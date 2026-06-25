In a historic heatwave, King Charles had a man follow him around with a fan

My algorithm has been evil all week. All I’m seeing are fights between Americans and Europeans over air-conditioning. The Great AC Debate has been raging because much of Europe is experiencing yet another historic heat wave. France just experienced their hottest day on record. Spain and Italy are melting away. Tens of thousands of people will likely die of heat stroke, as they do every year in Europe. In England, it’s reaching 40 degrees Celsius (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit) in the afternoons. In the UK and Europe, the lack of AC in private and public spaces has become a massive public health issue. And yet Europeans still have enough (sweaty) energy to yell at gauche, air-conditioned Americans when we suggest “buying a window-mounted AC unit” or “investing in AC in all public spaces.”
Well, the UK is still trying to come up with other, non-AC solutions for their now-annual heat waves. Keeping a stiff upper lip and blaming Meghan Markle isn’t cutting it. England and Wales are shutting down their schools this week. And now King Charles has canceled the Changing of the Guards at Buckingham Palace. The last thing tourists need to see is a bunch of grown men in giant bearskin hats passed out in 100-degree heat in front of the palace.
It is so hot in Britain that the traditional Changing of the Guard ceremonies at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle have been suspended for the rest of the week.
The decision is a rare move from The Household Division, which oversees the ceremonial duties of the British Army and comes during one of the busiest seasons for British tourism – with many spectators flocking to royal residences to witness the historic military handover.
The United Kingdom is under an extreme high-temperature warning, with the national weather service warning that temperatures could reach higher than 39° C (102.2° F). A red alert is rare and the warning from the national weather service cites a risk to life for even healthy individuals.
“Due to the forecasted excessive temperatures expected this week across the country the daily Ceremonial Operations will be slightly changed to take the hot weather into account,” The Household Division said in a statement, adding that there would be no ceremonial guard changes at Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace on Wednesday or Thursday.
The United Kingdom’s maximum June temperature record is expected to be broken this week, according to the Met Office, and authorities say the soaring temperatures could significantly impact health and public transport networks.
So it might not have been the king who canceled it, but I hope he at least approved of this. There really is no reason for it to continue. I know it’s a tourist thing, but for the love of God. Charles doesn’t even live at BP! He’s barely there!
Speaking of, the photos I’m including in this post are from Wednesday – Charles hosted a London Climate Action Week reception at St. James’s Palace. A military man, “retired Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Household,” was tasked with hovering behind Charles while holding a small electric fan and aiming it at the king alone. This is how BEYONCE does it, by the way. She has a fan guy too, only her fan is a lot bigger. It’s insane that Charles and all of these men turned up in suits and ties. In heat waves, it should be “business shorts and polos.” According to the Mail, Charles’ staff did set up other fans around the room and a nurse was on stand-by in case anyone passed out in SJP, which does not have even one air-conditioned room.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Did the keens go to the yacht to beat the heat
Which Epstein connected billionaire gave the Waleses a quid pro quo cruise this time, I wonder…
Also no sign of Camilla of late… some ex-Daily Fail headass courtier should dig through the empty gin bottle piles to see if she’s ok. Maybe get her a beverage that will achieve actual hydration.
Come on, we (Europeans) do not think air conditioning is gauche! It is only that we tend to use it less than people in the USA. For example, I cannot sleep if the AC is on! Also, being from Eastern Europe, we are afraid of draft 😀
I agree we don’t think it’s gauche and I also cannot sleep with the noise. My experience is that it’s standard in holiday accommodation in southern Europe and I believe in European homes where they expect hot weather. A majority of Uk hotels also have it. It’s just not a thing in a lot of UK homes as we have not needed historically it but I think it will become more essential for us in the future.
Hello! I am immigrating with my family to Germany in a 3 weeks. We don’t have ac now in the US as we live at 9000 ft and it’s cooler up here. But we do have little ones that vent out the window for heat waves.
I guess I just wanted to say hi and I am nervous about a lot of things – and no ac is one of them because at 9000 ft we sont have to deal with humidity either.
It’s like this in parts of the U.S. that have historically not been as hot as the southern U.S. I’m from a very hot and humid place in the South, but now live in a northern state. When I was a kid there were still a few places that didn’t have A/C, but now it’s incredibly unusual to find a place without central air because now they regularly start getting 90+ degree days in May so there is just no way to live through the summer without it.
Where I live now most of the older homes and commercial buildings don’t have central air because they really didn’t need it. 20 years ago there would maybe be 1 or 2 really super hot days in the summer and it didn’t make sense to pay thousands of dollars to have homes retrofitted. In the last 10 years though the summers have gotten significantly hotter and I’ve never been more miserable in summer than I am living here without central air. While we’re saving up to upgrade the electric system and get central air I dread summer the way most people dread winter.
I understand why so much of Europe is unairconditioned but it’s unfortunate that the new weather reality is making it a necessity. Hopefully geothermal systems and other green energy sources can be tapped to make converting to a/c less damaging than what we have in the U.S.
Finland only gets a few hot/really warm weeks per year, if any at all, so it’s not worth it to invest in AC. Even now the temperature is about +18 C and nights are cold for June (+9 C where I live last night). It’s predicted to get +26 C one day next week, otherwise it’s going to be considerably cooler. I hope we will get some warm weather here soon, I really miss it. And before anyone tells me how lucky I am to need a down jacket (yes this has been a case a few times in early June) and a pullover while the rest of Europe is struggling with heat, I have lived elsewhere in Europe and experienced the weeks long heatwave several times. For me, it was not a problem and I loved it, but I understand it’s very much an issue in many ways. But I still hope I get to enjoy some warmth before the long, cold winter sets in.
Some A/C is annoyingly loud! Most American homes have central air conditioning, which is as quiet as central heat. You control the temperature, so rooms are just the temperature you wish, without draft. 🙂
@Coastal: I’ve only ever lived in places with either no AC or with incredibly loud & noisy HVAC systems. A friend of mine recently had a house built & when staying there I experienced a quiet heating system (I assume it’s the same for the air-con). I had no idea that was possible! I was always that person who always turns the heat or AC off at nights because it’s too loud. Ceiling fans are an essential, in that instance. Now I live in a place where I have air-con but I don’t use it because I get plenty of cross-breeze & when necessary, I’ll turn on a ceiling fan.
I feel for folks who need it but don’t have it. Get yourself a window unit, at the very least. People do die in this kind of heat.
Yeah that’s a bizarre take. No one thinks AC is gauche, and actually the UK does have air conditioning in many public places. Most theatres (as in places where they do plays, not screen movies) have COLD air conditioning, and a/c is standard in shopping centres, cinemas, major office buildings, any kind of major public indoor space. It’s really mainly just old listed buildings and smaller buildings that don’t have a/c.
Several of the London tube lines have ICY air conditioning, admittedly the older lines have no a/c (because some of those lines were built in the 1800s!) but the tube lines that do have air conditioning, the a/c is a million times better than any NYC subway line. There’s no subway line in NYC where you get on the subway and it feels actively chilly even in the middle of summer, the way some London tube lines do.
My block of flats in London was built with a/c.
Most homes don’t have a/c because it’s crazy expensive and we don’t have the infrastructure for it. Like installing a/c in a window, our windows wouldn’t accommodate that.
No, we Europeans don‘t pooh pooh AC because we’re arrogant or something. New York is approximately at the latitude of Rome, Paris as far North as Newfoundland, Oslo about the latitude of Anchorage.
Our traditional infrastructure is meant to protect against the cold, not heat.
I feel for anyone in the midst of a heat wave, especially those without ac. It’s randomly 66 degrees in GA right now so I’m in bliss. But give it a month or so and it’ll be rough here as well. But there’s nothing like city heat with no ac. I lived in nyc for 3 years before getting a window unit and it was miserable. I didn’t need to use it all the time but every now and then I really needed to use it.
I can’t believe “heat pumps” aren’t part of the conversation. They are so energy efficient and have much lower greenhouse emissions than AC’s and furnaces. They cool in summer and heat in winter. I thought KC was a big environmentalist. Why isn’t he installing heat pumps in all the palaces??
Because he won’t spend money? At an establishment level it also feels like there’s a huge blocker on acknowledging that things have fundamentally shifted and the status quo cannot continue.
But I agree, my issue with ac is the power used and heat they pump out, I’m looking at whether we can get an air source heat/cooling unit for our house.
Germany is massively into heat pumps and have tons of government programs to help replace older furnaces in homes with them. So yeah for that!
Another thing that you will discover in Germany is excellent insulation. Triple glazed windows, sigh. My heart beats merely thinking about it. My husband is German and he regularly lambasts the UK for its casual approach to insulation — like, rattling sash windows and drafts that just leak heat when it’s cold out and let the hot air in. It’s incredibly inefficient to heat your home here, even with a good pump, or to keep it cool, the environmental impact is shocking and it’s the reason why heating bills in winter are so obscenely high.
You’re talking about a man whose mother tried to con the govt for a seniors’ heating subsidy (meant for low income seniors)… to heat Buckingham Palace.
https://www.salon.com/2010/09/24/eu_britain_queen_s_bills/
Charles pay out of pocket for anyone’s welfare but his or Camilla’s? Not bloody likely.
If the people of over 60 are seniors well i guess she considers herself a senior. One with the people.
I laugh everytime her “senior credit” comes up. I remember when the politician said no. Hahaha. He was just so blunt, firm, and matter of fact.
The heat pumps are not the problem, you have to change the heating/cooling – sytem for all the rooms. This requires structural work and would be extremely expensive. We don’t do things as quickly and efficiently as Trump did the reflecting pool 😉
Making cities cooler is an architectural and city planning issue. Adding trees for shading on parking lots and elsewhe, good public transport, and providing green spaces, free water sources and cooling areas for all people. You know, we just want to do it via socialism.
It isn’t widely understood in the UK that our high humidity levels are a major factor in heat related deaths. Trees can add to the problem in some circumstances. Reducing moisture in the air is as important as reducing temperature.
London is officially considered an urban forest and has one of the highest amounts of parkland of any major city; Bath is officially one of the greenest cities in the world; Edinburgh has more trees than people. Several UK cities are official Tree Cities.
There was a massive programme in the UK to install free chilled water fountains in outdoor spaces which can be found all over. Other countries in Europe have the same thing.
The issue with the UK is with “wet bulb”, and with old architecture built to keep heat in.
So why Charles couldn’t carry his own fan? This is embarrassing.
He has a guy to put toothpaste on his toothbrush in the morning. He wouldn’t move pen box, he had to have a guy come do it. You really think he’d carry his own fan?
Instead he has a fan carrying a fan! At least, unlike Will and Kate on one of their colonist tours,he doesn’t insist on being carried about in a sedan chair in this heatwave!
They must be filming Chocolate Week this week.
lol!! Smart comment!! Or caramel or meringue, either way I feel for those in the tent.
I was thinking Baked Alaska week! 😂
BINCAAAAAAAAAKE!
I will forever stand on this: Iain II, Our True Short King, was robbed the week he did that Bin cake tribute to Iain the 1st and ended up binned himself.
At least Dervla said yes!
🤣
The way folks with COMPROMISED immune systems be in CROWDS WITHOUT 😷 will NEVA NOT BE 😱 to me & that FAN blowing MILLIONS of viruses RIGHT into his face…is something
💯💯💯💯. Didn’t Charles visit the Queen when he had COVID (if not two times)? Maybe he’s loading up for any visit from the Sussexes 🤧
European here.
I am not against AC, but it is not part of the solution is part of the problem.
There are other options, but unfortunately politics prefer to drive humanity to collective suicide because saving us it’s not profitable.
Thank you for pointing this out. AC is widely abused in the US. People getting in their AC’d cars from their AC’d garages to drive to AC’d malls so cold you need a sweater. Meanwhile outside postal employees and construction workers are taking the brunt of our callus attitudes about climate change.
Also doesn’t this man boil several eggs in the morning and take the top of all of them before eating the one of his choice!?? Now that is the definition of too rich and too entitled so no he isn’t going to hold his own fan. Plebs would get rusty without fans to hold to cool their betters, don’tcha know!
King Charles Is Apparently Not Easy To Please When It Comes To Boiled Eggs https://share.google/nj7Zq7X1ORolh0OKo
How eggs acting is Charles?
A major reason for the difficulties currently experienced in the UK is its high humidity level alongside the high temperature. If humidity is high the natural cooling system of sweating doesn’t work as quickly as it would in a dry climate because the sweat doesn’t dry and body temperature doesn’t cool fast enough. High humidity is also a contributing factor to damp and mould in homes. Using dehumidifiers indoors is a help but there’s surprisingly little mainstream publicity about this in the UK.
I’m Canadian and we always have a dehumidifier running in the basement (we have basements because our houses must be built below the frost line). It’s amazing how much water comes out of the air.
We put in a heat pump a couple of years ago and have been very pleased with its efficiency and the reduction on the utility bills. Canadians also have screens on their doors and windows so we can open doors and have fresh air flow through without bugs and other things getting into the house.
New Englander here, and same.
Right now I’m looking at the our yard’s weather station, at noon, 25.7C/77F with 57% humidity.
The humidity is steadily climbing up ahead of a storm front that will break over us this evening.
For wx like this, box fan in the window. If air temp hits 80F or we get humidity over 67%, we switch to AC.
80F with only 57% humidity sounds like a dream, honestly.
Where I am in London the temp has been consistently around 95F (going up to 100F at times) this week, with humidity around 75%. This is our second heatwave of the summer and it’s still June. I dread the rest of the summer.
Y’all, I lived in Georgia for six years and worked in a field-going position for the Forest Service. I will never to my dying days forget having to do fieldwork in 98-degree temperatures and 100% humidity. 100% humidity! It was beyond miserable work, especially once you throw in the ticks, chiggers, fire ants, poison ivy, and poisonous snakes. Oh, and greenbriar. 🥵
Steven barry who was charles valet in the seventies and eighties wrote he had to put Charles towels just right so Charles would be able to get to them when he left the bathtub. And Charles wardrobe had to be placed just right when he got dressed each day
Is he the guy Charles was physically abusive to, or was that one of his other valets.
I hope the ongoing renovations at Buckingham Palace included installing central air.
Charles should not make those faces. As he gets older the worse the mugging expressions look.
His hair looks thinner & shorter than the last pictures I saw. Cancer, age, new treatments–all possibilities. But it makes the fa
I lived some years in South East Asia and Saudi Arabia so the hot, humid/dry weather isn’t new to me but we had a/c to get some relief from the heat unlike here.
The current heatwave right now here in the UK is no joke particularly without a/c to get some respite.
We only have 2 fans at home and 2 mini fans. I keep the curtains close during the day but the kitchen window and french doors doesn’t have blinds or curtains so it’s absolutely horrible in the kitchen.
The attic windows are open for heat to escape but my cat is silly and insists on staying there or in the kitchen instead of the cooler spots in the house.
I couldn’t bare to go out in this heat to brave public transport or walk in the scorching heat apart from dropping off and picking up my child from school.
My partner works at a school and they haven’t relax the uniform rules for admin staff so he is still wearing long sleeve shirts, suits and tie. No a/c in his office as well. I don’t understand why they don’t do that considering the weather.
That personal Fan Man is not a good look for Charles. They are so oblivious.
I’ve been in London during a heatwave of 90F+, and it is AWFUL. It’s humid, and not only is there no AC, many buildings are not properly insulated, so there is no escaping the heat. Forget taking the tube, I thought I was going to pass out one afternoon.
To be fair we do have a/c in most public buildings now, and the newer tube lines all have icy air conditioning. The older tube lines are so hot it’s honestly a risk to public health.
I don’t think the Europeans think that air-conditioning is gauche. I think what they think is gauche is the US president’s idea that there is no such thing as climate change. Air-conditioning is not gonna solve the problem. Changing views on non renewable energy sources is. I live in Vancouver BC and until about 15/20 years ago, air-conditioning was not necessary in your car let alone your home. I dread summer now. Climate change is screwing us all over.
Very true. I lived for a time in the Fresno vicinity in California when temperatures were hitting triple digits in late March & stayed that way for, oh, pretty much the rest of the year until about October/November. I ran my air-con all day when I was home & had to turn it off when I went to bed. Problem was (one of many problems, actually), was that it was still 95 degrees at 11 o’clock at night. 95 degrees at nearly midnight! Torture! And we all got notifications about when to run our dishwashers, washer-dryers, etc. & air-con and were warned about brownouts. That’s our future–that’s our now, actually–because we keep ignoring the science.
Charles is an elderly man living with cancer, so I have no problem with him needing a fan, especially while hosting a crowded event. But they do sell many kinds of fans that can be worn on the body that would eliminate the need of having a staff member following him around.
Yes, and then he would just look like a goofy old man and not like a mercurial man-child being followed by his manservant.
These people keep talking about optics when jabbering on about why they can’t do something, but they are actually quite shit at optics.
I always say Chuck looks like a Gringott’s goblin … now I think that they’re actually better looking. Gawd, how unsightly. And William is turning into this as we speak.
St. James Palace doesn’t have a single air conditioned room but do the private apartments there? How do Kate and William have 3 separate homes with central air conditioning but St. James Palace doesn’t have a commercial unit for reception rooms?
Echoing other commenters here from Europe. People in Europe don’t think AC is ‘gauche’. The very old buildings don’t have the infrastructure in place to just bung and AC unit here there and everywhere. There were some equally stupid comments on an article in the NYT about the heatwave currently occurring in Europe. “Put more insulation in!” “down here in Alabama we have the AC on all the time! Y’all are stupid”. Such insular comments! Humans are making the Earth hotter and AC is a contributing factor! Many of these ancient villages just don’t have the capacity to put AC in everywhere!
Even in Australia there are many, many homes without AC. It’s not because the people are anti USA but that seems to be the message some comments are pushing forward. Or just that people without AC are stupid, unlike “us folk in Pittsburgh” or wherever!
I don’t know if this was directed at me but by commercial unit I meant a portable type of AC; also, the Palaces have been retrofitted again and again for various ductwork and security measures. I completely understand that many buildings cannot be so gutted or the cost would be astronomical. But neither KP nor BP nor any of the Royal Palaces are great examples of buildings that cannot be touched
I remember this convo happening once before on CB and there’s records of a/c being installed in bedrooms at some of the palaces, just not in the public spaces.
Oh please don’t give Trump any ideas. Poor JD may be forced to do the fanning.
Mixed feelings on this as a concept–I understand it more for film stars and performers like Beyonce or actors on set who have to preserve make-up and camera readiness (even at impromptu events because people WILL be taking pictures). They also tend to do things like shake hands, hug, stand close to people for endless selfies, requiring their hands be free, when they aren’t shooting scenes are getting ready to perform. It might feel indulgent from the outside, but for them it has a practical and very valid purpose.
It might even be understandable for a royal or politician (though the bad, elitist optics aren’t worth it, if you ask me) IF they are doing those things: shaking endless hands, giving and getting hugs, receiving gifts, exchanging business cards, and taking selfie after selfie. But everyone knows the King of England doesn’t shake your hand, won’t take your gifts, and certainly will not agree to do a selfie with everyone he meets. He doesn’t need his hands free and he doesn’t need to protect film star/performer/dancer level makeup and hair at an event like this.
So my call is simple: carry your own fan. You’ll look relatable as heck to the people. But if you insist on it being someone else, then do as Beyonce does: have a junior assistant do it, and treat them kindly and appreciatively.
Any world where you make an ADMIRAL (retired or not)–equivalent to a senior vice-president in a major corporation with 25-30 years of experience follow you around holding a fan to your face isn’t just one with bad, elistist optics, it’s one full of bad elitism, period.
It would never be acceptable for a CEO to make a highly paid, highly experienced, senior VP of his corproration follow him around with a fan just because he can. It would be a bad use of time, money, and cause us to seriously question both the CEO and corporation’s values. And that’s exactly what I am (continuing) to do here.
I love my European CB’ers, so please understand I say this from a place of love…but for the sake of your own well being, you need to come to terms with the fact that these heat events are no longer rare days that will be miserable, but ultimately manageable. It is now a matter of survival.
Your fellow citizens die in shockingly large numbers each time this happens, and these deaths are for the most part entirely preventable. I hear people complain about how difficult and expensive installing AC is, how unsightly that machinery is and even about how noisy it is. I will grant all of that is true, but would you rather your grandparents die of heat stroke because their neighbors didn’t want to endure loud machinery for a few weeks each year? Europeans are appalled at how people in the United States just seem to accept how many of us will die from guns each year, but just as many Europeans die from heat related causes. Does everyone there just accept that as inevitable?
UK heat-related deaths: 2 deaths per million per year.
Spanish heat-related deaths: 2.1 deaths per million per year.
US gun-related deaths: 131 deaths per million per year.
The people dying from heat are the ones living in poverty, and often it’s disabled and elderly people. It’s a much deeper socioeconomic issue than just installing a/c
Young/middle aged affluent Brits don’t need a/c in their homes as they take air conditioned tube lines to their air conditioned offices, go to air conditioned restaurants after work, and bitch about it being too hot to sleep for the few hours they spend in their non-air conditioned houses.
Yes we do as a country need to tackle climate change and tackle the heat crisis but that won’t be via mass installing of personal home a/cs.
I cannot imagine achieving the rank of vice-admiral & being reduced to following someone around with a fan. He has nothing better to do with his retirement?
Time to break out the linen suits, Chuck.
This man is such a twit.
Also re: Heat, it is hot for about 6 months in Australia. I anticipate and turn my aircon on 24/7 and my electricity bills are about $800 but I need comfort !
Pretty sure whatever benefit the fan is providing is more than canceled out by the man’s body heat, so close to Charles.
At least the man is not Black. That is the last compliment I will ever give to King Charles.
Well, he has someone move his pen box and put toothpaste on his toothbrush so this behavior tracks.
I hope he at least is enjoying his privileges. Who knows? Next lifetime he could be a pizza delivery man living in his car.what a different life that would be.
Lili, thanks for the image of Charles as a pizza guy, living out of his car. It would make a terrific movie and be a bit of the karma he deserves.