When is it too hot to walk your dog & how can you make them comfortable?

We’re in the dog days of summer, so it’s only appropriate that we should brush up on how to care for our dogs during summer. BBC News consulted with two top UK pet charities — the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) — about ways to spot if our pups are overheating and how to respond. This pup PSA from the BBC comes amid the UK
suffering through experiencing a historic heatwave. The tips I found most helpful were the specific symptoms they highlighted as signs of heatstroke and/or sunburn. Here it is straight from the horse’s, er, canine’s mouth:
When is it too hot to walk your dog? The RSPCA says … there is no “safe” temperature for walks, as it depends on your dog’s breed, age, health and temperament. The charity also recommends the pavement test: if you can’t comfortably hold your hand on the ground for five seconds, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. … The charity says these signs could mean your dog is suffering in the heat: limping or refusing to walk, licking or chewing at their feet, their foot pads are darker in colour or damaged, they have visible blisters or redness.
Signs of heatstroke: Some dogs are more at risk of heatstroke than others. This includes those with underlying health conditions or thick coats which can trap heat. Puppies or older dogs may also struggle to regulate their temperature. Dogs pant to keep themselves cool, but the shorter snouts of certain flat-faced breeds like bulldogs and pugs make this difficult. … According to the PDSA, symptoms of heatstroke include excessive panting, drooling or foaming, confusion, shaking, weakness and collapse, vomiting or diarrhoea, seizures.
How to treat heatstroke: First try to cool your dog down as quickly as possible. Move them to a shaded area and slowly pour any available water that’s cooler than the dog’s temperature over their body, avoiding their head in case they are struggling to breathe. Do not cover them in damp or wet towels as this can trap heat. The faster you can bring their temperature down, the lower the risk of serious injury. Once your pet has started to cool down, contact your vet for guidance and possible further treatment.
Cool tricks: Provide plenty of clean water — you can add ice cubes to their water bowl. Pets may also enjoy frozen edible snacks. Put wet or damp towels underneath their body — but don’t place them directly on top. Several pet cooling mats and jackets are available, but make sure you follow the instructions. Products that need to be kept constantly wet can actually make your pet hotter if they dry out. Some animals may enjoy playing with frozen toys, or cooling off in a paddling pool — although you should always supervise pets around water.
Sunscreen for Spot? Dogs and cats can get sunburnt — especially if they are light-coloured or have thin patches of fur. Ears, noses, eyelids and bellies are also vulnerable. Sunburn can be painful for pets, and in extreme cases can lead to skin cancer. Some active ingredients in human sun cream are toxic to pets so vets recommend using a pet-safe waterproof sunscreen, with an SPF rating of 30 or higher. … Gently apply a thin layer of sunscreen on the exposed white and light patches of skin, plus their nose and ears. The PDSA warns pet owners to look out for the following symptoms of sunburn: blisters, crusting, itching, redness.
Woof, I guess I’ll be shopping for doggie sunscreen tonight, because My Guy is just as pale and pink-skinned as his mama. Even some of his paw pads are pink! I haven’t noticed in him any of the symptoms they mention — blisters, crusting, itching, redness — and I keep us in the shade as much as possible, but we do live in a city so he’s trotting on pavement. We’ve actually been seeing a lot more of our friends stepping out in little booties, but My Guy thinks everything that size is a toy and I can just see him gnawing them off. But back to sunscreen… The BBC article suggested trying out just a little bit of sunscreen and observing for 24 hours to see if your dog has any bad reactions. They also said some lotions are made bitter-tasting on purpose so that dogs won’t lick it off. Or another approach is to apply the sunscreen and sit with your pup and keep them from licking for about 10 minutes to make sure the sunscreen sets in.
Also, I didn’t excerpt it but the article did bring up perhaps the most important rule for being a pooch parent in the summer (or any season, really): never ever ever EVER leave your dog in the car! Just ask Kelly Ripa.
Photos credit: Christina Brik, Kampus Productions, Jorge Zaldívar Marroquín and Graham Ellis on Pexels
My dog loves to lick her food from a lickinging pad. I prepare it in the morning und put it into the freezer. Sunny (yes, I know, some jokes tell themselves) is absolutely enthusiastic about it. Biggest problem right now: streets and sidewalks are burning hot, so I have to take her to the woods by car (!) to walk her on grassy paths in the shade…
I’ve never heard of licking pads, so thank you for this great idea! I’ll be getting one today. Also, my little guy has a pink nose and I’ll be using sunscreen from now on, but I have to confess that in this heat I only have him outside for the necessities, and then he is with me in air conditioning.
I always walk right next to grass or even on it, to encourage dogs to get off the pavement. That black asphalt is the worst.
My 12 year old GSP absolutely loves to sleep outside in this humid heat. Must feel good for his stiff joints.
The pup next door has been grouchy for the last few days because he is not enjoying the heat. He did get a nice wet towel to lie on this morning and lasted about 30 seconds before he got back up for more sniffing!
Meanwhile on our side of the fence the cat is now under house arrest after I caught him sunbathing in 35 (95F) degree heat (based on measurements in the shade and not counting the impact of the high humidity).
My little dog, when she was an ancient 15 year old, would regularly bake herself at in 100f plus temperatures. I’m sure it made help her arthritis, but I would have to time her and carry her back inside. She always looked annoyed 😆
Yeah he’s almost 18 and has arthritis (managed with £££ monthly pain injections) and I get wanting to warm your old bones but DUDE. This is not a long term survival strategy! He felt hot when I brought him in. I got yelled at a lot for that.
It’s so hot in Paris right now (105f today) the sidewalks still haven’t cooled down at 8 pm. Had to wait until 10 (still light out) to walk our guys last night. Older one is 13 and this has been so hard. We bought a portable ac and everyone, dogs and humans, spends the day in the cool slipstream.
Ouch, I keep reading about how tough it is for everyone over there, thank goodness you managed to get an ac unit. Take care of yourselves and stay hydrated!
My grandmother is 92 and in Burgundy where it is hotter than the sun yet again. She has an ac unit but has decided it made her ill (last winter when she actually caught something from my uncle who is her primary caretaker) and complains about the humidity (get a dehumidifier) so keeps saying she won’t use it. Mum is also here in the UK so only has daily phone calls and is tearing her hair out trying to persuade her to turn it on.
I live in the Phoenix area in Arizona, and regularly see people walking their dogs in the evening when its still above 100f out and the sidewalks have been baking all day. Granted, everyone is more used to the heat here but there is still a tipping point where the body does not function the same.
My 1.5 year old terrier mutt is doing parkour off the walls as we have not been taking our daily hour long trip to the dog park followed by a walk. We’re under heat advisory with the temperature hitting 110f. Years ago when I had my heavily furred husky, despite taking every precaution, I ended up with him at the emergency vet at 4 am as he was overheating badly and we were in a three day streak of 117f. He was a rescue and had likely been kept as a breeding dog before being dumped due to health issues.
Cooling towels are a huge help both for dogs and humans. I use one constantly. And as much as we both miss walks, can’t do them from now until likely September.
We have a cooling mat and one of those raised mesh beds. Of course they prefer sleeping on the cool hardwood floor, but we tried. We also walk very very early in the morning.
Here in Phoenix it’s been about 105-110° every day for weeks with no let-up expected.
We go to the dog park around 8:30pm because that’s when everyone is there. It’s empty during the day.
During the day, my pup uses the bathroom out back under a tent I set up for her. She scratches the door to come right back in and then spends most of the day cashed out on the couch in the AC watching television. She particularly loves Law & Order reruns and Lucy.
I put ice in her water. I tried to walk her through the lawn sprinkler, but she hates that.
In August, we are moving out of state so we can have a normal life again. I will take a lifetime of midwest winters over one more Phoenix summer. Which is too bad because it’s a great city In all other respects.
That’s a trend being predicted by environmental scientists because of climate change, so good you’re ahead of the curve before prices start increasing dramatically. It is expected extreme heat water-poor areas like AZ, NM, TX, CO, NV will lose millions in population. Ditto places like Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana because of hurricanes. People will migrate to the midwest. Harsh winters but at least there may be water and almost liveable temperatures in the summer.
Plus, in the coming years the squabble between southwestern states over access to the Colorado River water will get worse before it gets better. The PHX suburbs also have a LOT of data centers being built and they will devour more than their fair share of water and energy resources
Yes although they are building massive data centers in places like Michigan too.
Please send your heat to Atlantic Canada
Signed,
Freezing on PEI
For you…☀️☀️☀️🌵🌴🌮
It’s all yours!! I’m certainly wishing it away from here so I’ll try and direct some to you.
Summer on the East Coast, how do I loathe thee? Let me count the ways.
Decades of cool, grey, foggy San Francisco summers spoiled me. After the occasional madness of a summertime family visit in New Jersey, I’d all but sob with relief as I stepped out of the S.F. airport into the sweet breezes.
Times changed and, lo and behold, I am again living – if that’s what you want to call it – in good old Jersey, near Kismet and assorted relatives who never expected me to pop up sweaty and annoyed from June to September. As her departed father and I would mutter to one another: “where did we go wrong?” Last July I took him home to the Bay Area (his ashes, that is), where it was 70 delightful degrees every day, may he rest in chilled peace. I, however, continue to barricade myself in the air conditioned bliss of reverse hibernation.
They make doggie ice cream but it’s pricey. So I buy those individual cups of unsweetened applesauce and freeze them as a sort of healthy alternative.
Also all natural baby food, which you can freeze in the container and let the dog lick to their heart’s content.