the opportunity to audition in the first place. And that’s what annoys me the most.
Oh I’m annoyed right there with you. I’m sick over it. But not surprised. This report came out a week ago. Lead actors of color declined from 51% to 36% since 2024. It’s not even just about Bond is what I’m saying. Even here we barely have gossip articles about actors of color in comparison to white ones. It’s an industry trend that apparently trickles down to even gossip. White lead actors are what’s casted and discussed about, for the majority. Bc 36%? That’s not good.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/hollywood-diversity-study-streaming-films-few-women-poc-1236622372/
They could at least flesh out bonds world with more pocs. Naomi Harris was a fun moneypenny. I like Fiennes and Whitshaw but if they totally recast there’s no reason M or Q can’t be a POC. Or other agents. Or Bond girls. Or the villain. Just don’t make the movie look like the 60s.
Out of the 3 I vote Harris but I think it will be none of them
How about a Scottish actor? There’s gotta be a young Scottish actor out there. Get an unknown or relatively unknown actor with chops. It can be done.
ITA! I said that yesterday. The most iconic actors for both Bond and Dr Who have been Scottish. But I’m not up on who the up and coming Scottish actors are right now.
Ncuti Gatwa is Scottish (black and queer) and boy can he act. Like David Tennant he was a great Dr Who and I think he could be a equally good Bond. He certainly has the charisma.
Ohhh dayum. Thanks for that. Yes!! Checked with hubs also who’s a die hard Whovian, knew him already, and is on board.
Oh I love Ncuti Gatwa. Love. I didn’t know he was Scottish? He could by my Bond.
He’s Rwandan-Scottish, born in Rwanda and raised in Scotland.
Jacob Elordi is the flavor of the Hollywood month right now. I just don’t see him as James Bond. I wouldn’t mind a young unknown actor to be fresh.
I remember when Edward Norton hit the screen with Primal Fear. Which is why it was so great. No one really knew him as an actor which made the twist so much better.
I just hope they don’t make Q Alexa.
Agreed about a young, unknown actor. I honestly don’t really care for any of the choices, especially not Elordi
There’s no mention of Robert Pattinson. He’s the right age, square jawed and checks off the white actor box. Neither Daniel Craig nor Pierce Bronson were unknowns. Certainly Pattinson has better acting chops than Roger Moore.
Huh that would be interesting. I do think they’re trying to go younger though, late 20s or early to mid 30s and he’s 40 now. Doesn’t matter to me but tat the vibe I’ve gotten from all their casting discussions.
Pattinson is too old and established. Playing Bond is like a 10-12 year commitment and he’s already 40. There’s no way he’d want to do it anyways.
Tom Hughes would be brilliant. He was awesome as a spy in The Game.
Elordi is too tall. Secret agents have to blend in. You can’t when you’re a foot taller than everyone else
Callum Turner, please.
My thought too! He’s not a pretty boy like the others but he has “it”, if you know what I mean.
I know exactly what you mean.
Oh, yes, Dev Patel is hot and he’s been good in a lot of roles. Yes to him. But racism. The English colonial mindset will never change, imo.
He gets my vote although I’ve not seen Harris Dickinson in anything. I recently watched Callum Turner in something (cannot remember what, heat has melted my brain) and really enjoyed watching him. Please not Elordi.
Respectfully, that’s not the shortlist. The article cites them as the “prototype” being looked at. Those are the examples the casting agent has been given. Maybe they will test, maybe not. But all the article is really doing is saying they want British (or Australian), White (I mean, did anyone really think they wouldn’t? 😬), and roughly 25-35 in age. That’s all.
Honestly? Yawn to this whole thing. I really wish Denis Villeneuve was moving on to something more interesting/original. Get that paycheck I guess.
Agree – “Actors like Harris Dickinson, Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi fit the prototype of who producers are eyeing for this next leg of auditions” – that sentence does a whole lot of lifting. This is entirely speculative.
Nina Gold is an amazing casting director. That’s a good sign. I’d love to hear she’s able to bring someone new to the table (or new-ish, their name is not the mix). Of the 3 mentioned: Harris intrigues me the most, Turner maybe — I’d like a Bond from a council flat, Elordi nope. I would like Jack Lowden in the mix, but since he already plays a spy in Slow Horses that might be a point against him?
Surprised James Norton hasnt been mentioned.
He’s already 40.
Maybe it’s his creepy mustache or the mullet, but there’s something about Jacob Eliot that gives me the ick. He just always looks to me like he needs to go take a shower or something. I say this as someone from Kentucky, he gives me creepy redneck dude vibes rather than nice redneck dude vibes.
Omg! I totally see that now and won’t be able to unsee it!
To me, he seems like a massive asshole who tries hard to hide his true nature in order to be successful. That’s why I could never really stand him, in a completely irrational way. I had the same impression of Timothée Chalamet .
Agree I always had the impression he must be a big jerk. The way he dissed The Kissing Booth and allegedly cheated on Joey King. He seems like a smug snob and an opportunist.
I agree 100%. When he is caught off guard you can see the douche fully emerge. He not only treated Joey badly, he was an assh*le to Zendaya, used Kaia, on/off with the college cheater and now where he belongs with the fake model Kardashian. I cannot stand him. Everyone has turned his height into some kind of talent. He didn’t deserve the Oscar nom. Hollywood is trying to convince us that he’s got “it” but he has the same 2-3 stupid pouting expressions in every scene with that dumb butthole-sized mouth of his.
Agree. Elordi always seems to have a smirk on his face, ick. And Wuthering Heights, which a friend dragged me to, was one of the worst movies I’ve seen in ages. Just ick.
Turner, Dickson or Dev Patel would be great.
I wish they would cast Dev Patel as Bond… He is only 36 and would be so perfect in the role. The casting will be chalky white because the property is owned by a racist, sexist magat adjacent who openly allows review bombing of any media, from books to movies/tv shows, not featuring dull, straight white men on his sites. I once went down that (comparing reviews on comparable female vs male lead shows and shows with diverse casts) rabbithole on imdb. I liked both Jodie Whittaker and Ncuti Gatwa in Dr Who. They were good, but some of their material was spotty. The material has been spotty through the entire series though. The review bombing was incredible and very calculated for the Whittaker and Gatwa Dr Who runs. Bad reviews that are posted by sexists/racists and bots give executives an excuse not to cast women and racially diverse casts. The wingnut takeover has been very thoroughly calculated….
The more I see those list, the more I want it to be Dav Petel.
Harris Dickinson Is definitely the best choice out of those three; the other two lack the enormous charisma that’s required for the role. I wish they would think outside the box and cast an Asian actor such as Ji Chang-wook or Jung II-woo. Either would be amazing.
Henry Goulding would be the better option.
What about Henry Golding? He’s even British. He’s 39 but looks younger.
I’ve lived through soooooooooooo many “who will be the next Bond” stories in my life., that I’ve exceeded my lifetime ability to care.
All three of these guys are ugly. Neandrathal browlines are in style, I guess.
Was hoping to see a bit more diversity in the role – do we really need another white guy Bond?!
I realize a female Bond is a bridge too far in this day and age, so can we at least see one of the many talented/attractive non-Caucasian British men in the role?
Callum Turner is very good-looking, but I never saw him act. I have seen Elordi act and he’s very bland and unremarkable. Elordi may have a Jenner for now, but Callum just married Dua Lipa. A white dude for sure, though. Barry Keoghan was incredible in the movie he was in with Elordi. Out-acted Elordi 20 times over. How about him as Bond? He really is a great actor.
Callum is not good looking. At all. Please no.
None of them, thanks, but especially not Elordi. Yeesh.
Who is this movie for? Im not paying to watch any of them as bond. Admittedly i wasnt a craig fan but he barely spoke. They will probably go that same route but on a cheaper scale. Which i say boo. I wish they would do real scouting and find someone who looks physical fit and then teach him how to act. Lol. Its the only way.
If they’re skewing younger, I hope they go for someone more unknown, like Harry Lawtey or Ben Radcliffe
We sure have fallen a long way from Connery and Brosnan if these are the best options.
Yeah. They are trying to slot these new people into old models. They just declare people triple threats. No, we will tell them if such and such is a great actor.
I was hoping for someone different like Dev Patel. While India is no longer governed by the UK, India was a part of the British Empire (referred to as the British Raj) for nearly two centuries. Not a fan of the suggested 3 actors here.
No Idris Elba. The only actor I’m interested in seeing play that role.
No, thank you.
I’ve seen every Bond movie and every iteration. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Bourne, The King’s Man/Men, etc. I can’t picture ANY of these guys as Bond. I CAN picture:
Dev Patel
Reggie-Jean Page
Henry Golding
Theo James
Side Eye, I could not agree with you more. He could do it. Hit the gym and then play James Bond. A dream come true. No one better to play him than Idris.
Diane’s, Sorry, but England will NEVER allow an Indian to play James Bond. They never returned the precious jewels plundered from India (worth billions) and they fanned the flames of religious intolerance, leading to a split between India and Pakistan. They plunged India into poverty, terrorized and killed the people, and set them upon each other to kill. And on top of that, if that is not enough for you, they will NEVER let Dev Patel play James Bond.
BEATLES NERD ALERT!!!
Harris Dickinson is portraying John Lennon in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming, highly ambitious project: The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. The films will each be told from the distinct perspective of one of the Fab Four and are scheduled to premiere in theaters in April 2028.
I think Harris will be a fabulous Lennon and could potentially gain visibility and a bigger fanbase from the movie. Perhaps this is what the Bond producers are thinking?
FWIW – As a Paul McCartney mega-fan, I’m not happy about Paul Mescal being cast as him. Paul’s features are quite rough, the opposite of Paul’s. Here’s hoping he nails the mannerisms (similar to what Rami Malek did for the Queen biopic.)
Leona, the different perspectives sound like fun. George is my favorite Beatle, seconded by Ringo, whom I think was the nicest of the four.
I liked the idea of Aaron Taylor Johnson that was so talked about a year or so ago.he can be debonair but he can also be a rough hewn brawler.